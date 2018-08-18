Kerala floods latest updates: According to the IMD, the state received 619.5 mm rainfall this month, till 16 August. Normally it should have been 244.1 mm. "The intensity of rainfall has decreased now. There won't be extremely heavy rains anymore but heavy rains will continue for two days," IMD scientist S Devi told ANI.
The Chief Minister's Office in Kerala tweeted that efforts to rescue were on a war-footing basis in Chengannur district, which is one of the worst affected regions in the state. "4 helicopters, 5 military boats & 65 fishing boats are part of operations. Four 100-member strong army teams have been deployed. Food is being supplied using helicopters," it said, in a tweet.
Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala was facing an "unprecedented disaster". "The situation is grave in Kerala. We must stand together. The prime minister has understood the situation very well," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey to assess damage caused by flooding, and joined a review meeting to take stock of the situation. "The nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," he said on Twitter.
The state of Kerala has so far incurred a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as damage to life and property, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Rs 500 crore as interim relief.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the "worst floods in 100 years", at least 324 lives have been lost in Kerala so far. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conducted a review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials to take stock of the situation.
Rescue operations began in Chengannur as early as 5.30 am on Saturday. But heavy rain and rapid waters due to heavy turbulence is making the rescue slow and tough. More than 1,500 families are reported to be stranded in the area on rooftops. At least 100 families in Thiruvanmandoor. Edanad, Pandanad and Mangalam are stranded in the worst affected areas of Chengannur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cancel the aerial survey in flood-hit Kerala due to inclement weather, reported News18. His chopper had to land soon after taking off due to heavy rainfall.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala. He earlier left from Thiruvananthapuram to conduct an aerial survey.
As a murderous monsoon savaged Kerala claiming 106 liveson a single day on Thursday, the state plunged deeper into misery on Friday with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry, officials said.
The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 174 lives since 8 August, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.
Over 80,000 persons, stranded in various places, were rescued on Friday, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected Aluva region of Ernakulam district.
Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off from the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.
Many persons, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety.
TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a navy chopper, swinging violently in the air.
The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy.
Both the mother and the child are doing fine, officials said.
Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones.
Soumya from Australia said her parents and their relatives were stranded in Aluva for the past two days.
Another said an elderly relative Mary Varghese was badly in need of an oxygen cylinder and her condition was worsening.
In a WhatsApp video, a stranded woman with her six-year-old child was seen pleading for help.
"We have no food or water. Please help us."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected reached the state on Friday night and will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Saturday.
"We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding. @CMOKerala," Modi tweeted after talking to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by phone.
The two have been in regular touch for the last two days.
Vijayan, who also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Friday night the situation continued to be "grave" with over 3.14 lakh people from over 70,000 families sheltered in relief camps.
He said since 29 May, when the South West Monsoon set in over Kerala, 385 persons have lost their lives.
Though there was some let up in rains at a few places, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury.
Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities.
Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals.
People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water.
Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry.
Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district.
Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3,000 litres of diesel and 1,000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.
Local fishermen have also joined in the rescue mission with their boats and could be seen evacuating those marooned in places like Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy.
Several roads in the hill district of Idukki, including in picturesque Munnar, have been badly damaged from a string of landslides.
Wayanad, among the worst-hit by the floods, is cut off from the rest of Kerala.
The Kochi airport is shut with rain water flooding the runways.
Several trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, sources said.
Services on the Kochi Metro are, however, unaffected.
The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and gusty winds in various parts of the state.
Winds packing speed up to 60 kmph are likely in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.
Heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts
The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts in the state on Saturday. According to The Hindu, the Met Office in Thiruvananthapuram said that Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts were most likely to experience heavy rainfall (7 -11 cm in 24 hours).
Situation grave in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan
"We made the situation very clear in front of the prime minister. The prime minister has announced Rs 500cr more than what was announced earlier (Rs 100cr). The situation is grave in Kerala. We must stand together. The prime minister has understood the situation very well. The Revenue Department officials were also there with us (during the meeting)," explained Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while speaking to reporters.
He also said the state is dealing with an "unprecedented disaster". "We have been promised more helicopters... This is the problem with you media people, you are always thinking negatively. We are getting all possible help," asserted Vijayan.
Traders hoarding foodgrains in Idukki
Complaints regarding hoarding of foodgrains and other essential items by traders are coming from Idukki, which is almost cut off from the rest of the state following extensive damage to roads leading up to the district. Prices of the essential items have shot up in many places after supplies from outside were disrupted. Only limited items are coming into Ernakulam via Neriyamanagalm. Reports from Idukki said people in many isolated areas were passing days without food.
Haryana, Odisha announce relief packages
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 10 in aid, while Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also announced a financial package worth Rs 5 crore.
Salute the people of Kerala: Narendra Modi
Today is the last chance to be saved alive for many: Shashi Tharoor
Local private bus services in Calicut join the flood fight
The Attoli Bus Owners Society Sangam (ABOS) has said bus fares collected will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Bus conductors in buses running in the routes of Attoli to Calicut town have replaced the traditional conductor purses with collection buckets. Passengers can contribute from the minimum ticket fare to any amount they desire. Tickets are not issued for this relief ride. Around 30 buses are taking part in this process, and all collections from the day will go into the CMRF.
Prime Minister Modi promises Centre's assistance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair main national highways damaged due to floods on priority. The Central Public Sector like NTPC and PGCIL have also been directed to be available to render all possible assistance to the state government in restoring power lines. Villagers, whose kutcha houses have been destroyed in the devastating floods, would be provided 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin' houses on priority, irrespective of their priority in the Permanent Wait List of PMAY-G.
Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 5.5 crore person days have been sanctioned in the labour Budget for 2018-19. Any further request for incurring person days would be considered as per the requirement projected by the state. Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, farmers would be provided assistance for replantation of damaged horticulture crops.
IAF commadore engaged in rescue ops bemoans lack of understanding
Indian Air Force commodore PK Sreekumar, who is engaged in rescue operations at Mannar, says there is lack of understanding about ground realities in places where urgent attention is required, resulting in a chaotic situation for coordination. "No government agency is seen in Pandanad region where hundreds are stranded. We need more boats. Not a single boat has come from administrative side," he said.
Modi announces ex-gratia Rs lakh per person to kin of deceased
Prime Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Funds (PMNRF).
Kerala suffers damage of Rs 19,512cr; PM offers Rs 500cr as interim relief
The state of Kerala has so far incurred a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as damage to life and property. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Rs 500 crore as interim relief. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reportedly informed Modi that the loss estimated by the state government was Rs 20,000 crores. The state government had demanded Rs1,000 crore as interim relief.
KSRTC to restart services from today
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will restart more of its services from Saturday onwards. Buses from Kozhikode to Thrissur and Kannur are already plying. The state buses are also running from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Alapuzha. However, there are no buses to Thrissur or Kozhikode from Thiruvananthapuram.
PM's helicopter takes off for aerial survey again as weather clears
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper has taken off from Kochi to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state. Earlier on Saturday morning, the prime minister had to abandon the aerial recce due to inclement weather.
Toll rises to 324
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the "worst floods in 100 years", at least 324 lives have been lost in Kerala so far. On Friday, over 80,000 persons, stranded in various places, were rescued, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected Aluva region of Ernakulam district.
How to donate to CM's relief fund
People can donate money to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund; here's how:
Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
A/c no.: 67319948232
Bank: State Bank of India
IFSC code: SBIN0070028
SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08
Narendra Modi meets Pinarayi Vijayan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a meeting in Kochi with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union minister KJ Alphons and other officials, after his aerial survey was called off due to inclement weather.
Both Modi and Vijayan are camping at the naval base since they can't continue with the recce.
Narendra Modi cancels aerial survey due to bad weather
Thrissur records highest number of deaths so far
As per details released by the Disaster Management State Control Room on Friday, Thrissur district recorded the highest number of deaths (42) in Kerala so far since rains ravaged the state from 8 August. The district also registered the highest number of missing persons (19). However, Wayanad district showed the maximum damage to houses, worth Rs 4.81 crore, followed closely by Palakkad and estimated crop losses were massively high in Malappuram compared to other districts..
221 motorised boats, 7 non-motorised boats used for rescue ops
As per a tweet by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the navy, army and coast guard combined are using 221 motorised boats and seven non-motorised boats for the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kerala.
Narendra Modi leaves for aerial survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram late on Friday evening. He left the state capital on Saturday to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala through an aerial survey.
Heavy rainfall warning for 11 districts
AAP MLAs, MPs to donate one month salary towards Kerala relief fund
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "All AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers donating one month salary for Kerala."
Armed forces distributed 15,000 food packets till 12 pm, says defence ministry
Fourty-four army, 19 navy, and 12 coast guard motorised boats were deployed for rescue operations on Satuday. Five Mi-17 and three Chetak choppers were also deployed, said the defence ministry. There are 19 rescue teams involved from the armed forces. The ministry also added that till 12 pm, 15,000 food packets were distributed on Saturday.
Train services between Ernakulam, Thrissur suspended
Train services between Ernakulam and Thrissur remained suspended on Saturday while most long-distance trains were diverted via the Nagercoil route. Some place blocked on the Thrissur-Palakkad highway were cleared for traffic, reported News18.
Fisherment to help with rescue efforts
More fishermen from Varkala's coastal region are moving to flood-affected areas with diving experts to help with rescue efforts.
21 people rescued by Indian Coast Guard
24-hour control rooms opened to ensure potable water availability
Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has opened 24-hour control rooms in flood-affected areas to ensure drinking water availability. Nodal officers have been appointed in all districts.
Input by DA Varghese/101Reporters
Groceries being airlifted to Kerala from Mumbai (1/3)
Those willing to donate can give any of the following items at a collection centre near you:
1) Dry roasted Upma without water (1 or 1/2 kg pack in a zip lock bag)
2) Rice ( 1 kg pack)
3) Tuvar Dal (1 kg pack)
4) Milk powder ( 1/2 kg pack)
5) Sugar (1 kg pack)
Collection will take place on 19 August (Sunday) and 20 August, 2018 (Monday) only.
Kerala health department introduces medical helpline
The Kerala health department has introduced a medical helpline (9946992995) with 30 lines for the flood-hit regions, reported The Hindu. The helpline has been launched in collaboration with the Ernakulam General Hospital, and is for connecting those who need in of urgent medical help and get in touch with bed-ridden patients who cannot be moved to the nearest hospital.
A relief material collection centre operated by Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
Karnataka: EC defers town panchayat elections in Virajpet, Kushalnagar, Somwarpet
The Election Commission has deferred town panchayat elections of Virajpet, Kushalnagar and Somwarpet which were due to be held on 29 August. The letter states that the officer in charge of elections has evoked the provisions of Karnataka Municipal Council's act 1971 clause 3(1) and has postponed the elections to Somwarpet, Virajpet and Kushalnagar till further notifice.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
Flood situation improves in Chalakudy
According to The Hindu, the flood situation has improved in Chalakudy where the water level in the Chalakudy river has reduced following no rainfall for sometime. Flood waters have also begun receding from Chalakudy town.
14:27 (IST)
Congress demands Kerala floods be declared a national disaster
Demanding that the Kerala floods be declared as a national disaster, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "In Kerala, there has been a damage worth Rs 2000-3000 crores."
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that the state suffered losses worth Rs 19,512 crore as per initial estimates.
Red alert issued for nine out of 14 districts
The IMD has issued a Red Alert in nine districts of the 14 districts, mostly in the central and northern regions of Kerala, on Friday. They are the worst-hit districts like Pathanamthitta, Alazppuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Paalakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur. Heavy rain has been forecast in all these districts. Heavy rain accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad districts.
Visuals of flooded houses in Chengannur district
Kerala received 619.5 mm rainfall from1-16 August
Bihar, Haryana and Odisha announce aid
The governments of Bihar and Haryana have announced aid of Rs 10 crore each towards the Kerala floods relief fund. Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also announced Rs 5 crores for the flood-hit areas in the southern stae. He also stated that 245 fire personnel with boats will be sent to Kerala for rescue operations.
Police keep a check on spread of fake news
To clamp down on false news spread through social media, Kerala Police initiated action against those involved in propagating false alerts about the floods in the state, reported The Hindu. The police took the action based on Cyberdome's report that people were spreading fake news through various social media sites claiming the Mullaperiyar dam collapsed. Cyberdome also took about Youtube videos and Facebook posts which were false and could lead to panic among people.
Karnataka: CM HD Kumaraswamy undertakes aerial survey
Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy begins his aerial survey of Coorg. The number of relief centres has increased to 30 in Coorg and nine new ones have been set up in Dakshina Kannada.
Image courtesy: CMO
Centre providing all assistance to Kerala, says Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that all possible assistance is being provided to Kerala by the Centre. "This includes financial assistance, providing food grains and medicines. We have asked the NHAI, NTPC, PGCIL to render all possible assistance and cater to basic infrastructure needs in the wake of the floods," he said, in a series of tweets.
Modi also said that rescuing those who are trapped was the topmost priority. "NDRF teams, companies of BSF, CISF and RAF are deployed in the state for rescue and relief operations. The Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard are assisting operations in different parts of Kerala," he added.
Asked PM for more helicopters and boats, says Vijayan
"The prime minister conducted aerial survey to get first-hand knowledge about the floods. Our helicopter could not go to some places due to inclement weather. He has announced Rs 500crore and all possible help. We thanked him and demanded more helicopters and boats," Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Pinarayi Vijayan urges Modi to allocate more rice to Kerala due to acute shortage
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the state may face acute shortage of rice as the stocks in many godowns have been destroyed in the flood. He has urged Modi to allocate more rice to the state in view of the unprecedented situation. He said that the prime minister had promised to take necessary action.
Rescue efforts in Chengannur ongoing on 'war-footing': CMO
The Chief Minister's Office in Kerala tweeted that efforts to rescue were on a war-footing basis in Chengannur district, which is one of the worst affected regions in the state. "4 helicopters, 5 military boats & 65 fishing boats are part of operations. Four 100-member strong army teams have been deployed. Food is being supplied using helicopters," it said, in a tweet.
Situation grave in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan
Karnataka: Army reaches Coorg to expedite rescue ops
Armed forces have reached Coorg to expedite the rescue efforts. Sixty personnel of the Dogra Regiment of the Indian Army, 73 boats and other rescue equipment from the Indian Army Engineering task force, 12 expert divers and surface rescuers with rafts from the Indian Navy, 30-member NDRF and 30-member SDRF teams in addition to over 250 civil defence and fire and rescue personnel are either already there, or en route. An Indian Air Force mission that was aborted on Friday due to inclement weather is expected to begin on Saturday from Mysuru.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
Indian Army constructs 13 bridges to connect to 38 remote areas
The Indian Army, which is actively involved in the rescue and relief efforts in Kerala, constructed 13 bridges in order to establish connection with 38 remote areas in the state, which has been hit severely by floods. According to the army, 3,627 persons have been rescued till date, including 22 foreign nationals.
12:55 (IST)
Meanwhile, 26,000 litres of milk sent to Coorg
Hassan Milk Federation has sent 26,000 litres of milk and 3,000 biscuit packs to Coorg following a special effort by minister HD Revanna.
Input by Coovercooly Indresh/101Reporters
'Saddened by loss of lives and destruction,' says UN
United Nations is observing the situation in flood-affected Kerala. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN was saddened by the loss of lives and the destruction due to the Kerala floods and said the world organisation is following the situation very closely. He told reporters on Friday that the government of India has not sought any assistance from the organisation so far. He pointed out that India has quite a well-operating machinery to deal with natural disasters, adding that their country team was following the situation closely and was in touch with partners on the ground.
Medicines worth Rs 1 crore dispatched from Tamil Nadu
Over Rs 1 crore-worth medicines have been dispatched from Tamil Nadu towards relief efforts in Kerala. These are being transported from Coimbatore through Palakkad and from Tirunelveli through Trivandrum. Deputy health directors from the districts bordering Kerala have also been directed to help with the medical needs of those on the other side.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
Traders hoarding foodgrains in Idukki
Complaints regarding hoarding of foodgrains and other essential items by traders are coming from Idukki, which is almost cut off from the rest of the state following extensive damage to roads leading up to the district. Prices of the essential items have shot up in many places after supplies from outside were disrupted. Only limited items are coming into Ernakulam via Neriyamanagalm. Reports from Idukki said people in many isolated areas were passing days without food.
Haryana, Odisha announce relief packages
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced Rs 10 in aid, while Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik also announced a financial package worth Rs 5 crore.
Salute the people of Kerala: Narendra Modi
Today is the last chance to be saved alive for many: Shashi Tharoor
Karnataka: Rescued flood victims in arrive at a relief camp in Cherambane near Madikeri
Seventeen relief camps have been set up in the region which is currently hosting 573 people who have been rescued. In the three days between 14 and 17 August, nearly 100 kilometres of roads have been damaged, 3,000 electric poles/conductors/transformers have collapsed, and 58 bridges and culverts have become unnavigable.
Boats pressed into action unable to negotiate areas with strong currents
Boats pressed into rescue operations are facing it difficult to negotiate areas where there is strong water flow. Several boats have hit walls and damaged at Pandanad in Pathanamthitta district. Boats are not able to reach the MRM school, where many remain stranded, due to heavy current. People in the areas have not been able to contact government authorities.
Local private bus services in Calicut join the flood fight
The Attoli Bus Owners Society Sangam (ABOS) has said bus fares collected will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Bus conductors in buses running in the routes of Attoli to Calicut town have replaced the traditional conductor purses with collection buckets. Passengers can contribute from the minimum ticket fare to any amount they desire. Tickets are not issued for this relief ride. Around 30 buses are taking part in this process, and all collections from the day will go into the CMRF.
Prime Minister Modi promises Centre's assistance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair main national highways damaged due to floods on priority. The Central Public Sector like NTPC and PGCIL have also been directed to be available to render all possible assistance to the state government in restoring power lines. Villagers, whose kutcha houses have been destroyed in the devastating floods, would be provided 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin' houses on priority, irrespective of their priority in the Permanent Wait List of PMAY-G.
Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 5.5 crore person days have been sanctioned in the labour Budget for 2018-19. Any further request for incurring person days would be considered as per the requirement projected by the state. Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, farmers would be provided assistance for replantation of damaged horticulture crops.
IAF commadore engaged in rescue ops bemoans lack of understanding
Indian Air Force commodore PK Sreekumar, who is engaged in rescue operations at Mannar, says there is lack of understanding about ground realities in places where urgent attention is required, resulting in a chaotic situation for coordination. "No government agency is seen in Pandanad region where hundreds are stranded. We need more boats. Not a single boat has come from administrative side," he said.
Kerala SOS: Two elderly persons stuck in Chengannur
Two elderly persons Raju Varghese Madathileth (66) and Aleyamma (65) are stuck in their house in Venmony of Chengannur district. Their phone about to die soon. Water has flooded the ground level. They are unable to reach rescue centre. They have been stuck in their house for two days now.
Coordinates: 9.2459750, 76.6216660; contact: +91954406161, +917025759484
More NDRF and ETF teams airlifted from Pune; to be deployed to Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha
More units of the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) and Engineering Task Force (ETF) wing of the Indian Army have been airlifted from Pune in two AN 32 aircrafts and one IL-76 aircraft, one of the biggest aircrafts in the Indian Air Force. They have been deployed to Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. More forces are being airlifted from Jodhpur, Bhopal and Pune as well.
Input by Sudeep Sebastian/101Reporters
'Future of millions at stake': Rahul Gandhi
Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 500cr as interim relief for Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked him to declare the floods as a national calamity. "Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake," he said in a tweet.
PM directs insurance companies to hold special camps for assessment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed insurance companies to hold special camps for assessment and timely release of compensation to the affected families/beneficiaries under Social Security Schemes. The directions have also been issued for early clearance of claims under Fasal Bima Yojna to agriculturists.
Fishermen advised to avoid Arabian sea over Karnataka, North Kerala coasts
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea over Karnataka, North Kerala coasts, over Lakshadweep area and Southwest and central Arabian sea.
High waves in the range of 3.6 - 4.0 meters are forecasted till 11.30 pm on 18 August along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar and 3.5 - 4.2 meters along the coast of Lakshadweep Islands from Minicoy to Bitra, as per the IMD. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and central Arabian sea.
Modi announces ex-gratia Rs lakh per person to kin of deceased
Prime Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Funds (PMNRF).
Red alert issued in Ernakulam, Idukki districts today
IMD has issued Red Alert in Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Saturday. While Ernakulam is witnessing heavy rain, Idukki will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD said that strong winds mainly from westerly direction speed, occasionally reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, likely along and off Karnataka coast, North Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area for the next 12 hours. Strong winds from westerly direction speed occasionally reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely along and off south Kerala coast.
Visuals of Narendra Modi undertaking the aerial survey
Situation in Kerala to remain grim as heavy rains to continue today
The flood situation in Kerala will remain as it is as weather forecasting agencies predicted heavy rainfall across the state. The IMD, however, predicted that rainfall will reduce marginally from Sunday onwards in the state.
Kerala suffers damage of Rs 19,512cr; PM offers Rs 500cr as interim relief
