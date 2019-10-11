Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Katol profile: BJP looks to retain constituency that previously favoured NCP for decade

Katol Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly elections was issued on 27 September. Candidates can file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle is 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are two reserved seats under Scheduled Caste category in the Nagpur district — Umred and Nagpur North.

Constituency Name – Katol

Constituency Number – 48

District – Nagpur

Total Electors – 271518

Female Electors – 131248

Male Electors – 129295

Third Gender—3

Reserved – No

Results in previous elections – In 2014, BJP's Ashish Deshmukh received 70,344 votes and defeated the NCP candidate. In 2009, NCP's Anil Deshmukh received 68,143 votes, beating RPI(A) candidate Charansing Babulalji Thakur. In 2004, NCP's Anil Deshmukh beat Virendra Kashirao Dehmukh of the Peasants and Workers Party of India.

Demographics – Katol is a city in Nagpur and is also the administrative centre of the district. It has a total population of 163,808 people.