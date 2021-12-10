KCET 2021: Round 2 seat allotment results to be declared at 4 pm today; check details here

Applicants will be able to exercise their options against the KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment result from 10 to 12 December

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment results for undergraduate courses will be announced today, 10 December by the State Examinations Authority (KEA).

Candidates should note that the KCET 2nd round seat allotment 2021 result will be released after 4:00 pm, as per an NDTV report. Those who are waiting for the results can visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ soon after the announcement is made.

Check steps on how to download KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Round 2:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2: Search and click on the designated link that will be made available to check the KCET seat allotment result

Step 3: As the link opens, candidates need to insert login credentials correctly as required.

Step 4: After providing all details on the portal click on submit.

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the KCET seat allotment letter and result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Finally, download the result and keep a hard copy of the same for future use or reference

After the announcement of the result, those who have been shortlisted in the KCET round 2 seat allotment 2021 are requested to pay the seat acceptance fee through online mode. Furthermore, candidates are also directed to complete the document verification at the respective allotted institutes. Moreover, the last date to respond to KCET 2021 round 2 seat allotment enquiry and request is 16 December.

Meanwhile, KEA informed that options which were entered by applicants in round 1 will remain the same in the second allotment too. However, candidates are not allowed to enter another option again, as per the KEA.

The KCET was held from 28 to 30 August this year and the results for the entrance exam were out on 20 September. The first seat allotment list was released on 27 November.

For more details and information, candidates should regularly keep a check on the official website.