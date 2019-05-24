Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2019 Date: DHSE likely to announce Class 11 results next week; check keralaresults.nic.in for scores

Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2019 Date | The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to declare the Kerala Plus One or Class 11 results on Tuesday, (28 May) at 11 am.

Students who appeared for Kerala Plus One Class 11 examinations, can check their scores on the official websites – keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Steps to check the Kerala DHSE Plus One or Class 11 Results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE – dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'DHSE results' on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the results for future reference

The plus one examination was held in March along with Kerala Plus Two examinations. A total of over 4 lakh students registered for the Plus One exams this year. combined. Following the trend of 2018, the DHSE has delayed in declaring the 2019 Plus One result.

The Kerala board had declared the results for Plus Two exams on 8 May, in which 84.33 percent students had passed. In 2018, approximately 3.69 lakh candidates had participated in the DHSE Kerala Plus Two exam and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.75 percent.

Meanwhile, DHSE Kerala has also begun admission process for Plus One on Friday and released the first allotment list. Students who passed in Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam are eligible for Plus One admission.

