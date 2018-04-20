Kerala artist's house pelted with stones over paintings expressing outrage over Kathua rape case

An artist from Kerala, Durga Malathi, has filed a complaint with the police after her residence was allegedly pelted with stones for her paintings on the Kathua rape case, media reports have said.

According to The Indian Express, Malathi's paintings, which she shared on her Facebook account, depicted her outrage over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir. The report adds that the stone-pelting incident happened after she shared her paintings.

Deccan Herald reports that miscreants threw stones at Malathi's house on Thursday evening. The window panes of the artist's house and a jeep parked in the compound were damaged after the attack.

Malathi, who is an artist and a teacher residing in Palakkad district, shared the paintings with religious symbols and male genitalia, which garnered attention for its "offensive nature." In the post, Malathi expressed concern over people who “think, pray and talk politics” with their "genitals taking control of the nation."

Hindustan Times quoted Malathi as saying she would not be stifled by the act of violence. “They threatened me with dire consequences if I draw more pictures and paintings depicting the plight of the victim. They said my drawings and paintings hurt their sentiments. But they can’t stifle me like this,” she said in a post in Malayalam.

“We have registered a case and identified some of the assailants,” a senior police officer from Palakkad district said to Hindustan Times.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed for a week in parts of Kerala after reports of possible violence after the Kathua gang rape incident, police said. This comes in the wake of large-scale violence in parts of Kozhikode, during the 16 April hartal, which was also observed in other places, over the Kathua incident.

With inputs from agencies