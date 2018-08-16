Kerala floods: Malappuram, Idukki account for nearly half of the casualties, Kottayam bears brunt of damage

Kerala is currently in the grip of devastating floods, as at least 75 people have died in various parts of the state. While the most deaths have taken place in Malappuram and Idukki districts, Kottayam district is the worst affected by far in terms of damage to houses and crops. This is as per statistics provided by the Disaster Management State Control Room, released on Wednesday evening.

In Malappuram district, 17 people have died, while in Idukki, 16 people have lost their lives. Eleven people are also reported to have sustained injuries in Idukki.

#KeralaFloodRelief 67 people have lost their lives in Kerala from Aug 8 to 15 due to heavy rains, land slips and related issues. 6 people are missing. 85,398 people are living in 718 relief camps opened across the state. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/9r5SN4eR60 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) August 16, 2018

Kottayam has faced extensive crop losses, to the tune of Rs 35.07 crore, the document states. The district, along with Pathanamthitta, is a part of the state's 'rubber belt'. The crop is a key component of Kerala's agrarian economy, and the state produces about 85 percent of the country's rubber, as per an article in Mint.

From 8 to 15 August, 67 people had died in floods across Kerala, and the state suffered losses to the tune of Rs 67 crore. The districts of Malappuram and Idukki alone account for nearly half the casualties, while Kottayam district alone accounts for over half the losses to houses and crops.

The most number of relief camps have been opened in Wayanad (159) and Ernakulam (136) districts.