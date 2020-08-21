KCET Result 2020: Scores of Karnataka common entrance test to be released soon at kea.kar.nic.in

Around 1.95 lakh candidates appeared for the 2020 KCET, which was held on 30 and 31 July

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 will be declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today (Friday, 21 August). Once announced, candidates will be able to check their scores at kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

According to Indian Express, the entrance exam result will be declared at around 1 pm.

Candidates who clear the exam will have to participate in the counselling session which will be organised after the NEET and JEE counselling. The dates for the sessions are yet to be announced.

Around 1.95 lakh candidates appeared for the 2020 KCET, which was held on 30 and 31 July.

The Karnataka government had made transportation and other logistic support to candidates and their accompanying parents for the exam.

There were 40 students who were COVID-19 positive who took the exam. Special arrangements were made for them.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN announced that the KCET 2020 result will be declared on 20 August. It, however, got delayed by a day due to technical error, reported Hindustan Times.

The deputy CM claimed that it is the first time in the history of CET that the result will be announced in such a short duration.

He also said that there will be no hike in fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and flood situation in the state. Also, the seat-sharing ratio would remain the same as the previous academic year 2019-2020.

The government will be conducting the counseling process online this year.

Steps to check KCET 2020 result:

Step 1: Visit websites - kea.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Press on the link that reads KCET 2020 result

Step 3: Enter your registration number, roll number, and other login credentials to log in

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out

KCET is a pen-and-paper based examination that is being conducted every year for admission to different engineering courses offered by institutes in the state.