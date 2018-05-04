You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2018 to be declared on 10 May; check your result on keralaresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 04, 2018 15:45:11 IST

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala, will declare the Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2018 on 10 May, according to reports. The results will be available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The Kerala Secondary Education Board (KSEB), also known as DHSE Kerala, conducted the Kerala DHSE Class 12 examination from 7 to 27 March, reported News18. The results will also be available on examresults.net and kerala.indiaresults.com.

Here is how students can check their results:

- Log on to official website keralaresults.nic.in.

- Click on the board button Kerala DHSE results 2018.

- Fill in your registration number to get your result.

The results will include information like hall ticket number, the name of the student, grade points, and the result.

Students can also get their results via SMS by sending the message 'KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER' to 56263.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 15:45 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Desperate Mumbai Indians look for solutions against rampaging Kings XI Punjab at latter's adopted home



Top Stories




Cricket Scores