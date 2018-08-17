Kerala floods latest updates: The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) has met for the second time in two days in Delhi on Friday to review the rescue and relief operations in the flood affected areas in Kerala. Cabinet secretary PK Sinha, who chaired the meeting, held a video conference with the chief secretaries of Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It was decided to mobilise additional resources of all agencies including army, navy, air force, coast guard and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide required assistance to Kerala.
Supreme Court has directed sub-committee under Disaster Management Act 2005, Court appointed committee and National Committee for Crisis Management to explore possibility of reducing water level in Mullaperiyar dam reservoir to 139 feet from 142 feet.
Both the Chalakudy river and the Periyar river are at same level but water is not receding. A landslide occurred in the morning at Manandhavady in Wayanad but no casualty was reported.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought more central forces to assist the state government in the rescue operations. According to him, 16 teams of Army, 13 teams of Navy, 10 teams of Air Force and 39 teams of NDRF are now engaged in the operations. The NDRF has so far rescued 4,000 people and Navy 550. Explaining the rescue and relief operations in Kerala, TV Sajeev, head of the Forest Health Division at the Kerala Forest Research Institute which is operating three helpline routes told Firstpost that there are three groups, outside Kerala, who are coordinating rescue operations at the moment — the National Defence Rescue Force, the Navy and the Air force.
"They've divided Kerala into three portions for the purpose of operational efficiency. Rescue activities are coordinated at the district Level. Every district collector is operating a district coordination centre and additionally, has their own rescue teams. Official helplines have been constituted across institutes and offices."
According to Sajeev, people who are stranded call with their locations, the role of those managing helplines is to break this down into geographical coordinates and then transfer the information to the District Coordination Centre. "Here, it is assigned to different rescue teams, manned either by the national forces or district teams. Those rescued are being transferred to relief camps across districts which provide accommodation, food and basic medical care services. There are private relief camps set up across districts too."
Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Total 11 helicopters have been deployed to rescue stranded people across Kerala, especially in areas. We have appealed to Centre to provide more choppers for rescue operation. We haven't been able to deploy more boats in Chengannur, Chalakudy and Aluva. We have received over 140 boats this morning. There are some areas which are high and people can only be rescued by helicopters. Total 16 units of Army deployed across the state."
Pinarayi Vijayan addressed the media and said that since 8 August at least 164 people have died due to flooding and landslides. "At least, 4,000 people have been rescued by NDRF till now. A total of 70 people have been airlifted from various parts of the city and 1,568 relief camps have opened up in the state," Vijayan said.
The Southern Railways has cancel all trains going to Tamil Nadu from Mangalore. This step was taken after the flooding of railway lines in Palghat-Shoranur section.
The shutters of the Thottapally spillway have been opened in the Alappuzha district. The traffic along NH 47 between Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram has been suspended for next three hours as water will flow over the highway.
The district administration has appointed officers to shelter homes. District minister Sa Ra Mahesh is camping in district monitoring rescue operations centre. Meanwhile, the road connecting Gonikoppa to Kutta has been blocked.
NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram will be blocked on Friday for sometime as Thottapally spillway shutters will be opened at 11 am.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that she talked to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and that he requested her for more helicopters. She said that she has instructed the Vice Chief of Air Staff to provide the required assistance.
BSNL Kerala has announced unlimited free calls for seven days from Friday in Kerala's four rain affected districts - Waynadu, Idukki, Alleppey and Pathanamthitta. This includes unlimited SMS and 20 minutes of free calling to non-BSNL numbers everyday.
Red alert has been issued in all 13 districts except Kasaragod for Friday. Red alert has been issued for Saturday also in Ernakulam and Idukki districts, ANI reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation in Kerala as he spoke to chef minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone. "Had a telephone conversation with Kerala chief minister P Vijayan just now.We discussed flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding," Narendra Modi tweeted.
In a huge relief to the people on the banks of Periyar River, the government has decided not to release further water from Idukki dam. The govt has issued an advisory warning for the Cauvery river as it prepares to release more water from the Kabani and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam into the river and its tributaries. More than 2.1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.
The Indian Army, state police and local rescue groups are engaged in rescue operations at Pathanamthitta, Ranni and Chenganoor localities which are submerged in flood waters. More men, including special forces with diving and rescue equipment and helicopters, are being deployed as calls for rescue have been pouring in from various parts of the districts.
Fisher folks from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have joined the Army and state police in rescuing people stranded in Pathanamthitta district following floods in Pampa river and its tributaries. About 130 fishermen who knows swimming have been pressed into action by the Trivandrum Latin Church diocese. The fishermen have arrived in Pathanamthitta with 50 fishing boats.
The Kochi International Airport on Thursday extended the suspension of all services up to 2 pm on 26 August, with large parts of the facility flooded. "Kochi Airport operations is temporarily suspended up to 2 pm on 26 August due to very high flood situation and key essential facilities like runway, taxiway and apron are under
submerged condition," an airport statement said.
Thousands of people are stranded in flood-hit areas in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts are waiting for rescue teams to save their lives. Most of the people are trapped on the roof tops and upper floors of houses, apartments and hospitals for two to three days without drinking water, food and medicines. They include a large number of sick and aged people, pregnant women and children.
In a press conference held on Thursday, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that the situation in Kerala is under control, with rescue missions happening in full swings. Presently around 1.5 lakh people are in refugee camps. Around 3000 people were rescued on Thursday in Ernakulam and Pattanamthitta. The Centre and State are conducting the rescue operations together, according to the Chief Minister’s office.
Prime minister Narendra Modi would visit Kerala and undertake an aerial survey of the flood ravaged areas on Saturday, Union Minister K J Alphons said on Thursday. Modi is expected to reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee scheduled for 4 pm tomorrow in Delhi. After an overnight stay at Kochi, the Prime Minister will undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas on Saturday, Alphons said.
Modi has already been in touch with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and had assured all assistance. The prime minister has taken a "positive stand" towards the state on relief measures, Vijayan had said on Wednesday after he spoke to him for the second time in the past few days.
Kerala has been ravaged by unprecedented floods following torrential rains that also triggered landslides, claiming 97 lives since 8 August besides disrupting air, rail and road traffic in several places. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had on 12 August undertook an aerial survey of the floot-hit regions and announced an immediate central assistance of Rs 100 crore to the state for relief works.
Highlights
More than 2 lakh cusec water to be released into Tungabhadra river in Karnataka
Trouble may be coming Karnataka's way as 2.20 lakh cusecs of water being is being let out into the Tungabhadra river from the reservoir. The Anjaneya temple in Modalagatti is partially submerged. It sits next to a bridge over the Tungabhadra river that connects the Hadagali and Mundargi taluk and provides the shortest route to Gadag.
Image courtesy: Raghottama/101Reporters
Army, navy, coast guard ramp-up rescue and relief operations; deploy additional force
The Indian Navy has deployed 51 boats along with diving teams, 1,000 life jackets and 1,300 gumboots. It will airdrop 1,600 food packets today. The Coast Guard has deployed 30 boats along with rescue teams, 300 life jackets, seven life rafts and 144 life guards.
Meanwhile, the IAF has deployed 23 helicopters and 11 transport aircraft. Some of the aircraft are being flown in from Yelahanka and Nagpur. Army has pressed into service 10 columns, 10 Engineering Task Forces (ETFs), 60 boats and 100 life jackets and the NDRF has mobilised 43 rescue teams and 163 boats along with other equipment.
Defence minister shares armed forces deployment plan in Kerala
Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted the complete deployment data chart put in force for the Kerala floods 2018 rescue mission by armed forces since 9 Aug 2018.
Crisis management panel reviews flood situation in Kerala, decides to mobilise unprecedented rescue and relief operations
Chief Minister requests people to add date and time along with their exact location in SOS messages
"We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests," Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.
SOS Message: 8 people stranded in Thrissur's Mala town
Eight people in the upper floor of a house in Annamada are struck for the past three days. Food, water and insulin is over. Water is entering the upper floor as well. Last contacted 1 hour ago (11.00 am, 17 August). Mobile number: +91 98464 40468. Address: Chennalil House, Mambrakadavu Road, Palissery Annamanada, Mala, Trissur.
20 people stranded on Madikeri-Mangalore national highway amid mudslide
Twenty people are missing in Thanthi Pala near Madiker. More than five houses have collapsed in a mudslide there an rescue team is yet to reach there.
Inputs from Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters
Those who need accommodation near Trivandrum Airport or Varkala Helipad should contact district administration: DC
"This is the biggest natural diaster people of Kerala have ever witnessed. People have been rescued from Patanamthitta which has suffered the most in North Kerala and people have been rescued and shifted to Thiruvananthapuram. The district administration is seeking help from the local authorities and the community organisations who are willing to help the poor. Those who need accommodation near the Thiruvananthapuram Airport or Varkala Helipad should contact the district administration," the district collector and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Thiruvananthapuram said.
Big landslide in Wayanad's Panjarakoli
Five house have been completely and many more partially damaged in the landlside in Wayanad. People are being evacuated on a large scale from these areas. Though, no casualty has been reported.
Supreme Court directs for reduction water level in Mullaperiyar Dam height to 139 feet
Supreme Court has directed sub-committee under Disaster Management Act 2005, Court appointed committee and National Committee for Crisis Management to explore possibility of reducing water level in Mullaperiyar dam reservoir to 139 feet from 142 feet. Sub-committee meanwhile decides to bring down water level in Mullaperiyaar dam by two to three feet in a phased manner, Centre informs Supreme Court.
All roads incoming from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been opened
All roads from Karnataka are open. There had been inundation on NH 766 at Ponkuzhi but it is now fit for traffic. All roads from Tamil Nadu via Nilgiris are open, including the route via Kollegal in Karnataka. From within Kerala, roads from Kozhikode through Thamarassery Ghat and Kuttiadi Ghat are open for traffic. The road from Malappuram through Nadukani Ghat is also open. However Periya Ghat and Boys Town Ghat from Kannur remain closed and work is under progress to get them opened.
Input by Deepu Aby Varghese/101Reporters
16 teams of Army, 13 teams of Navy, 10 teams of Air Force and 39 teams of NDRF engaged in rescue ops
1,000 people trapped in Kottayam
At least, 1,000 people got trapped due to overflow of the river Meenachil in Kottayam district. Around 100 people rescued so far.They have been shifted to relief camp of Sh Mount school and Government model school.
Pratyush Deep/101 Reporters
Pinarayi Vijayan asks Centre to send more helicopters to rescue stranded people
164 dead, 4,000 rescued, 70 airlifted: Pinarayi Vijayan
17 people airlifted from Chengannur in Pathanamthitta district this morning
17 people stranded in Chengannur were airlifted on Friday morning. Alapuzha is most likely to face flooding now as water has started receding from Pathanamthitta to Alapuzha district enroute to the Arabian Sea. Kuttanad region is now submerged.
Pinarayi Vijayan reviews flood situation, says need more helicopters to rescue stranded people
Thottapally spillway opened; traffic stopped along NH 47 between Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram
Supreme Court to hear Kerala flood plea before noon today
The Supreme Court said it will hear the Kerala floods matter before noon on Friday as the court has declared a half-day holiday after 1 pm to mark former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the sub-committee constituted under Section 9 of the Disaster Management Act to meet with representatives of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to chalk out ways to reduce the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam to 139 ft, The Indian Express reported.
IMD predicts heavy rains in Kochi on Friday and Saturday
Clear skies were seen in Kochi for the first time in 72 hours, but IMD has predicted heavy rain in the city and the Ernakulam district on Friday and Saturday, The Indian Express reported.
Death toll expected to go up as rescue work intensifies
The death toll in the Kerala deluge is likely to go up as hundreds of people stranded in flooded areas, especially in and around Aluva and Pathanamthitta-Chengannur, would be now rescued as multiple sources on the ground reported a slight reduction in the water level in Ranni and Pathanamthitta areas.
However, many rescue team members said that they were unable to rescue people even after they had reached near their houses due to huge compound walls and heavy inflow of water, The Indian Express reported.
SOS message: Six of a family stranded in Alappuzha near Thalavady Anaprambal South UP School
A SOS message has come from P.Kuruvilla (Kunjutty) of Pulimoottil House which is next to the Thalavady Anaprambal South UP School in Alappuzha district. Six people are stranded and two of them are old. There is a 92-year-old partially paralysed man and his sick wife and four other women who are stranded. They can be reached at: +91 9961388619.
Student Hanan Hamid, late nurse Lini Puthuserry's husband donate for Kerala flood victims
Kerala student, Hanan Hamid, who became a victim of cyber bullying after her video selling fish in college uniform went viral, has donated Rs 1.5 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief fund. Hanan said this was the amount she had received in donations from people after her story went viral. She said that she was giving the entire donation with love to the people who have lost everything in the flood.
Similarly, the husband of Lini Puthuserry, a nurse who died after treating Nipah virus patients, has donated his first month’s salary from the job offered to him by the state government. The husband, Sajeesh, handed over the amount to the Kerala labour and excise minister TP Ramakrishnan in an event held at Vadakara Perambra in the Kozhikode district.
Road between Gonikoppa to Kutta village has been blocked
The district administration has appointed officers to shelter homes. District minister Sa Ra Mahesh is camping in district monitoring rescue operations centre. Meanwhile, the road connecting Gonikoppa to Kutta has been blocked.
Inputs from Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters
NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram blocked; Thottapally spillway shutters to be opened at 11 am
SOS message: Man stranded in Kadapra village in Thiruvalla town, asks help from Thiruvalla's Tehsildar
"Sir I am Surendran, Puthuparampil, Valanjavattom, ward number 10 Thiruvalla Kadapra village. Stranded at second floor. Only boat can reach here. Kindly inform Thiruvalla Tehsildar. Since phone battery is weak, I can't use WhatsApp", read the SOS message from the stranded man.
SOS message: Infant, mother stranded near Pandanad village office in Chengannur
A nine-day-old baby and her mother are stranded near Pandanad village office in Chengannur district. they can be reached out on these phone numbers: +91-9745489684, +91-9562891837
Alappuzha may see flooding as water recedes from Pathanamthitta district; Kuttanad submerged
Nirmala Sitharaman talks to Pinarayi Vijayan, orders for more air force helicopters to be sent for rescue and relief work in Kerala
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that she talked to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and that he requested her for more helicopters. She said that she has instructed the Vice Chief of Air Staff to provide the required assistance.
CMO urges people to send financial aid to relief fund
People can make direct donations to the Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) by visiting this website: https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/
BSNL Kerala announces unlimited free calls for a week in four districts
BSNL Kerala has announced unlimited free calls for seven days from Friday in Kerala's four rain affected districts - Waynadu, Idukki, Alleppey and Pathanamthitta. This includes unlimited SMS and 20 minutes of free calling to non-BSNL numbers everyday.
Landslides continue in various regions of Malappuram District, nearby areas inaccessible
Land slides continue in Kalikavu, Karulayi and Nilambur regions due to which submerged areas in and around the areas are inaccessible. A car drowned on Thursday night, when it tried to forcefully pass through NH 213. However, the occupants of the car were rescued.
Water levels across the district haven't stopped rising and the submergence in the eastern part is very high. Locals, police and fire department are looking for people street by street.
Inputs from: Ijas Ul Haq/Malappuram district
Kodagu-Mangalore highway blocked in Makanur
The Kodagu-Mangalore highway is blocked in Makanur area due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy incessant rainfall in the region. Locals say "it is not possible to move as people are stuck in their houses", ANI reported.
Red alert issued for today in 13 districts; Ernakulam and Idukki on red alert tomorrow as well
Mata Amritanandamayi Devi's math to give Rs 10 cr relief aid to Kerala
Mata Amritanandamayi Devi has announced that her organisation will donate Rs 10 crores to the Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. "My heart goes out to those families who are losing their homes and dear ones. We want to help them in whatever way we can," the spiritual leader said.
Temporary respite from rains in Aluva, relief for evacuated people as food and water reach them
There is some temporary respite from the rains in the Aluva region. Children and women were seen coming out of troubled areas on boats with relieved faces as they got water and food for the first time in over 24 hours.
Stranded people flood social media with SOS messages, plead to chief minister for help
Hundreds of messages pleading for help to rescue people stranded in flood-hit areas are flooding the WhatsApp media groups of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The messages are coming mostly from Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts, where thousands of people are marooned in the floods. KSDMA secretary Shekhar Kuriakose said that they have made arrangement to compile them and pass on to the emergency response team.
Many trains cancelled, routes of others cut-short as heavy rains continue in Kerala
Railways has cancelled services from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Kottayam and Ernakulam to Palakkad via Shornur till 4 pm on Friday in view of the continuation of heavy rains and floods. Bookings have been suspended in Thiruvananthapuram Central station. The running of many trains coming to Kerala from various parts of the country has been regulated. The Hubli-Kochuveli Express will run only up to Thrissur whereas, the Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express and the Karackal-Ernakulam Express have been suspended at Palakkad junction.
Sri Sri Ravishankar pledges support for Kerala
The spiritual guru said that his organisation the Art of Living will do all possible help to aid in rescue work in the flood-hit state.
Prime minister says he constantly taking updates from Kerala CM on flood situation
"Had a telephone conversation with Kerala chief minister P Vijayan just now.We discussed flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding," Narendra Modi tweeted.
Chandrababu Naidu urges people to donate to Kerala Distress Relief Fund
"Have been receiving updates about areas affected badly by floods in Kerala. Taking all measures to help those stranded by floods and contributing Rs 5 cr for relief work. Help the victims and donate to Kerala's Distress Relief Fund," the Andhra Pradesh chief minister tweeted.
RAF conducts rescue operation in Palakkad, saves lives
RAF teams carried out rescue and relief operations in the Palakkad district on Friday morning.
No communication due to discharged phones makes rescue work difficult
Complete breakdown of communication networks has made the rescue relief coordination difficult. Even though the air force rescue operation has started, none of the control rooms in the districts could be reached as phones are discharged, The Indian Express reported.
No more water to be released from Idukki Dam, says govt
Cauvery river on alert as heavy release of water expected from Kabani Dam and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam
The govt has issued an advisory warning for the Cauvery river as it prepares to release more water from the Kabani and Krishna Raja Sagara Dam into the river and its tributaries. More than 2.1 lakh cusecs of water is expected to reach Mettur Dam in Tamil Nadu.
Thousand of people stranded in Chalakudy town; water level in Chalakudy river continues to rise
Water level in the Chalakudy river in Thrissur has risen on Friday confounding the woes of thousands of people stranded in the Chalakudy town and surrounding areas. Most of the people are stranded for more than two days as rescue teams have not been able to reach them as the town is fully submerged. Over 1,500 people stranded on the roof top of a Christian retreat centre at Muringoor are in panic as the water has risen up to the third floor.
Indian Army, Kerala Police deployed in rescue work; special forces being called-in
The Indian Army, state police and local rescue groups are engaged in rescue operations at Pathanamthitta, Ranni and Chenganoor localities which are submerged in flood waters. More men, including special forces with diving and rescue equipment and helicopters, are being deployed as calls for rescue have been pouring in from various parts of the districts.
Local fishermen help the army in rescue operations
Fisher folks from Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram have joined the Army and state police in rescuing people stranded in Pathanamthitta district following floods in Pampa river and its tributaries. About 130 fishermen who knows swimming have been pressed into action by the Trivandrum Latin Church diocese. The fishermen have arrived in Pathanamthitta with 50 fishing boats.
CPM urges supporters to contribute to CMO's relief fund, send help to flood-hit Kerala
"Given the urgency, party members, sympathisers and the general public are requested to rush their individual contributions either through drafts/cheques drawn in favour of the party or send it directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the CPM said in a statement
Two hundred patients of Muvattupuzha hospital stranded; new born babies shifted to safer locations
Newborn babies and patients in intensive care units of private hospitals in Aluva town of Ernakulam district were evacuated and shifted to facilities elsewhere. According to some reports, around 200 patients were stranded at a hospital in Muvattupuzha after rain water swamped the building, PTI reported.
More than 25 trains cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala due to floods
More than 25 trains were cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala on thursday in view of the unprecedented floods and landslides in the state, the Southern Railway said. Railway officials were closely monitoring the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and premises and in various sensitive locations, trains were being run at restricted speeds ranging from 10 kmph to 45 kmph, it said in a release here.
The long distance trains cancelled included Train No 12202 Kochuveli Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Garib Rath Express), Train No 12617 Ernakulam Harzrath Nizamuddin (Mangala Lakshadweep SF Express). "Railway officials are deployed round the clock at all sections to monitor the impact of flood on railway tracks, bridges and railway premises. Officials are also closely monitoring the situation from divisional and headquarters control offices," the release said.
Prime minister to visit Kerala today
Narendra Modi will reach Kochi on Friday after attending the funeral of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will take an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas on Saturday morning, PTI reported.
15:23 (IST)
State tourism minister says more volunteers joining in relief work; Army, navy very helpful
Speaking to reporters outside SMV High School in Trivandrum, state tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said that he is happy that more and more volunteers are coming forward to help with the rescue efforts which are being coordinated by district administration officials. He also said that they have been getting great help from the army and navy. Relief material including food items that was being collected at the school has now been loaded on five trucks to be sent to affected areas in Pathanamthitta, Kochi and other districts.
Video courtesy: Deepu Aby Varghese/101Reporters
15:04 (IST)
In pics: Congress MLA and leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala visits affected areas in Haripad, Alappuzha
Image courtesy: Deepu Aby Varghese/101Reporters
14:59 (IST)
More than 2 lakh cusec water to be released into Tungabhadra river in Karnataka
Trouble may be coming Karnataka's way as 2.20 lakh cusecs of water being is being let out into the Tungabhadra river from the reservoir. The Anjaneya temple in Modalagatti is partially submerged. It sits next to a bridge over the Tungabhadra river that connects the Hadagali and Mundargi taluk and provides the shortest route to Gadag.
Image courtesy: Raghottama/101Reporters
14:43 (IST)
In Pics: Houses in Wayanad have been damaged due to floods and inundation
Image courtesy: Saji Bomman/Wayanad
14:29 (IST)
Naval airstrip in Kochi offered to civilian airlines as airport remains closed
Cabinet secretary has directed the organisation deployed in relief work to mobilise additional boats and equipment including CAPFs such as CRPF, BSF and SSB. The Railways has provided 1,20,000 water bottles and another 1,20,000 bottles are ready to be despatched. It is also running a special train carrying 2.9 lakh litres of drinking water that will reach Kayakulam on Saturday.
Use of Naval airstrip at Kochi for use by civilian airlines has been offered to the Kerala Government as the civilian airport remained closed. Kerala Government has been advised to explore use of V-SAT communication links in areas where telephone connectivity has been disrupted. Cabinet secretary also directed that emergency medicines may be put on standby. The NCMC will meet again on Saturday to review the situation.
14:26 (IST)
Army, navy, coast guard ramp-up rescue and relief operations; deploy additional force
The Indian Navy has deployed 51 boats along with diving teams, 1,000 life jackets and 1,300 gumboots. It will airdrop 1,600 food packets today. The Coast Guard has deployed 30 boats along with rescue teams, 300 life jackets, seven life rafts and 144 life guards.
Meanwhile, the IAF has deployed 23 helicopters and 11 transport aircraft. Some of the aircraft are being flown in from Yelahanka and Nagpur. Army has pressed into service 10 columns, 10 Engineering Task Forces (ETFs), 60 boats and 100 life jackets and the NDRF has mobilised 43 rescue teams and 163 boats along with other equipment.
14:23 (IST)
Crisis management committee orders for deployment of more boats and helicopters in Kerala
Cabinet secretary directed all defence organisations to provide boats, helicopters, life jackets, life buoys, raincoats, gumboots, inflatable tower lights etc.Kerala chief secretary requested for motorised boats so as to reach people marooned in flood affected areas.
So far, the Centre has mobilised deployment of 339 motorised boats, 2,800 life jackets, 1,400 life buoys, 27 light towers and 1,000 raincoats. Further, 72 motor boats, 5,000 life jackets, 2,000 life buoys, 13 light towers and 1,000 raincoats are being deployed. 1,00,000 food packets have been distributed and arrangements are being made to supply another 1,00,000 food packets. Provision has been made for supply of milk powder as well.
14:20 (IST)
Defence minister shares armed forces deployment plan in Kerala
Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted the complete deployment data chart put in force for the Kerala floods 2018 rescue mission by armed forces since 9 Aug 2018.
14:14 (IST)
Crisis management panel reviews flood situation in Kerala, decides to mobilise unprecedented rescue and relief operations
14:10 (IST)
Watch: Areas submerged under water in Wayanad
Video courtesy: Saji Bomman/Wayanad
14:02 (IST)
Chief Minister requests people to add date and time along with their exact location in SOS messages
"We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests," Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.
13:58 (IST)
SOS Message: 8 people stranded in Thrissur's Mala town
Eight people in the upper floor of a house in Annamada are struck for the past three days. Food, water and insulin is over. Water is entering the upper floor as well. Last contacted 1 hour ago (11.00 am, 17 August). Mobile number: +91 98464 40468. Address: Chennalil House, Mambrakadavu Road, Palissery Annamanada, Mala, Trissur.
13:47 (IST)
Efforts on to rescue residents in the Wayanad district of Kerala
Most of the villages close to rivers like Chaligadha, Palakolli, Padilambam, Neykuppa, Lakkidi-Perur, Mookuthi Kunnu, Panamaram, Cheriyamkolly, Chegadhi and Karapuzha are fully submerged. Residents of villages which are partially submerged haven’t been fully moved to the relief camps yet and are facing problems like food shortage.
Relief camps have been set up across the district by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department and the village panchayat. Some camps are concentrated close to Wayanad University area and Wayanad town, others are in parts of the areas near the villages which aren’t submerged. Medical treatment and medicines are being provided and these services are being supported by non-governmental organisations. But due to restricted movement, difficulties are being faced both in rescue and relief.
"The Adivasi population, close to 15%, stay in ‘uru’s’ which are isolated and difficult to access. Some of them have been rescued, efforts are being made to reach most of them. Small landslides are regularly happening in across, especially around Vythiri but no major casualty has been reported," Saji Bomman, a resident of Nadavayil, Wayanad District who is part of the District rescue team told Firstpost.
13:43 (IST)
20 people stranded on Madikeri-Mangalore national highway amid mudslide
Twenty people are missing in Thanthi Pala near Madiker. More than five houses have collapsed in a mudslide there an rescue team is yet to reach there.
Inputs from Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters
13:39 (IST)
Watch: A flooded Madikeri city college road in Karnataka
Video courtesy: Coovercolly Indresh/ 101 Reporters
13:36 (IST)
Watch: Mallalli falls near Somwarpet in Kodagu district
Video courtesy: Coovercolly Indresh/101 reporters.
13:31 (IST)
In pics: Ministers visit affected areas in Karnataka's Coorg
Karnataka state revenue minister RV Deshpande and tourism minister SR Mahesh visit Kushalnagar and Madikeri areas in Coorg to take stock of the situation.
Image courtesy: Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
13:27 (IST)
Watch: The Somwarpet-Sakleshpur highway in Coorg has developed a 600 ft gorge due to landslides
Video courtesy: Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
13:22 (IST)
Those who need accommodation near Trivandrum Airport or Varkala Helipad should contact district administration: DC
"This is the biggest natural diaster people of Kerala have ever witnessed. People have been rescued from Patanamthitta which has suffered the most in North Kerala and people have been rescued and shifted to Thiruvananthapuram. The district administration is seeking help from the local authorities and the community organisations who are willing to help the poor. Those who need accommodation near the Thiruvananthapuram Airport or Varkala Helipad should contact the district administration," the district collector and chairman of District Disaster Management Authority Thiruvananthapuram said.
13:19 (IST)
Big landslide in Wayanad's Panjarakoli
Five house have been completely and many more partially damaged in the landlside in Wayanad. People are being evacuated on a large scale from these areas. Though, no casualty has been reported.
13:15 (IST)
Supreme Court directs for reduction water level in Mullaperiyar Dam height to 139 feet
Supreme Court has directed sub-committee under Disaster Management Act 2005, Court appointed committee and National Committee for Crisis Management to explore possibility of reducing water level in Mullaperiyar dam reservoir to 139 feet from 142 feet. Sub-committee meanwhile decides to bring down water level in Mullaperiyaar dam by two to three feet in a phased manner, Centre informs Supreme Court.
12:57 (IST)
Chalakudy and Periyar rivers flowing at same level, but water not reciding
Both the Chalakudy river and the Periyar river are at same level but water is not receding. A landslide occurred in the morning at Manandhavady in Wayanad but no casualty was reported.
12:45 (IST)
All roads incoming from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have been opened
All roads from Karnataka are open. There had been inundation on NH 766 at Ponkuzhi but it is now fit for traffic. All roads from Tamil Nadu via Nilgiris are open, including the route via Kollegal in Karnataka. From within Kerala, roads from Kozhikode through Thamarassery Ghat and Kuttiadi Ghat are open for traffic. The road from Malappuram through Nadukani Ghat is also open. However Periya Ghat and Boys Town Ghat from Kannur remain closed and work is under progress to get them opened.
Input by Deepu Aby Varghese/101Reporters
12:40 (IST)
Understanding rescue operations in Kerala
TV Sajeev, head of the Forest Health Division at the Kerala Forest Research Institute which is operating three helpline routes told Firstpost that there are three groups, outside Kerala, who are coordinating rescue operations at the moment — the National Defence Rescue Force, the Navy and the Air force.
"They've divided Kerala into three portions for the purpose of operational efficiency. Rescue activities are coordinated at the district Level. Every district collector is operating a district coordination centre and additionally, has their own rescue teams. Official helplines have been constituted across institutes and offices."
According to Sajeev, people who are stranded call with their locations, the role of those managing helplines is to break this down into geographical coordinates and then transfer the information to the District Coordination Centre. "Here, it is assigned to different rescue teams, manned either by the national forces or district teams. Those rescued are being transferred to relief camps across districts which provide accommodation, food and basic medical care services. There are private relief camps set up across districts too."
If there is a medical emergency, Sajeev added, that the helplines flag this when they pass on the information. "The rescue teams will either route these cases to a functional super-speciality hospitals at the respective district or coordinate with the district coordination centres and decide. When medical emergencies crop up at relief camps, the problem is that routes to the functional hospitals within some districts are submerged, so either we’ve to use boats or escalate this to the district coordination team’s again.
12:29 (IST)
16 teams of Army, 13 teams of Navy, 10 teams of Air Force and 39 teams of NDRF engaged in rescue ops
12:27 (IST)
1,000 people trapped in Kottayam
At least, 1,000 people got trapped due to overflow of the river Meenachil in Kottayam district. Around 100 people rescued so far.They have been shifted to relief camp of Sh Mount school and Government model school.
Pratyush Deep/101 Reporters
12:18 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan asks Centre to send more helicopters to rescue stranded people
12:15 (IST)
I dare you.. I beg of you: Actor Siddharth urges people to donate for Kerala
Actor Siddharth, on Thursday, urged people to contribute whatever they can to the people affected by the floods in Kerala. Calling it ‘Kerala Donation Challenge,’ Siddharth tweeted with a proof of the amount he had donated to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (Govt of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram) and also posted a letter encouraging others also to donate.
12:11 (IST)
164 dead, 4,000 rescued, 70 airlifted: Pinarayi Vijayan
11:57 (IST)
17 people airlifted from Chengannur in Pathanamthitta district this morning
11:54 (IST)
Pinarayi Vijayan reviews flood situation, says need more helicopters to rescue stranded people
11:48 (IST)
In pics: Flooded train station along the Palghat-Shoranur section of Southern railway
The Southern Railways has cancel all trains going to Tamil Nadu from Mangalore. This step was taken after the flooding of railway lines in Palghat-Shoranur section.
Image courtesy: M Raghuram/101 Reporters
11:44 (IST)
Thottapally spillway opened; traffic stopped along NH 47 between Alapuzha and Thiruvananthapuram
11:42 (IST)
Supreme Court to hear Kerala flood plea before noon today
The Supreme Court said it will hear the Kerala floods matter before noon on Friday as the court has declared a half-day holiday after 1 pm to mark former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise.
On Thursday, the Supreme Court had directed the sub-committee constituted under Section 9 of the Disaster Management Act to meet with representatives of Kerala and Tamil Nadu to chalk out ways to reduce the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam to 139 ft, The Indian Express reported.
11:40 (IST)
IMD predicts heavy rains in Kochi on Friday and Saturday
Clear skies were seen in Kochi for the first time in 72 hours, but IMD has predicted heavy rain in the city and the Ernakulam district on Friday and Saturday, The Indian Express reported.
11:38 (IST)
Death toll expected to go up as rescue work intensifies
The death toll in the Kerala deluge is likely to go up as hundreds of people stranded in flooded areas, especially in and around Aluva and Pathanamthitta-Chengannur, would be now rescued as multiple sources on the ground reported a slight reduction in the water level in Ranni and Pathanamthitta areas.
However, many rescue team members said that they were unable to rescue people even after they had reached near their houses due to huge compound walls and heavy inflow of water, The Indian Express reported.
11:31 (IST)
In pics: A house in shambles in Kallur distrcit near Madikeri town
Image courtesy: Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters
11:29 (IST)
SOS message: Six of a family stranded in Alappuzha near Thalavady Anaprambal South UP School
A SOS message has come from P.Kuruvilla (Kunjutty) of Pulimoottil House which is next to the Thalavady Anaprambal South UP School in Alappuzha district. Six people are stranded and two of them are old. There is a 92-year-old partially paralysed man and his sick wife and four other women who are stranded. They can be reached at: +91 9961388619.
11:22 (IST)
Student Hanan Hamid, late nurse Lini Puthuserry's husband donate for Kerala flood victims
Kerala student, Hanan Hamid, who became a victim of cyber bullying after her video selling fish in college uniform went viral, has donated Rs 1.5 lakh to Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief fund. Hanan said this was the amount she had received in donations from people after her story went viral. She said that she was giving the entire donation with love to the people who have lost everything in the flood.
Similarly, the husband of Lini Puthuserry, a nurse who died after treating Nipah virus patients, has donated his first month’s salary from the job offered to him by the state government. The husband, Sajeesh, handed over the amount to the Kerala labour and excise minister TP Ramakrishnan in an event held at Vadakara Perambra in the Kozhikode district.
11:12 (IST)
In pics: Gonikoppa-Kutta road blocked due to severe landlside
Image courtesy: Angarika Gogoi/101 reporters
11:10 (IST)
Road between Gonikoppa to Kutta village has been blocked
The district administration has appointed officers to shelter homes. District minister Sa Ra Mahesh is camping in district monitoring rescue operations centre. Meanwhile, the road connecting Gonikoppa to Kutta has been blocked.
Inputs from Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters
11:05 (IST)
NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram blocked; Thottapally spillway shutters to be opened at 11 am
NH 47 between Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram will be blocked on Friday for sometime as Thottapally spillway shutters will be opened at 11 am. This is to ensure that area is cleared for water from the spillway to flow out into the Arabian Sea.
11:03 (IST)
Many stranded in low-lying area; Emmethal village worst affected
Villagers in Kandanakolli, Emmethalu, Katakeri and Devasthur in Madikeri are in trouble as the rescue team couldn't reach them. In Emmethal village, a hillock completely collapsed destroying a house and killing a villager. More than 6-7 feet of silt is affecting rescue operation there by NDRF.
Hundreds of coffee estates in the district are also destroyed due to mud slide. Rural parts have no electricity since two days and most of roads in rural areas are blocked. According to sources, at least 5 people have died in the district. Many home stay owners, marriage convention hall owners gave shelter to victims. However, helicopter services were affected due to adverse weather conditions.
Inputs from Coovercolly Indresh/ 101 Reporters
10:59 (IST)
SOS message: Man stranded in Kadapra village in Thiruvalla town, asks help from Thiruvalla's Tehsildar
"Sir I am Surendran, Puthuparampil, Valanjavattom, ward number 10 Thiruvalla Kadapra village. Stranded at second floor. Only boat can reach here. Kindly inform Thiruvalla Tehsildar. Since phone battery is weak, I can't use WhatsApp", read the SOS message from the stranded man.
10:57 (IST)
SOS message: Infant, mother stranded near Pandanad village office in Chengannur
A nine-day-old baby and her mother are stranded near Pandanad village office in Chengannur district. they can be reached out on these phone numbers: +91-9745489684, +91-9562891837
10:52 (IST)
Alappuzha may see flooding as water recedes from Pathanamthitta district; Kuttanad submerged
10:50 (IST)
Watch: Rescue operation underway in Chalakudy area of Ernakulam district
Teams of Indian Army and NDRF special forces airlifted people to safer areas.
10:48 (IST)
In Pics: Stranded people were airlifted from Chalakudy in Ernakulam district on Friday morning
Those who were stranded in the Ernakulam district were rescued by the army and NDRF teams today morning.
10:37 (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman talks to Pinarayi Vijayan, orders for more air force helicopters to be sent for rescue and relief work in Kerala
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that she talked to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and that he requested her for more helicopters. She said that she has instructed the Vice Chief of Air Staff to provide the required assistance.
10:23 (IST)
CMO urges people to send financial aid to relief fund
People can make direct donations to the Chief Minister Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) by visiting this website: https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/