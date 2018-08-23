You are here:
Kerala floods: Goa announces Rs 5 crore aid to flood-ravaged state

India Press Trust of India Aug 23, 2018 13:30:03 IST

Panaji: The Goa government on Thursday announced Rs 5 crore financial assistance to the flood-hit Kerala.

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar took this decision on Thursday, a day after he returned to the state from the US, where he had gone for a medical check-up.

"Chief Minister, Shri @manoharparrikar has sanctioned Rs 5 crore as Goa government's contribution towards Kerala CM's relief fund for Kerala flood relief operations," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a tweet.

"Goa stands in solidarity with the people of Kerala," it added.


