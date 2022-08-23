'KCR is worried seeing massive support that BJP is receiving from all corners of Telangana,' says JP Nadda

Bandi Sanjay Kumar had earlier lashed out at the state police for registering 'attempt to murder' cases against BJP workers

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda has reacted to the arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

JP Nadda said, "I strongly condemn the illegal arrest of BJP Telangana State President Bandi Sanjay by TRS government. KCR is worried seeing the massive support that BJP is receiving from all corners of the state against his corrupt and family-centric regime."

"We'll fight democratically and ensure that in the coming elections TRS and KCR will be wiped out," he added.

According to a report in India Today, "Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by the police in Karimnagar after he called for protests over the arrest of BJP workers in Hyderabad.'

Bandi Sanjay Kumar had earlier lashed out at the state police for registering "attempt to murder" cases against BJP workers for protesting at the house of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Kumar said, "Strongly condemn TS police registering a case of attempted murder against BJP leaders who were protesting at the house of CM KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha demanding an answer to the allegations in the liquor scam. There is clear evidence that TRS goons have attacked BJP workers."

