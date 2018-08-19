Kerala floods latest updates: An official from the Disaster Management Authority control room said 409 houses were fully and 4,680 houses were partially destroyed in the floods since 8 August. The crop loss estimated till Saturday was worth Rs 224.21 crores.
With mass evacuation from Kuttanad region in Kerala beginning, the number of people shifted to relief camps across Kerala has crossed 8.45 lakh. Meanwhile, Cases of chicken pox infection has been reported from a relief camp in Ernakulam district. According to information three people at Aluva UCC college camp have been diagnosed with the air-borne disease.
In one of the biggest rescue operations carried out in India, officials said that 67 helicopters, 24 aeroplanes and 548 motorboats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations across flood-ravaged Kerala.
The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368 this monsoon season, as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state, and red alert continued in 11 districts following prediction of more rains.
The India Meteorological Department forecast on Saturday afternoon that widespread rains, with heavy rains at isolated places, is likely to continue over Kerala following low pressure area developing over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
While around 60,000 people were rescued in districts like Ernakulam, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, there are still many more waiting to be rescued.
Barring Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasargod, the remaining 11 districts of Kerala were on red alert on Saturday.
The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, where massive rescue operations were on as scores of persons were rescued.
Media houses continued to be flooded with requests from friends and relatives of those stranded in affected areas.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a review meeting in Kochi that the death toll since 29 May had climbed to 357. Over 3.53 lakh affected persons had been lodged in over 2,000 relief camps, he said.
Modi sanctioned Rs 500 crore to the flood-battered state, apart from Rs 100 crore announced earlier by the Centre on 12 August, before returning to Delhi after an aerial survey of the affected areas.
The 33 deaths reported during the day were in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.
Vijayan told the media here the situation is "very serious and grave".
"The death toll would have been higher, but for the work we did. Things are under control," said Vijayan, whose government was flayed by Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for failing to take up rescue and relief work effectively.
Food Minister P Thilothaman, camping at Chengannur, told the media: "The need of the hour is to provide food packets and drinking water to the people. About 15 small boats of the Navy are expected to join rescue and relief work. But, after dusk, no rescues are possible. Helicopters are also needed for faster evacuation."
Meanwhile, anger mounted across Kerala as coordination of rescue work went haywire due to the magnitude of the calamity.
"There are several people who are waiting to be rescued in areas like Pandanad (near Chengannur) and I saw two bodies floating in the water. If there is anymore delay in, things will taken a turn for the worse. We are drinking rain water to keep us going...," said a resident of Pandanad.
On late Saturday evening, a 150-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team started rescue operations in and around affected areas of Chengannur.
Congress legislator VD Sateeshan, who was spearheading the rescue operations in Paravur in Ernakulam district, said that he stood before a rescue boat team with folded hands and they obliged and rescued several people.
"In the camp at my place, there are 7,000 people and despite passionate pleas this camp has not received any government help at all. Several people have to take medicines for lifestyle diseases, but no medical kits have come. I have spoken to the Chief Minister down to all...All I got is assurances," said Sateeshan.
National award winning actor Salimkumar, after remaining holed up in his house along with 45 others for three days, was finally rescued by a fishing boat on Saturday evening.
"I was receiving daily calls from NDRF officials even from Delhi that rescue will happen very soon, but help came after three days," said Salimkumar.
Flaying the state for "failing in the endeavour", Leader of Opposition Chennithala said: "I have been flooded with calls from the affected persons. Even now, thousands of people are stranded. The Chief Minister dismissed with contempt when I said this week that rescue and relief should be handed over to the Army. I do not want to blame anyone but it has been proved beyond doubt that the state government has failed."
Alappuzha Superintendent of Police AP Surendran said: "Things are moving fast on Saturday. Helicopters and more boats have been pressed into service. We are confident we will be able to rescue more stranded people."
More fishing boats from various places reached the affected areas during the day.
Alappuzha District Collector S Suhas said since morning 150 boats including house boats have been engaged in rescuing people and "today (Saturday) we have by now evacuated about 75 per cent of people who were waiting to be rescued".
"Around two lakhs people are now in various camps. This could well be the biggest rescue operation. At some places the water is very rough and various types of boats are rescuing people," Suhas said.
Journalist-turned-CPM legislator Veena George on Saturday turned critical "due to the way the government machinery in Pathanamthitta has been working".
"None has a clue of how many people have been rescued and how many are left to be rescued. There seems to be disconnect in coordination of the operations," said George.
The situation in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad inched towards comparative normalcy as rains slowed and water level receded, with many living in crowded relief camps awaiting to return home.
But a landslide near Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has left around 1,000 people cut off from the mainland and the Army is working to clear the debris.
At several places in waterlogged areas, banks could not function normally since staff failed to report for the duty due to flooding.
Railway services between Ernakulam and Thrissur remained suspended on Saturday with long-distance trains diverted via the Nagercoil route.
A trial run on the Kottayam sector took place later in the day, as all services on this route were suspended for the past two days.
Certain blockades on the Thrissur-Palakkad-Aluva highway was cleared for traffic. Army personnel worked hard to clear the roads to Munnar.
Kerala is facing the heaviest rains and consequent widespread floods and destruction since 1924, which the state estimates has caused a loss of over Rs 19,500 crore.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 09:39 AM
Highlights
8.45 lakh people in relief camps across Kerala
With mass evacuation from Kuttanad region beginning, the number of people shifted to relief camps across Kerala has crossed 8.45 lakh. The displaced people have been accommodated in 3,746 relief camps across the state. A Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) official said that 2,10,119 people from Alappuzha have been sheltered in 678 camps across the district and neighbouring areas till 8 pm on Saturday. The maximum number of relief camps is in Thrissur district, where 1,99,720 people have taken shelter.
33 deaths on Saturday
The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368 (since monsoon began), as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state.
The 33 deaths reported during the day took place in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.
IMD withdraws red alert for all districts in Kerala
IMD withdraws red alert for Kerala for Sunday, reported DD News. Only three districts —Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam — are on orange alert. All other districts have been issued yellow and green alert, hinting likely rainfall at some places.
09:36 (IST)
Malayali lawyers start collection drive in front of Supreme Court
A group of Delhi-based Malayali lawyers have started a collection drive in front of the Supreme Court to dispatch necessary supplies to Kerala. Those organising the collection drive told PTI that the supplies which include clothes for victims, sanitary napkins, mugs, buckets, biscuits, water bottles, etc, will be transported in a navy aircraft. Supreme Court judges, Justice Kurien Joseph and Justice KM Joseph, also came in support of the lawyers collecting supplies at the flood relief collection point near the apex court and contributed a significant amount for flood relief activities for Kerala.
09:30 (IST)
Flights to and fro Kochi to commence from Monday
Flights from and to Kochi will begin their operations again from Monday onwards after authorities made arrangements at the naval base where civilian flights will take off. The Kochi airport has been shut due to heavy rains.
According to The Indian Express, the decision was taken after Air Alliance conducted a test flight from Bengaluru to Kochi on Saturday.
09:26 (IST)
Omar Abdullah to donate one month's salary towards Kerala relief efforts
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah announced that he would donate his salary for the month of August towards relief efforts in flood-hit Kerala. Recalling the deadly 2014 floods in Jammu and Kashmir, he also urged his National Conference colleagues to help in some way or the other. "From 'Heaven on earth' to 'God’s own country'," he tweeted.
09:21 (IST)
409 houses fully destroyed, crop loss worth Rs 224.21cr estimated
An official from the Disaster Management Authority control room said 409 houses were fully and 4,680 houses were partially destroyed in the floods since 8 August. The crop loss estimated till Saturday was worth Rs 224.21 crores.
08:58 (IST)
8.45 lakh people in relief camps across Kerala
With mass evacuation from Kuttanad region beginning, the number of people shifted to relief camps across Kerala has crossed 8.45 lakh. The displaced people have been accommodated in 3,746 relief camps across the state. A Kerala Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) official said that 2,10,119 people from Alappuzha have been sheltered in 678 camps across the district and neighbouring areas till 8 pm on Saturday. The maximum number of relief camps is in Thrissur district, where 1,99,720 people have taken shelter.
08:55 (IST)
Chicken pox reported from Ernakulam relief camp
A case of chicken pox infection has been reported from a relief camp in Ernakulam district. According to information three people at Aluva UCC college camp have been diagnosed with the air-borne disease.
Dr Anil Vasudevan, Nodal Officer of Disaster Management in the Health Department, confirmed the infection and said that the three have been isolated in a separate site to ensure that the disease does not spread. Dr Anil also said no other serious health issues have been reported from any other camps. All the camps have doctors and supporting staff to take care of the sick people in the camps.
08:53 (IST)
How 'Anbodu Kochi', a citizen initiative, is aiding rescue efforts in Kerala
'Anbodu Kochi' is a team of volunteers which has established collection centres for relief material. The group also has a call centre to help those in need. Around 40 people on mobile and laptop receive calls and communicate callers' needs to the concerned departments.
A member Girish S Pradeep said, "We started the helpline on 16 August. We have three rescue numbers."
Another member Saratha said, "We are closely associated with the district collector's team. We take requirements of callers and cater the same to respective departments."
08:45 (IST)
Maharashtra sends 7 lakh litres of water for flood victims in Kerala
Around 7 lakh litres of water has been loaded in wagons for flood victims in Kerala. Each wagon contains around 50,000 litres of water. The train will go to Kayamkulam. The distance will be covered in about 25 hours, said MDeoskar, DRM Pune.
08:31 (IST)
67 helicopters, 24 aeroplanes, 548 motorboats deployed across Kerala
In one of the biggest rescue operations carried out in India, officials said that 67 helicopters, 24 aeroplanes and 548 motorboats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations across flood-ravaged Kerala. More than lakh personnel from armed forces, the coast guard and the NDRF and SDRF have been involved in the operations, reported Hindustan Times.
“It is one of the biggest relief operations undertaken in recent years,” a home ministry official said.
08:28 (IST)
Makeshift relief centre at Kochi naval base
A makeshift relief shelter in an aircraft hangar in Kochi naval base is housing at least 250 affected citizens of Kerala. Naval families are in attendance and looking after their needs.
08:25 (IST)
Indian Air Force airlifts infant from flood-hit Alappuzha
Garud commandos from Indian Air Force rescued an infant from a rooftop in Alappuzha on Saturday.
08:20 (IST)
Several people airlifted, including senior citizens
A large number of people, including senior citizens, women and children were airlifted from isolated buildings, while many others were evacuated in army boats, large fishing vessels and makeshift yachts, official sources said.
Packed house boats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state.
08:16 (IST)
Rajasthan SDRF team leaves for Kerala to provide relief to flood victims
A 27-member team of the Rajasthan State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) left for Kerala on Saturday with 12 boats from a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the floods.
"We are in touch with the Additional Director General of Police, Police Headquarters of Kerala. The team will be pressed into services on his instructions. The team is in a position to go to the immediate relief and assistance," Additional Director General of SDRF BL Soni said. - PTI
08:14 (IST)
WATCH: Coast guard rescues 10-day old infant
A 10-day-old infant and a woman in an advanced stage of pregnancy were among the 127 people rescued by the Indian Coast Guard.
08:06 (IST)
Visuals of rescue operations underway
While more than 58,000 people were rescued in districts like Ernakulam, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, there are still many more waiting to be rescued.
08:02 (IST)
ISRO satellites come to Kerala's rescue
Five satellites of the Indian Space and Reseach Organisation are playing a key role in monitoring the flood-situation and rescue operations in Kerala, reported The Time of India. Five observation satellites — Oceansat-2, Resourcesat-2, Cartosat 2, Cartosat 2A and INSAT-3DR — are providing real time images to the ground station which is aiding in organising the relief and rescue operations.
“We are using the data from these satellites to provide alerts on flooding, areas of inundation during and after rain, and weather forecasts," an official said.
07:55 (IST)
Chhattisgarh to send train full of rice to Kerala
Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh said after speaking to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan, "We've decided that a train full of rice worth around Rs 7.5 crore will leave for Kerala tomorrow (Sunday). Rs 3 crores will be provided in cash. Doctors, soldiers and even public of our state is ready to go there to help," he told reporters.
07:46 (IST)
33 deaths on Saturday
The death toll due to rains and floods in Kerala has gone up to 368 (since monsoon began), as 33 more deaths were reported on Saturday even as around 58,000 people were rescued in different parts of the state.
The 33 deaths reported during the day took place in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.
07:42 (IST)
Toll climbs to 194
At least 194 people have died in flood-related incidents in Kerala since 8 August when floods ravaged the southern state, as per the state disaster management.
07:31 (IST)
IMD withdraws red alert for all districts in Kerala
IMD withdraws red alert for Kerala for Sunday, reported DD News. Only three districts —Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Ernakulam — are on orange alert. All other districts have been issued yellow and green alert, hinting likely rainfall at some places.