Kerala floods LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to visit Kerala today; will take aerial survey of flood-hit areas

India FP Staff Aug 17, 2018 07:29:04 IST
  • 07:29 (IST)

    NCMC takes stock of situation in Kerala; SC orders for Mullaperiyar Dam's water level to be lowered
     
    The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's apex body for handling emergency situations, met in New Delhi to take stock of the rapidly deteriorating situation caused by the worst floods the state has witnessed in close to a century. The meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha​ was attended by chiefs of the three services, secretaries of home, defence and other top officials, PTI reported. Taking note of the gravity of the situation, the Supreme Court ordered the disaster management panel of the Mullaperiyar Dam to urgently decide on lowering the water level by three ft to 139 ft.
     

  • 07:23 (IST)

    30 people lose their lives in a single day in Kerala floods
     
    Altogether 97 people have died till now in rain-related incidents in flood-hit Kerala. Battling savage weather conditions, the Indian navy began airlifting marooned people in Trichur, Aluva and Muvattupuzha. Dramatic videos showed people stranded atop flooded homes and hills being winched up by Navy choppers.
     
    Under instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Defence Ministry rushed in fresh teams of the three wings of military for relief and rescue operations in the state where over 1.5 lakh homeless and displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps. All but one of the state's 14 districts are on high alert, sources said. Twelve additional teams of of the National Disaster Response Force comprising about 540 personnel were also rushed to Kerala.

  • 07:18 (IST)

    More than 25 trains cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala due to floods

    More than 25 trains were cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala on thursday in view of the unprecedented floods and landslides in the state, the Southern Railway said. Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release here.

    The long distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli  Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam  Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express). "Railway officials are deployed round the clock at all sections to monitor the impact of flood on railway tracks,
    bridges and railway premises. Officials are also closely monitoring the situation from divisional and headquarters control offices," the release said.

  • 07:15 (IST)

    Rumours about cracks in Mullaperiyar dam 'baseless': Kerala govt
     
    The Kerala government described the rumours of Mullaperiyar dam developing cracks as "completely baseless" rumours​ being spread on social media. "This rumour is completely baseless and the dam has not developed any cracks as alleged. These rumours are creating unnecessary panic among people living in downstream in the Periyar catchment," Water Resources secretary Tinku Biswal said. In a letter to DGP Loknath Behara, she wrote that she wanted the Cyber cell to trace the source of the rumours and take immediate action against them, PTI reported.

  • 07:08 (IST)

    Prime minister to visit Kerala today

    Narendra Modi will reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday morning, PTI reported.

Kerala floods latest updates: Prime minister Narendra Modi would visit Kerala and undertake an aerial survey of the flood ravaged areas on Saturday, Union Minister K J Alphons said on Thursday. Modi is expected to reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow in Delhi. After an overnight stay at Kochi, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas on Saturday, Alphons said.

Rescue operations are on in full swing in Kerala amid heavy rain. Image Courtesy: Naveen Nair

Modi has already been in touch with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and had assured all assistance. The prime minister has taken a "positive stand" towards the state on relief measures, Vijayan had said on Wednesday after he spoke to him for the second time in the past few days.

Kerala has been ravaged by unprecedented floods following torrential rains that also triggered landslides, claiming 97 lives since 8 August besides disrupting air, rail and road traffic in several places. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on 12 August undertook an aerial survey of the floot-hit regions and announced an immediate central assistance of Rs 100 crore to the state for relief works.


Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 07:29 AM

