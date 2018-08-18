Kerala floods latest updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cancel the aerial survey in flood-hit Kerala due to inclement weather, reported News18. His chopper had to land soon after taking off due to heavy rainfall.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala. He earlier left from Thiruvananthapuram to conduct an aerial survey.
As a murderous monsoon savaged Kerala claiming 106 liveson a single day on Thursday, the state plunged deeper into misery on Friday with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry, officials said.
The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 174 lives since 8 August, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.
Over 80,000 persons, stranded in various places, were rescued on Friday, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected Aluva region of Ernakulam district.
Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off from the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.
Many persons, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety.
TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a navy chopper, swinging violently in the air.
The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy.
Both the mother and the child are doing fine, officials said.
Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones.
Soumya from Australia said her parents and their relatives were stranded in Aluva for the past two days.
Another said an elderly relative Mary Varghese was badly in need of an oxygen cylinder and her condition was worsening.
In a WhatsApp video, a stranded woman with her six-year-old child was seen pleading for help.
"We have no food or water. Please help us."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected reached the state on Friday night and will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Saturday.
"We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding. @CMOKerala," Modi tweeted after talking to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by phone.
The two have been in regular touch for the last two days.
Vijayan, who also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Friday night the situation continued to be "grave" with over 3.14 lakh people from over 70,000 families sheltered in relief camps.
He said since 29 May, when the South West Monsoon set in over Kerala, 385 persons have lost their lives.
Though there was some let up in rains at a few places, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury.
Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities.
Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals.
People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water.
Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry.
Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district.
Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3,000 litres of diesel and 1,000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.
Local fishermen have also joined in the rescue mission with their boats and could be seen evacuating those marooned in places like Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy.
Several roads in the hill district of Idukki, including in picturesque Munnar, have been badly damaged from a string of landslides.
Wayanad, among the worst-hit by the floods, is cut off from the rest of Kerala.
The Kochi airport is shut with rain water flooding the runways.
Several trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, sources said.
Services on the Kochi Metro are, however, unaffected.
The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and gusty winds in various parts of the state.
Winds packing speed up to 60 kmph are likely in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: Aug 18, 2018 09:18 AM
Rescue boat in Thiruvalla missing
A rescue boat in Thiruvalla went missing as per the reports received on Saturday morning from the Karthikappalli tehsildar. Around eight fishermen and two firemen were there in the boat.
Two dead in Chalakudy
Two more people stuck in Divine Retreat Centre in Muringoor, Chalakudy have died. Rescue operation teams are not able to provide food and water at the Centre, where around 1,500 people have been stuck for three days. So far only 100 people are rescued. The people stuck here have mental health issues and the lack of medicine may worsen the situation.
Indian Coast Guard deploys 30 rescue teams
In a photo shared by the Indian Coast Guard, 30 rescue and relief teams have been deployed in Kerala so far.
ITBP personnel rescue more than 500 affected
More than 500 people were rescued by ITBP personnel from flood-hit Alleppey and Pathanamthitta on Friday, reported ANI.
Thousands of people are still perched on high-rise buildings waiting to be rescued and taken to relief camps. Over 50,000 people are lodged in the Ernakulam and Thrissur camps alone.
Narendra Modi in Kochi to take stock of situation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala. He earlier left from Thiruvananthapuram to conduct an aerial survey.
Aerial visuals of floods in Kalady as rain continues to lash state
Waters from the Periyar river and its tributaries kept many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts submerged. The worst affected include Paravur, Kalady, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor and Muvatupuzha.
4,800 people rescued in past 9 days
Around 700 soldiers along with specialised engineering task forces carrying boats and specialised equipment are on ground and have rescued around 4,800 people in the past nine days, said Brigadier Arun CG. "I assure that we'll work day and night till Kerala comes back to normal," he told ANI.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kochi
UAE PM extends support for people in Kerala
Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in a series of tweets extended help and support for the people of Kerala. "UAE and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative," he said.
Twitterati slam national media for ignoring ravaged state, ask why is it not a 'national calamity' yet
The silence on part of the national media, coming just a few months after a video featuring Priya Prakash Varrier winking in a Malayalam movie went viral, makes many on social media question the nation's priorities when it comes to the state. With posts featuring the hashtag #KeralaFloodsNeedNationalDisasterTag, people, though aware of the efforts put in by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), ask why the state isn't part of national priorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Friday evening was also met with criticism. "Why is it decided that only once the prime minister visits will the nation know about the crisis? Is it because national headlines about Kerala must feature his statements?" wrote Naseel Voici, writer at Manaorama Online on his Facebook page.
Read the entire article here
Modi to chair meet in Kochi after aerial survey
On Saturday, the prime minister will leave Raj Bhavan for an aerial recce of the affected areas along with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 7 am, following which he will chair a meeting in Kochi at 9.39 am. He is expected to leave for Delhi by 10.30 am.
