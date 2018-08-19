Kerala floods latest updates: In a tweet, the defence ministry said that approximately 23,213 people were rescued by the armed forces on Sunday. More than 2,000 people were provided with medical aid. Twenty-two landslides were cleared and connectivity restored at 42 locations. Fifteen temporary bridges were also constructed by the Indian Army.
Thousands of people in flood-hit areas in Kerala are battling all odds to survive as the death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since 8 August. Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.
Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas claimed that 97 percent of the people marooned in the flooded Kuttanad region have been evacuated and efforts are on to rescue the remaining.
Acknowledging the commendable job of the Indian Armed forces, the KJ Alphons said, "The NDRF and the paramilitary forces are working day and night. We have close to one million people in relief camps and we need to feed them. We have the armed forces, NDRF, paramilitary Forces at work."
As of 10 am on Sunday, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,402.28 feet. The water flow into Periyar river is 913 cusecs per hour. Two shutters of the dam have been closed. The Alappuzha police have arrested five people, who have refused to lend their houseboats for rescue operations in the Kuttanad region, where a massive evacuation is on following flood in the Pampa river.
In the wake of massive floods in Kerala, the Centre on Friday decided to open Kochi Naval airstrip for use by commercial aircraft by Monday and deploy five more choppers, taking the total number of aircraft used for rescue and relief to 96.
An official from the Disaster Management Authority control room said 409 houses were fully and 4,680 houses were partially destroyed in the floods since 8 August. The crop loss estimated till Saturday was worth Rs 224.21 crores.
With mass evacuation from Kuttanad region in Kerala beginning, the number of people shifted to relief camps across Kerala has crossed 8.45 lakh. Meanwhile, Cases of chicken pox infection has been reported from a relief camp in Ernakulam district. According to information three people at Aluva UCC college camp have been diagnosed with the air-borne disease.
In one of the biggest rescue operations carried out in India, officials said that 67 helicopters, 24 aeroplanes and 548 motorboats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations across flood-ravaged Kerala.
The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368 this monsoon season, as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state, and red alert continued in 11 districts following prediction of more rains.
The India Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday afternoon that widespread rains, with heavy rains at isolated places, is likely to continue over Kerala following low pressure area developing over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
While around 60,000 people were rescued in districts like Ernakulam, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, there are still many more waiting to be rescued.
Barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, the remaining 11 districts of Kerala were on red alert on Saturday.
The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, where massive rescue operations were on as scores of persons were rescued.
Media houses continued to be flooded with requests from friends and relatives of those stranded in affected areas.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a review meeting in Kochi that the death toll since 29 May had climbed to 357. Over 3.53 lakh affected persons had been lodged in over 2,000 relief camps, he said.
Modi sanctioned Rs 500 crore to the flood-battered state, apart from Rs 100 crore announced earlier by the Centre on 12 August, before returning to Delhi after an aerial survey of the affected areas.
The 33 deaths reported during the day were in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.
Vijayan told the media here the situation is "very serious and grave".
"The death toll would have been higher, but for the work we did. Things are under control," said Vijayan, whose government was flayed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for failing to take up rescue and relief work effectively.
Food Minister P Thilothaman, camping at Chengannur, told the media: "The need of the hour is to provide food packets and drinking water to the people. About 15 small boats of the Navy are expected to join rescue and relief work. But, after dusk, no rescues are possible. Helicopters are also needed for faster evacuation."
Meanwhile, anger mounted across Kerala as coordination of rescue work went haywire due to the magnitude of the calamity.
"There are several people who are waiting to be rescued in areas like Pandanad (near Chengannur) and I saw two bodies floating in the water. If there is anymore delay in, things will taken a turn for the worse. We are drinking rain water to keep us going...," said a resident of Pandanad.
On late Saturday evening, a 150-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team started rescue operations in and around affected areas of Chengannur.
Congress legislator VD Sateeshan, who was spearheading the rescue operations in Paravur in Ernakulam district, said that he stood before a rescue boat team with folded hands and they obliged and rescued several people.
"In the camp at my place, there are 7,000 people and despite passionate pleas this camp has not received any government help at all. Several people have to take medicines for lifestyle diseases, but no medical kits have come. I have spoken to the Chief Minister down to all...All I got is assurances," said Sateeshan.
National award winning actor Salimkumar, after remaining holed up in his house along with 45 others for three days, was finally rescued by a fishing boat on Saturday evening.
"I was receiving daily calls from NDRF officials even from Delhi that rescue will happen very soon, but help came after three days," said Salimkumar.
Flaying the state for "failing in the endeavour", Leader of Opposition Chennithala said: "I have been flooded with calls from the affected persons. Even now, thousands of people are stranded. The Chief Minister dismissed with contempt when I said this week that rescue and relief should be handed over to the Army. I do not want to blame anyone but it has been proved beyond doubt that the state government has failed."
Alappuzha Superintendent of Police AP Surendran said: "Things are moving fast on Saturday. Helicopters and more boats have been pressed into service. We are confident we will be able to rescue more stranded people."
More fishing boats from various places reached the affected areas during the day.
Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas said since morning 150 boats including house boats have been engaged in rescuing people and "today (Saturday) we have by now evacuated about 75 per cent of people who were waiting to be rescued".
"Around two lakhs people are now in various camps. This could well be the biggest rescue operation. At some places the water is very rough and various types of boats are rescuing people," Suhas said.
Journalist-turned-CPM legislator Veena George on Saturday turned critical "due to the way the government machinery in Pathanamthitta has been working".
"None has a clue of how many people have been rescued and how many are left to be rescued. There seems to be disconnect in coordination of the operations," said George.
The situation in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad inched towards comparative normalcy as rains slowed and water level receded, with many living in crowded relief camps awaiting to return home.
But a landslide near Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has left around 1,000 people cut off from the mainland and the Army is working to clear the debris.
At several places in waterlogged areas, banks could not function normally since staff failed to report for the duty due to flooding.
Railway services between Ernakulam and Thrissur remained suspended on Saturday with long-distance trains diverted via the Nagercoil route.
A trial run on the Kottayam sector took place later in the day, as all services on this route were suspended for the past two days.
Certain blockades on the Thrissur-Palakkad-Aluva highway was cleared for traffic. Army personnel worked hard to clear the roads to Munnar.
Kerala is facing the heaviest rains and consequent widespread floods and destruction since 1924, which the state estimates has caused a loss of over Rs 19,500 crore.
With inputs from agencies
IMD withdraws red alert for Kerala for Sunday, reported DD News. Only three districts —Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam — are on orange alert. All other districts have been issued yellow and green alert, hinting likely rainfall at some places.
NCC steps up for rescue efforts
The National Cadet Corps' unit in Kottayam has rescued over 100 people, and has also provided relief to about 3,000 people in various regions of Kerala, News18 reported.
West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has appealed for help to those affected by the floods
Relief materials can be dropped off at Kerala House, Adarsh Vidyalaya for those in Mumbai (2/2)
Following materials will be accepted:-
1. Rice - 5 kg pack
2. Atta - 2 kg pack
3. Sugar - 1 kg pack
4. Biscuits/dry fruits
5. Bedsheet
6. Nighty
7. Sanitary pads
8. Tooth paste & brush
9. Soap
10. Itch Guard
11. Lungi
12. Under garments for ladies/gents/kids
13. Barmuda
14. Towel
15. Chlorine powder
16. Bleaching powder
The above unused/well packed materials will be accepted at the collection centres till 25 August, 2018.
Relief materials can be dropped off at Kerala House, Adarsh Vidyalaya for those in Mumbai (1/2)
Those in Navi Mumbai wishing to contribute relief material, can do so at Kerala House. The collection will be dispatched in the next few days. Those in Mumbai can bring it over to Adarsh Vidyalaya, Chembur
As part of Kerala's flood relief efforts, emergency materials will be collected by the Keraleeya Kendra Sanghatana, Mumbai at the following centres:-
1. Keraleeya Kendra Sanghatana Mumbai , Matunga : - 022-24013774
2. Bandra Malayalee Samajam: - 9869006440
3. Andheri Malayalee Samajam - 9820063617
4. Bombay Keraleeya Samiti, Malad: - 9820498232 / 022-28886755
5. Dahisar Malayalee Samajam: - 022-28482111 / 9820140075
6. Mulund Kerala Samajam - 9757404035 / 022-25617351
7. Kalyan Malayalee Samajam, Kalyan West - 7208553198
8. Kulagaon Badlapur Malayalee Samajam: - 7798246385
9. Khargar Kerala Samajam :- 9833367567
MobiKwik pledges to donate Rs 5 for every donation made through its app
MobiKwik, India’s largest digital financial services company, has pledged to contribute Rs 5 for every donation made through its app to Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The initiative was undertaken in view of the distressing flood situation in Kerala.
Commenting on the contribution, Ms. Upasana Taku, Co-Founder and Director, MobiKwik said, “MobiKwik is a socially responsible organization committed to extend all possible help to communities in testing times. We as a brand urge every Indian to express solidarity with the state and the unfortunate calamity it has fallen victim to. We have decided to contribute to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief fund for every single donation through MobiKwik app. Our prayers are with the people of Kerala and we sincerely hope that the situation will soon improve.”
Karnataka: HD Kumaraswamy conducts aerial survey
Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, inspecting the rain hit areas through an aerial survey on Sunday.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/ 101 Reporters
Toppled furniture, snakes greet residents after water recedes homes in Ranni
In the aftermath of floods in Kerala, residents found houses filled with snakes, mud, toppled furniture in Ranni after water receded.
Naval ships disembark ration, drinking water
Indian naval ship Deepak disembarked rations and drinking water at the Southern Navy Command on Sunday.
TVS Motors donates Rs 1cr to relief fun
"TVS Motor Company contributed Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), in lieu of the distressing flood situation in Kerala. The cheque was handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Swaran Singh, CEO, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST)- the social arm of TVS Motor Company in Thiruvananthapuram," the firm said.
Kerala minister visits relief camp in Chengannur
Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja visits a relief camp in Chengannur on Sunday.
Community kitchen set up at naval base
A community kitchen set up at the Kochi naval base is catering to nearly 7,000 people affected by the floods.
23,213 people saved n rescue ops so far, says defence ministry
In a tweet, the defence ministry said that approximately 23,213 people were rescued by the armed forces on Sunday. More than 2,000 people were provided with medical aid. Twenty-two landslides were cleared and connectivity restored at 42 locations. Fifteen temporary bridges were also constructed by the Indian Army.
Kerala govt declines donations in kind from foreign countries
The Kerala government has issued a notification declining donations in kind from abroad. "We have taken a decision not to accept any donations in kind from outside the country. So Government may not be able to receive it. Please route such in-kind donations through voluntary organisations, if procured," the government said in an official statement.
Air Force provides relief material in flood-hit areas
Destroyer INS Mysore to be dispatched to Kochi for relief efforts
Fuel shortage leads to fuel theft in Kerala
In most places in Kochi, people are resorting to theft from parked vehicles as most fuel pumps are not operational, reported News18. The ones that are operational have serpentine queues. This is not just in Kochi, but across central Kerala. Local teams are still not able to get to far-off places for relief efforts, although rescue operations are going on unhindered.
At least 18 trains cancelled today
The Railways has cancelled at least 18 trains, partially cancelled nine and diverted Sunday's Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST Express train via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode.
WATCH: Residents vacate houses in Madikeri in Karnataka
Residents vacate houses in Kushalnagar in Madikeri on Sunday.
Video by Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters
Road clearance work underway in Nelliyampathy
Thousands still waiting to be rescued in rain-battered Kerala
Thousands of people in flood-hit areas in Kerala are battling all odds to survive as the death toll has touched 197 in the past 10 days in the second spell of monsoon fury since 8 August. Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts.
At Chengannur in Alapuzha district, at least 5,000 are stranded, according to revenue officials.
Pondicherry University students raise Rs 6.6 lakh for Kerala flood relief
With the help of 100+ volunteers, the students of Pondicherry University collected 6.6 lakhs and a medical kit and stationary worth Rs 50,000 for Kerala flood relief. The students stated that they had tremendous help from the local people of Pondicherry. They have even made arrangements to send the resources to necessary camps.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/ 101 Reporters
West Bengal announces Rs 10cr contribution towards Kerala flood relief fund
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said the state is ready to extend all assistance to Kerala to tackle the floods and announced Rs 10cr donation towards the relief efforts. "My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling #KeralaFloods In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood-affected people of Kerala, we have decided to make a contribution of Rs Ten Crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund. We are also ready to extend all other assistance and support that may be needed to tackle the calamity. We pray that our brothers and sisters of Kerala resume normal life soon," she said on Twitter.
97% of people stranded in Kuttanad evacuated, says Alappuzha DC
Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas claimed that 97 percent of the people marooned in the flooded Kuttanad region have been evacuated and efforts are on to rescue the remaining. According to Suhas, 2,25,000 people from the region, which lies below the sea level, have been rescued. About 100 houseboats, 35 other large boats and four junkars have been deployed for the evacuation. He said that the district administration has launched a sector-wise search to identify people stranded in isolated places.
Ram Nath Kovind speaks to Kerala CM, governor
President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor P Sathasivam on Saturday to inquire about the flood situation in the state. He expressed satisfaction that the Union and state governments were working in synergy in the rescue and relief operations in the state. He acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people of Kerala in coming together and assured that the entire nation was with them.
Kovind also praised the relief agencies for their response and commitment.
'Probably world's biggest rescue effort': KJ Alphons
"Everything asked for has been provided. This is probably the world's biggest rescue effort. This is a human calamity of the highest proportion. The rest of the world should learn a lesson from this," said Union minister KJ Alphons.
KJ Alphons commends armed forces' rescue efforts
Acknowledging the commendable job of the Indian Armed forces, the KJ Alphons told News18, "The NDRF and the paramilitary forces are working day and night. We have close to one million people in relief camps and we need to feed them. We have the armed forces, NDRF, paramilitary Forces at work." The Union minister said that the Kerala flood rescue operation is one of the largest rescue operation in the world and the prime minister was in touch with the state government on a regular basis.
JIPMER medical school employees donate one day's salary towards Kerala flood relief
Employees of the central government-funded JIPMER medical school in Pondicherry have donated one day's salary towards the Kerala relief fund. Additionally, a 34-member medical crew has left for Kerala to administer emergency healthcare services to those affected in the flood.
Input by Kamaraj/101Reporters
No transportation fee for relief material sent to Kerala, says Railways
Southern Railways has announced that they won't be charging any transportation fee for relief materials being sent to Kerala until August 31.
Tamil Nadu: Thamirabarani, Kothaiyaru rivers flood parts of Kanyakumari district
Due to heavy rains in Kanyakumari district over the past ten days and the subsequent draining of excess waters from Pechiparai and Perunchani, rivers like Thamirabarani and Kothaiyaru have been in spate. They have flooded the hundreds of brick kilns dotting their shores destroying three crore bricks and caused Rs 18 crores worth of damages. Over 1 lakh local and migrant employees working at these kilns are now out of work.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
Kerala united and strong to help people in need, says KJ Alphons
Union Minister KJ Alphons said that the whole of Kerala is united and strong to help the people in need, reported News18. He claimed that feeding flood-affected people in Kerala is the most important and challenging task and that the central government is committed to do it jointly with the state.
58 teams of NDRF deployed in Kerala for rescue and relief work
Sanjay Kumar, DG, NDRF, told CNN-News18 that 58 teams have been deployed for the rescue work and the team is also attending to medical calls. Remnants of houses that have collapsed during Kerala floods are being cleared and proper rehabilitation is being ensure. "We have saved 350 lives and evacuated 15,000 people. All possible assistance is being provided. Things have started improving in the large part of the state," he added.
Map showing deployment of relief and rescue teams
This map shows the deployment of naval relief and rescue teams on the ground as of 10 am on Sunday.
Image courtesy: Twitter @indiannavy
Naval Air Station INS Garuda cleared for operating civil flights from tomorrow
In the wake of massive floods in Kerala, the Centre on Friday decided to open Kochi Naval airstrip for use by commercial aircraft by Monday and deploy five more choppers.
Veterinary shelter converted to relief shelter in Idukki
WATCH: Pakistani workers in Gulf pledge to donate towards Kerala flood relief
Workers from Pakistan, who are currently employed in the Gulf, pledged to donate one day's salary towards the Kerala flood relief fund.
https://www.facebook.com/momykk/videos/1268477996622355/?t=38
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh DGP mourned loss of lives in Kerala
Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh tweeted on Saturday mourning loss of lives in Kerala. "Deeply saddened by the loss of valuable lives & mass destruction caused by the Kerala Floods. @UPPolice prays for the safety & well being of people of Kerala in this hour of grief. I appeal to all UPPolice Personnel to voluntarily donate 1 day salary for #KeralaFloods relief," he said.
100-year old bridge over the Kollidam river in Trichy collapses
In Tamil Nadu, an almost 100-year old bridge over the Kollidam river in Trichy, that connects Srirangam with the mainland, finally collapsed at midnight on Saturday, three days after cracks had developed in two of its pillars. The old steel bridge had been in disuse since 2015 when a new bridge was constructed adjacent to it keeping in mind its age and condition. It was only being used by pedestrians and two-wheelers, that too rarely. The gushing waters of the Kollidam (a distributary of the Cauvery), with a flow of 1.7 lakh cusecs, had finally sounded the death knell to the bridge. Authorities who been monitoring the situation since the cracks developed were predicting its imminent collapse.( Inputs by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters)
IATA Agents Association of India launches helpline to provide assistance to those travelling to and from Kerala
The Kerala state committee of the IATA Agents Association of India has launched a helpline to provide assistance to those travelling to and from Kerala in the wake of the flood devastation. The suspension of operation in the Cochin International Airport has affected large number of people, especially the non-resident Keralites who normally take their annual holiday during the Onam festival season. The helpline numbers are 9846166668 and 9995049243.
Two-month-old baby rescued near Karnataka's Madikeri
Meanwhile, near Karnataka's Madikeri, a two-month-old baby was rescued by General Thimmaiah at Thanthi pala near Madikeri. The video depicts the rescue operation. ( Inputs: Coovercolly Indresh/101 Reporters)
2,076,40 families have taken refuge in 3,734 relief camps across the state: KSDMA
The number of people evacuated from flood-hit areas has gone up from 4.5 lakh at 8 pm on Saturday to 8,46,680 till 9 am on Sunday, according to Kerala State Disaster Management (KSDMA) control room officials. In all 2,076,40 families have taken refuge in 3,734 relief camps across the state. The officials said that 39 people who were missing are yet to be traced. Over 130 people who were injured in the flood are admitted in various hospitals.
People from Mumbai gather essential commodities to be sent to flood-hit Kerala
People in Mumbai gather essential items to be sent to flood-hit Kerala on Sunday.
Social media activism helps in collection of funds, food items, necessities
Kerala has been receiving financial aid from various state governments across the country. The social media has also helped in the collection of funds from individuals and organisations. Anbodu Kochi or Do for Kerala and Kerala Bleeding were some of the organisations that have opened collection centres in Ernakulam and Bangalore respectively to collect items like baby food, sanitary napkins, mosquito repellants.
Alappuzha police arrest 5 people who refuses to lend their houseboats for rescue operation
The Alappuzha police have arrested five people, who have refused to lend their houseboats for rescue operations in the Kuttanad region, where a massive evacuation is on following flood in the Pampa river. The arrests were made on the direction of Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, who hails from the district. Earlier the district administration had warned that it will seize boats and arrest the owners if they did not cooperate with the authorities. The administration has so far seized 35 houseboats. More than 2.10 lakh people have been evacuated from the district till 8 pm on Saturday. The operation has resumed in the morning by pressing more boats into action.
One body recovered from landslide in Palakkad
The Rapid Action Force team recovered one body from the Nemmara landslide area in Palakkad district early on Sunday. Deputy Commandant, RAF, Coimbatore unit, said, "We have recovered total 10 bodies from the area. Landslides are still occurring in the area. It was a tough task to recover the bodies."
Water level at Idukki reservoir is 2,402.28 ft
As of 10 am on Sunday, the water level in the Idukki reservoir was 2,402.28 feet, reported ANI. The water flow into Periyar river is 913 cusecs per hour. Two shutters of the dam have been closed.
Bus services restored between Karnataka and Kerala
Bus services between Karnataka and Kerala will begin plying as Kerala State Road Transport Cooperation has restored all its services to Kerala sector, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Thiruvananthapuram (except Kasaragod), reported News18. The first service starts at 4 pm to Thiruvananthapuram from Bengaluru on Sunday.
Air India to operate 70-seater flights from Kochi from tomorrow
Air India will operate ATR flights with 70-seats capacity from the Naval Airport at Wellington Island in Kochi from 20 August. An Air India spokesman said that the Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA) had cleared the operations after test flights were operated from the airport on Saturday. He said that the airline will initially operate flights to Bengaluru and Coimbatore.
Jet Airways announces additional flights
The Jet Airways has announced additional flights in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram Bengaluru sector on Sunday and Monday. An airline spokesman said that the airline will be operating flights from Mumbai at 10.30 am and Bangalore 10.40 am. The flight to Mumbai will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 1.25 pm and Bengaluru at 12.35 pm. The spokesman said that the airline had decided to allow passengers who have booked tickets to and from Kochi to reschedule their journey for 10 days from the date of the journey.
CPM calls fishermen 'unsung heroes' in flood relief efforts
Calling the Kerala fishermen 'unsung heroes', the CPM said that they alone rescued around one lakh people.
WATCH: Aerial view of floods in Chalakudy
Chalakudy is one of the worst-hit regions in Kerala.