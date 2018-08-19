Kerala floods latest updates: Acknowledging the commendable job of the Indian Armed forces, the KJ Alphons said, "The NDRF and the paramilitary forces are working day and night. We have close to one million people in relief camps and we need to feed them. We have the armed forces, NDRF, paramilitary Forces at work."
As of 10 am on Sunday, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,402.28 feet. The water flow into Periyar river is 913 cusecs per hour. Two shutters of the dam have been closed. The Alappuzha police have arrested five people, who have refused to lend their houseboats for rescue operations in the Kuttanad region, where a massive evacuation is on following flood in the Pampa river.
In the wake of massive floods in Kerala, the Centre on Friday decided to open Kochi Naval airstrip for use by commercial aircraft by Monday and deploy five more choppers, taking the total number of aircraft used for rescue and relief to 96.
An official from the Disaster Management Authority control room said 409 houses were fully and 4,680 houses were partially destroyed in the floods since 8 August. The crop loss estimated till Saturday was worth Rs 224.21 crores.
With mass evacuation from Kuttanad region in Kerala beginning, the number of people shifted to relief camps across Kerala has crossed 8.45 lakh. Meanwhile, Cases of chicken pox infection has been reported from a relief camp in Ernakulam district. According to information three people at Aluva UCC college camp have been diagnosed with the air-borne disease.
In one of the biggest rescue operations carried out in India, officials said that 67 helicopters, 24 aeroplanes and 548 motorboats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations across flood-ravaged Kerala.
The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368 this monsoon season, as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state, and red alert continued in 11 districts following prediction of more rains.
The India Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday afternoon that widespread rains, with heavy rains at isolated places, is likely to continue over Kerala following low pressure area developing over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
While around 60,000 people were rescued in districts like Ernakulam, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, there are still many more waiting to be rescued.
Barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, the remaining 11 districts of Kerala were on red alert on Saturday.
The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, where massive rescue operations were on as scores of persons were rescued.
Media houses continued to be flooded with requests from friends and relatives of those stranded in affected areas.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a review meeting in Kochi that the death toll since 29 May had climbed to 357. Over 3.53 lakh affected persons had been lodged in over 2,000 relief camps, he said.
Modi sanctioned Rs 500 crore to the flood-battered state, apart from Rs 100 crore announced earlier by the Centre on 12 August, before returning to Delhi after an aerial survey of the affected areas.
The 33 deaths reported during the day were in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.
Vijayan told the media here the situation is "very serious and grave".
"The death toll would have been higher, but for the work we did. Things are under control," said Vijayan, whose government was flayed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for failing to take up rescue and relief work effectively.
Food Minister P Thilothaman, camping at Chengannur, told the media: "The need of the hour is to provide food packets and drinking water to the people. About 15 small boats of the Navy are expected to join rescue and relief work. But, after dusk, no rescues are possible. Helicopters are also needed for faster evacuation."
Meanwhile, anger mounted across Kerala as coordination of rescue work went haywire due to the magnitude of the calamity.
"There are several people who are waiting to be rescued in areas like Pandanad (near Chengannur) and I saw two bodies floating in the water. If there is anymore delay in, things will taken a turn for the worse. We are drinking rain water to keep us going...," said a resident of Pandanad.
On late Saturday evening, a 150-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team started rescue operations in and around affected areas of Chengannur.
Congress legislator VD Sateeshan, who was spearheading the rescue operations in Paravur in Ernakulam district, said that he stood before a rescue boat team with folded hands and they obliged and rescued several people.
"In the camp at my place, there are 7,000 people and despite passionate pleas this camp has not received any government help at all. Several people have to take medicines for lifestyle diseases, but no medical kits have come. I have spoken to the Chief Minister down to all...All I got is assurances," said Sateeshan.
National award winning actor Salimkumar, after remaining holed up in his house along with 45 others for three days, was finally rescued by a fishing boat on Saturday evening.
"I was receiving daily calls from NDRF officials even from Delhi that rescue will happen very soon, but help came after three days," said Salimkumar.
Flaying the state for "failing in the endeavour", Leader of Opposition Chennithala said: "I have been flooded with calls from the affected persons. Even now, thousands of people are stranded. The Chief Minister dismissed with contempt when I said this week that rescue and relief should be handed over to the Army. I do not want to blame anyone but it has been proved beyond doubt that the state government has failed."
Alappuzha Superintendent of Police AP Surendran said: "Things are moving fast on Saturday. Helicopters and more boats have been pressed into service. We are confident we will be able to rescue more stranded people."
More fishing boats from various places reached the affected areas during the day.
Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas said since morning 150 boats including house boats have been engaged in rescuing people and "today (Saturday) we have by now evacuated about 75 per cent of people who were waiting to be rescued".
"Around two lakhs people are now in various camps. This could well be the biggest rescue operation. At some places the water is very rough and various types of boats are rescuing people," Suhas said.
Journalist-turned-CPM legislator Veena George on Saturday turned critical "due to the way the government machinery in Pathanamthitta has been working".
"None has a clue of how many people have been rescued and how many are left to be rescued. There seems to be disconnect in coordination of the operations," said George.
The situation in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad inched towards comparative normalcy as rains slowed and water level receded, with many living in crowded relief camps awaiting to return home.
But a landslide near Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has left around 1,000 people cut off from the mainland and the Army is working to clear the debris.
At several places in waterlogged areas, banks could not function normally since staff failed to report for the duty due to flooding.
Railway services between Ernakulam and Thrissur remained suspended on Saturday with long-distance trains diverted via the Nagercoil route.
A trial run on the Kottayam sector took place later in the day, as all services on this route were suspended for the past two days.
Certain blockades on the Thrissur-Palakkad-Aluva highway was cleared for traffic. Army personnel worked hard to clear the roads to Munnar.
Kerala is facing the heaviest rains and consequent widespread floods and destruction since 1924, which the state estimates has caused a loss of over Rs 19,500 crore.
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh DGP mourned loss of lives in Kerala
Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh tweeted on Saturday mourning loss of lives in Kerala. "Deeply saddened by the loss of valuable lives & mass destruction caused by the Kerala Floods. @UPPolice prays for the safety & well being of people of Kerala in this hour of grief. I appeal to all UPPolice Personnel to voluntarily donate 1 day salary for #KeralaFloods relief," he said.
100-year old bridge over the Kollidam river in Trichy collapses
In Tamil Nadu, an almost 100-year old bridge over the Kollidam river in Trichy, that connects Srirangam with the mainland, finally collapsed at midnight on Saturday, three days after cracks had developed in two of its pillars. The old steel bridge had been in disuse since 2015 when a new bridge was constructed adjacent to it keeping in mind its age and condition. It was only being used by pedestrians and two-wheelers, that too rarely. The gushing waters of the Kollidam (a distributary of the Cauvery), with a flow of 1.7 lakh cusecs, had finally sounded the death knell to the bridge. Authorities who been monitoring the situation since the cracks developed were predicting its imminent collapse.( Inputs by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters)
IATA Agents Association of India launches helpline to provide assistance to those travelling to and from Kerala
The Kerala state committee of the IATA Agents Association of India has launched a helpline to provide assistance to those travelling to and from Kerala in the wake of the flood devastation. The suspension of operation in the Cochin International Airport has affected large number of people, especially the non-resident Keralites who normally take their annual holiday during the Onam festival season. The helpline numbers are 9846166668 and 9995049243.
2,076,40 families have taken refuge in 3,734 relief camps across the state: KSDMA
The number of people evacuated from flood-hit areas has gone up from 4.5 lakh at 8 pm on Saturday to 8,46,680 till 9 am on Sunday, according to Kerala State Disaster Management (KSDMA) control room officials. In all 2,076,40 families have taken refuge in 3,734 relief camps across the state. The officials said that 39 people who were missing are yet to be traced. Over 130 people who were injured in the flood are admitted in various hospitals.
People from Mumbai gather essential commodities to be sent to flood-hit Kerala
People in Mumbai gather essential items to be sent to flood-hit Kerala on Sunday.
Social media activism helps in collection of funds, food items, necessities
Kerala has been receiving financial aid from various state governments across the country. The social media has also helped in the collection of funds from individuals and organisations. Anbodu Kochi or Do for Kerala and Kerala Bleeding were some of the organisations that have opened collection centres in Ernakulam and Bangalore respectively to collect items like baby food, sanitary napkins, mosquito repellants.
Alappuzha police arrest 5 people who refuses to lend their houseboats for rescue operation
The Alappuzha police have arrested five people, who have refused to lend their houseboats for rescue operations in the Kuttanad region, where a massive evacuation is on following flood in the Pampa river. The arrests were made on the direction of Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, who hails from the district. Earlier the district administration had warned that it will seize boats and arrest the owners if they did not cooperate with the authorities. The administration has so far seized 35 houseboats. More than 2.10 lakh people have been evacuated from the district till 8 pm on Saturday. The operation has resumed in the morning by pressing more boats into action.
Bus services restored between Karnataka and Kerala
Bus services between Karnataka and Kerala will begin plying as Kerala State Road Transport Cooperation has restored all its services to Kerala sector, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Thiruvananthapuram (except Kasaragod), reported News18. The first service starts at 4 pm to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on Sunday.
Kochi naval airstrip to be open for commercial aircraft
In the wake of massive floods in Kerala, the Centre on Friday decided to open Kochi Naval airstrip for use by commercial aircraft by Monday and deploy five more choppers, taking the total number of aircraft used for rescue and relief to 96.
The services at the Kochi international airport, which is among the busiest in the country, have been suspended till 26 August after flood water inundated the runway.The decisions were taken at a meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's apex body to handle emergency situation, headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha.
8.45 lakh people in relief camps across Kerala
With mass evacuation from Kuttanad region beginning, the number of people shifted to relief camps across Kerala has crossed 8.45 lakh. The displaced people have been accommodated in 3,746 relief camps across the state. A Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) official said that 2,10,119 people from Alappuzha have been sheltered in 678 camps across the district and neighbouring areas till 8 pm on Saturday. The maximum number of relief camps is in Thrissur district, where 1,99,720 people have taken shelter.
33 deaths on Saturday
The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368 (since monsoon began), as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state.
The 33 deaths reported during the day took place in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.
IMD withdraws red alert for all districts in Kerala
IMD withdraws red alert for Kerala for Sunday, reported DD News. Only three districts —Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam — are on orange alert. All other districts have been issued yellow and green alert, hinting likely rainfall at some places.
12:40 (IST)
'Probably world's biggest rescue effort': KJ Alphons
"Everything asked for has been provided. This is probably the world's biggest rescue effort. This is a human calamity of the highest proportion. The rest of the world should learn a lesson from this," said Union minister KJ Alphons.
12:29 (IST)
KJ Alphons commends armed forces' rescue efforts
Acknowledging the commendable job of the Indian Armed forces, the KJ Alphons told News18, "The NDRF and the paramilitary forces are working day and night. We have close to one million people in relief camps and we need to feed them. We have the armed forces, NDRF, paramilitary Forces at work." The Union minister said that the Kerala flood rescue operation is one of the largest rescue operation in the world and the prime minister was in touch with the state government on a regular basis.
12:27 (IST)
JIPMER medical school employees donate one day's salary towards Kerala flood relief
Employees of the central government-funded JIPMER medical school in Pondicherry have donated one day's salary towards the Kerala relief fund. Additionally, a 34-member medical crew has left for Kerala to administer emergency healthcare services to those affected in the flood.
Input by Kamaraj/101Reporters
12:25 (IST)
No transportation fee for relief material sent to Kerala, says Railways
Southern Railways has announced that they won't be charging any transportation fee for relief materials being sent to Kerala until August 31.
12:24 (IST)
Tamil Nadu: Thamirabarani, Kothaiyaru rivers flood parts of Kanyakumari district
Due to heavy rains in Kanyakumari district over the past ten days and the subsequent draining of excess waters from Pechiparai and Perunchani, rivers like Thamirabarani and Kothaiyaru have been in spate. They have flooded the hundreds of brick kilns dotting their shores destroying three crore bricks and caused Rs 18 crores worth of damages. Over 1 lakh local and migrant employees working at these kilns are now out of work.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
12:22 (IST)
Kerala united and strong to help people in need, says KJ Alphons
Union Minister KJ Alphons said that the whole of Kerala is united and strong to help the people in need, reported News18. He claimed that feeding flood-affected people in Kerala is the most important and challenging task and that the central government is committed to do it jointly with the state.
12:14 (IST)
58 teams of NDRF deployed in Kerala for rescue and relief work
Sanjay Kumar, DG, NDRF, told CNN-News18 that 58 teams have been deployed for the rescue work and the team is also attending to medical calls. Remnants of houses that have collapsed during Kerala floods are being cleared and proper rehabilitation is being ensure. "We have saved 350 lives and evacuated 15,000 people. All possible assistance is being provided. Things have started improving in the large part of the state," he added.
12:12 (IST)
Map showing deployment of relief and rescue teams
This map shows the deployment of naval relief and rescue teams on the ground as of 10 am on Sunday.
Image courtesy: Twitter @indiannavy
12:10 (IST)
Naval Air Station INS Garuda cleared for operating civil flights from tomorrow
In the wake of massive floods in Kerala, the Centre on Friday decided to open Kochi Naval airstrip for use by commercial aircraft by Monday and deploy five more choppers.
12:08 (IST)
Veterinary shelter converted to relief shelter in Idukki
12:04 (IST)
WATCH: Pakistani workers in Gulf pledge to donate towards Kerala flood relief
Workers from Pakistan, who are currently employed in the Gulf, pledged to donate one day's salary towards the Kerala flood relief fund.
https://www.facebook.com/momykk/videos/1268477996622355/?t=38
11:57 (IST)
11:51 (IST)
11:49 (IST)
11:47 (IST)
Two-month-old baby rescued near Karnataka's Madikeri
Meanwhile, near Karnataka's Madikeri, a two-month-old baby was rescued by General Thimmaiah at Thanthi pala near Madikeri. The video depicts the rescue operation. ( Inputs: Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters)
11:41 (IST)
2,076,40 families have taken refuge in 3,734 relief camps across the state: KSDMA
The number of people evacuated from flood-hit areas has gone up from 4.5 lakh at 8 pm on Saturday to 8,46,680 till 9 am on Sunday, according to Kerala State Disaster Management (KSDMA) control room officials. In all 2,076,40 families have taken refuge in 3,734 relief camps across the state. The officials said that 39 people who were missing are yet to be traced. Over 130 people who were injured in the flood are admitted in various hospitals.
11:24 (IST)
People from Mumbai gather essential commodities to be sent to flood-hit Kerala
People in Mumbai gather essential items to be sent to flood-hit Kerala on Sunday.
11:15 (IST)
Social media activism helps in collection of funds, food items, necessities
Kerala has been receiving financial aid from various state governments across the country. The social media has also helped in the collection of funds from individuals and organisations. Anbodu Kochi or Do for Kerala and Kerala Bleeding were some of the organisations that have opened collection centres in Ernakulam and Bangalore respectively to collect items like baby food, sanitary napkins, mosquito repellants.
11:05 (IST)
10:45 (IST)
One body recovered from landslide in Palakkad
The Rapid Action Force team recovered one body from the Nemmara landslide area in Palakkad district early on Sunday. Deputy Commandant, RAF, Coimbatore unit, said, "We have recovered total 10 bodies from the area. Landslides are still occurring in the area. It was a tough task to recover the bodies."
10:43 (IST)
Water level at Idukki reservoir is 2,402.28 ft
As of 10 am on Sunday, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,402.28 feet, reported ANI. The water flow into Periyar river is 913 cusecs per hour. Two shutters of the dam have been closed.
10:28 (IST)
Bus services restored between Karnataka and Kerala
Bus services between Karnataka and Kerala will begin plying as Kerala State Road Transport Cooperation has restored all its services to Kerala sector, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Thiruvananthapuram (except Kasaragod), reported News18. The first service starts at 4 pm to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on Sunday.
10:26 (IST)
Air India to operate 70-seater flights from Kochi from tomorrow
Air India will operate ATR flights with 70-seats capacity from the Naval Airport at Wellington Island in Kochi from 20 August. An Air India spokesman said that the Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA) had cleared the operations after test flights were operated from the airport on Saturday. He said that the airline will initially operate flights to Bengaluru and Coimbatore.
10:25 (IST)
Jet Airways announces additional flights
The Jet Airways has announced additional flights in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram Bengaluru sector on Sunday and Monday. An airline spokesman said that the airline will be operating flights from Mumbai at 10.30 am and Bangalore 10.40 am. The flight to Mumbai will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 1.25 pm and Bengaluru at 12.35 pm. The spokesman said that the airline had decided to allow passengers who have booked tickets to and from Kochi to reschedule their journey for 10 days from the date of the journey.
10:23 (IST)
CPM calls fishermen 'unsung heroes' in flood relief efforts
Calling the Kerala fishermen 'unsung heroes', the CPM said that they alone rescued around one lakh people.
10:17 (IST)
WATCH: Aerial view of floods in Chalakudy
Chalakudy is one of the worst-hit regions in Kerala.
10:15 (IST)
Ad asking for aid towards Kerala floods relief published in UAE newspapers
UAE newspapers published entire page-long advertisement with respect to Kerala floods, asking people to gather as much help as possible to rebuild the state.
Image courtesy: News18
10:13 (IST)
Heavy rainfall in Chengannur
Heavy rainfall in Chengannur is hampering rescue relief efforts in some parts of it. Chengannur in Alappuzha district is one among the worst affected during the unprecedented Kerala floods.
10:11 (IST)
10:09 (IST)
Angers mounts in Kerala over coordination of rescue ops
Meanwhile, anger mounted across Kerala as coordination of rescue work went haywire due to the magnitude of the calamity.
"There are many people waiting to be rescued in areas like Pandanad (near Chengannur) and I saw two bodies floating in the water. If there is anymore delay in, things will taken a turn for the worse. We are drinking rain water to keep us going...," a resident of Pandanad told IANS.
10:07 (IST)
Karnataka: Jodupala resident stranded near Kodagu
K. Girija, a resident of Jodupala near Madikeri, is staying at Sampaje relief camp on border of Kodagu and Dakshina Kannada. Her daughter Latha Mani is working in Bengaluru. This woman lost her daughters phone number and address.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/ 101 Reporters
10:04 (IST)
Attorney General KK Venugopal donates Rs 1cr
Attorney General KK Venugopal has donated Rs 1 crore towards relief work in flood-hit Kerala, reported PTI. He donated the sum to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to aid rescue efforts to the state that has been reeling under unprecedented torrential rains and floods since 9 August.
Venugopal's son, senior advocate Krishnan Venugopal also contributed Rs 15 lakh towards the relief fund. Senior advocate Jaideep Singh contributed Rs 5 lakh towards the distress relief fund. Another senior advocate Chander Uday Singh has also reportedly contributed Rs 5 lakh.
09:51 (IST)
Mumbai-based NGO pitches in to help Kerala flood victims
A Mumbai-based NGO has started a campaign to collect food and other items in Mumbai to help the flood victims in Kerala. It has formed 12 collection centres across the city where citizens can donate food, clothes and other items which would be sent to the flood-affected people, NGO Muse founder Nishant Bangera told PTI.
"We have collaborated with 'Anbodu Kochi', a Bengaluru-based organisation that is sending relief material to Kerala," Bangera said. The items collected at the centres here would be airlifted to Kochi by the Indian Air Force, he said.
09:36 (IST)
Malayali lawyers start collection drive in front of Supreme Court
A group of Delhi-based Malayali lawyers have started a collection drive in front of the Supreme Court to dispatch necessary supplies to Kerala. Those organising the collection drive told PTI that the supplies which include clothes for victims, sanitary napkins, mugs, buckets, biscuits, water bottles, etc, will be transported in a navy aircraft. Supreme Court judges, Justice Kurien Joseph and Justice KM Joseph, also came in support of the lawyers collecting supplies at the flood relief collection point near the apex court and contributed a significant amount for flood relief activities for Kerala.
09:30 (IST)
Flights to and fro Kochi to commence from Monday
Flights from and to Kochi will begin their operations again from Monday onwards after authorities made arrangements at the naval base where civilian flights will take off. The Kochi airport has been shut due to heavy rains.
According to The Indian Express, the decision was taken after Air Alliance conducted a test flight from Bengaluru to Kochi on Saturday.
09:26 (IST)
Omar Abdullah to donate one month's salary towards Kerala relief efforts
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah announced that he would donate his salary for the month of August towards relief efforts in flood-hit Kerala. Recalling the deadly 2014 floods in Jammu and Kashmir, he also urged his National Conference colleagues to help in some way or the other. "From 'Heaven on earth' to 'God’s own country'," he tweeted.
09:21 (IST)
409 houses fully destroyed, crop loss worth Rs 224.21cr estimated
An official from the Disaster Management Authority control room said 409 houses were fully and 4,680 houses were partially destroyed in the floods since 8 August. The crop loss estimated till Saturday was worth Rs 224.21 crores.
08:58 (IST)
08:55 (IST)
Chicken pox reported from Ernakulam relief camp
A case of chicken pox infection has been reported from a relief camp in Ernakulam district. According to information three people at Aluva UCC college camp have been diagnosed with the air-borne disease.
Dr Anil Vasudevan, Nodal Officer of Disaster Management in the Health Department, confirmed the infection and said that the three have been isolated in a separate site to ensure that the disease does not spread. Dr Anil also said no other serious health issues have been reported from any other camps. All the camps have doctors and supporting staff to take care of the sick people in the camps.
08:53 (IST)
How 'Anbodu Kochi', a citizen initiative, is aiding rescue efforts in Kerala
'Anbodu Kochi' is a team of volunteers which has established collection centres for relief material. The group also has a call centre to help those in need. Around 40 people on mobile and laptop receive calls and communicate callers' needs to the concerned departments.
A member Girish S Pradeep said, "We started the helpline on 16 August. We have three rescue numbers."
Another member Saratha said, "We are closely associated with the district collector's team. We take requirements of callers and cater the same to respective departments."
08:45 (IST)
Maharashtra sends 7 lakh litres of water for flood victims in Kerala
Around 7 lakh litres of water has been loaded in wagons for flood victims in Kerala. Each wagon contains around 50,000 litres of water. The train will go to Kayamkulam. The distance will be covered in about 25 hours, said MDeoskar, DRM Pune.
08:31 (IST)
67 helicopters, 24 aeroplanes, 548 motorboats deployed across Kerala
In one of the biggest rescue operations carried out in India, officials said that 67 helicopters, 24 aeroplanes and 548 motorboats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations across flood-ravaged Kerala. More than lakh personnel from armed forces, the coast guard and the NDRF and SDRF have been involved in the operations, reported Hindustan Times.
“It is one of the biggest relief operations undertaken in recent years,” a home ministry official said.
08:28 (IST)
Makeshift relief centre at Kochi naval base
A makeshift relief shelter in an aircraft hangar in Kochi naval base is housing at least 250 affected citizens of Kerala. Naval families are in attendance and looking after their needs.
08:25 (IST)
Indian Air Force airlifts infant from flood-hit Alappuzha
Garud commandos from Indian Air Force rescued an infant from a rooftop in Alappuzha on Saturday.
08:20 (IST)
Several people airlifted, including senior citizens
A large number of people, including senior citizens, women and children were airlifted from isolated buildings, while many others were evacuated in army boats, large fishing vessels and makeshift yachts, official sources said.
Packed house boats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state.
08:16 (IST)
Rajasthan SDRF team leaves for Kerala to provide relief to flood victims
A 27-member team of the Rajasthan State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) left for Kerala on Saturday with 12 boats from a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the floods.
"We are in touch with the Additional Director General of Police, Police Headquarters of Kerala. The team will be pressed into services on his instructions. The team is in a position to go to the immediate relief and assistance," Additional Director General of SDRF BL Soni said. - PTI
08:14 (IST)
WATCH: Coast guard rescues 10-day old infant
A 10-day-old infant and a woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy were among the 127 people rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.
08:06 (IST)
Visuals of rescue operations underway
While more than 58,000 people were rescued in districts like Ernakulam, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, there are still many more waiting to be rescued.
08:02 (IST)
ISRO satellites come to Kerala's rescue
Five satellites of the Indian Space and Reseach Organisation are playing a key role in monitoring the flood-situation and rescue operations in Kerala, reported The Time of India. Five observation satellites — Oceansat-2, Resourcesat-2, Cartosat 2, Cartosat 2A and INSAT-3DR — are providing real time images to the ground station which is aiding in organising the relief and rescue operations.
“We are using the data from these satellites to provide alerts on flooding, areas of inundation during and after rain, and weather forecasts," an official said.
07:55 (IST)
Chhattisgarh to send train full of rice to Kerala
Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said after speaking to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, "We've decided that a train full of rice worth around Rs 7.5 crore will leave for Kerala tomorrow (Sunday). Rs 3 crores will be provided in cash. Doctors, soldiers and even public of our state is ready to go there to help," he told reporters.