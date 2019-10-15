Kerala cyanide murders: Prime accused taken to crime scene for second time in four days, to be produced before court on 16 Oct

Kozhikode: Prime accused Jolly Shaju on Monday night was brought to Ponnamattam house for the second time in four days by the police for collecting evidence in connection with the case in which she is accused of killing six members of her own family over a period of 14 years.

Rojo, Jolly's first husband's brother appeared before the police to give his statement. Rojo, who is settled in the USA and his sister Renji Thomas have filed a complaint in this regard with the police.

Jolly, the prime suspect, was arrested along with two of her partners MS Mathew and P Prajikumar for allegedly using cyanide to kill six members of the family she was married into in Koodathayi village here between 2002 and 2016.

The arrests were made after the forensic experts exhumed the mortal remains of the victims from their graves and conducted the postmortem.

Jolly and the two accused will now be produced before a local court on 16 October at the end of their remand period.

Earlier this week, Jolly had admitted that she had killed all the six family members. The Investigating Officer (IO) handling the case had said she killed them in order to take away the property.