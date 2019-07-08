KEAM 2019 second allotment list: Kerala CEE to release merit list today on official website — cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2019 second allotment list: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Medical (KEAM) exam 2019 second allotment list is likely to be released today (Monday, 8 July) by the Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala. The merit list will be uploaded on the official website — cee.kerala.gov.in.

However, the exact time of the release of the second allotment list has not been announced. CEE Kerala is also likely to release the first allotment list for admissions to the medical courses on Monday, NDTV reported.

How to check the KEAM 2019 second allotment list:

Step 1: Visit the official website (cee.kerala.gov.in)

Step 2: Select the 'allotment' list link

Step 3: Enter your details

Step 4: Hit submit

Step 5: Once the list has been displayed, check for your name

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

The list of the first allotment was released on 21 June. The exam was conducted on 2 and 3 June in 14 districts centres of Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Dubai, reports said.

With inputs from agencies

