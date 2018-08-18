Kerala floods latest updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Kerala floods a national disaster "without any delay", saying the lives and futures of millions of people are at risk in the flood-ravaged state.
The state of Kerala has so far incurred a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as damage to life and property, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Rs 500 crore as interim relief.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the "worst floods in 100 years", at least 324 lives have been lost in Kerala so far. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conducted a review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials to take stock of the situation.
Rescue operations began in Chengannur as early as 5.30 am on Saturday. But heavy rain and rapid waters due to heavy turbulence is making the rescue slow and tough. More than 1,500 families are reported to be stranded in the area on rooftops. At least 100 families in Thiruvanmandoor. Edanad, Pandanad and Mangalam are stranded in the worst affected areas of Chengannur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cancel the aerial survey in flood-hit Kerala due to inclement weather, reported News18. His chopper had to land soon after taking off due to heavy rainfall.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala. He earlier left from Thiruvananthapuram to conduct an aerial survey.
As a murderous monsoon savaged Kerala claiming 106 liveson a single day on Thursday, the state plunged deeper into misery on Friday with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry, officials said.
The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 174 lives since 8 August, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.
Over 80,000 persons, stranded in various places, were rescued on Friday, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected Aluva region of Ernakulam district.
Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off from the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.
Many persons, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety.
TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a navy chopper, swinging violently in the air.
The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy.
Both the mother and the child are doing fine, officials said.
Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones.
Soumya from Australia said her parents and their relatives were stranded in Aluva for the past two days.
Another said an elderly relative Mary Varghese was badly in need of an oxygen cylinder and her condition was worsening.
In a WhatsApp video, a stranded woman with her six-year-old child was seen pleading for help.
"We have no food or water. Please help us."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected reached the state on Friday night and will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Saturday.
"We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding. @CMOKerala," Modi tweeted after talking to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by phone.
The two have been in regular touch for the last two days.
Vijayan, who also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Friday night the situation continued to be "grave" with over 3.14 lakh people from over 70,000 families sheltered in relief camps.
He said since 29 May, when the South West Monsoon set in over Kerala, 385 persons have lost their lives.
Though there was some let up in rains at a few places, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury.
Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities.
Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals.
People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water.
Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry.
Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district.
Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3,000 litres of diesel and 1,000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.
Local fishermen have also joined in the rescue mission with their boats and could be seen evacuating those marooned in places like Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy.
Several roads in the hill district of Idukki, including in picturesque Munnar, have been badly damaged from a string of landslides.
Wayanad, among the worst-hit by the floods, is cut off from the rest of Kerala.
The Kochi airport is shut with rain water flooding the runways.
Several trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, sources said.
Services on the Kochi Metro are, however, unaffected.
The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and gusty winds in various parts of the state.
Winds packing speed up to 60 kmph are likely in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.
Local private bus services in Calicut join the flood fight
Local private bus services in Calicut join the flood fight

The Attoli Bus Owners Society Sangam (ABOS) has said bus fares collected will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Bus conductors in buses running in the routes of Attoli to Calicut town have replaced the traditional conductor purses with collection buckets. Passengers can contribute from the minimum ticket fare to any amount they desire. Tickets are not issued for this relief ride. Around 30 buses are taking part in this process, and all collections from the day will go into the CMRF.
Prime Minister Modi promises Centre's assistance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair main national highways damaged due to floods on priority. The Central Public Sector like NTPC and PGCIL have also been directed to be available to render all possible assistance to the state government in restoring power lines. Villagers, whose kutcha houses have been destroyed in the devastating floods, would be provided 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin' houses on priority, irrespective of their priority in the Permanent Wait List of PMAY-G.
Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 5.5 crore person days have been sanctioned in the labour Budget for 2018-19. Any further request for incurring person days would be considered as per the requirement projected by the state. Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, farmers would be provided assistance for replantation of damaged horticulture crops.
IAF commadore engaged in rescue ops bemoans lack of understanding
Indian Air Force commodore PK Sreekumar, who is engaged in rescue operations at Mannar, says there is lack of understanding about ground realities in places where urgent attention is required, resulting in a chaotic situation for coordination. "No government agency is seen in Pandanad region where hundreds are stranded. We need more boats. Not a single boat has come from administrative side," he said.
Prime Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Funds (PMNRF).
The state of Kerala has so far incurred a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as damage to life and property. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Rs 500 crore as interim relief. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reportedly informed Modi that the loss estimated by the state government was Rs 20,000 crores. The state government had demanded Rs1,000 crore as interim relief.
KSRTC to restart services from today
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will restart more of its services from Saturday onwards. Buses from Kozhikode to Thrissur and Kannur are already plying. The state buses are also running from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Alapuzha. However, there are no buses to Thrissur or Kozhikode from Thiruvananthapuram.
PM's helicopter takes off for aerial survey again as weather clears
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper has taken off from Kochi to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state. Earlier on Saturday morning, the prime minister had to abandon the aerial recce due to inclement weather.
How to donate to CM's relief fund
People can donate money to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund; here's how:
Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
A/c no.: 67319948232
Bank: State Bank of India
IFSC code: SBIN0070028
SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a meeting in Kochi with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union minister KJ Alphons and other officials, after his aerial survey was called off due to inclement weather.
Both Modi and Vijayan are camping at the naval base since they can't continue with the recce.
Thrissur records highest number of deaths so far
As per details released by the Disaster Management State Control Room on Friday, Thrissur district recorded the highest number of deaths (42) in Kerala so far since rains ravaged the state from 8 August. The district also registered the highest number of missing persons (19). However, Wayanad district showed the maximum damage to houses, worth Rs 4.81 crore, followed closely by Palakkad and estimated crop losses were massively high in Malappuram compared to other districts..
221 motorised boats, 7 non-motorised boats used for rescue ops
As per a tweet by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the navy, army and coast guard combined are using 221 motorised boats and seven non-motorised boats for the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kerala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram late on Friday evening. He left the state capital on Saturday to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala through an aerial survey.
The Attoli Bus Owners Society Sangam (ABOS) has said bus fares collected will go to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Bus conductors in buses running in the routes of Attoli to Calicut town have replaced the traditional conductor purses with collection buckets. Passengers can contribute from the minimum ticket fare to any amount they desire. Tickets are not issued for this relief ride. Around 30 buses are taking part in this process, and all collections from the day will go into the CMRF.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to repair main national highways damaged due to floods on priority. The Central Public Sector like NTPC and PGCIL have also been directed to be available to render all possible assistance to the state government in restoring power lines. Villagers, whose kutcha houses have been destroyed in the devastating floods, would be provided 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin' houses on priority, irrespective of their priority in the Permanent Wait List of PMAY-G.
Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 5.5 crore person days have been sanctioned in the labour Budget for 2018-19. Any further request for incurring person days would be considered as per the requirement projected by the state. Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, farmers would be provided assistance for replantation of damaged horticulture crops.
Indian Air Force commodore PK Sreekumar, who is engaged in rescue operations at Mannar, says there is lack of understanding about ground realities in places where urgent attention is required, resulting in a chaotic situation for coordination. "No government agency is seen in Pandanad region where hundreds are stranded. We need more boats. Not a single boat has come from administrative side," he said.
Kerala SOS: Two elderly persons stuck in Chengannur
Two elderly persons Raju Varghese Madathileth (66) and Aleyamma (65) are stuck in their house in Venmony of Chengannur district. Their phone about to die soon. Water has flooded the ground level. They are unable to reach rescue centre. They have been stuck in their house for two days now.
Coordinates: 9.2459750, 76.6216660; contact: +91954406161, +917025759484
More NDRF and ETF teams airlifted from Pune; to be deployed to Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha
More units of the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF) and Engineering Task Force (ETF) wing of the Indian Army have been airlifted from Pune in two AN 32 aircrafts and one IL-76 aircraft, one of the biggest aircrafts in the Indian Air Force. They have been deployed to Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. More forces are being airlifted from Jodhpur, Bhopal and Pune as well.
'Future of millions at stake': Rahul Gandhi
Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 500cr as interim relief for Kerala, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asked him to declare the floods as a national calamity. "Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake," he said in a tweet.
PM directs insurance companies to hold special camps for assessment
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed insurance companies to hold special camps for assessment and timely release of compensation to the affected families/beneficiaries under Social Security Schemes. The directions have also been issued for early clearance of claims under Fasal Bima Yojna to agriculturists.
Fishermen advised to avoid Arabian sea over Karnataka, North Kerala coasts
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea over Karnataka, North Kerala coasts, over Lakshadweep area and Southwest and central Arabian sea.
High waves in the range of 3.6 - 4.0 meters are forecasted till 11.30 pm on 18 August along the coast of Karnataka from Mangaluru to Karwar and 3.5 - 4.2 meters along the coast of Lakshadweep Islands from Minicoy to Bitra, as per the IMD. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough over Southwest and central Arabian sea.
Modi announces ex-gratia Rs lakh per person to kin of deceased
Prime Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Funds (PMNRF).
Red alert issued in Ernakulam, Idukki districts today
IMD has issued Red Alert in Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Saturday. While Ernakulam is witnessing heavy rain, Idukki will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall. The IMD said that strong winds mainly from westerly direction speed, occasionally reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, likely along and off Karnataka coast, North Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep area for the next 12 hours. Strong winds from westerly direction speed occasionally reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph likely along and off south Kerala coast.
Visuals of Narendra Modi undertaking the aerial survey
Situation in Kerala to remain grim as heavy rains to continue today
The flood situation in Kerala will remain as it is as weather forecasting agencies predicted heavy rainfall across the state. The IMD, however, predicted that rainfall will reduce marginally from Sunday onwards in the state.
The state of Kerala has so far incurred a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as damage to life and property. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Rs 500 crore as interim relief. The Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had reportedly informed Modi that the loss estimated by the state government was Rs 20,000 crores. The state government had demanded Rs1,000 crore as interim relief.
List of District Rescue helpline numbers
Ramesh Chennithala urges Kerala govt to hand over relief ops to army
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has urged Kerala government to hand over the rescue and relief operations to the army. He said that the current situation was not one that IAS officers can manage. The situation calls for people who are experienced and equipped. He also said that he has taken up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The state government should shed its fall prestige and give importance to the lives of the people. Thousands of people are marooned in many places crying to save their lives," he said.
KSRTC to restart services from today
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will restart more of its services from Saturday onwards. Buses from Kozhikode to Thrissur and Kannur are already plying. The state buses are also running from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Alapuzha. However, there are no buses to Thrissur or Kozhikode from Thiruvananthapuram.
SBI donates Rs 2cr to relief fund, waives charges on services provided by bank in Kerala
The State Bank of India (SBI) has donated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and announced a waiver of fees and charges on services offered by the bank in Kerala, reported ANI.
Visual of Modi conducting a review meet in Kochi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen chairing the high-level review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union minister KJ Alphons and army and naval teams in Kochi on Saturday.
RAILWAY UPDATE: Special trains towards Howrah, New Delhi
Towards Howrah:
An Express special will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 17:00 hrs and run via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Chennai Egmore, Gudur to Howrah. Reservation available for this train.
Towards New Delhi:
Train no 12625 Thiruvananthapuram-New Delhi Kerala Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.15 hrs will run via Nagercoil town-Tirunelveli-Madurai-Dindigul-Erode.
RAILWAY UPDATE: Trains diverted from Kollam, Ernakulam
Towards Chennai Egmore
A passenger special train, operating from Ernakulam Jn (08:00 hrs) via Alappuzha will connect passengers from Kollam Jn by 16724 Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Egmore Ananthapuri Express.
A passenger special will start from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11:30 hrs towards Ernakulam Jn via Alappuzha, On arrival at Ernakulam Jn it will operate as a special express towards Chennai Egmore via Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram- Nagercoil town-Tirunelveli-Madurai
RAILWAY UPDATE: Special passenger trains provided (1/3)
Connectivity for long distance trains on 18.08.18
The passenger specials will provide connectivity for passengers between Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram to travel towards Chennai Egmore, KSR Bengaluru and Howrah.
Towards Bengaluru:
At 11:30 hrs, a passenger special will start from Ernakulam Jn via Alappuzha and stop at all stations up to Thiruvananthapuram Central.
This train will connect passengers to 16316 Kochuveli-KSR Bengaluru Express at Kochuveli (16:45 hrs), which is operating via Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil town-Tirunelveli-Madurai-Dindigul-Erode.
RAILWAY UPDATE: Some trains suspended
Thiruvananthapuram-Alappuzha-Ernakulam: Trains operating.
Kayamkulam-Kottayam-Ernakulam Jn/Ernakulam North. Services suspended up to 16:00 hrs on 18.08.18.
Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil-Tirunelveli: Trains operating.
Kollam-Punalur-Senkottai: Services suspended till further notice
Rate of water discharged through Idukki, Idamalayar dams reduced
The water discharged from Idukki dam, which was 1,500 cubic metres per second (cumecs) so far, has been reduced by 1,000 cumecs at 7 am on Saturday. The 1,400 cumecs water discharged in Idamalayar dam has been reduced by 400 cumecs. This might reduce the water level in Periyar river by SAturday afternoon.
Narendra Modi sanctions Rs 500 crore as interim relief
After the high-level review meeting between Modi, Vijayan and army and naval rescue teams concluded, the prime minister has reportedly sanctioned Rs 500 crore as interim relief for Kerala. More details awaited.
PM's helicopter takes off for aerial survey again as weather clears
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper has taken off from Kochi to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged state. Earlier on Saturday morning, the prime minister had to abandon the aerial recce due to inclement weather.
Toll rises to 324
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the "worst floods in 100 years", at least 324 lives have been lost in Kerala so far. On Friday, over 80,000 persons, stranded in various places, were rescued, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected Aluva region of Ernakulam district.
Review meeting with Vijayan over
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials is over. Modi will likely go for an aerial survey and depart from the flood-ravaged state after his survey is over, reported News18.
Modi holds high-level meet with army, navy teams
Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be chairing a review meeting with the army and naval rescue teams in Kochi.
2,198 people rescued so far, says Indian Coast Guard
Rescue teams continue to evacuate stranded people in Kerala. According to the Indian Coast Guard, 2,198 people have been rescued so and 6,310 marooned guided to safer location. The coast guard also added that 21 boats have been hired for Saturday for distributing food material.
WATCH: RAF personnel distribute relief material in Palakkad
Rapid Action Force personnel can be seen distributing relief material to people stranded in Mangalam Dam village in Palakkad.
How to donate to CM's relief fund
People can donate money to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund; here's how:
Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
A/c no.: 67319948232
Bank: State Bank of India
IFSC code: SBIN0070028
SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08
Stranded people turn to social media to reach out to loved ones, mobilise relief
Jithin James Pallipatt, a Keralite studying in Gujarat, was shocked to hear that his family was stranded in Kerala with no supplies or means of transport. Three families, comprising 15 people, were stuck in a house, with water level constantly rising in the Meloor district of Thrissur in southern Kerala.
To seek help for his family, Jithin joined Twitter for the first time and started tweeting, pleading for assistance. Though his multiple appeals, retweeted by many, bore no results for more than two days, his family was eventually found and is now safe.
Jithin is among the many people who have turned towards social media platforms to seek help for their family members stranded in what is being termed as Kerala’s worst floods in over a century. On Friday evening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the deluge had left at least 324 people dead and displaced over 2.2 lakh others.
Read entire article here
Narendra Modi meets Pinarayi Vijayan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a meeting in Kochi with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union minister KJ Alphons and other officials, after his aerial survey was called off due to inclement weather.
Both Modi and Vijayan are camping at the naval base since they can't continue with the recce.
Kerala SOS: Five persons missing in Pandanad
GPS: 9.3240297, 76.582582. (Five persons including an elderly) Near Kulangara Thrikkai temple, Pandanad, Chengannur. No contact from 16 August morning. Ph. 8547534698 (switched off).
Heavy rain makes rescue ops tougher in Chengannur
Rescue operations began in Chengannur as early as 5.30 am on Saturday. But heavy rain and rapid waters due to heavy turbulence is making the rescue slow and tough. More than 1,500 families are reported to be stranded in the area on rooftops. At least 100 families in Thiruvanmandoor. Edanad, Pandanad and Mangalam are stranded in the worst affected areas of Chengannur. Attempts are being made to reach the marooned and supply food water and medicines. This is the fourth day people in the area are living without food and water.
Nelliyampathy isolated from rest of Kerala due to landslides in 40 places
Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district is now completely isolated from the state due to landslides in over 40 places. Plantation workers are mostly reside here and are presently stuck. Water and food has not reached the location. Nelliyampathy MLA K Babu has requested for the army's help.
RECAP: Pregnant woman delivers baby soon after being airlifted by navy from Ernakulam district
A pregnant woman, stranded in one of the worst flood-hit areas of Kerala, had developed complications with a ruptured amniotic sac. The two lives remained in danger till help came out of the blue — literally.
Sajita Jabil, 25, was stuck on the rooftop of her house in Aluva a submerged region of Kerala's Ernakulam district — when she heard the rattling of chopper blades. It was an Indian Navy chopper that had flown especially to rescue and end her nightmare.
A doctor was first lowered from the chopper to examine her condition before she was airlifted and taken to Sanjivani multi-specialty hospital in Alappuzha district.
Almost half an hour later, the woman delivered a baby boy.
Rescue boat in Thiruvalla missing
A rescue boat in Thiruvalla went missing as per the reports received on Saturday morning from the Karthikappalli tehsildar. Around eight fishermen and two firemen were there in the boat.
09:14 (IST)
Two dead in Chalakudy
Two more people stuck in Divine Retreat Centre in Muringoor, Chalakudy have died. Rescue operation teams are not able to provide food and water at the Centre, where around 1,500 people have been stuck for three days. So far only 100 people are rescued. The people stuck here have mental health issues and the lack of medicine may worsen the situation.
Indian Coast Guard deploys 30 rescue teams
In a photo shared by the Indian Coast Guard, 30 rescue and relief teams have been deployed in Kerala so far.
Narendra Modi cancels aerial survey due to bad weather
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cancel the aerial survey due to inclement weather, reported News18. Due to heavy rains, the helicopter is not being able to lift off. The weather condition was forced the helicopter to return to the naval airport.
ITBP personnel rescue more than 500 affected
More than 500 people were rescued by ITBP personnel from flood-hit Alleppey and Pathanamthitta on Friday, reported ANI.
Thousands of people are still perched on high-rise buildings waiting to be rescued and taken to relief camps. Over 50,000 people are lodged in the Ernakulam and Thrissur camps alone.
Thrissur records highest number of deaths so far
As per details released by the Disaster Management State Control Room on Friday, Thrissur district recorded the highest number of deaths (42) in Kerala so far since rains ravaged the state from 8 August. The district also registered the highest number of missing persons (19). However, Wayanad district showed the maximum damage to houses, worth Rs 4.81 crore, followed closely by Palakkad and estimated crop losses were massively high in Malappuram compared to other districts..
Narendra Modi in Kochi to take stock of situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala. He earlier left from Thiruvananthapuram to conduct an aerial survey.
Aerial visuals of floods in Kalady as rain continues to lash state
Waters from the Periyar river and its tributaries kept many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts submerged. The worst affected include Paravur, Kalady, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor and Muvatupuzha.
4,800 people rescued in past 9 days
Around 700 soldiers along with specialised engineering task forces carrying boats and specialised equipment are on ground and have rescued around 4,800 people in the past nine days, said Brigadier Arun CG. "I assure that we'll work day and night till Kerala comes back to normal," he told ANI.
221 motorised boats, 7 non-motorised boats used for rescue ops
As per a tweet by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the navy, army and coast guard combined are using 221 motorised boats and seven non-motorised boats for the ongoing search and rescue operations in Kerala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kochi
UAE PM extends support for people in Kerala
Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a series of tweets extended help and support for the people of Kerala. "UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative," he said.
Twitterati slam national media for ignoring ravaged state, ask why is it not a 'national calamity' yet
The silence on part of the national media, coming just a few months after a video featuring Priya Prakash Varrier winking in a Malayalam movie went viral, makes many on social media question the nation's priorities when it comes to the state. With posts featuring the hashtag #KeralaFloodsNeedNationalDisasterTag, people, though aware of the efforts put in by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), ask why the state isn't part of national priorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Friday evening was also met with criticism. "Why is it decided that only once the prime minister visits will the nation know about the crisis? Is it because national headlines about Kerala must feature his statements?" wrote Naseel Voici, writer at Manaorama Online on his Facebook page.
Read the entire article here