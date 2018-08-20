Kerala floods latest updates: With over 7.24 lakh people taking shelter in 5,645 relief camps, the government on Sunday directed the central ministries to focus on providing essential commodities and medicine and restoration of vital services in flood-hit Kerala.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is no alert for heavy showers for the next four days in the state, and that the intensity of rainfall had decreased over the past two days.
On Sunday, around 22,000 people were rescued in Kerala in the operations launched by the defence personnel, national and state disaster response forces, fishermen and local people. Meanwhile, Alliance Air's first flight from Bengaluru has just landed at the Kochi Naval Air Base. Its a 70-seater small flight.
In a big relief, there was respite from the rains in most parts of the state on Sunday after nearly two weeks of virtually non-stop downpour and the red alert has been lifted in several districts.
President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and enquired about the situation and acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people in coming together in this trying hour.
"Assured the people of the state that entire nation was with them," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 210 lives since 8 August and nearly 400 since 29 May when the south west monsoon set in over Kerala. More than 80 dams were opened, leading to floods while the rains also triggering landslides.
High-range Idukki district, Malappuram and Thrissur are among the worst hit.
He was all praise for the efforts put in by personnel of the army, navy, air force, coast guard, NDRF, fishermen and local people in rescuing people.
The chief minister said in each panchayat six health officers would be deployed to ensure there was no outbreak of any communicable diseases as the flood water recedes.
Vijayan said the state government would distribute 36 lakh textbooks free of cost to school children who had lost their books in the floods.
Meanwhile, as flood waters receded in some areas, people in relief camps have slowly started returning to their homes.
The railways cancelled at least 18 trains, partially cancelled nine others and diverted Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST express train via Nagercoil on Sunday.
Skeletal services were run between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram and on Alappuzha-Kottayam routes.
The trains were packed with flood affected people moving to the houses of their friends and relatives.
Efforts are on to restore power and water supply in areas where the power systems have been completely destroyed.
The government also decided to pay Rs 3,000 per day each to the fishermen who participated in the rescue operations.
Amid horrors of the torrential rains, the wedding of a woman inmate on Sunday brought cheers to a relief camp in northern Malappuram district.
Twenty four-year-old Anju, the bride, staying with her family members at the camp for the last three days after her house was submerged in flood, entered into wedlock with Shaiju at a nearby temple.
Meanwhile, several people who reached their houses found it difficult to control their tears seeing their dwelling in total disarray.
Muddy homes, utensils strewn all over and furniture turned upside down greeted some of them as they come back.
Many buildings have developed cracks and pillars were seen perched precariously after water receded in some places.
"Our life has been destroyed. My pension book has gone," said an elderly woman near Kochi.
Near the Nedumbassery airport, bodies of at least 20 animals could be seen floating in the waters.
As per a preliminary estimate, there was Rs 4,441 crore loss to the government following the damage to roads and bridges. At least 220 bridges have been damaged and 59 were still under water, officials said.
All-party meeting on Tuesday
The Kerala government has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to review the rescue and relief operations and discuss the rehabilitation challenge before the state, reported The Hindu.
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who ‘predicted’ Kerala disaster in 2011, says Goa is next
Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has warned Goa may face the same fate as the flood-battered Kerala if it does not take precautions on the environmental front. Like in some other states, Goa, too, is witnessing activities which are driven by greed for unlimited profits, said Gadgil, who headed a committee that authored a widely debated study on the Western Ghats a few years ago.
"Certainly all sorts of problems are beginning to surface on the environmental front in the Western Ghats. Goa, of course, does not have Western Ghats which are so high as in Kerala, but I am sure Goa will also experience all sorts of problems," he said, reacting to the worst-ever floods in the southern state. The ecologist said governments have been lax on implementing environmental norms. "The central government is actually bending over backwards to make sure the National Green Tribunal does not function properly."
Pinarayi Vijayan praises fishermen's role in rescue efforts
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid special tributes to Kerala's famed fishermen who played a key role in rescuing hundreds and navigating through dangerous waters. Every fisherman who took part in the rescue act would be given Rs 3,000 each, he said. "We will always be grateful for their support and help."
Were there early signs of Kerala floods?
Dam-safety expert N Sasidharan claimed that authorities waited till the water level in the Idamalayar reservoir reached its capacity of 169 feet, but had it been opened sooner, it would likely have spared the massive evacuation efforts in the vicinity.
MC Joseph of Kuttikkatt village near Eloor said that the authorities made a mistake by opening all four gates of the dam at once, flooding the underlying regions at a much faster rate than expected.
“This is the result of poor planning by the disaster management authority,” Sasidharan added.
"Sitting at Geneva, I had on 14 June cautioned that the reservoirs will be filled by July. I had made the prediction based on the experience in Thailand and Pakistan," Murali Thummarukudy, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said to Malayala Manorama, a Kerala daily.
50,000 metric tonnes of food grains sent to Kerala
Meanwhile, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has made available 50,000 metric tonnes of food grains (rice and wheat) to meet the immediate needs with additional quantities in the pipeline, an official spokesperson said after the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has made arrangements to airlift 100 metric tonnes of pulses by Monday with additional quantities to be sent by train.
UAE reaching out to Kerala amid devastating floods highlights North India's apathy even more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged this unprecedented show of support from abroad. He tweeted: "A big thank you to Sheikh Mohammed for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between the governments and people of India and UAE."
However, the prime minister's gratitude cannot deflect from Delhi's nonchalance and the northern belt's slow response to the disaster. The floods in Kerala were underplayed, much like the 2016 deluge in Chennai, and the North's "not-much-to-do-with-us" attitude is profoundly questionable. In comparison, Mumbai has been far more hands on in gathering aid for Kerala, with as many as 46 centres set up to collect relief material. It is only now — more than a week after the flooding started — that Delhi has taken stock of the severity of the situation, and NGOs and professionals like lawyers, motivated by Justice Kurian Joseph, pitched in to help. While rescue efforts will pick up pace now, there are fears that Kerala will need more than a helping hand as the waters recede.
Trains cancelled on Monday (2/2)
15. Train No 56365 Kollam-Edaman Passenger. 16. Train No 56377 Alappuzha-Kayamkulam Passenger 17. Train No 56362 Kottayam-Nilambur Passenger. 18. Train No 56363 Nilambur-Kottayam Passenger. 19. Train No 66307 Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU. 20. Train No 56371 Guruvayur-Ernakulam Passenger. 21. Train No 56370 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger. 22. Train No 56375 Guruvayur-Ernakulam Passenger. 23. Train No 56376 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger. 24. Train No 56373 Guruvayur-Thrissur Passenger. 25. Train No 56374 Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger. 26. Train No 56043 Guruvayur-Thrissur Passenger. 27. Train No 56044 Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger. 28. Train No 56361 Shoranur-Ernakulam Passenger.
Trains cancelled for the day (1/2)
According to The Times of India, the following trains have been cancelled for Monday: 1. Train No 22114 Kochuveli–Lokamanya tilak Express. 2. Train No 12258 Kochuveli-Yeshwantpur Triweekly Express. 3. Train No 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti express. 4. Train No 12678 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express. 5. Train No 12617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangalalakshadweep express. 6. Train No 10216 Ernakulam-Madgaon Weekly Superfast Express. 7. Train No 12683 Ernakulam-Banaswadi Biweekly Superfast Express. 8. Train No 16791 Punalur-Palakkad Palaruvi Express. 9. Train No 16792 Palakkad-Punalur Palaruvi Express. 10. Train No 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express. 11. Train No 12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express. 12. Train No 12082 Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Janshatabdi Express. 13. Train No 16605 Mangalore-Nagercoil Ernad Express. 14. Train No 56366 Punalur-Kollam Passenger.
TRS MPs to donate one month's salary towards flood relief fund
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs will donate one-month's salary towards the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.
Centre puts focus on food, medicine, fuel
With over 7.24 lakh people taking shelter in 5,645 relief camps, the government on Sunday directed the central ministries to focus on providing essential commodities and medicine and restoration of vital services in flood-hit Kerala.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) in its review meeting directed that focus should now be on provision of emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services such as power, fuel, telecom and transport links as flood water recedes in Kerala, an official spokesperson said.
Pope appeals to international community to help flood victims in Kerala
Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to the international community to provide "concrete support" to tens of thousands of flood victims in Kerala, calling the deluge a "great calamity". Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the flooding at St Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported.
"The inhabitants of Kerala have been harshly struck by intense rains, which have caused flooding and landslides, with heavy loss of human life, with many people missing and displaced, with extensive damage to crops and homes," he said.
08:54 (IST)
85-year-old goes to relief camp after no food at home
Even when water levels rose dangerously in his sprawling century-old house on the waterfront located at Thiruvalla, 85-year-old Kochukunju Mathews, who lives alone on the one-acre property refused to leave. He had a boat and a jetty earlier but he does not keep any of them for the past several years, said his niece S Varghese. “The waters from the Pampa river usually rise up to the stone steps leading to the house but it is an annual occurrence in the monsoons. No one takes that seriously. My uncle fiercely guards his privacy and is in love with the 100 year-old house where he has been living alone for many years now,” she said.
When the water levels rose last week, Mathews decided to stay put instead of moving to a relief camp. His daughter in Bengaluru tried calling him but the phones were not working. She then decided to call the relief camp and asked them to rescue her father. Since the cook could not come home and make his meals, Mathews had not eaten for over two days. “That forced him to go to the Thiruvalla camp in Pathanamthitta.
Maximum evacuation in Pathanamthitta and other districts on Sunday
Fishermen, NCC, navy and air force continued to rescue the marooned, with Sunday witnessing the maximum evacuation of people from Chengannur, Pandalam, Thiruvalla, several areas in Pathanamthitta district and in Aluva, Angamaly and Paravur in Ernakulam.
All-party meeting on Tuesday
The Kerala government has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to review the rescue and relief operations and discuss the rehabilitation challenge before the state, reported The Hindu.
Following the temporary closure of the Kochi airport, civilian flights began operations from the Kochi naval airstrip on Monday. A 70-seater Air Alliance flight from Bengaluru was first to land at the naval base on Monday.
According to The Indian Express, civilian flights are landing and taking off from the naval airport after 18 years. It is normally used for planes carrying VVIPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the latest VVIP to land at the Kochi naval airport on Saturday, when he came to conduct an aerial survey and meet with senior government officials.
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who ‘predicted’ Kerala disaster in 2011, says Goa is next
Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has warned Goa may face the same fate as the flood-battered Kerala if it does not take precautions on the environmental front. Like in some other states, Goa, too, is witnessing activities which are driven by greed for unlimited profits, said Gadgil, who headed a committee that authored a widely debated study on the Western Ghats a few years ago.
"Certainly all sorts of problems are beginning to surface on the environmental front in the Western Ghats. Goa, of course, does not have Western Ghats which are so high as in Kerala, but I am sure Goa will also experience all sorts of problems," he said, reacting to the worst-ever floods in the southern state. The ecologist said governments have been lax on implementing environmental norms. "The central government is actually bending over backwards to make sure the National Green Tribunal does not function properly."
Indian-origin billionaires in UAE pledge Rs 125 million for Kerala flood victims, relief operations
Indian-origin billionaire businessmen based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced Rs 125 million in donations for flood relief operations in deluge-hit Kerala, according to a media report.
Kerala-born businessman Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, has announced a Rs 50-million donation for rain-battered Kerala, the Khaleej Times reported on Sunday. KP Hussain, chairman of Fathima Healthcare Group, has donated Rs 50 million. He said Rs 10 million of the Rs 50 million will go directly to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while the rest will be allocated for medical relief aid, the Gulf paper added.
08:19 (IST)
Calicut's Kakkodi is a story of resilience, survival as locals help each other get back on their feet
They say it takes a village. The saying deems fit for the survival story of Kakkodi panchayat in Calicut. While various parts of central Kerala are still battling the ongoing flood, Calicut has started seeing sunnier days. The water levels are coming down and people are gradually trying to resume their normal lives. With heavy rains and discharge from the Kakkeyam Dam in the last few days, Kakkodi panchayat has witnessed its share of flooding and chaos. But with the help of the local community, the situation was in control before things got out of hand.
“The challenge now is cleaning up the mess,” said Mujeeb, a volunteer at Daya Centre, a charitable trust in Morikkara. Mujeeb was busy sending his boys off to various houses with clean drinking water.
Kerala couple tie knot amid rain horror
Amid horrors of the torrential rains, the wedding of a woman inmate on Sunday brought cheers to a relief camp in northern Malappuram district, where thousands of people have been displaced in flood. Twenty-four-year-old Anju, the bride, has been staying with her family members at a relief camp in a lower primary school there for the last three days after her house was submerged in flood.
Clad in a traditional red silk saree and jewels, Anju stepped out of the relief camp and proceeded to the temple in the morning.
Though the family had earlier thought to postpone the marriage due to the rain fury, the other inmates of the relief camp persuaded them to go ahead with the ceremony. "Thus, we decided to conduct the wedding at a nearby temple without any celebration. The groom, Shaiju's family had also no objection," a relative of the bride said.
Kerala govt plans to assist in rebuilding, repairing of damaged houses
A senior revenue department officer, who did not wish to be identified, said that the government was planning to provide assistance to rebuild and repair the damaged houses under its Life Mission project, which is aimed at providing houses to families without land or homes.
Under the project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced assistance worth Rs 4 lakh for those who lost their homes and Rs 10 lakh for those who lost both their homes and land. Partially damaged houses have not been taken into account here.
Residents uncertain what to do once out of relief camps
Uncertainly looms large for residents whose houses have been completely destroyed due to the floods in Kerala. Chandra, a tailor living in Vandiperiyar in Idukki district, doesn't know what he will do once out of the relief camp. "I have been living here for three years. Now I don't have a home. I'm in a relief camp. I don't know what will happen once they send us out of the camp. No one should see this da."
"I lost my home. My wife can't move as she met with an accident eight years ago and I had to send her to an old age home. I don't have much earnings," he added.
07:40 (IST)
Uprooted trees in Thrissur
Over 75,000 houses damaged in floods
Innumerable houses have collapsed in landslides or been washed away by floodwaters over the past month, when Kerala has been devastated by one of the worst floods in a century. Officials say the number of houses fully damaged may cross 75,000.
Details of partially damaged houses are not available yet. This may be in lakhs, considering the ferocity of the floods and landslides. Officials said they were not in a position to take a detailed account of loss to property as they are fully engaged in rescue operations.
"We are now fully focused on rescue operations. We will be able to ascertain details of loss to property and the scale of rehabilitation only after all those stranded in the flood-hit areas are moved to safety," a senior revenue department official said.
Assam to give Rs 3cr to Kerala for flood relief
Citizens clean up shelter before being shifted to relief camp in Thiruvananthapuram
People staying at a temporary shelter in Thiruvananthapuram decided to clean up the place before they left. People displaced in the devastating Kerala floods were housed in one of the fourth floor rooms where 1,200 people stayed in the Kongorpily Government Higher Secondary School in the city. “This place was home for me for the last four days. How can I leave it dirty?" said one of the inmates. This picture taken when the last person was being shifted to a relief camp.
Commercial flight operations from Kochi to commence from naval base today
Commercial flights will resume operations from the Kochi naval base from Monday, and all arrangements for logistics for this have been put in place, an official press release from the Centre. Only small commercial flights will begin operations from the naval base.
The navy has put on hold its routine airmen training to enable commercial operations from its base, said the Kochi Naval Base Commanding Officer. Only flights in the Kochi - Bengaluru sector operations will commence on Monday.
Temple donates Rs 1cr to Kerala flood relief fund
Kollur Mookambika temple donates Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Kerala and Rs 25 lakh to Karnataka.
Train services expected to be restored by Monday evening
According to an official press release from the Centre, train services are expected to be restored on all lines by Monday evening. A special train with 14,00,000 litres of water and a navy ship with 8 lakh litres of water will also reach Kerala by Monday.
'Wish flood had taken my life,' says survivor
"I wish the flood had taken my life. I have lost everything I had. My house is damaged. I have no money to repair it. If the government does not help me repair it, I don't know where I will go," says Sarojini amma, who is languishing in a relief camp in Alangad near Aluva in Ernakulam district.
The 65-year-old woman was brought to the relief camp after floodwaters from the Periyar river ravaged her single-room house in Karumalloor. Sarojini, a childless widow, sells fish to make a living. She says she doesn't have anything other than the dress she is wearing left to see her life through.
WATCH: Woman being rescued in Chengannur
Locals in Alappuzha district's Chengannur helped rescue a woman. The woman was sitting on a chair, as three men hoisted it up and waded through shoulder-deep waters.
IMD predicts relief from rain for flood-battered Kerala
Kerala, battling catastrophic floods for the past 12 days, finally received some good news and a hint of respite on Sunday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is no alert for heavy showers for the next four days in the state, and that the intensity of rainfall had decreased over the past two days. According to the weather agency, 'heavy rainfall' is expected only in the districts of Kozhikode, Kannur and Idukki.
Main aim is to save lives, says Vijayan
"Our prime concern was to save lives. It appears it has been met," Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media amid signs that the most destructive phase of the floods had ended and that water overflowing numerous towns and villages had started to recede.
"It is perhaps one of the worst ever tragedies. Hence the loss caused is so huge. So we will accept all help," he said, revealing the extent of a tragedy which has not hit the state since 1924.
06:56 (IST)
