Kerala floods latest updates: The first batch of passengers arrived at INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station as commercial flights service began at the station due to flooding of Cochin International Airport. The district collector of Ernakulam in Kerala said on Monday that all rescue operations in the district have been completed. However, rescue efforts are going on in Kuttanad in Alappuzha where hundreds are still believed to be stranded.
Rainfall over Kerala during the South West Monsoon (June 1 to Aug 19) has been exceptionally high. Kerala has so far received 2346.6 mm rains against the normal of 1649.5 mm, according to IMD. High-range Idukki recorded the highest excess rainfall (92 percent above normal) followed by Palakkad (72 percent above normal).
Fifty-five doctors from JJ Hospital in Mumbai, and 26 doctors from Pune's Sassoon hospital and paramedical staff will leave for Thiruvananthapuram in two Air India aircraft.
Railways restored passenger and express train services in the flood-hit Ernakulam district in Kerala due to "early completion of restoration works in the division". The rise in water level in Periyar had a major impact on the flood situation with waters marooning many houses and commercial establishments in Aluva, Paravur and Perumbavoor.
With over 7.24 lakh people taking shelter in 5,645 relief camps, the government on Sunday directed the central ministries to focus on providing essential commodities and medicine and restoration of vital services in flood-hit Kerala.
In view of the grave situation in Kerala due to floods, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called off his proposed trip to the US for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there is no alert for heavy showers for the next four days in the state, and that the intensity of rainfall had decreased over the past two days.
On Sunday, around 22,000 people were rescued in Kerala in the operations launched by the defence personnel, national and state disaster response forces, fishermen and local people. Meanwhile, Alliance Air's first flight from Bengaluru has just landed at the Kochi Naval Air Base. Its a 70-seater small flight.
Commercial flights will resume operations from the Kochi naval base in Kerala from Monday, and all arrangements for logistics for this have been put in place, an official press release from the Centre. Only small commercial flights will begin operations from the naval base.
The deadly monsoon rains that savaged Kerala claimed 13 more lives on Sunday, taking the toll to 210 in the last ten days as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said most of the marooned had been rescued and the focus would now be on their rehabilitation.
In a big relief, there was respite from the rains in most parts of the state on Sunday after nearly two weeks of virtually non-stop downpour and the red alert has been lifted in several districts.
President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and enquired about the situation and acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people in coming together in this trying hour.
"Assured the people of the state that entire nation was with them," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 210 lives since 8 August and nearly 400 since 29 May when the south west monsoon set in over Kerala. More than 80 dams were opened, leading to floods while the rains also triggering landslides.
High-range Idukki district, Malappuram and Thrissur are among the worst hit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of monsoon ravaged areas and announced an immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore.
In good news, the rainfall intensity over Kerala has decreased over the past two days, the meteorology department said on Sunday, adding there is no alert of heavy precipitation for the next four days in the state.
The number of those displaced in the torrential rains was on Sunday put at 7.24 lakh by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said most of the affected had been rescued and the government's focus would now be their rehabilitation.
Thirteen people lost their lives on Sunday and 7,24,649 lakh people were in 5,645 relief camps, he told reporters after a review meeting.
Around 22,000 people were rescued on Sunday in the operations launched by the defence personnel, national and state disaster response forces, fishermen and local people.
He was all praise for the efforts put in by personnel of the army, navy, air force, coast guard, NDRF, fishermen and local people in rescuing people.
The chief minister said in each panchayat six health officers would be deployed to ensure there was no outbreak of any communicable diseases as the flood water recedes.
Vijayan said the state government would distribute 36 lakh textbooks free of cost to school children who had lost their books in the floods.
Commercial flight operations from Kochi, hit following the closure of its international airport due to flooding, would resume on Monday from the naval airport to Coimbatore and Bengaluru, bringing some relief to travellers.
Meanwhile, as flood waters receded in some areas, people in relief camps have slowly started returning to their homes.
The railways cancelled at least 18 trains, partially cancelled nine others and diverted Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST express train via Nagercoil on Sunday.
Skeletal services were run between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram and on Alappuzha-Kottayam routes.
The trains were packed with flood affected people moving to the houses of their friends and relatives.
Efforts are on to restore power and water supply in areas where the power systems have been completely destroyed.
The government also decided to pay Rs 3,000 per day each to the fishermen who participated in the rescue operations.
Amid horrors of the torrential rains, the wedding of a woman inmate on Sunday brought cheers to a relief camp in northern Malappuram district.
Twenty four-year-old Anju, the bride, staying with her family members at the camp for the last three days after her house was submerged in flood, entered into wedlock with Shaiju at a nearby temple.
Meanwhile, several people who reached their houses found it difficult to control their tears seeing their dwelling in total disarray.
Muddy homes, utensils strewn all over and furniture turned upside down greeted some of them as they come back.
Many buildings have developed cracks and pillars were seen perched precariously after water receded in some places.
"Our life has been destroyed. My pension book has gone," said an elderly woman near Kochi.
Near the Nedumbassery airport, bodies of at least 20 animals could be seen floating in the waters.
As per a preliminary estimate, there was Rs 4,441 crore loss to the government following the damage to roads and bridges. At least 220 bridges have been damaged and 59 were still under water, officials said.
Aug 20, 2018
KJ Alphons calls for electricians, plumbers to rush to Kerala
Passengers arrive at INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station as commercial flight service begins
Shiv Sena MPs, MLAs to contribute one-month salary to relief fund
Rescue ops completed in Ernakulam, says DC
Majority of the rescue efforts are ongoing in Kuttanad in Alappuzha, where hundreds are still believed to be stranded. Apart from this, people in few wards inside the Pandanad panchayat are still marooned as rescuers are finding it difficult to cross the Pampa river to reach the stranded people.
Railways restored passenger and express train services in the flood-hit Ernakulam district due to "early completion of restoration works in the division". The rise in water level in Periyar had a major impact on the flood situation with waters marooning many houses and commercial establishments in Aluva, Paravur and Perumbavoor.
The Kerala government has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to review the rescue and relief operations and discuss the rehabilitation challenge before the state, reported The Hindu.
In view of the grave situation in Kerala due to floods, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has call off his proposed trip to the US for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday.
Vijayan was scheduled to leave for Mayo Clinic in the USA on Sunday. According to the chief minister's travel programme, which was confirmed after he returned from the US last month, he along with his wife was to leave on Sunday for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment, and was scheduled to return after 17 days.
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who ‘predicted’ Kerala disaster in 2011, says Goa is next
Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has warned Goa may face the same fate as the flood-battered Kerala if it does not take precautions on the environmental front. Like in some other states, Goa, too, is witnessing activities which are driven by greed for unlimited profits, said Gadgil, who headed a committee that authored a widely debated study on the Western Ghats a few years ago.
"Certainly all sorts of problems are beginning to surface on the environmental front in the Western Ghats. Goa, of course, does not have Western Ghats which are so high as in Kerala, but I am sure Goa will also experience all sorts of problems," he said, reacting to the worst-ever floods in the southern state. The ecologist said governments have been lax on implementing environmental norms. "The central government is actually bending over backwards to make sure the National Green Tribunal does not function properly."
Alliance Air's first flight from Bengaluru has just landed at the Kochi Naval Air Base. Its a 70-seater small flight. Two services to and fro Bengaluru and one to Coimbatore will resume from the naval base on Monday.
Commercial flights will resume operations from the Kochi naval base from Monday, and all arrangements for logistics for this have been put in place, an official press release from the Centre. Only small commercial flights will begin operations from the naval base.
The navy has put on hold its routine airmen training to enable commercial operations from its base, said the Kochi Naval Base Commanding Officer. Only flights in the Kochi - Bengaluru sector operations will commence on Monday.
With inputs from Naveen Nair
The deadly monsoon rains that savaged Kerala claimed 13 more lives on Sunday, taking the toll to 210 in the last ten days as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said most of the marooned had been rescued and the focus would now be on their rehabilitation.
Visuals from a relief camp in Chengannur
Chengannur is one of the worst-affected places in Kerala.
Drinking water to be fully restored in Kochi by tomorrow
With rescue operations in the final stages, drinking water supply is expected to be fully restored in Kochi city by Tuesday.
Rescue ops completed in Ernakulam, says DC
The Ernakulam district collector said that all rescue operations in the district have been completed.
Majority of the rescue efforts are ongoing in Kuttanad in Alappuzha, where hundreds are still believed to be stranded. Apart from this, people in few wards inside the Pandanad panchayat are still marooned as rescuers are finding it difficult to cross the Pampa river to reach the stranded people.
Indian Navy steps up rescue efforts; INS Mumbai to be dispatched today
As the massive floods continue to wreak havoc in the state of Kerala, the Western Naval Command on Sunday sailed Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mysore with relief material to provide assistance to the flood-hit state.
On the night of 19 August, the ship carried about 70 tonnes of relief material which includes bottled water, ready to eat meals, fresh ration, milk, biscuits and other miscellaneous things like medicines, essential toiletries, phenyl, gash bags, bleaching powder, and candles. The relief material also included items received from some NGOs situated in Mumbai.
The ship also carried one Chetak helicopter for augmenting air effort of the Southern Naval Command. A second ship, INS Mumbai is also being prepared with relief material and would depart for Kochi by the morning of 20 August.
'Thanks' painted on rooftop of house where woman in labour was rescued in Kochi
Commander Vijay Varma, who saved a woman in early stages of labour earlier this week by winching her to a helicopter from a stranded building, was applauded by many when a 'Thanks' note was found painted on the roof of a house from where he had rescued two women.
Idukki registers 92% excess rainfall
First flight of IndiGo lands at Kochi naval base
After commercial flight operations commenced in Kochi from the naval airport, IndiGo became the second air carrier to land at the base after floods forced the Kochi airport to be shut down. Earlier on Monday morning, Air Alliance landed at the INS Garuda naval base.
WATCH: RAF personnel build temporary bridge in Palakkad
The Rapid Action Force personnel can be seen building a temporary bridge to block flood water from entering paddy fields in Palakkad district's Erumachery.
Indian Army against imposter posing as army officer
The Indian Army issued a notification about an imposter wearing an army combat uniform in a video and said the man was spreading false information about the rescue and relief efforts.
10:16 (IST)
Video of man letting women use him as stepping stone to climb into boat goes viral, is dubbed 'humanity at its finest'
Though rains in Kerala have receded, the rescue operations to save people stranded in different parts of the flood-ravaged state continue. Part of the rescue operations in Malappuram district was a 32-year-old fisherman who offered his body as a stepping stone to help women climb on to a rescue boat which otherwise might have been too high for them to reach.
The fisherman from Tanur, identified as Jaisal KP, rescued three women in Vengara's Muthalamad area on Saturday, according to News18. A video of the rescue and Jaisal's actions therein has gone viral on social media.
Air Alliance flight, which landed in Kochi, returns to Bengaluru
The Air Alliance flight that landed at the Kochi naval base on Monday morning, returned towards Bengaluru at 9.15 am, said Union minister Suresh Prabhu. He also added that flights to and from Coimbatore and Madurai are also in the pipeline.
Centre to send 50 tonnes of medicine to Kerala
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will airlift 60 tonnes of emergency medicines on Monday. It has put six specialised medical teams on standby, a spokesperson said. The Railways will provide blankets and bedsheets to meet the immediate requirements of the state government.
Doctors from Mumbai, Pune leave for Thiruvananthapuram
Fifty-five doctors from JJ Hospital in Mumbai, and 26 doctors from Pune's Sassoon hospital and paramedical staff will leave for Thiruvananthapuram in two Air India aircraft. At the moment, Kerala requires a large number of medical professionals to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts.
Large quantity of medicines required in Kerala
Health Minister KK Shailaja admitted that although the water level had fallen in many areas, medical facilities might not have reached certain regions due to the magnitude of the crisis. "This is because medical professionals found it difficult to reach the affected areas... We need a huge quantity of medicines. A major health drive is being planned to prevent communicable diseases," she said.
KSRTC restores bus transport services to Kerala
Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation resumed inter-state bus services to Kerala's Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Thiruvananthapuram areas. The government said that they were going to operate 32 buses from Bengaluru towards Kerala sector, reported News18
India Inc extends aid for Kerala flood victims
With heavy rains continuing to wreak havoc in Kerala, India Inc has extended relief measures to the victims by offering donations. Meanwhile, industry body CII has set up a task force chaired by its former president Kris Gopalakrishnan to work on relief measures for victims in flood devastated Kerala in coordination with the state government and the district administrations.
While JSW Group said it has initiated a group-wide initiative wherein its employees voluntarily contribute in cash as well as in kind, TVS Motor Company has contributed Rs one crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).
Telangana Deputy CM Mohammad Mahmood Ali to donate one month's salary
Telangana deputy chief minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali has decided to donate his one-month salary to flood-hit Kerala state, reported ANI. As a gesture of support, Telangana home minister, Nayani Narshimha Reddy also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 crore to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.
Keralite sacked from Gulf firm over insensitive remarks about flood victims
A Gulf firm has fired a man from Kerala after he made insensitive comments on a social media post on the plight of the flood-hit victims in the state. The company, Lulu Group International dismissed Rahul Cheru Palayattu, who worked as a cashier at the company's branch in Oman after he mocked the sanitation requirements of the flood victims in Kerala on Facebook, Dubai-based Khaleej Times reported.
After facing the heat for his remarks, Rahul apologised by posting a video on Facebook on Sunday, "I am really sorry for what I did. I was in an inebriated state when I posted that message. At that time I did not know what I did was a grave mistake."
Train services restored in Ernakulam district
Railways restored passenger and express train services in the flood-hit Ernakulam district due to "early completion of restoration works in the division". The rise in water level in Periyar had a major impact on the flood situation with waters marooning many houses and commercial establishments in Aluva, Paravur and Perumbavoor.
Pinarayi Vijayan praises fishermen's role in rescue efforts
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid special tributes to Kerala's famed fishermen who played a key role in rescuing hundreds and navigating through dangerous waters. Every fisherman who took part in the rescue act would be given Rs 3,000 each, he said. "We will always be grateful for their support and help."
Were there early signs of Kerala floods?
Dam-safety expert N Sasidharan claimed that authorities waited till the water level in the Idamalayar reservoir reached its capacity of 169 feet, but had it been opened sooner, it would likely have spared the massive evacuation efforts in the vicinity.
MC Joseph of Kuttikkatt village near Eloor said that the authorities made a mistake by opening all four gates of the dam at once, flooding the underlying regions at a much faster rate than expected.
“This is the result of poor planning by the disaster management authority,” Sasidharan added.
"Sitting at Geneva, I had on 14 June cautioned that the reservoirs will be filled by July. I had made the prediction based on the experience in Thailand and Pakistan," Murali Thummarukudy, Chief of Disaster Risk Reduction in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said to Malayala Manorama, a Kerala daily.
Read full article here
50,000 metric tonnes of food grains sent to Kerala
Meanwhile, the Department of Food and Public Distribution has made available 50,000 metric tonnes of food grains (rice and wheat) to meet the immediate needs with additional quantities in the pipeline, an official spokesperson said after the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting.
The Department of Consumer Affairs has made arrangements to airlift 100 metric tonnes of pulses by Monday with additional quantities to be sent by train.
UAE reaching out to Kerala amid devastating floods highlights North India's apathy even more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged this unprecedented show of support from abroad. He tweeted: "A big thank you to Sheikh Mohammed for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between the governments and people of India and UAE."
However, the prime minister's gratitude cannot deflect from Delhi's nonchalance and the northern belt's slow response to the disaster. The floods in Kerala were underplayed, much like the 2016 deluge in Chennai, and the North's "not-much-to-do-with-us" attitude is profoundly questionable. In comparison, Mumbai has been far more hands on in gathering aid for Kerala, with as many as 46 centres set up to collect relief material. It is only now — more than a week after the flooding started — that Delhi has taken stock of the severity of the situation, and NGOs and professionals like lawyers, motivated by Justice Kurian Joseph, pitched in to help. While rescue efforts will pick up pace now, there are fears that Kerala will need more than a helping hand as the waters recede.
Read full article here
Trains cancelled on Monday (2/2)
15. Train No 56365 Kollam-Edaman Passenger. 16. Train No 56377 Alappuzha-Kayamkulam Passenger 17. Train No 56362 Kottayam-Nilambur Passenger. 18. Train No 56363 Nilambur-Kottayam Passenger. 19. Train No 66307 Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU. 20. Train No 56371 Guruvayur-Ernakulam Passenger. 21. Train No 56370 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger. 22. Train No 56375 Guruvayur-Ernakulam Passenger. 23. Train No 56376 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger. 24. Train No 56373 Guruvayur-Thrissur Passenger. 25. Train No 56374 Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger. 26. Train No 56043 Guruvayur-Thrissur Passenger. 27. Train No 56044 Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger. 28. Train No 56361 Shoranur-Ernakulam Passenger.
Trains cancelled for the day (1/2)
According to The Times of India, the following trains have been cancelled for Monday: 1. Train No 22114 Kochuveli–Lokamanya tilak Express. 2. Train No 12258 Kochuveli-Yeshwantpur Triweekly Express. 3. Train No 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti express. 4. Train No 12678 Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Intercity Express. 5. Train No 12617 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Mangalalakshadweep express. 6. Train No 10216 Ernakulam-Madgaon Weekly Superfast Express. 7. Train No 12683 Ernakulam-Banaswadi Biweekly Superfast Express. 8. Train No 16791 Punalur-Palakkad Palaruvi Express. 9. Train No 16792 Palakkad-Punalur Palaruvi Express. 10. Train No 16308 Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express. 11. Train No 12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express. 12. Train No 12082 Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur Janshatabdi Express. 13. Train No 16605 Mangalore-Nagercoil Ernad Express. 14. Train No 56366 Punalur-Kollam Passenger.
TRS MPs to donate one month's salary towards flood relief fund
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs will donate one-month's salary towards the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.
Centre puts focus on food, medicine, fuel
With over 7.24 lakh people taking shelter in 5,645 relief camps, the government on Sunday directed the central ministries to focus on providing essential commodities and medicine and restoration of vital services in flood-hit Kerala.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) in its review meeting directed that focus should now be on provision of emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services such as power, fuel, telecom and transport links as flood water recedes in Kerala, an official spokesperson said.
Pope appeals to international community to help flood victims in Kerala
Pope Francis on Sunday appealed to the international community to provide "concrete support" to tens of thousands of flood victims in Kerala, calling the deluge a "great calamity". Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the flooding at St Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported.
"The inhabitants of Kerala have been harshly struck by intense rains, which have caused flooding and landslides, with heavy loss of human life, with many people missing and displaced, with extensive damage to crops and homes," he said.
85-year-old goes to relief camp after no food at home
Even when water levels rose dangerously in his sprawling century-old house on the waterfront located at Thiruvalla, 85-year-old Kochukunju Mathews, who lives alone on the one-acre property refused to leave. He had a boat and a jetty earlier but he does not keep any of them for the past several years, said his niece S Varghese. “The waters from the Pampa river usually rise up to the stone steps leading to the house but it is an annual occurrence in the monsoons. No one takes that seriously. My uncle fiercely guards his privacy and is in love with the 100 year-old house where he has been living alone for many years now,” she said.
When the water levels rose last week, Mathews decided to stay put instead of moving to a relief camp. His daughter in Bengaluru tried calling him but the phones were not working. She then decided to call the relief camp and asked them to rescue her father. Since the cook could not come home and make his meals, Mathews had not eaten for over two days. “That forced him to go to the Thiruvalla camp in Pathanamthitta.
Maximum evacuation in Pathanamthitta and other districts on Sunday
Fishermen, NCC, navy and air force continued to rescue the marooned, with Sunday witnessing the maximum evacuation of people from Chengannur, Pandalam, Thiruvalla, several areas in Pathanamthitta district and in Aluva, Angamaly and Paravur in Ernakulam.
All-party meeting on Tuesday
The Kerala government has called for an all-party meeting on Tuesday to review the rescue and relief operations and discuss the rehabilitation challenge before the state, reported The Hindu.
Pinarayi Vijayan cancels US trip
In view of the grave situation in Kerala due to floods, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has call off his proposed trip to the US for medical treatment, an official said on Saturday.
Vijayan was scheduled to leave for Mayo Clinic in the USA on Sunday. According to the chief minister's travel programme, which was confirmed after he returned from the US last month, he along with his wife was to leave on Sunday for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment, and was scheduled to return after 17 days.
WATCH: Air Alliance flights lands at Kochi Naval Base
Following the temporary closure of the Kochi airport, civilian flights began operations from the Kochi naval airstrip on Monday. A 70-seater Air Alliance flight from Bengaluru was first to land at the naval base on Monday.
According to The Indian Express, civilian flights are landing and taking off from the naval airport after 18 years. It is normally used for planes carrying VVIPs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the latest VVIP to land at the Kochi naval airport on Saturday, when he came to conduct an aerial survey and meet with senior government officials.
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who ‘predicted’ Kerala disaster in 2011, says Goa is next
Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil has warned Goa may face the same fate as the flood-battered Kerala if it does not take precautions on the environmental front. Like in some other states, Goa, too, is witnessing activities which are driven by greed for unlimited profits, said Gadgil, who headed a committee that authored a widely debated study on the Western Ghats a few years ago.
"Certainly all sorts of problems are beginning to surface on the environmental front in the Western Ghats. Goa, of course, does not have Western Ghats which are so high as in Kerala, but I am sure Goa will also experience all sorts of problems," he said, reacting to the worst-ever floods in the southern state. The ecologist said governments have been lax on implementing environmental norms. "The central government is actually bending over backwards to make sure the National Green Tribunal does not function properly."
Indian-origin billionaires in UAE pledge Rs 125 million for Kerala flood victims, relief operations
Indian-origin billionaire businessmen based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced Rs 125 million in donations for flood relief operations in deluge-hit Kerala, according to a media report.
Kerala-born businessman Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, has announced a Rs 50-million donation for rain-battered Kerala, the Khaleej Times reported on Sunday. KP Hussain, chairman of Fathima Healthcare Group, has donated Rs 50 million. He said Rs 10 million of the Rs 50 million will go directly to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while the rest will be allocated for medical relief aid, the Gulf paper added.
Calicut's Kakkodi is a story of resilience, survival as locals help each other get back on their feet
They say it takes a village. The saying deems fit for the survival story of Kakkodi panchayat in Calicut. While various parts of central Kerala are still battling the ongoing flood, Calicut has started seeing sunnier days. The water levels are coming down and people are gradually trying to resume their normal lives. With heavy rains and discharge from the Kakkeyam Dam in the last few days, Kakkodi panchayat has witnessed its share of flooding and chaos. But with the help of the local community, the situation was in control before things got out of hand.
“The challenge now is cleaning up the mess,” said Mujeeb, a volunteer at Daya Centre, a charitable trust in Morikkara. Mujeeb was busy sending his boys off to various houses with clean drinking water.
Read full article here
Kerala couple tie knot amid rain horror
Amid horrors of the torrential rains, the wedding of a woman inmate on Sunday brought cheers to a relief camp in northern Malappuram district, where thousands of people have been displaced in flood. Twenty-four-year-old Anju, the bride, has been staying with her family members at a relief camp in a lower primary school there for the last three days after her house was submerged in flood.
Clad in a traditional red silk saree and jewels, Anju stepped out of the relief camp and proceeded to the temple in the morning.
Though the family had earlier thought to postpone the marriage due to the rain fury, the other inmates of the relief camp persuaded them to go ahead with the ceremony. "Thus, we decided to conduct the wedding at a nearby temple without any celebration. The groom, Shaiju's family had also no objection," a relative of the bride said.
Kerala govt plans to assist in rebuilding, repairing of damaged houses
A senior revenue department officer, who did not wish to be identified, said that the government was planning to provide assistance to rebuild and repair the damaged houses under its Life Mission project, which is aimed at providing houses to families without land or homes.
Under the project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced assistance worth Rs 4 lakh for those who lost their homes and Rs 10 lakh for those who lost both their homes and land. Partially damaged houses have not been taken into account here.
Read full article here
Residents uncertain what to do once out of relief camps
Uncertainly looms large for residents whose houses have been completely destroyed due to the floods in Kerala. Chandra, a tailor living in Vandiperiyar in Idukki district, doesn't know what he will do once out of the relief camp. "I have been living here for three years. Now I don't have a home. I'm in a relief camp. I don't know what will happen once they send us out of the camp. No one should see this da."
"I lost my home. My wife can't move as she met with an accident eight years ago and I had to send her to an old age home. I don't have much earnings," he added.
Uprooted trees in Thrissur
Image courtesy: Mohan Kumar K
Over 75,000 houses damaged in floods
Innumerable houses have collapsed in landslides or been washed away by floodwaters over the past month, when Kerala has been devastated by one of the worst floods in a century. Officials say the number of houses fully damaged may cross 75,000.
Details of partially damaged houses are not available yet. This may be in lakhs, considering the ferocity of the floods and landslides. Officials said they were not in a position to take a detailed account of loss to property as they are fully engaged in rescue operations.
"We are now fully focused on rescue operations. We will be able to ascertain details of loss to property and the scale of rehabilitation only after all those stranded in the flood-hit areas are moved to safety," a senior revenue department official said.
Read full article here
First flight lands in Kochi Naval Air Base
Alliance Air's first flight from Bengaluru has just landed at the Kochi Naval Air Base. Its a 70-seater small flight. Two services to and fro Bengaluru and one to Coimbatore will resume from the naval base on Monday.
Assam to give Rs 3cr to Kerala for flood relief
Citizens clean up shelter before being shifted to relief camp in Thiruvananthapuram
People staying at a temporary shelter in Thiruvananthapuram decided to clean up the place before they left. People displaced in the devastating Kerala floods were housed in one of the fourth floor rooms where 1,200 people stayed in the Kongorpily Government Higher Secondary School in the city. “This place was home for me for the last four days. How can I leave it dirty?" said one of the inmates. This picture taken when the last person was being shifted to a relief camp.
Image courtesy: Gopinath Parayil
Commercial flight operations from Kochi to commence from naval base today
Commercial flights will resume operations from the Kochi naval base from Monday, and all arrangements for logistics for this have been put in place, an official press release from the Centre. Only small commercial flights will begin operations from the naval base.
The navy has put on hold its routine airmen training to enable commercial operations from its base, said the Kochi Naval Base Commanding Officer. Only flights in the Kochi - Bengaluru sector operations will commence on Monday.
With inputs from Naveen Nair
Temple donates Rs 1cr to Kerala flood relief fund
Kollur Mookambika temple donates Rs 1 crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund in Kerala and Rs 25 lakh to Karnataka.