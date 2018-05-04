Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2018 to be declared on 10 May; check your result on keralaresults.nic.in

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala, will declare the Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2018 on 10 May, according to reports. The results will be available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as DHSE Kerala, conducted the Kerala DHSE Class 12 examination from 7 to 27 March, reported News18. The results will also be available on examresults.net and kerala.indiaresults.com.

Here is how students can check their results:

- Log on to official website keralaresults.nic.in.

- Click on the board button Kerala DHSE results 2018.

- Fill in your registration number to get your result.

The results will include information like hall ticket number, the name of the student, grade points, and the result.

Students can also get their results via SMS by sending the message 'KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER' to 56263.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.