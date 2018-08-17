Kerala floods latest updates: Prime minister Narendra Modi would visit Kerala and undertake an aerial survey of the flood ravaged areas on Saturday, Union Minister K J Alphons said on Thursday. Modi is expected to reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow in Delhi. After an overnight stay at Kochi, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas on Saturday, Alphons said.
Modi has already been in touch with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and had assured all assistance. The prime minister has taken a "positive stand" towards the state on relief measures, Vijayan had said on Wednesday after he spoke to him for the second time in the past few days.
Kerala has been ravaged by unprecedented floods following torrential rains that also triggered landslides, claiming 97 lives since 8 August besides disrupting air, rail and road traffic in several places. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on 12 August undertook an aerial survey of the floot-hit regions and announced an immediate central assistance of Rs 100 crore to the state for relief works.
More than 25 trains cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala due to floods
More than 25 trains were cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala on thursday in view of the unprecedented floods and landslides in the state, the Southern Railway said. Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release here.
The long distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express). "Railway officials are deployed round the clock at all sections to monitor the impact of flood on railway tracks,
bridges and railway premises. Officials are also closely monitoring the situation from divisional and headquarters control offices," the release said.
Prime minister to visit Kerala today
Narendra Modi will reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday morning, PTI reported.
