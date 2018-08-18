Kerala floods latest updates: Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala was facing an "unprecedented disaster". "The situation is grave in Kerala. We must stand together. The prime minister has understood the situation very well," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey to assess damage caused by flooding, and joined a review meeting to take stock of the situation. "The nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour," he said on Twitter.

The state of Kerala has so far incurred a loss of Rs 19,512 crore as damage to life and property, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered Rs 500 crore as interim relief.

After the high-level review meeting between Narendra Modi, Pinarayi Vijayan and army and naval rescue teams concluded, the prime minister has reportedly sanctioned Rs 500 crore as interim relief for Kerala. More details awaited.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the "worst floods in 100 years", at least 324 lives have been lost in Kerala so far. On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's conducted a review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials to take stock of the situation.

Rescue operations began in Chengannur as early as 5.30 am on Saturday. But heavy rain and rapid waters due to heavy turbulence is making the rescue slow and tough. More than 1,500 families are reported to be stranded in the area on rooftops. At least 100 families in Thiruvanmandoor. Edanad, Pandanad and Mangalam are stranded in the worst affected areas of Chengannur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to cancel the aerial survey in flood-hit Kerala due to inclement weather, reported News18. His chopper had to land soon after taking off due to heavy rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kochi on Saturday morning to take stock of the flood situation in Kerala. He earlier left from Thiruvananthapuram to conduct an aerial survey.

As a murderous monsoon savaged Kerala claiming 106 liveson a single day on Thursday, the state plunged deeper into misery on Friday with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry, officials said.

The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 174 lives since 8 August, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.

Over 80,000 persons, stranded in various places, were rescued on Friday, of whom 71,000 were from one of the worst affected Aluva region of Ernakulam district.

Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off from the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.

Many persons, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety.

TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a navy chopper, swinging violently in the air.

The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy.

Both the mother and the child are doing fine, officials said.

Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones.

Soumya from Australia said her parents and their relatives were stranded in Aluva for the past two days.

Another said an elderly relative Mary Varghese was badly in need of an oxygen cylinder and her condition was worsening.

In a WhatsApp video, a stranded woman with her six-year-old child was seen pleading for help.

"We have no food or water. Please help us."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected reached the state on Friday night and will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas on Saturday.

"We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding. @CMOKerala," Modi tweeted after talking to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by phone.

The two have been in regular touch for the last two days.

Vijayan, who also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said on Friday night the situation continued to be "grave" with over 3.14 lakh people from over 70,000 families sheltered in relief camps.

He said since 29 May, when the South West Monsoon set in over Kerala, 385 persons have lost their lives.

Though there was some let up in rains at a few places, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury.

Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities.

Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals.

People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water.

Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry.

Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3,000 litres of diesel and 1,000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.

Local fishermen have also joined in the rescue mission with their boats and could be seen evacuating those marooned in places like Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy.

Several roads in the hill district of Idukki, including in picturesque Munnar, have been badly damaged from a string of landslides.

Wayanad, among the worst-hit by the floods, is cut off from the rest of Kerala.

The Kochi airport is shut with rain water flooding the runways.

Several trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, sources said.

Services on the Kochi Metro are, however, unaffected.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and gusty winds in various parts of the state.

Winds packing speed up to 60 kmph are likely in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

