'Keep calm': Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma assures safety of citizens in Manipur, evacuation process underway

The northeastern state of Meghalaya has notified that authorities are taking all possible measures to facilitate the evacuation of its citizens from the violence-hit neighbouring state of Manipur.

The government said that it is deploying special flights to repatriate stranded people from Manipur, including 60 students, and 25 members of the Lajong football team, among others.

With the assistance of various other agencies, the government has taken all the necessary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens while bringing them back on flights.

As of Friday noon, more than 25 citizens are on the way to Meghalaya via Guwahati through different flights. Along with flights, special buses are bringing over 60 students to Meghalaya.

We are working to evacuate our students studying in Manipur .. appeal to all the maintain peace and be calm .. we are working yo ensure safety of our people.. pic.twitter.com/Z0Aqcpos3k — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 4, 2023

Authorities have also launched a helpline for citizens who may require assistance leaving Manipur.

The evacuation process was led by Minister Ampareen M Lyngdoh, Daniel Thangkiew (Political Secretary and OSD to Chief Minister) and Vivekananda Singh Rathore, SP West Garo Hills who went to Manipur’s capital Imphal to ensure a smooth evacuation.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma said in a statement, “We are bringing back our stranded citizens through regular flights and chartered flights with special permission, who wish to return to Meghalaya. The Lajong football team has already been escorted to the airport, and we are making every effort to ensure the safe and timely return of all our citizens.”

“I would like to urge the students from Meghalaya who are studying in Manipur and their parents to please don’t panic and be calm. We are working closely with the Union and State governments, security agencies to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the safe return of our students and citizens,” Sangma added.

