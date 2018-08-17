Kerala floods latest updates: NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram will be blocked on Friday for sometime as Thottapally spillway shutters will be opened at 11 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Kerala as he spoke to chef minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone. "Had a telephone conversation with Kerala chief minister P Vijayan just now.We discussed flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding," Narendra Modi tweeted.
In a huge relief to the people on the banks of Periyar River, the government has decided not to release further water from Idukki dam. The govt has issued an advisory warning for the Cauvery river as it prepares to release more water from the Kabani and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam into the river and its tributaries. More than 2.1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.
The Indian Army, state police and local rescue groups are engaged in rescue operations at Pathanamthitta, Ranni and Chenganoor localities which are submerged in flood waters. More men, including special forces with diving and rescue equipment and helicopters, are being deployed as calls for rescue have been pouring in from various parts of the districts.
Fisher folks from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have joined the Army and state police in rescuing people stranded in Pathanamthitta district following floods in Pampa river and its tributaries. About 130 fishermen who knows swimming have been pressed into action by the Trivandrum Latin Church diocese. The fishermen have arrived in Pathanamthitta with 50 fishing boats.
The Kochi International Airport on Thursday extended the suspension of all services up to 2 pm on 26 August, with large parts of the facility flooded. "Kochi Airport operations is temporarily suspended up to 2 pm on 26 August due to very high flood situation and key essential facilities like runway, taxiway and apron are under submerged condition," an airport statement said.
submerged condition," an airport statement said.
Thousands of people are stranded in flood-hit areas in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts are waiting for rescue teams to save their lives. Most of the people are trapped on the roof tops and upper floors of houses, apartments and hospitals for two to three days without drinking water, food and medicines. They include a large number of sick and aged people, pregnant women and children.
In a press conference held on Thursday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the situation in Kerala is under control, with rescue missions happening in full swings. Presently around 1.5 lakh people are in refugee camps. Around 3000 people were rescued on Thursday in Ernakulam and Pattanamthitta. The Centre and State are conducting the rescue operations together, according to the Chief Minister's office.
Prime minister Narendra Modi would visit Kerala and undertake an aerial survey of the flood ravaged areas on Saturday, Union Minister K J Alphons said on Thursday. Modi is expected to reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow in Delhi. After an overnight stay at Kochi, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas on Saturday, Alphons said.
Modi has already been in touch with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and had assured all assistance. The prime minister has taken a "positive stand" towards the state on relief measures, Vijayan had said on Wednesday after he spoke to him for the second time in the past few days.
Kerala has been ravaged by unprecedented floods following torrential rains that also triggered landslides, claiming 97 lives since 8 August besides disrupting air, rail and road traffic in several places. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on 12 August undertook an aerial survey of the floot-hit regions and announced an immediate central assistance of Rs 100 crore to the state for relief works.
Road between Gonikoppa to Kutta village has been blocked
The district administration has appointed officers to shelter homes. District minister Sa Ra Mahesh is camping in district monitoring rescue operations centre. Meanwhile, the road connecting Gonikoppa to Kutta has been blocked.
Inputs from Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters
NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram blocked; Thottapally spillway shutters to be opened at 11 am
NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram will be blocked on Friday for sometime as Thottapally spillway shutters will be opened at 11 am. This is to ensure that area is cleared for water from the spillway to flow out into the Arabian Sea.
SOS message: Man stranded in Kadapra village in Thiruvalla town, asks help from Thiruvalla's Tehsildar
"Sir I am Surendran, Puthuparampil, Valanjavattom, ward number 10 Thiruvalla Kadapra village. Stranded at second floor. Only boat can reach here. Kindly inform Thiruvalla Tehsildar. Since phone battery is weak, I can't use WhatsApp", read the SOS message from the stranded man.
SOS message: Infant, mother stranded near Pandanad village office in Chengannur
A nine-day-old baby and her mother are stranded near Pandanad village office in Chengannur district. they can be reached out on these phone numbers: +91-9745489684, +91-9562891837
Alappuzha may see flooding as water recedes from Pathanamthitta district; Kuttanad submerged
Alappuzha district may face flooding now as water has recedes from Pathanamthitta to Alappuzha district enroute to the Arabian Sea. Kuttanad region is currently submerged.
Nirmala Sitharaman talks to Pinarayi Vijayan, orders for more air force helicopters to be sent for rescue and relief work in Kerala
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that she talked to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and that he requested her for more helicopters. She said that she has instructed the Vice Chief of Air Staff to provide the required assistance.
CMO urges people to send financial aid to relief fund
People can make direct donations to the Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) by visiting this website: https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/
BSNL Kerala announces unlimited free calls for a week in four districts
BSNL Kerala has announced unlimited free calls for seven days from Friday in Kerala's four rain affected districts - Waynadu, Idukki, Alleppey and Pathanamthitta. This includes unlimited SMS and 20 minutes of free calling to non-BSNL numbers everyday.
Landslides continue in various regions of Malappuram District, nearby areas inaccessible
Land slides continue in Kalikavu, Karulayi and Nilambur regions due to which submerged areas in and around the areas are inaccessible. A car drowned on Thursday night, when it tried to forcefully pass through NH 213. However, the occupants of the car were rescued.
Water levels across the district haven't stopped rising and the submergence in the eastern part is very high. Locals, police and fire department are looking for people street by street.
Inputs from: Ijas Ul Haq/Malappuram district
Kodagu-Mangalore highway blocked in Makanur
The Kodagu-Mangalore highway is blocked in Makanur area due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy incessant rainfall in the region. Locals say "it is not possible to move as people are stuck in their houses", ANI reported.
Red alert issued for today in 13 districts; Ernakulam and Idukki on red alert tomorrow as well
Red alert has been issued in all 13 districts except Kasaragod for Friday. Red alert has been issued for Saturday also in Ernakulam and Idukki districts, ANI reported.
Mata Amritanandamayi Devi's math to give Rs 10 cr relief aid to Kerala
Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has announced that her organisation will donate Rs 10 crores to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. "My heart goes out to those families who are losing their homes and dear ones. We want to help them in whatever way we can," the spiritual leader said.
Temporary respite from rains in Aluva, relief for evacuated people as food and water reach them
There is some temporary respite from the rains in the Aluva region. Children and women were seen coming out of troubled areas on boats with relieved faces as they got water and food for the first time in over 24 hours.
Stranded people flood social media with SOS messages, plead to chief minister for help
Hundreds of messages pleading for help to rescue people stranded in flood-hit areas are flooding the WhatsApp media groups of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The messages are coming mostly from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, where thousands of people are marooned in the floods. KSDMA secretary Shekhar Kuriakose said that they have made arrangement to compile them and pass on to the emergency response team.
Many trains cancelled, routes of others cut-short as heavy rains continue in Kerala
Railways has cancelled services from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Kottayam and Ernakulam to Palakkad via Shornur till 4 pm on Friday in view of the continuation of heavy rains and floods. Bookings have been suspended in Thiruvananthapuram Central station. The running of many trains coming to Kerala from various parts of the country has been regulated. The Hubli-Kochuveli Express will run only up to Thrissur whereas, the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express and the Karackal-Ernakulam Express have been suspended at Palakkad junction.
Sri Sri Ravishankar pledges support for Kerala
The spiritual guru said that his organisation the Art of Living will do all possible help to aid in rescue work in the flood-hit state.
Prime minister says he constantly taking updates from Kerala CM on flood situation
"Had a telephone conversation with Kerala chief minister P Vijayan just now.We discussed flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding," Narendra Modi tweeted.
Chandrababu Naidu urges people to donate to Kerala Distress Relief Fund
"Have been receiving updates about areas affected badly by floods in Kerala. Taking all measures to help those stranded by floods and contributing Rs 5 cr for relief work. Help the victims and donate to Kerala's Distress Relief Fund," the Andhra Pradesh chief minister tweeted.
RAF conducts rescue operation in Palakkad, saves lives
RAF teams carried out rescue and relief operations in the Palakkad district on Friday morning.
No communication due to discharged phones makes rescue work difficult
Complete breakdown of communication networks has made the rescue relief coordination difficult. Even though the air force rescue operation has started, none of the control rooms in the districts could be reached as phones are discharged, The Indian Express reported.
No more water to be released from Idukki Dam, says govt
In a huge relief to the people on the banks of Periyar River, the government has decided not to release further water from Idukki dam. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials said that the decision was taken as the water from the river had flooded all residential areas, including the densely populated Aluva. Though the water in the Idukki reservoir is hovering around the maximum storage capacity of 24,003 feet, the KSEB is planning to hold the water till 2,408 feet. The officials said that the present level of discharge will be continued until people in the affected areas are rescued.
Cauvery river on alert as heavy release of water expected from Kabani Dam and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam
The govt has issued an advisory warning for the Cauvery river as it prepares to release more water from the Kabani and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam into the river and its tributaries. More than 2.1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.
Thousand of people stranded in Chalakudy town; water level in Chalakudy river continues to rise
Water level in the Chalakudy river in Thrissur has risen on Friday confounding the woes of thousands of people stranded in the Chalakudy town and surrounding areas. Most of the people are stranded for more than two days as rescue teams have not been able to reach them as the town is fully submerged. Over 1,500 people stranded on the roof top of a Christian retreat centre at Muringoor are in panic as the water has risen up to the third floor.
Indian Army, Kerala Police deployed in rescue work; special forces being called-in
The Indian Army, state police and local rescue groups are engaged in rescue operations at Pathanamthitta, Ranni and Chenganoor localities which are submerged in flood waters. More men, including special forces with diving and rescue equipment and helicopters, are being deployed as calls for rescue have been pouring in from various parts of the districts.
Local fishermen help the army in rescue operations
Fisher folks from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have joined the Army and state police in rescuing people stranded in Pathanamthitta district following floods in Pampa river and its tributaries. About 130 fishermen who knows swimming have been pressed into action by the Trivandrum Latin Church diocese. The fishermen have arrived in Pathanamthitta with 50 fishing boats.
CPM urges supporters to contribute to CMO's relief fund, send help to flood-hit Kerala
"Given the urgency, party members, sympathisers and the general public are requested to rush their individual contributions either through drafts/cheques drawn in favour of the party or send it directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the CPM said in a statement
Two hundred patients of Muvattupuzha hospital stranded; new born babies shifted to safer locations
Newborn babies and patients in intensive care units of private hospitals in Aluva town of Ernakulam district were evacuated and shifted to facilities elsewhere. According to some reports, around 200 patients were stranded at a hospital in Muvattupuzha after rain water swamped the building, PTI reported.
More than 25 trains cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala due to floods
More than 25 trains were cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala on thursday in view of the unprecedented floods and landslides in the state, the Southern Railway said. Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release here.
The long distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express). "Railway officials are deployed round the clock at all sections to monitor the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and railway premises. Officials are also closely monitoring the situation from divisional and headquarters control offices," the release said.
Prime minister to visit Kerala today
Narendra Modi will reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday morning, PTI reported.
Road between Gonikoppa to Kutta village has been blocked
The district administration has appointed officers to shelter homes. District minister Sa Ra Mahesh is camping in district monitoring rescue operations centre. Meanwhile, the road connecting Gonikoppa to Kutta has been blocked.
Inputs from Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters
NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram blocked; Thottapally spillway shutters to be opened at 11 am
NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram will be blocked on Friday for sometime as Thottapally spillway shutters will be opened at 11 am. This is to ensure that area is cleared for water from the spillway to flow out into the Arabian Sea.
Many stranded in low-lying area; Emmethal village worst affected
Villagers in Kandanakolli, Emmethalu, Katakeri and Devasthur in Madikeri are in trouble as the rescue team couldn't reach them. In Emmethal village, a hillock completely collapsed destroying a house and killing a villager. More than 6-7 feet of silt is affecting rescue operation there by NDRF.
Hundreds of coffee estates in the district are also destroyed due to mud slide. Rural parts have no electricity since two days and most of roads in rural areas are blocked. According to sources, at least 5 people have died in the district. Many home stay owners, marriage convention hall owners gave shelter to victims. However, helicopter services were affected due to adverse weather conditions.
Inputs from Coovercolly Indresh/ 101 Reporters
SOS message: Man stranded in Kadapra village in Thiruvalla town, asks help from Thiruvalla's Tehsildar
"Sir I am Surendran, Puthuparampil, Valanjavattom, ward number 10 Thiruvalla Kadapra village. Stranded at second floor. Only boat can reach here. Kindly inform Thiruvalla Tehsildar. Since phone battery is weak, I can't use WhatsApp", read the SOS message from the stranded man.
SOS message: Infant, mother stranded near Pandanad village office in Chengannur
A nine-day-old baby and her mother are stranded near Pandanad village office in Chengannur district. they can be reached out on these phone numbers: +91-9745489684, +91-9562891837
Alappuzha may see flooding as water recedes from Pathanamthitta district; Kuttanad submerged
Alappuzha district may face flooding now as water has recedes from Pathanamthitta to Alappuzha district enroute to the Arabian Sea. Kuttanad region is currently submerged.
Watch: Rescue operation underway in Chalakudy area of Ernakulam district
Teams of Indian Army and NDRF special forces airlifted people to safer areas.
In Pics: Stranded people were airlifted from Chalakudy in Ernakulam district on Friday morning
Those who were stranded in the Ernakulam district were rescued by the army and NDRF teams today morning.
Nirmala Sitharaman talks to Pinarayi Vijayan, orders for more air force helicopters to be sent for rescue and relief work in Kerala
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that she talked to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and that he requested her for more helicopters. She said that she has instructed the Vice Chief of Air Staff to provide the required assistance.
CMO urges people to send financial aid to relief fund
People can make direct donations to the Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) by visiting this website: https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/
BSNL Kerala announces unlimited free calls for a week in four districts
BSNL Kerala has announced unlimited free calls for seven days from Friday in Kerala's four rain affected districts - Waynadu, Idukki, Alleppey and Pathanamthitta. This includes unlimited SMS and 20 minutes of free calling to non-BSNL numbers everyday.
CMO office releases information on the location of rescued people
The release on the chief minister's twitter handle said that people rescued from Pathanamthitta have been safely accommodated at the Chala Boys High School in Thiruvananthapuram.
Watch: Roads in the Malappuram District are completely submerged under water
The rescue teams are trying to clear the connecting areas to make way for relief material for stranded people.
Video courtesy: Ijas Ul Haq/Malappuram
Landslides continue in various regions of Malappuram District, nearby areas inaccessible
Land slides continue in Kalikavu, Karulayi and Nilambur regions due to which submerged areas in and around the areas are inaccessible. A car drowned on Thursday night, when it tried to forcefully pass through NH 213. However, the occupants of the car were rescued.
Water levels across the district haven't stopped rising and the submergence in the eastern part is very high. Locals, police and fire department are looking for people street by street.
Inputs from: Ijas Ul Haq/Malappuram district
Watch: People wading through submerged areas in Malappuram town
Video courtesy: Ijas Ul Haq/Malappuram
Kodagu-Mangalore highway blocked in Makanur
The Kodagu-Mangalore highway is blocked in Makanur area due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy incessant rainfall in the region. Locals say "it is not possible to move as people are stuck in their houses", ANI reported.
Red alert issued for today in 13 districts; Ernakulam and Idukki on red alert tomorrow as well
Red alert has been issued in all 13 districts except Kasaragod for Friday. Red alert has been issued for Saturday also in Ernakulam and Idukki districts, ANI reported.
More NDRF teams to rush to Kerala today
Five units of NDRF reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning and have been deployed for rescue operations. Thirty five more teams are expected to reach there today, ANI reported.
Coast guard team shifted to Manjumala village, has rescued 16 people
The Indian Coast Guard's rescue and relief team from Vandiperiyar has been shifted to the flood affected Manjumala village. The team has rescued 16 stranded people from the village so far, ANI reported.
Mata Amritanandamayi Devi's math to give Rs 10 cr relief aid to Kerala
Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has announced that her organisation will donate Rs 10 crores to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. "My heart goes out to those families who are losing their homes and dear ones. We want to help them in whatever way we can," the spiritual leader said.
Temporary respite from rains in Aluva, relief for evacuated people as food and water reach them
There is some temporary respite from the rains in the Aluva region. Children and women were seen coming out of troubled areas on boats with relieved faces as they got water and food for the first time in over 24 hours.
Stranded people flood social media with SOS messages, plead to chief minister for help
Hundreds of messages pleading for help to rescue people stranded in flood-hit areas are flooding the WhatsApp media groups of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The messages are coming mostly from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, where thousands of people are marooned in the floods. KSDMA secretary Shekhar Kuriakose said that they have made arrangement to compile them and pass on to the emergency response team.
Many trains cancelled, routes of others cut-short as heavy rains continue in Kerala
Railways has cancelled services from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Kottayam and Ernakulam to Palakkad via Shornur till 4 pm on Friday in view of the continuation of heavy rains and floods. Bookings have been suspended in Thiruvananthapuram Central station. The running of many trains coming to Kerala from various parts of the country has been regulated. The Hubli-Kochuveli Express will run only up to Thrissur whereas, the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express and the Karackal-Ernakulam Express have been suspended at Palakkad junction.
Sri Sri Ravishankar pledges support for Kerala
The spiritual guru said that his organisation the Art of Living will do all possible help to aid in rescue work in the flood-hit state.
Prime minister says he constantly taking updates from Kerala CM on flood situation
"Had a telephone conversation with Kerala chief minister P Vijayan just now.We discussed flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding," Narendra Modi tweeted.
Chandrababu Naidu urges people to donate to Kerala Distress Relief Fund
"Have been receiving updates about areas affected badly by floods in Kerala. Taking all measures to help those stranded by floods and contributing Rs 5 cr for relief work. Help the victims and donate to Kerala's Distress Relief Fund," the Andhra Pradesh chief minister tweeted.
RAF conducts rescue operation in Palakkad, saves lives
RAF teams carried out rescue and relief operations in the Palakkad district on Friday morning.
Auto companies provide donation to CMO's relief fund to help flood-hit Kerala
The TVS Motor Company has announced a donation of Rs 1 crore for the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), for flood-hit Kerala. Meanwhile, German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced a voluntary contribution of Rs 30 lakh towards the relief fund and a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards the Chief Minister's National Relief Fund. Also, the dealer partners of Mercedes-Benz India will come together to contribute an additional Rs 5 lakh towards the fund to support the flood relief work, according to reports.
Help the people of Kerala affected by floods and landslides by sending essentials, giving financial aid
People in relief camps across the state are in need of essential items like food (pulses, lentils, milk powder, other food items), sleeping mats, water, toiletries, sanitary napkins, towels, blankets, cooking utensils, basic household furniture, containers, and footwear, among others. One can contribute through various independent relief organsation websites or deposit directly in the CMO's relief fund.
CMO releases helpline numbers for areas around Chalakudy river
"People in the low lying areas along Chalakudy river and its tributaries are requested to move to higher locations as a precautionary measure. All stranded people are being attended by the forces in maximum capacity," chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.
No communication due to discharged phones makes rescue work difficult
Complete breakdown of communication networks has made the rescue relief coordination difficult. Even though the air force rescue operation has started, none of the control rooms in the districts could be reached as phones are discharged, The Indian Express reported.
Various districts and own submerged in water; people stranded on roofs tops of houses
The Pathanamthitta district is getting fast isolated with Pampa river and all its tributaries overflowing bringing more areas under severe flood. The Pandalam town on the MC road through which rescue teams have been moving is now submerged in the water. Thousands of people are stranded on roof tops and upper floors of the houses in Tiruvalla, Kozhencherry and Ranni areas. Kozhencherry has been cut off from the rest of the district with water from Achankovil and Manimala rivers submerging the town.
No more water to be released from Idukki Dam, says govt
In a huge relief to the people on the banks of Periyar River, the government has decided not to release further water from Idukki dam. Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) officials said that the decision was taken as the water from the river had flooded all residential areas, including the densely populated Aluva. Though the water in the Idukki reservoir is hovering around the maximum storage capacity of 24,003 feet, the KSEB is planning to hold the water till 2,408 feet. The officials said that the present level of discharge will be continued until people in the affected areas are rescued.
Cauvery river on alert as heavy release of water expected from Kabani Dam and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam
The govt has issued an advisory warning for the Cauvery river as it prepares to release more water from the Kabani and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam into the river and its tributaries. More than 2.1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.
Helpline numbers for Kerala flood relief released
People can call on these helpline number to get information about stranded people, nearest relief camp etc.
Image courtesy: Twitter/@FarOutAkhtar
Army sent to rescue people stranded in Chalakudy town
Kerala revenue minister E Chandrashekharan has said that Army personnel with helicopters, boats and other equipment have been sent to Chalakudy to rescue the stranded people.
Thousand of people stranded in Chalakudy town; water level in Chalakudy river continues to rise
Water level in the Chalakudy river in Thrissur has risen on Friday confounding the woes of thousands of people stranded in the Chalakudy town and surrounding areas. Most of the people are stranded for more than two days as rescue teams have not been able to reach them as the town is fully submerged. Over 1,500 people stranded on the roof top of a Christian retreat centre at Muringoor are in panic as the water has risen up to the third floor.
Indian Army, Kerala Police deployed in rescue work; special forces being called-in
The Indian Army, state police and local rescue groups are engaged in rescue operations at Pathanamthitta, Ranni and Chenganoor localities which are submerged in flood waters. More men, including special forces with diving and rescue equipment and helicopters, are being deployed as calls for rescue have been pouring in from various parts of the districts.
Local fishermen help the army in rescue operations
Fisher folks from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have joined the Army and state police in rescuing people stranded in Pathanamthitta district following floods in Pampa river and its tributaries. About 130 fishermen who knows swimming have been pressed into action by the Trivandrum Latin Church diocese. The fishermen have arrived in Pathanamthitta with 50 fishing boats.
Old woman stranded in Pathanamthitta district has died
An old woman trapped on the roof top of a house at Pandanad village in Pathanamthitta district died on Friday morning. Although, details about the deceased are not available, a report in Manorama news channel said the deceased was among the 12 people stranded on the roof top of the house. About 90 percent of the house is under water.
CPM urges supporters to contribute to CMO's relief fund, send help to flood-hit Kerala
"Given the urgency, party members, sympathisers and the general public are requested to rush their individual contributions either through drafts/cheques drawn in favour of the party or send it directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the CPM said in a statement
Two hundred patients of Muvattupuzha hospital stranded; new born babies shifted to safer locations
Newborn babies and patients in intensive care units of private hospitals in Aluva town of Ernakulam district were evacuated and shifted to facilities elsewhere. According to some reports, around 200 patients were stranded at a hospital in Muvattupuzha after rain water swamped the building, PTI reported.
Kerala chief minister says situation getting under-control; 250 boats, 23 helicopters added for rescue operations
In a press conference held on Thursday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the situation in Kerala is under control, with rescue missions happening in full swings. Presently around 1.5 lakh people are in refugee camps. Around 3000 people were rescued on Thursday in Ernakulam and Pattanamthitta. The Centre and State are conducting the rescue operations together, according to the Chief Minister’s office. More than 250 boats and 23 helicopters were added to the rescue missions from Friday onwards. The rescue boats are to be operated in Aluva, Chalakudi, Chengannur, Thiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, and Kozhancheri. Other than boats from Central Government, boats from the Tamil Nadu Fire Force have also come to Kerala’s aid.
The water level in Chalakudy is still on the rise, so precautionary methods are to be taken. The CM informed that Tamil Nadu government agreed to release more water from Mullaperiyar Dam and that there is good cooperation from them. The chief minister also advised the public not to forward false messages and verify the information they receive. A circular was passed stating strict action against people who spread fake information.
More than 25 trains cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala due to floods
More than 25 trains were cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala on thursday in view of the unprecedented floods and landslides in the state, the Southern Railway said. Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release here.
The long distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express). "Railway officials are deployed round the clock at all sections to monitor the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and railway premises. Officials are also closely monitoring the situation from divisional and headquarters control offices," the release said.