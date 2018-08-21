Kerala, After The Flood: NCW urges state commissions to help at 'the time of need', contribute for relief operations

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked state commissions to contribute towards relief funds for flood-hit Kerala that is witnessing its worst deluge in nearly a century, Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Tuesday.

The NCW staffers have also decided to donate their one day's salary towards relief operations in Kerala and Sharma and other senior officials have decided to donate a fraction of their one-month salary to relief operations.

"I appeal to all my colleagues in the state commissions for women across the country to do their bit to help Kerala in their time of need," Sharma said.

On Monday, employees of the Delhi Commission for Women pledged to donate their one-day salary for relief operations.

Rains, floods and landslides in Kerala have killed 373 people since 30 May, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Tuesday.

Altogether 87 people were injured and 32 others went missing in the deluge which hit all the 14 districts of the southern state.

Over 54.11 lakh people in Kerala were affected in the massive floods of which 12.47 lakh inmates have taken shelter in 5,645 relief camps since 30 May.