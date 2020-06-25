You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kerala board Class 10th, 12th Results date 2020: DHSE to announce Class 10 marks on 30 June, Class 12 on 10 July; check at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

India FP Trending Jun 25, 2020 19:15:25 IST

The dates for results of Kerala board SSLC and Class 12 have been announced. The results for Class 10 and 12 will reportedly be released on 30 June and 10 July.

According to Hindustan Times, more than eight lakh students appeared for Kerala board Class 12 exams. The intermediate exams began on 10 March, but later some papers had to be postponed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus. The pending papers were held from 27 to 30 May.

Kerala board SSLC exams also took place between 10 and 19 March, but had to be discontinued in view of the prevailing situations. Later, the remaining papers were conducted from 26 to 30 May, reported The Times of India.

Kerala board Class 10th, 12th Results date 2020: DHSE to announce Class 10 marks on 30 June, Class 12 on 10 July; check at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

Representational image. PTI

The evaluation work has been completed and the education department is ready to release the result.

Around four lakh students registered for Kerala board Class 10 exams this year, reported Careers360.

Those who appeared for Class 10 exams will be able to check their result at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in and prd.kerala.gov.in.

Students who took Class 12 exams will be able to check their result at keralaresults.nic.in.

How to check Class 10 or 12 results:

Step 1: Go to one of the mentioned websites.
Step 2: Click on the link for result.
Step 3: Enter roll number to log in.
Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen.

This year, results have been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown. In 2019, Class 12 results were declared on 8 May, while Class 10 results were released on 6 May.

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 19:15:25 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Caution fatigue during COVID-19: Here's why one may feel it and how they can get better of the stress with a few steps

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 25 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres