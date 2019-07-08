KEAM 2019 second allotment list: Kerala CEE to release merit list today on official website — cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2019 second allotment list: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) exam 2019 second allotment list is likely to be released today (Monday, 8 July) by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala. The merit list will be uploaded on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.
However, the exact time of the release of the second allotment list has not been announced. CEE Kerala is also likely to release the first allotment list for admissions to the medical courses on Monday, NDTV reported.
How to check the KEAM 2019 second allotment list:
Step 1: Visit the official website (cee.kerala.gov.in)
Step 2: Select the 'allotment' list link
Step 3: Enter your details
Step 4: Hit submit
Step 5: Once the list has been displayed, check for your name
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference
The list of the first allotment was released on 21 June. The exam was conducted on 2 and 3 June in 14 districts centres of Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai, reports said.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 09:11:48 IST