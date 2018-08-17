You are here:
Kerala floods LIVE updates: State decides not to release water from Idukki Dam; KSEB to restrict water to 2408 ft

India FP Staff Aug 17, 2018 09:00:37 IST
  • 09:00 (IST)

    No communication due to discharged phones makes rescue work difficult

    Complete breakdown of communication networks has made the rescue relief coordination difficult. Even though the air force rescue operation has started, none of the control rooms in the districts could be reached as phones are discharged, The Indian Express reported.

  • Various districts and own submerged in water; people stranded on roofs tops of houses

    The Pathanamthitta district is getting fast isolated with Pampa river and all its tributaries overflowing bringing more areas under severe flood. The Pandalam town on the MC road through which rescue teams have been moving is now submerged in the water. Thousands of people are stranded on roof tops and upper floors of the houses in Tiruvalla, Kozhencherry and Ranni areas. Kozhencherry has been cut off from the rest of the district with water from Achankovil and Manimala rivers submerging the town.

  • No more water to be released from Idukki Dam, says govt

    In a huge relief to the people on the banks of Periyar River, the government has decided not to release further water from Idukki dam. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials said that the decision was taken as the water from the river had flooded all residential areas, including the densely populated Aluva. Though the water in the Idukki reservoir is hovering around the maximum storage capacity of 24,003 feet, the KSEB is planning to hold the water till 2,408 feet. The officials said that the present level of discharge will be continued until people in the affected areas are rescued.

  • 08:53 (IST)

    Cauvery river on alert as heavy release of water expected from Kabani Dam and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam

    The govt has issued an advisory warning for the Cauvery river as it prepares to release more water from the Kabani and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam into the river and its tributaries. More than 2.1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu. 

  • 08:52 (IST)

    Helpline numbers for Kerala flood relief released

    People can call on these helpline number to get information about stranded people, nearest relief camp etc.

    Image courtesy: Twitter/@FarOutAkhtar

  • Army sent to rescue people stranded in Chalakudy town

    Kerala revenue minister E Chandrashekharan has said that Army personnel with helicopters, boats and other equipment have been sent to Chalakudy to rescue the stranded people. 

  • Thousand of people stranded in Chalakudy town; water level in Chalakudy river continues to rise

    Water level in the Chalakudy river in Thrissur has risen on Friday confounding the woes of thousands of people stranded in the Chalakudy town and surrounding areas. Most of the people are stranded for more than two days as rescue teams have not been able to reach them as the town is fully submerged. Over 1,500 people stranded on the roof top of a Christian retreat centre at Muringoor are in panic as the water has risen up to the third floor. 

  • Indian Army, Kerala Police deployed in rescue work; special forces being called-in 

    The Indian Army, state police and local rescue groups are engaged in rescue operations at Pathanamthitta, Ranni and Chenganoor localities which are submerged in flood waters. More men, including special forces with diving and rescue equipment and helicopters, are being deployed as calls for rescue have been pouring in from various parts of the districts.

  • Local fishermen help the army in rescue operations

    Fisher folks from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have joined the Army and state police in rescuing people stranded in Pathanamthitta district following floods in Pampa river and its tributaries. About 130 fishermen who knows swimming have been pressed into action by the Trivandrum Latin Church diocese. The fishermen have arrived in Pathanamthitta with 50 fishing boats. 

  • Old woman stranded in Pathanamthitta district has died

    An old woman trapped on the roof top of a house at Pandanad village in Pathanamthitta district died on Friday morning. Although, details about the deceased are not available, a report in Manorama news channel said the deceased was among the 12 people stranded on the roof top of the house. About 90 percent of the house is under water.

  • 08:04 (IST)

    Stranded people, relatives use social media to reach out for help
     
    In many places in rain-battered Kerala, families trapped in high rise flats, students stranded in hostels and devotees in churches are using social media platforms to seek help and pass on information about their location. Videos of people pleading for help with folded hands, are being posted and shared by hundreds of people on WhatsApp groups since last night. Panic-struck relatives are also sharing the location of their near and dear ones trapped in various places using Google maps, PTI reported.

  • 08:02 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi urges PM to step-up army deployment in Kerala for rescue operations
     
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and requested him to increase the deployment of Army and Navy in flood-hit Kerala and give special financial assistance to the state. Gandhi spoke to the prime minister over phone and announced it on Twitter. He noted that the tragedy is unparalleled in Kerala's history and the state is in "great pain".

  • 08:01 (IST)

    CPM urges supporters to contribute to CMO's relief fund, send help to flood-hit Kerala

    "Given the urgency, party members, sympathisers and the general public are requested to rush their individual contributions either through drafts/cheques drawn in favour of the party or send it directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the CPM said in a statement

  • 07:57 (IST)

    Two hundred patients of Muvattupuzha hospital stranded; new born babies shifted to safer locations

    Newborn babies and patients in intensive care units of private hospitals in Aluva town of Ernakulam district were evacuated and shifted to facilities elsewhere. According to some reports, around 200 patients were stranded at a hospital in Muvattupuzha after rain water swamped the building, PTI reported.

  • 07:53 (IST)

    Kochi Airport suspends all operations till 26 August
     
    The Kochi International Airport on Thursday extended the suspension of all services up to 2 pm on 26 August, with large parts of the facility flooded. "Kochi Airport operations is temporarily suspended up to 2 pm on 26 August due to very high flood situation and key essential facilities like runway, taxiway and apron are under submerged condition," an airport statement said.

  • 07:38 (IST)

    Kerala chief minister says situation getting under-control; 250 boats, 23 helicopters added for rescue operations

    In a press conference held on Thursday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the situation in Kerala is under control, with rescue missions happening in full swings. Presently around 1.5 lakh people are in refugee camps. Around 3000 people were rescued on Thursday in Ernakulam and Pattanamthitta. The Centre and State are conducting the rescue operations together, according to the Chief Minister’s office. More than 250 boats and 23 helicopters were added to the rescue missions from Friday onwards. The rescue boats are to be operated in Aluva, Chalakudi, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, and Kozhancheri. Other than boats from Central Government, boats from the Tamil Nadu Fire Force have also come to Kerala’s aid. 

    The water level in Chalakudy is still on the rise, so precautionary methods are to be taken. The CM informed that Tamil Nadu government agreed to release more water from Mullaperiyar Dam and that there is good cooperation from them. The chief minister also advised the public not to forward false messages and verify the information they receive. A circular was passed stating strict action against people who spread fake information. 

  • Stranded people send out SOS messages; disaster authorities to track locations for their rescue
     
    Thousands of people are stranded in flood-hit areas in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts are waiting for rescue teams to save their lives. Most of the people are trapped on the roof tops and upper floors of houses, apartments and hospitals for two to three days without drinking water, food and medicines. They include a large number of sick and aged people, pregnant women and children. The stranded people are unable to convey their plight to emergency responders as their mobile phones do not have charge. Many of them had communicated their location earlier. Officials at the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said that the rescue team will proceed to rescue them according to the location shared earlier.
     

  • 07:29 (IST)

    NCMC takes stock of situation in Kerala; SC orders for Mullaperiyar Dam's water level to be lowered
     
    The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's apex body for handling emergency situations, met in New Delhi to take stock of the rapidly deteriorating situation caused by the worst floods the state has witnessed in close to a century. The meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha​ was attended by chiefs of the three services, secretaries of home, defence and other top officials, PTI reported. Taking note of the gravity of the situation, the Supreme Court ordered the disaster management panel of the Mullaperiyar Dam to urgently decide on lowering the water level by three ft to 139 ft.
     

  • 07:23 (IST)

    30 people have lost their lives in a single day in Kerala floods
     
    Altogether 97 people have died till now in rain-related incidents in flood-hit Kerala. Battling savage weather conditions, the Indian navy began airlifting marooned people in Trichur, Aluva and Muvattupuzha. Dramatic videos showed people stranded atop flooded homes and hills being winched up by Navy choppers.
     
    Under instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Ministry rushed in fresh teams of the three wings of military for relief and rescue operations in the state where over 1.5 lakh homeless and displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps. All but one of the state's 14 districts are on high alert, sources said. Twelve additional teams of of the National Disaster Response Force comprising about 540 personnel were also rushed to Kerala.

  • 07:18 (IST)

    More than 25 trains cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala due to floods

    More than 25 trains were cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala on thursday in view of the unprecedented floods and landslides in the state, the Southern Railway said. Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release here.

    The long distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli  Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam  Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express). "Railway officials are deployed round the clock at all sections to monitor the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and railway premises. Officials are also closely monitoring the situation from divisional and headquarters control offices," the release said.

  • 07:15 (IST)

    Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala govt
     
    The Kerala government described the rumours of Mullaperiyar dam developing cracks as "completely baseless" rumours​ being spread on social media. "This rumour is completely baseless and the dam has not developed any cracks as alleged. These rumours are creating unnecessary panic among people living in downstream in the Periyar catchment," Water Resources secretary Tinku Biswal said. In a letter to DGP Loknath Behara, she wrote that she wanted the Cyber cell to trace the source of the rumours and take immediate action against them, PTI reported.

  • 07:08 (IST)

    Prime minister to visit Kerala today

    Narendra Modi will reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday morning, PTI reported.

Rescue operations are on in full swing in Kerala amid heavy rain. Image Courtesy: Naveen Nair

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 09:00 AM

