Kerala board Class 10th, 12th Results date 2020: DHSE to announce Class 10 marks on 30 June, Class 12 on 10 July; check at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The dates for results of Kerala board SSLC and Class 12 have been announced. The results for Class 10 and 12 will reportedly be released on 30 June and 10 July.

According to Hindustan Times, more than eight lakh students appeared for Kerala board Class 12 exams. The intermediate exams began on 10 March, but later some papers had to be postponed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The pending papers were held from 27 to 30 May.

Kerala board SSLC exams also took place between 10 and 19 March, but had to be discontinued in view of the prevailing situations. Later, the remaining papers were conducted from 26 to 30 May, reported The Times of India.

The evaluation work has been completed and the education department is ready to release the result.

Around four lakh students registered for Kerala board Class 10 exams this year, reported Careers360.

Those who appeared for Class 10 exams will be able to check their result at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Students who took Class 12 exams will be able to check their result at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Class 10 or 12 results:

Step 1: Go to one of the mentioned websites.

Step 2: Click on the link for result.

Step 3: Enter roll number to log in.

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, results have been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. In 2019, Class 12 results were declared on 8 May, while Class 10 results were released on 6 May.