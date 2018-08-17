Kerala floods: Houses in Wayanad villages submerge in water; residents shifted to schools as rescue and relief work picks up

The situation in Kerala's Wayanad district is particularly grim due to the floods in the state. Many villages in the area are completely submerged in water and rescue and relief operation have been met with many hurdles due to poor connectivity and accessibility.

In a video sourced by Firstpost, children and stranded families can be seen taking refuge at a school in the district which they claim is being done through the help of a private individual (promoter) of the area. The whole village is submerged due to floods and rescue and relief work has been stepped-up to evacuate people stuck in the deluge.

Saji Bomman, a resident of Nadavayil, Wayanad District who is part of the district rescue team told Firstpost that, "Most of the villages close to rivers like those in Chaligadha, Palakolli, Padilambam, Neykuppa, Lakkidi-Perur, Mookuthi Kunnu, Panamaram, Cheriyamkolly, Chegadhi, Karapuzha are fully submerged. Residents of villages which are partially submerged haven’t been fully moved to the relief camps yet and are facing problems like food shortage. Relief camps have been set up across the district by the Scheduled Tribes Development Department and the village panchayat. Some camps are concentrated close to the Wayanad University area and the Wayanad town, while many others are in parts of the areas near the villages which aren’t submerged.

Bomman told that, "Medical treatment and medicines are being provided and these services are being supported by non-governmental organisations. But due to restricted movement, we are facing difficulties both in rescue and relief, however, attempts are on to reach across the region.

The Adivasi population in the region is close to 15 percent and they stay in ‘urus’ which are isolated and difficult to access. Still, some of them have been rescued while efforts are being made to reach the others. Small landslides are also regularly happening across the region, especially around Vythiri but no major casualty has been reported so far.