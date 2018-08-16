Kerala floods LIVE updates: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the water level in the Periyar river was likely to rise by one more meter and urged people living on the banks of the river to move to safer places. He has also asked people living within 1 km from the bank of Chalakkudy river to be prepared to move out. Vijayan said people in many places were not willing to leave the homes thinking their area will not be flooded.
Speaking to reporters, Union Minister KJ Alphons said that these floods were the worst since 1924. At least, 12 districts in Kerala have been severely affected. "These are the worse floods since 1924. I met PM, Home Minister and Defence Minister yesterday. Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard and NDRF are conducting rescue and relief ops. It is predicted that water levels will rise," said KJ Alphons.
Ernakulam MP K V Thomas said that the rescue operations in the state were slipping from the hands of the state administration and large-scale help of the central government was required to save the state from the biggest disaster.
He said that he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervention in the situation and send more Army and Naval forces to the state. He said there was big need for boats. The fibre and wooden boats available in the state were not suitable for the rescue operation. The state needs rubber boats, which are available with the Army and Navy.
Unprecedented rain swells Muvattupuzha river, Ernakulam, leaves most places inundated. People are being airlifted in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas. Survivors are advised to stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees.
The flood situation in in Alappuzha district turned grim, especially in several places in Chengannur and Kuttanad taluks which are isolated and an unknown number of people remain stranded in their homes awaiting rescue.
Water level has risen in the region after the shutters of the Kakki, Anathodu and Kochu Pampa reservoirs, part of the Sabarigiri hydroelectric project in Pathanamthitta district, were opened, The Hindu reported.
The Kerala government has set up a helpline capable of tracking the location of the caller. Chief Minister’s office has appealed to people trapped in the floods to call 1077 from mobiles. Meanwhile, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened an emergency meeting to review the unprecedented situation caused by heavy rains.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has just called Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has requested him for more central forces to help in rescue and relief work. He has also asked for more helicopters. PM has promised all help. The situation in Aluva, which is the worst-hit by the flood, has worsened with water entering even in relief camps. Local MLA Anwar Sadath said that thousands of people were trapped in seven panchayats of the taluk. The authorities have not been able to reach out to them in the absence of sufficient boats.
Kerala’s commercial capital of Kochi is being cut off from rest of the state with train services coming to a halt and road traffic disrupted in the NH 47. The Kochi airport on Wednesday had suspended operations till 2 pm on August 18. Thousands of vehicles are stranded on the NH 47 as several stretches between Aluva and Chalakkudy are in deep waters.
On the seventh day of Operation Madad, Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in flood-hit Kerala as the monsoon has intensified in the state.
As the flood situation in Kerala is deteriorating day-by-day, a total of four teams went out on Wednesday to augment those already deployed in the areas. More than 81 people were rescued yesterday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp.
The IMD has issued red alerts in all districts today and in seven districts on Thursday. Hilly districts of Idukki and Wayanad are experincing extremely heavy rain and heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalll in the remaining districts, including Ernakulam
Acute shortage of boats is hampering rescue operations in many areas in Kerala. The Pathanamthitta district administration has sought the services of fishing boats from Kollam to rescue hundreds of people stranded in various parts of the district following flood in the Pampa and Killiyar rivers. The Thrissur district administration has also sought fishing boats to rescue people stranded in the floods.
Nearly 70 people have been reported dead and thousands stranded in various part of Kerala after days of incessant rains. The flood situation in Kerala has further worsened with many areas inundated with death toll in the current spell of heavy rain rising to 35. Four people were killed when a mass of earth fell on a house at Erattupetta in Kottayam district on Thursday. Two people were killed in a house collapse at Thrissusr.
All rivers from northern district of Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in the south are in spate. Railways have suspended operations between Ernakulam and Palakkad stretch. The Kochi Metro has also suspended operations.
The shutters of 35 of the 39 dams in Kerala, including the 123-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam, have been opened for the first time in history, leaving large areas of the state at the risk of floods.
The heavy rain in Kerala since Tuesday filled the reservoirs of the dams to full capacity, and the fresh bout of rainfall on Wednesday claimed 21 lives, including seven members of a family, in a landslide in Malappuram district, and disrupted life in 12 of the 14 districts.
The Cochin International Airport on Wednesday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as the aerodrome was flooded following unabated rains and the opening of dam shutters in the Periyar river, prompting authorities to divert all incoming and outgoing flights to Thiruvananthapuram or Kozhikode. The Civil Aviation Ministry acceded to the state's request to utilise other airports in Kerala, instead of diverting the flights to Mumbai and other places.
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "We have asked all airlines, domestic and foreign, to reschedule their Cochin flights either from Trivandrum or from Calicut (Kozhikode). For international flights, this will require special dispensation which has been granted considering the emergency. DGCA is coordinating." To the state government's request to allow small aircraft to land at the naval airport in Kochi, the minister said they were exploring alternative landing places for small aircraft.
"Kochi airport is not operating flights as runway is flooded.We shall explore possibilities of smaller aircraft's landing at alternate authorised landing places,will ensure all rescue operations will get full assistance from aviation ministry,will coordinate all with state govt (sic)," he said in another tweet. The minister also said that he had directed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Airport Authority to provide call centre facility to all stranded passengers as well as to provide requisite support to all rescue agencies so that "we ensure best possible solution to those unfortunately suffering from fury of nature".
Earlier, Kerala Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan called an urgent meeting at the Secretariat. The chief minister asked officials to make necessary arrangements to take passengers, who may be landing in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, to their respective places by state-run buses. The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which decided to suspend the arrival operations at 4 am to 7 am today as a precautionary measure, had earlier said the airport would be shut till 2 pm. It later issued another advisory saying the operations have been suspended till Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson of the airport said, "Kochi Airport operations have been temporarily suspended till Saturday 2 pm as the inflow of water is still on a rising trend. We are working hard to drain out the storm water."
An official statement said the state government would soon approach the Civil Aviation Ministry asking whether small flights to Kochi could be allowed to land at the naval airport. In the morning hours, passengers faced problems due to suspension of operations as they had already reached the airport to catch flights. They complained of not getting assistance from any authorities. "Monitoring situation arising out of unprecedented Kerala floods to mitigate challenges faced by passengers.
Working with state government to ensure proper movement as much as possible in given situation. Airports Authority, DGCA Secy, all directed to provide best possible assistance(sic)," Prabhu tweeted. The Union minister informed that 14 international flights operated by airlines such as Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, Sri Lankan airways were rescheduled to and from Thiruvananthapuram instead of Kochi during the day. Besides, six international carriers including Gulf Air, Air Asia Berhad, Scoot and Silk Air cancelled their flights to Kochi.
Meanwhile, a government statement said that to cater to the stranded passengers, "scheduled domestic airlines have been advised to reschedule their flights to/from Cochin to Trivandrum and Calicut airports till such time the situation at Cochin airport returns to normal".
Scheduled domestic airlines have also been advised to operate relief flights to Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode for passengers of diverted flights, who have landed at Bangalore, Coimbatore and Chennai on 15 August 2018 morning instead of Kochi. Domestic carrier Vistara said it was operating special flights to Thiruvananthapuram in view of Kochi airport closure and will cap fares on economy class.
Flights will operate from Delhi and Chennai. In a tweet, the airline said, "economy class fares will be capped at Rs 10,000/7,500 respectively one way. We don't normally operate to TRV, and have made special arrangements," it said. Rains in the state have claimed 47 lives, officials said, adding a red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts.
According to weathermen, heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 60 kmph, is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts.
Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 12:47 PM
Highlights
People rescued from Pathanamthitta accommodated in Thiruvananthapuram
People who have been rescued from Pathanamthitta and evacuated to Thiruvananthapuram have been accommodated at Chala Boys High School, Thiruvananthapuram
ITBP jawans rescue senior citizens from flood-affected Thrissur
Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans rescue senior citizens in flood affected Thrissur district's Arattupuzha village
Water level in Periyar likely to rise by one metre, warns Pinarayi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the water level in the Periyar river was likely to rise by one more meter and urged people living on the banks of the river to move to safer places. He has also asked people living within 1 km from the bank of Chalakkudy river to be prepared to move out. Vijayan said people in many places were not willing to leave the homes thinking their area will not be flooded.
Landslide on Palakkad-Thrissur road
Major landslide on the Palakkad- Thrissur road. Traffic blocked since morning. Many vehicles are said to be trapped under the debris.
Images by Naveen Nair
Centre gives 40 more teams of NDRF to tackle worst floods since 1924
The central government has agreed to deploy 40 more teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to tackle the flood situation in the state. The decision was taken at a video conference state chief secretary had with the Union cabinet secretary today.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Centre had asked the Air Force to send 10 more helicopters and Navy four more to the state. The additional helicopters are expected to arrive at Kochi by 1 pm, he added. The Centre has also asked Air Force to send 10 more helicopters
Worst floods since 1924: KJ Alphons
Calling it the worst floods since 1924, Union minister KJ Alphons said that 12 districts in Kerala are severely affected. "These are the worse floods since 1924," Alphons told ANI. The Union Minister met with Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.
"Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard & NDRF are conducting rescue & relief ops. It is predicted that water levels will rise," Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons said.
Alarming situation in Kerala, says KPCC vice-president
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president and Paravur MLA V D Satheeshan has urged the government to leave the rescue operations to the defence forces. The Kerala police and other agencies should play a supporting role, he added.
He said that the situation in the flood affected areas was alarming. He said that the number of people shifted to relief camps in his constituency in Ernakulam district had risen from 10,000 to 30,000 in few hours. Many relief camps are also flooded. There is acute shortage of safe drinking water in many places, he added.
WATCH: National Highway now a raging river
Area adjacent to the National Highway from Mallapuram to Thrissur has now become a raging river, a resident told Firstpost. "There is a traffic jam and I am stuck here for over two hours," 34-year-old Deepak KK said. But enroute he was stuck at Kadavaloor between Kunnamkulam and Changakulam in Thrissur.
Armed forces, disaster forces controlling rescue ops
Ernakulam MP K V Thomas said that the rescue operations in the state were slipping from the hands of the state administration and large-scale help of the central government was required to save the state from the biggest disaster.
He said that he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervention in the situation and send more Army and Naval forces to the state. He said there was big need for boats. The fibre and wooden boats available in the state were not suitable for the rescue operation. The state needs rubber boats, which are available with the Army and Navy.
#HELPLINEUPDATE
Click here to register for SoS helpline: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSendEgGK8UftncAduFW1YLjev4y8GOd6kAzyirWG0i85fVgcg/viewform
Here are the helpline numbers for Zilla emergency centre
Idukki
0486-2233111
9061566111
9383463036
Ernakulam
0484-242423513
7902200300
7902200400
Thrissur
0487-2362424
9447074424
Kozhikode
0495-2371002
Alapuzha
0477-2238630
Pathanamthitta Collectorate
0468-2322515
2222515
8078808915
Taluk offices \ Kozhencherry
0468-2222221
Adoor
0473-4224826
Konni
0468-2240087
Mallapalli
0469-2682293
Raani
0473-5227442
Thiruvalla
0469-2601303
Kollam
0474-2794002
Kottayam
0481-2562201
Palakkad
0491-2505309
0491-2505209
0491-2505566
Malappuram
0483-2736320
0483-2736326
Kannur
0497-2713266
0497-2700645
8547616034
Wayanad
0493-6204151
9207985027
Thiruvananthapuram
0471-2730045
Here are the new helpline numbers:
GPS tracking only way to reach victims
Manorama Online reports that since most of the roads and landmarks are submerged, the GPS location tracking is the only easy way to reach the victims. Even that is not working most of the time.
WATCH: Operations at Cochin International Airport suspended
After incessant rains for over several days, the Cochin International Airport suspended operations as the premises got flooded. Relief and rescue operations are underway.
WATCH: SoS message from Chengannur with man neck deep in flood water
A man stranded inside his house in Chengannur recorded a video which has gone viral on social media. Speaking to the camera, the man says, "There is no way to escape from this place. I have tried contacting authorities. None, including MLA, have come to the help. This is the condition inside the house. Water will soon move up. It has already reached the stair case level. Please pray”.
Air lifting of stranded people begins in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas in Thrissur
CM Vijayan tweeted that air lifting of stranded people has begun in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas in Thrissur district. "Please stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees," Vijayan said.
Show compassion, help Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan urges in letter
In a letter, Pinarayi Vijayan urged everyone to show compassion for the people of Kerala and come together to rebuild what was destroyed in the rains. "For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before had the state witnessed a calamity of this scale. In spite of that, we responded to the crisis quickly."
The services of central forces and disaster response forces were made available without delay, the chief minister noted in his letter. "Now, we have an important duty before us, the task of bringing life back to normalcy. The people of state must come together for this effort."
WATCH: Rescue operation by Indian Air Force in Pathanamthitta district
Rescue operations intensified across Kerala
The Palakkad district administration has started evacuating people from Athanad near Nenmara in Palakkad district following a landslide at Cherumkaad. Eight people, including a three-month-old child were killed in the landslide. The administration has urged people living in the area to move to safer places as further landslide was possible at Cherumkaad.
Schools and colleges shut tomorrow as Ernakulam district inundated
On account of incessant rains over the past three days, Ernakulam city roads are waterlogged. Train services have been cut. Kochi Metro is not functioning. Several areas in Ernakulam city are languishing without electricity as power lines have been shut since Wednesday night. Many districts are being cut off due to surging water limiting access. Waynad, Pathanamthitta districts are among the worst adversely hit.
Munnar is isolated. Low lying areas and places next to river banks are majorly affected. People have voluntarily evacuated alongside the Chalakudy river in Thrissur. Waters of the Pampa river have risen and access to the area has been cut off. Educational institutions have declared a two-day holiday – today and tomorrow.
400 stranded at Christian retreat centre in Thrissur
Over 400 people, including at least 100 mentally-impaired people, are stranded at a Christian retreat centre at Muringoor in Thrissur district. The trapped people, include many from other states. The rescue teams have not been able to reach the centre as the roads leading to it are flooded.
35-feet long bridge built to rescue hundreds in Malampuzha
Army built a 35 feet long bridge and rescued 100 people (approx) including children and senior citizens from Malampuzha's Valiyakadu village.
Aluva marooned as Periyar reaches Kerala town
Aluva town has been marooned. Hospitals in Aluva have been flooded and patients have been moved out to either their homes or to rescue camps. Train services between Kochi and Chalakudy have been suspended since morning. Heavy traffic is being reported from Aluva city as Periyar river touches the town. Thousands have been evacuated from both sides of sides of Periyar river. Sources told Firstpost that, at least, 50,000 evacuated from Ernakulam city.
CM Vijayan convenes emergency meeting
The Kerala government has set up a helpline capable of tracking the location of the caller. Chief Minister’s office has appealed to people trapped in the floods to call 1077 from mobiles.
Meanwhile, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened an emergency meeting to review the unprecedented situation caused by heavy rains. Besides senior state government officers, representatives of the Navy are also attending the meeting.
High alert in Karnataka: 65,000 cusecs of water released into Harangi river
Officials manning the Harangi Dam sub-division in Hulugunda village of Somwarpet taluk sounded an alert at 7.30am on Thursday morning saying nearly 65,000 cusecs of water is being released to Harangi river through the crest gates after heavy rainfall lashed the catchment area in last 48 hours.
Input by: Coovercolly Indresh/101reporters
Narendra Modi speaks to Pinarayi Vijayan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Pinarayi Vijayan after the Kerala chief minister demanded more central government assistance in rescue operations. "Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state," Modi tweeted.
Karnataka state bus services for Kannur, Kasargod and Mangalore suspended
Due to heavy rains and landslides, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus services for Kannur, Kasaragod and Mangalore suspended.
Here are WhatsApp helpline numbers
Eight trapped in a landslide in Thrissur
Eight people have been trapped in a landslide at Athani in Thrissur district. Three members were rescued by police and fire team. However, the authorities are finding it difficult to take them to the hospital as the roads leading to the area are under waters. The landslide had occurred two hours ago at Kurancherry village.
Kerala floods affect Karnataka
Heavy rains lash Kodagu, in Karnataka. Reports have said that the Cauvery river is flowing above danger mark in Medikeri.
Pinarayi Vijayan asks Rajnath to send additional teams of Army, NDRF and Army Engineering Corps for rescue ops
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send additional teams of Army, NDRF and Army Engineering Corps to the state. A C-17 aircraft was also requested for transporting equipments to the affected areas. More dinghy boats are also needed, the CM's office tweeted. Pinarayi also raised the issue of the water-level in Mullaperiyar dam, which has reached dangerous levels, with the home minister. The inflow of water to Mullaperiyar is now much more than the outflow, the chief minister tweeted.
Flooding in relief camps in Aluva
The situation in Aluva, which is the worst-hit by the flood, has worsened with water entering even in relief camps. Local MLA Anwar Sadath said that thousands of people were trapped in seven panchayats of the taluk. The authorities have not been able to reach out to them in the absence of sufficient boats.
Seven die in landslide in Palakkad
Seven people were killed in a landslide at Nenmara in Palakkad district in the morning. Three people including a child is feared to be trapped in the debris. Three houses were completely destroyed in the landslide, according to local MLA K Babu.
27 dams have been opened in the last one week
27 dams, including Malampuzha Dam, Idamalayar Dam, Peechi Dam and Idukki Dam, have been opened. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for next 3 days. According to sources, the high tide is expected around noon today and sources in the Met department said that water logging is expected to recede after the high tide.
Toll rises to 78: More shutters of Banasura Dam will be opened today
The death toll has risen to 78, sources have told Firstpost. More shutters of Banasura Sagar Dam will be opened today making the situation at Wayanad even more serious it currently is.
The Pampa river is in spate and has entered Pathanamthitta town. People are marooned in Chalakudi and Aluva. Disaster management work is on in full swing but even rescuers are struggling to cope with the enormity of situation.
Kochi cut off from rest of Kerala as train services come to a halt
Kerala’s commercial capital of Kochi is being cut off from rest of the state with train services coming to a halt and road traffic disrupted in the NH 47. The Kochi airport on Wednesday had suspended operations till 2 pm on 18 August.
Thousands of vehicles are stranded on the NH 47 as several stretches between Aluva and Chalakkudy are in deep waters. Train services in the Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram are also disrupted. All trains from Thiruvananthapuram side have been held up in the Thiruvananthapuram Central station.
The station has stopped bookings as tracks in several stretches are flooded.
Ten companies of Navy rushed to Chalakudy in Thrissur
Ten companies of Navy have been rushed to Chalakkudy, five each to North Parvaur and Muvattupuzha to rescue people trapped in homes as a result of flood in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers. The Muvattupuzha town, 41 kilometres from Kochi, is under water. All major roads in the area remain submerged in water.
Indian Navy continues rescue ops in Ernakulam
One rescue team stationed at Edapally under the District Collector, Ernakulam has rescued two persons till now from flooded houses at Kunnukara. Three teams deployed around Perumbavur were able to rescue in excess of 45 stranded personnel and is carrying out further relief operations, ANI reported.
Two diving teams have been sent to North Paravur to undertake rescue operations. Subsequently, based on request received from District Collector, these two teams along with four more teams have proceeded to Aluva for augmenting rescue efforts there in light of the Periyar being in spate.
5 Naval teams with five Gemini boats deployed in Wayanad, 2 teams at Thalapuzha
Overall, five naval teams with five Gemini boats were deployed at different places in Wayanad district. Two teams were at Thalapuzha, and one team each at Porunnannur, Anchukunnu and Wayanad respectively. The Wayanad team was employed for assisting the civil administration in distribution of relief material and vehicle management while the other four teams were deployed in general rescue operations.
Seven teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places. One team is set up on Pizhala Island and is continuously patrolling the flood-hit area. The team has been interacting with the inhabitants of the island and providing assurances for their safety.
Operation Madad: Southern Naval Command deploys 21 rescue and diving team
On the seventh day of Operation Madad, Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in flood-hit Kerala as the monsoon has intensified in the state.
As the flood situation in the state is deteriorating day-by-day, a total of four teams went out on Wednesday to help those already deployed in the areas. More than 81 people were rescued yesterday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp.
Red alert issued in all districts today
The IMD has issued red alerts in all districts today and in seven districts tomorrow. Hilly districts of Idukki and Wayanad are experincing extremely heavy rain and heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalll in the remaining districts, including Ernakulam
Shortage of boats hamper rescue operations
Acute shortage of boats is hampering rescue operations in many areas in the state. The Pathanamthitta district administration has sought the services of fishing boats from Kollam to rescue hundreds of people stranded in various parts of the district following flood in the Pampa and Killiyar rivers. The Thrissur district administration has also sought fishing boats to rescue people stranded in the floods.
Rivers from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram in spate
All rivers from northern district of Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in the south are in spate. Railways have suspended operations between Ernakulam and Palakkad stretch. The Kochi Metro has also suspended operations.
Current spell of heavy rains kills 35; total toll now 70
The flood situation in Kerala has further worsened with many areas inundated with death toll in the current spell of heavy rain rising to 35. Four people were killed when a mass of earth fell on a house at Erattupetta in Kottayam district on Thursday. Two people were killed in a house collapse at Thrissusr.
Nearly 70 dead due to heavy and incessant rains
Water level in Achankoil river at Alappuzha's Kollakadavu rises as heavy rainfall continues to lash Kerala
Alphons Kannanthanam to reach Trivandrum today
Union Minister of State for Information Technology and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam met the Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister to discuss the floods situation in Kerala on Wednesday. According to his statement on Twitter, Alphons said: "Additional relief teams are being rushed to places requested by State government. Spoke to the District Collector, Pathanamthitta and asked him to make sure that all families stuck in their houses in Ranni, Kozhencherry,Aranmula and other places are rescued urgently."
The minister will be in Trivandrum today evening to meet concerned authorities for any coordination. He will be available at Trivandrum Secretariat and Disaster Management Rescue office for all assistance. The minister said that he spoke to Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary.
Modi discusses Kerala floods situation with Pinarayi Vijayan
As death toll in Kerala floods rose to 67, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday that he spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation at length.
The Centre, so far, has agreed to give an assistance of Rs 100 crore to the state and home minister Rajnath Singh has also assured the state government that they will get all kinds of assistance required.
Kochi metro operation suspended
Kochi metro service has been suspended due to rising water levels. The service will be resumed once the water recedes.
At least 30,580 people moved to relief centres in Ernakulam
In Ernakulam district, at least 30,580 people have been moved to relief centres, after discharge from the Idukki reservoir was increased overnight to tackle the heavy inflow from catchment areas and the unexpected discharge from the Mullaperiyar dam, which is in Kerala, but controlled by Tamil Nadu.
12:47 (IST)
People rescued from Pathanamthitta accommodated in Thiruvananthapuram
People who have been rescued from Pathanamthitta and evacuated to Thiruvananthapuram have been accommodated at Chala Boys High School, Thiruvananthapuram
12:43 (IST)
ITBP jawans rescue senior citizens from flood-affected Thrissur
Indo-Tibetan Border Police jawans rescue senior citizens in flood affected Thrissur district's Arattupuzha village
12:38 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan tweets
Floating devices, lifeboats and life jackets will be airdropped to stranded groups of 50 or more people, tweets Pinarayi Vijayan.
12:32 (IST)
Water level in Periyar likely to rise by one metre, warns Pinarayi
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the water level in the Periyar river was likely to rise by one more meter and urged people living on the banks of the river to move to safer places. He has also asked people living within 1 km from the bank of Chalakkudy river to be prepared to move out. Vijayan said people in many places were not willing to leave the homes thinking their area will not be flooded.
12:31 (IST)
Landslide on Palakkad-Thrissur road
Major landslide on the Palakkad- Thrissur road. Traffic blocked since morning. Many vehicles are said to be trapped under the debris.
Images by Naveen Nair
12:22 (IST)
Centre gives 40 more teams of NDRF to tackle worst floods since 1924
The central government has agreed to deploy 40 more teams of National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to tackle the flood situation in the state. The decision was taken at a video conference state chief secretary had with the Union cabinet secretary today.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Centre had asked the Air Force to send 10 more helicopters and Navy four more to the state. The additional helicopters are expected to arrive at Kochi by 1 pm, he added. The Centre has also asked Air Force to send 10 more helicopters
12:21 (IST)
Worst floods since 1924: KJ Alphons
Calling it the worst floods since 1924, Union minister KJ Alphons said that 12 districts in Kerala are severely affected. "These are the worse floods since 1924," Alphons told ANI. The Union Minister met with Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.
"Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard & NDRF are conducting rescue & relief ops. It is predicted that water levels will rise," Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons said.
12:10 (IST)
Alarming situation in Kerala, says KPCC vice-president
Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice-president and Paravur MLA V D Satheeshan has urged the government to leave the rescue operations to the defence forces. The Kerala police and other agencies should play a supporting role, he added.
He said that the situation in the flood affected areas was alarming. He said that the number of people shifted to relief camps in his constituency in Ernakulam district had risen from 10,000 to 30,000 in few hours. Many relief camps are also flooded. There is acute shortage of safe drinking water in many places, he added.
12:09 (IST)
WATCH: National Highway now a raging river
Area adjacent to the National Highway from Mallapuram to Thrissur has now become a raging river, a resident told Firstpost. "There is a traffic jam and I am stuck here for over two hours," 34-year-old Deepak KK said. But enroute he was stuck at Kadavaloor between Kunnamkulam and Changakulam in Thrissur.
11:58 (IST)
Armed forces, disaster forces controlling rescue ops
Ernakulam MP K V Thomas said that the rescue operations in the state were slipping from the hands of the state administration and large-scale help of the central government was required to save the state from the biggest disaster.
He said that he had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally intervention in the situation and send more Army and Naval forces to the state. He said there was big need for boats. The fibre and wooden boats available in the state were not suitable for the rescue operation. The state needs rubber boats, which are available with the Army and Navy.
11:54 (IST)
#HELPLINEUPDATE
Click here to register for SoS helpline: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSendEgGK8UftncAduFW1YLjev4y8GOd6kAzyirWG0i85fVgcg/viewform
11:46 (IST)
WATCH: In Idukki, water level gradually receding but situation is still bad
11:45 (IST)
How to contribute to CM’s Distress Relief Fund
1. Contribution can be made directly by going to donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in
2. Money can be contributed by cheque/DD or internet banking
In case you plan to mail a cheque/DD, you can address it to The Principal Secretary (Finance) Treasurer,Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund,Secretariat,Thiruvananthapuram – 695001
3. Donate Online
If you choose to donate online, account details are as follows:Account number: 67319948232Bank: State Bank of IndiaBranch: City branch, ThiruvananthapuramIFS Code: SBIN0070028PAN: AAAGD0584MName of Donee: CMDRF
4. Unified Payments Interface and QR codes
They are listed for South Indian Bank, Federal Bank, and SBI.
11:38 (IST)
Here are the helpline numbers for Zilla emergency centre
Idukki
0486-2233111
9061566111
9383463036
Ernakulam
0484-242423513
7902200300
7902200400
Thrissur
0487-2362424
9447074424
Kozhikode
0495-2371002
Alapuzha
0477-2238630
Pathanamthitta Collectorate
0468-2322515
2222515
8078808915
Taluk offices \ Kozhencherry
0468-2222221
Adoor
0473-4224826
Konni
0468-2240087
Mallapalli
0469-2682293
Raani
0473-5227442
Thiruvalla
0469-2601303
Kollam
0474-2794002
Kottayam
0481-2562201
Palakkad
0491-2505309
0491-2505209
0491-2505566
Malappuram
0483-2736320
0483-2736326
Kannur
0497-2713266
0497-2700645
8547616034
Wayanad
0493-6204151
9207985027
Thiruvananthapuram
0471-2730045
11:25 (IST)
Here are the new helpline numbers:
11:23 (IST)
GPS tracking only way to reach victims
Manorama Online reports that since most of the roads and landmarks are submerged, the GPS location tracking is the only easy way to reach the victims. Even that is not working most of the time.
11:20 (IST)
WATCH: Operations at Cochin International Airport suspended
After incessant rains for over several days, the Cochin International Airport suspended operations as the premises got flooded. Relief and rescue operations are underway.
11:16 (IST)
WATCH: SoS message from Chengannur with man neck deep in flood water
A man stranded inside his house in Chengannur recorded a video which has gone viral on social media. Speaking to the camera, the man says, "There is no way to escape from this place. I have tried contacting authorities. None, including MLA, have come to the help. This is the condition inside the house. Water will soon move up. It has already reached the stair case level. Please pray”.
11:08 (IST)
Air lifting of stranded people begins in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas in Thrissur
CM Vijayan tweeted that air lifting of stranded people has begun in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas in Thrissur district. "Please stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees," Vijayan said.
11:00 (IST)
Show compassion, help Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan urges in letter
In a letter, Pinarayi Vijayan urged everyone to show compassion for the people of Kerala and come together to rebuild what was destroyed in the rains. "For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before had the state witnessed a calamity of this scale. In spite of that, we responded to the crisis quickly."
The services of central forces and disaster response forces were made available without delay, the chief minister noted in his letter. "Now, we have an important duty before us, the task of bringing life back to normalcy. The people of state must come together for this effort."
10:42 (IST)
WATCH: Rescue operation by Indian Air Force in Pathanamthitta district
10:28 (IST)
Rescue operations intensified across Kerala
The Palakkad district administration has started evacuating people from Athanad near Nenmara in Palakkad district following a landslide at Cherumkaad. Eight people, including a three-month-old child were killed in the landslide. The administration has urged people living in the area to move to safer places as further landslide was possible at Cherumkaad.
10:27 (IST)
Schools and colleges shut tomorrow as Ernakulam district inundated
On account of incessant rains over the past three days, Ernakulam city roads are waterlogged. Train services have been cut. Kochi Metro is not functioning. Several areas in Ernakulam city are languishing without electricity as power lines have been shut since Wednesday night. Many districts are being cut off due to surging water limiting access. Waynad, Pathanamthitta districts are among the worst adversely hit.
Munnar is isolated. Low lying areas and places next to river banks are majorly affected. People have voluntarily evacuated alongside the Chalakudy river in Thrissur. Waters of the Pampa river have risen and access to the area has been cut off. Educational institutions have declared a two-day holiday – today and tomorrow.
10:23 (IST)
Flooded Cochin Airport
10:22 (IST)
400 stranded at Christian retreat centre in Thrissur
Over 400 people, including at least 100 mentally-impaired people, are stranded at a Christian retreat centre at Muringoor in Thrissur district. The trapped people, include many from other states. The rescue teams have not been able to reach the centre as the roads leading to it are flooded.
10:16 (IST)
35-feet long bridge built to rescue hundreds in Malampuzha
Army built a 35 feet long bridge and rescued 100 people (approx) including children and senior citizens from Malampuzha's Valiyakadu village.
10:12 (IST)
Aluva marooned as Periyar reaches Kerala town
Aluva town has been marooned. Hospitals in Aluva have been flooded and patients have been moved out to either their homes or to rescue camps. Train services between Kochi and Chalakudy have been suspended since morning. Heavy traffic is being reported from Aluva city as Periyar river touches the town. Thousands have been evacuated from both sides of sides of Periyar river. Sources told Firstpost that, at least, 50,000 evacuated from Ernakulam city.
10:10 (IST)
CM Vijayan convenes emergency meeting
The Kerala government has set up a helpline capable of tracking the location of the caller. Chief Minister’s office has appealed to people trapped in the floods to call 1077 from mobiles.
Meanwhile, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has convened an emergency meeting to review the unprecedented situation caused by heavy rains. Besides senior state government officers, representatives of the Navy are also attending the meeting.
10:06 (IST)
High alert in Karnataka: 65,000 cusecs of water released into Harangi river
Officials manning the Harangi Dam sub-division in Hulugunda village of Somwarpet taluk sounded an alert at 7.30am on Thursday morning saying nearly 65,000 cusecs of water is being released to Harangi river through the crest gates after heavy rainfall lashed the catchment area in last 48 hours.
Input by: Coovercolly Indresh/101reporters
09:55 (IST)
Narendra Modi speaks to Pinarayi Vijayan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Pinarayi Vijayan after the Kerala chief minister demanded more central government assistance in rescue operations. "Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state," Modi tweeted.
09:52 (IST)
Karnataka state bus services for Kannur, Kasargod and Mangalore suspended
Due to heavy rains and landslides, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus services for Kannur, Kasaragod and Mangalore suspended.
09:51 (IST)
Here are WhatsApp helpline numbers
09:50 (IST)
Eight trapped in a landslide in Thrissur
Eight people have been trapped in a landslide at Athani in Thrissur district. Three members were rescued by police and fire team. However, the authorities are finding it difficult to take them to the hospital as the roads leading to the area are under waters. The landslide had occurred two hours ago at Kurancherry village.
09:47 (IST)
Kerala floods affect Karnataka
Heavy rains lash Kodagu, in Karnataka. Reports have said that the Cauvery river is flowing above danger mark in Medikeri.
09:45 (IST)
Kerala CM requests Tamil Nadu CM to lower water level at Mullaperiyar dam
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wrote to Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami demanding the lowering of water-level in Mullaperiyar dam. It must be done urgently in the interest of the security of the dam.
09:41 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan asks Rajnath to send additional teams of Army, NDRF and Army Engineering Corps for rescue ops
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send additional teams of Army, NDRF and Army Engineering Corps to the state. A C-17 aircraft was also requested for transporting equipments to the affected areas. More dinghy boats are also needed, the CM's office tweeted. Pinarayi also raised the issue of the water-level in Mullaperiyar dam, which has reached dangerous levels, with the home minister. The inflow of water to Mullaperiyar is now much more than the outflow, the chief minister tweeted.
09:37 (IST)
Flooding in relief camps in Aluva
The situation in Aluva, which is the worst-hit by the flood, has worsened with water entering even in relief camps. Local MLA Anwar Sadath said that thousands of people were trapped in seven panchayats of the taluk. The authorities have not been able to reach out to them in the absence of sufficient boats.
09:30 (IST)
Seven die in landslide in Palakkad
Seven people were killed in a landslide at Nenmara in Palakkad district in the morning. Three people including a child is feared to be trapped in the debris. Three houses were completely destroyed in the landslide, according to local MLA K Babu.
09:28 (IST)
27 dams have been opened in the last one week
27 dams, including Malampuzha Dam, Idamalayar Dam, Peechi Dam and Idukki Dam, have been opened. IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for next 3 days. According to sources, the high tide is expected around noon today and sources in the Met department said that water logging is expected to recede after the high tide.
09:25 (IST)
Toll rises to 78: More shutters of Banasura Dam will be opened today
The death toll has risen to 78, sources have told Firstpost. More shutters of Banasura Sagar Dam will be opened today making the situation at Wayanad even more serious it currently is.
The Pampa river is in spate and has entered Pathanamthitta town. People are marooned in Chalakudi and Aluva. Disaster management work is on in full swing but even rescuers are struggling to cope with the enormity of situation.
09:18 (IST)
Kochi cut off from rest of Kerala as train services come to a halt
Kerala’s commercial capital of Kochi is being cut off from rest of the state with train services coming to a halt and road traffic disrupted in the NH 47. The Kochi airport on Wednesday had suspended operations till 2 pm on 18 August.
Thousands of vehicles are stranded on the NH 47 as several stretches between Aluva and Chalakkudy are in deep waters. Train services in the Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram are also disrupted. All trains from Thiruvananthapuram side have been held up in the Thiruvananthapuram Central station.
The station has stopped bookings as tracks in several stretches are flooded.
09:16 (IST)
Ten companies of Navy rushed to Chalakudy in Thrissur
Ten companies of Navy have been rushed to Chalakkudy, five each to North Parvaur and Muvattupuzha to rescue people trapped in homes as a result of flood in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers. The Muvattupuzha town, 41 kilometres from Kochi, is under water. All major roads in the area remain submerged in water.
08:54 (IST)
Indian Navy continues rescue ops in Ernakulam
One rescue team stationed at Edapally under the District Collector, Ernakulam has rescued two persons till now from flooded houses at Kunnukara. Three teams deployed around Perumbavur were able to rescue in excess of 45 stranded personnel and is carrying out further relief operations, ANI reported.
Two diving teams have been sent to North Paravur to undertake rescue operations. Subsequently, based on request received from District Collector, these two teams along with four more teams have proceeded to Aluva for augmenting rescue efforts there in light of the Periyar being in spate.
08:53 (IST)
Contribute to Kerala CM's online fund
While Kerala, the central government, the Army, Navy, NDRF and NGOs continue to work towards rescuing people, citizens can also contribute to help the affected people. Here's the link https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/
It's safe and secure.
08:51 (IST)
Kochi Metro train services suspended as water level rises in Muttom Metro yard area
08:50 (IST)
5 Naval teams with five Gemini boats deployed in Wayanad, 2 teams at Thalapuzha
Overall, five naval teams with five Gemini boats were deployed at different places in Wayanad district. Two teams were at Thalapuzha, and one team each at Porunnannur, Anchukunnu and Wayanad respectively. The Wayanad team was employed for assisting the civil administration in distribution of relief material and vehicle management while the other four teams were deployed in general rescue operations.
Seven teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places. One team is set up on Pizhala Island and is continuously patrolling the flood-hit area. The team has been interacting with the inhabitants of the island and providing assurances for their safety.
08:47 (IST)
Operation Madad: Southern Naval Command deploys 21 rescue and diving team
On the seventh day of Operation Madad, Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in flood-hit Kerala as the monsoon has intensified in the state.
As the flood situation in the state is deteriorating day-by-day, a total of four teams went out on Wednesday to help those already deployed in the areas. More than 81 people were rescued yesterday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp.
08:40 (IST)
Red alert issued in all districts today
The IMD has issued red alerts in all districts today and in seven districts tomorrow. Hilly districts of Idukki and Wayanad are experincing extremely heavy rain and heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalll in the remaining districts, including Ernakulam
08:34 (IST)
Shortage of boats hamper rescue operations
Acute shortage of boats is hampering rescue operations in many areas in the state. The Pathanamthitta district administration has sought the services of fishing boats from Kollam to rescue hundreds of people stranded in various parts of the district following flood in the Pampa and Killiyar rivers. The Thrissur district administration has also sought fishing boats to rescue people stranded in the floods.
08:24 (IST)
Rivers from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram in spate
All rivers from northern district of Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram in the south are in spate. Railways have suspended operations between Ernakulam and Palakkad stretch. The Kochi Metro has also suspended operations.