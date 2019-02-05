'Keep Congress-JD(S) flock together': Yeddyurappa takes dig at Deve Gowda after ex-PM's claim that BJP is trying to 'destabilise' state govt

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa Tuesday asked him to stop accusing the saffron party of trying to "destabilise" the Congress-JDS government and instead keep the coalition flock together.

He was reacting to Gowda's comments that attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit to "destabilise" the government.

This comes amid reports that disgruntled Congress lawmakers on the BJP's radar for poaching as part of its bid to topple the ruling coalition might keep away from the session beginning 6 February.

The former chief minister said, "Deve Gowda is the former Prime Minister of this country. If Congress-JD(S) keep their legislators together, where is the question of we (BJP) toppling (the government)?"

"I would like to ask former Prime Minister Deve Gowda how is it fair to blame Yeddyurappa and BJP unnecessarily, unable to keep your legislators together," he added.

Gowda had on Monday said he did not think Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished to destabilise the ruling coalition in Karnataka, but that attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit under the leadership of Yeddyurappa.

He had also sought to know whether BJP chief Amit Shah was guiding the state unit to do so.

To a question on BJP leaders expressing doubts about budget presentation on 8 February, Yeddyurappa said, "I'm saying it.. no one should give such statements. Eighth February has been decided as the date for Kumaraswamy to present the budget, tomorrow there is Governor's address to the joint session."

Stating that the coalition government was in a 'coma', BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka had on Saturday expressed doubts whether Kumaraswamy, who also holds Finance portfolio would even present his government's second budget on 8 February.

He had claimed that 20 to 25 disgruntled MLAs of the alliance were out of the reach of their leaders.

Yeddyurappa said he has had discussions with 25 prominent MLAs regarding the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.