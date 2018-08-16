Kerala floods: CPM urges people to contribute generously to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for rescue and relief operations

New Delhi: The CPM appealed to people of the country on Thursday to contribute generously to aid the rescue and relief operations in Kerala which has been hit by unprecedented floods.

The death toll in the current phase of monsoon fury in the southern state has touched 72, while rains and flood water caused extensive damage in the state.

"Given this unprecedented situation that the people of Kerala are confronted with, the politburo of CPI(M) fervently appeals to people of the entire country to contribute generously to aid the rescue and relief operations.

"Given the urgency, party members, sympathisers and the general public are requested to rush their individual contributions either through drafts/cheques drawn in favour of the party or send it directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the CPM said in a statement.

It said flood water and heavy rains have affected all districts and 1,654 villages of the southern state.

Though the state government is rendering all possible help to the people and the army, navy, the air force, and other central agencies are also rendering all possible help, people are still marooned in various parts of the state, the party said.

Rise in flood waters in Periyar river due to the rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely affected lives of people in downstream areas.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan once again called up Prime Minister Modi and apprised him of the flood situation in the state.

The state has also sought the services of additional army personnel and helicopters and the prime minister has assured all help, Vijayan said.

Kochi Metro suspended operations this morning after flood waters entered the Muttom yard near Aluva and train services have been affected in various parts of the state with cancellation of many passenger trains and partial cancellation of some long distance trains.

