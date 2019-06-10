Kathua rape, murder case verdict LIVE updates: Quantum of punishment for six convicts likely to be pronounced at 4 pm

Kathua rape and murder case verdict LATEST updates: The quantum of punishment is likely to be pronounced at 4 pm, reports said. National Commission for Women's Rekha Sharma called for capital punishment for the perpetrators who were found guilty by the Pathankot court on Monday.
One of the prosecution lawyers, Mubeen Farooq, also said that they would pursue capital punishment for the guilty.
Soon after the verdict was declared by the Pathankot court in the Kathua case on Monday, reports said that the quantum of punishment for the six convicts will also be declared by the court at 2 pm on Monday.
The victim's family's former defence lawyer Deepika Rajawat was jubilant about the Pathankot court's conviction of the six accused in the case. She was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying, "It’s a big day and a victory for all of us. We must salute the crime branch for conducting the investigations in a professional manner."
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, welcomed the conviction of the accused on Monday. The case was a bone of contention between the PDP and BJP, who were part of a coalition government at the time.
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah lauded the conviction of six of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. He said that the guilty people should receive the "most severe" punishment.
Six accused, including three cops, held guilty in Kathua rape and murder case. Son of main accused Sanjhi Ram has been given benefit of doubt in the case. Trial of a juvenile will be held separately. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced lat 2 pm on Monday.
Six out of the seven accused have been convicted under three Sections of the IPC, while the juvenile Vishal has been acquitted of all charges. Reports also said that the quantum of punishment will be pronounced at 2 pm on Monday.
Several reports have said that five out of seven accused have been convicted the Pathankot special court judge. CNN-News18 also reported that the main accused, Sanjhi Ram, and Tilak Dutta have been convicted. However, the judgment is still being read out.
The seven out of eight accused have been summoned inside the courtroom in the Pathankot court according to protocol of the In-camera trial. Anti-riot vehicles have also been deployed outside the court.
Seven out of eight accused — eighth is a juvenile — have been brought to the Pathankot court ahead of the hearing.
Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer for the accused, who visited the special court at Pathankot ahead of the trial expressed confidence that the seven accused will get acquitted in the Kathua rape and murder case. He also said that most of the prosecution's eyewitnesses had turned hostile during the trial.
The Punjab Police are not allowing anyone to enter the court complex in Pathankot without verification, ahead of the hearing in the controversial case of rape and murder of a minor in Kathua last year will start soon.
Ahead of the verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case, which is likely to be pronounced on Monday at 10 am, special security arrangements were put in place around the special court in Punjab's Pathankot, and also in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir will be delivered by a special court on Monday.
The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on 3 June, when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh had announced that the verdict was likely to be delivered on 10 June.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the court and in Kathua in view of the pronouncement of the judgement, officials said Sunday. The situation will be monitored closely, they said.
According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on 10 January last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.
The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in neighbouring state of Punjab, about 100 kilometres from Jammu and 30 kilometres from Kathua, after the Supreme Court ordered that the case be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court order came after lawyers in Kathua prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the sensational case, which shocked the nation.
The prosecution team in the case comprised JK Chopra, SS Basra and Harminder Singh.
The Crime Branch arrested village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma. Head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested.
Charges of rape and murder were framed by the district and sessions judge against seven out of the eight accused. The trial against the juvenile is yet to begin as his petition on determining his age is to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
The court framed charges under the Ranbir Penal Code(RPC), including Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 376-D (gang-rape), according to the prosecution.
The accused, if convicted, face minimum life imprisonment and maximum death penalty.
The court also framed charges of destruction of evidence and causing hurt by poisoning under Section 328 of the RPC. The two policemen — Raj and Datta — were also charged under Section 161 (public servant taking illegal gratification) of the RPC.
All the accused, barring the juvenile, were shifted to Gurdaspur jail following an intervention by the Supreme Court which also restricted appearance of the defence lawyers and limited it to one or maximum of two per accused.
The chargesheet said the girl had gone missing while grazing horses. Investigators said the accused juvenile had abducted the girl under the pretext of helping her find her horses. The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, it said.
The case had become a bone of contention between the then ruling alliance partners PDP and the BJP after two ministers of the saffron party, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused arrested by the state crime branch.
Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 15:38:32 IST
Quantum of punishment likely at 4 pm
Defence lawyer Ankur Sharma, after the pronouncement of the judgment in the Kathua rape and murder case which saw six of the accused being held guilty, said that the judgment was "bad and prejudiced". He also said that the quantum of punishment will be declared at 4 pm.
The defence is now likely to capitalise on the acquittal of the sn of main accused Sanjhi Ram saying that the court had thrown the credibility of the prosecution's chargesheet into doubt with its acquittal, CNN-News18 reported.
Quantum of punishment against six convicted to be pronounced soon
The quantum of punishment is likely to be pronounced soon. National Commission for Women's Rekha Sharma called for capital punishment for the perpetrators who were found guilty by the Pathankot court on Monday.
One of the prosecution lawyers, Mubeen Farooq, also said that they would pursue capital punishment for the guilty.
(Image: News18)
Prosecution lawyers likely to challenge acquittal of seventh accused
The prosecution team of lawyers, fighting the Kathua rape and murder case on behalf of the victim's family, said that they would consider appealing against the acquittal of Vishal, son of the main accused Sanjhi Ram, after examining the judgment.
"We have sought capital punishment against all three accused convicted of murder and gang rape. It was hard work of all of us and a perfect blend of investigation and legal brains. We have achieve 99 percent result," they said in a statement quoted by The Indian Express.
Defence lawyer rues judgment in case, says evidence was 'insufficient'
AK Sawhney, one of the defence lawyers in the Kathua rape and murder case was quoted by News18 as saying, " The judgment is based on the perversity of evidence. Evidence was both insufficient and incredible."
Defence lawyer to request mitigated sentence for accused convicted of destroying evidence
Lawyer AK Sawhney, the Defence counsel in the Kathua rape and murder case, told News18 that he had asked for the sentence against those of the six accused convicted for destruction of evidence to be mitigated as "they have already spent one and a half years in jail".
Deepika Rajawat says convictions are 'victory for all'
The victim's family's former defence lawyer Deepika Rajawat was jubilant about the Pathankot court's conviction of the six accused in the case. She was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying, "It’s a big day and a victory for all of us. We must salute the crime branch for conducting the investigations in a professional manner."
Neither Jammu, nor Kashmir: Bakarwals who’ve come into focus after the Kathua rape case need to be given citizenship
"The fact of the denial of burial grounds to the Bakkarwals is particularly poignant. It shows a steady decline in their relations with sedentary populations. Increasingly, for both the Kashmiri Muslim and the Jammu Hindus, the Bakkarwals are perceived as outsiders.
As nomadic people, they also suffered acutely because of the militancy in the Valley. Many Bakkarwals, however, continued their migration up and down the mountains in-spite of the daunting odds posed by militancy, by adopting various diversifying strategies such as leaving their children behind with settled friends and relatives, as some young boys were kidnapped by militants.
But incidents such as the Kathua rape have left them stunned. The Bakkarwals are not used to being in the news. Their way is to evade and move on. But how to negotiate this present time without entering the quagmire of the ‘civilised settled’?"
Read the entire report here
Mehbooba Mufti welcomes conviction of accused
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, welcomed the conviction of the accused on Monday. The case was a bone of contention between the PDP and BJP, who were part of a coalition government at the time.
Omar Abdullah says the guilty should get 'most severe' punishment
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah lauded the conviction of six of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. He said that the guilty people should receive the "most severe" punishment.
Quantum of punishment to be pronounced at 2 pm today
Six accused, including three cops, held guilty in Kathua rape and murder case. Son of main accused Sanjhi Ram has been given benefit of doubt in the case. Trial of a juvenile will be held separately. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced lat 2 pm on Monday.
Three convicted of rape and murder, three convicted of destroying evidence
Six of seven accused, including main accused Sanjhi Ram, have been convicted in the Kathua rape and murder case on Monday. India Today reported that three of them were convicted on the charges of rape and murder, and the other three have been convicted on the charges of destroying evidence.
Six accused, except juvenile, convicted in Kathua rape case
Six out of the seven accused have been convicted under three Sections of the IPC, while the juvenile Vishal has been acquitted of all charges. Reports also said that the quantum of punishment will be pronounced at 2 pm on Monday.
Five, including main accused Sanjhi Ram, have been accused: Reports
Several reports have said that five out of seven accused have been convicted the Pathankot special court judge. CNN-News18 also reported that the main accused, Sanjhi Ram, and Tilak Dutta have been convicted. However, the judgment is still being read out.
Five of seven accused have been convicted, say reports
Defence or prosecution lawyers likely to address media
The judgment in the Kathua rape and murder case is being read out by the judge in the Pathankot court at the moment, reports said. The defence and prosecution lawyers are likely to address the media after the judgment is passed in the in-camera trial.
All seven accused summoned inside courtroom
The seven out of eight accused have been summoned inside the courtroom in the Pathankot court according to protocol of the In-camera trial. Anti-riot vehicles have also been deployed outside the court.
Security forces are anticipating protests after judgment
The Punjab Police are anticipating protests after the pronouncement of the verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case, hence additional and tightened security has been deployed around the Pathankot court complex and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
Deepika Rajawat says favourable verdict 'will answer those trying to divide society'
The victim's former lawyer, Deepika Rajawat was quoted by News18 as saying, " "It was disturbing to see people protest for the accused, these people were misguided. If verdict comes in our favour it would be an answer to those who try to divide the society." She also lauded the Supreme Court for shifting the case out of Jammu and Kashmir.
Accused's families have arrived in court ahead of verdict
The main accused, Sanji Ram's sister Madhu has arrived at Pathankot special court ahead of the verdict pronouncement.
AK Sawhney says case was 'conspiracy' by then state govt
Defence Lawyer AK Sawhney called the Kathua rape and murder case as "a conspiracy" by then-state government. "The then government wanted to frame these people, particularly those from Rasana village. They had a vested interest," he was quoted by News18 as saying.
He also added that he would also appeal before the Chandigarh High Court if the order is not in their favour.
Kathua rape and murder case verdict expected soon
Defence lawyer says case was 'marred' by media trial
Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer said, "This was marred by media trial. We asked for the CBI trial that wasn't given. We'll approach the high court."
Kathua case verdict comes amid crimes against minors in Aligarh, Bhopal
The Kathua rape case, which hit headlines after it came to light last year and fuelled protests across the country, is to be concluded with a verdict against the accused on Monday.
The verdict comes amid tensions and shock over crimes against minors this week. In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a two and a half-year-old girl was murdered and four people were arrested. On Sunday, an eight-year-old girl's body was found in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Preliminary investigation revealed that she died of strangulation after being raped.
Parents of victim call for death penalty for the accused
The parents of the eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, who are members of the nomadic Bakarwal community, have called for the Pathankot court to convict the seven accused in the case and sentence them to the death penalty.
Judge arrives at Pathankot court for Kathua case hearing
The district and sessions court judge, Tejwinder Singh, has arrived in the Pathankot court ahead of the hearing in the Kathua rape and murder case. The judgment is likely to be read out in the court around 11 am.
Accused brought to Pathankot court ahead of hearing
Seven out of eight accused — eighth is a juvenile — have been brought to the Pathankot court ahead of the hearing.
Defence lawyer confident of acquittal, says prosecution's witnesses 'turned hostile'
Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer for the accused, who visited the special court at Pathankot ahead of the trial expressed confidence that the seven accused will get acquitted in the Kathua rape and murder case. He also said that most of the prosecution's eyewitnesses had turned hostile during the trial.
Supreme Court transferred case to Punjab for security reasons
The Supreme Court shifted the case to Pathankot in Punjab from Jammu and Kashmir in May 2018. The apex court' direction came after lawyers in Kathua prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the case.
The apex court also instructed that trial should be fast-tracked and be held in-camera.
Police restricting entry into court premises without verification
The Punjab Police are not allowing anyone to enter the court complex in Pathankot without verification, ahead of the hearing in the controversial case of rape and murder of a minor in Kathua last year will start soon.
Kathua rape, murder was planned to 'dislodge' nomadic tribe form area: chargesheet
The abduction, rape and killing of the eight-year-old child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic Bakarwal community from the area, the chargesheet said.
Four police officers accused of 'destroying evidence'
Two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, along with head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, were arrested for "destroying evidence" in the case. Two of them allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from another accused and destroyed crucial evidence.
Kathua case was bone of contention between BJP and PDP
The Kathua rape and murder case had become a bone of contention between the then ruling alliance partners PDP and the BJP after two ministers of the saffron party, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused arrested by the state crime branch.
Heavy security deployed outside Pathankot court
Security personnel have been deployed in the court premises in Pathankot on Monday ahead of the hearing in the Kathua rape case.
Accused facing life imprisonment, death penalty
The seven accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, if convicted, face minimum life imprisonment and maximum death penalty. All the accused, barring the juvenile, were shifted to Gurdaspur jail following an intervention by the Supreme Court which also restricted appearance of the defence lawyers and limited it to one or maximum of two per accused.
Seven accused charged with rape and murder
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court, before the case was ordered to be transferred out of the state, had framed charges against the accused under the Ranbir Penal Code(RPC), including Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 376-D (gang-rape), according to the prosecution.
Security tightened in Pathankot in Punjab and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir
Ahead of the verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case, which is likely to be pronounced on Monday at 10 am, special security arrangements were put in place around the special court in Punjab's Pathankot, and also in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
Punjab court to pronounce verdict today
The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on 3 June, when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh had announced that the verdict was likely to be delivered on 10 June.
Kathua rape and murder case verdict likely today
The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir will be delivered by a special court on Monday.
15:01 (IST)
14:59 (IST)
14:52 (IST)
Quantum of punishment likely at 4 pm
Defence lawyer Ankur Sharma, after the pronouncement of the judgment in the Kathua rape and murder case which saw six of the accused being held guilty, said that the judgment was "bad and prejudiced". He also said that the quantum of punishment will be declared at 4 pm.
The defence is now likely to capitalise on the acquittal of the sn of main accused Sanjhi Ram saying that the court had thrown the credibility of the prosecution's chargesheet into doubt with its acquittal, CNN-News18 reported.
14:40 (IST)
Quantum of punishment against six convicted to be pronounced soon
The quantum of punishment is likely to be pronounced soon. National Commission for Women's Rekha Sharma called for capital punishment for the perpetrators who were found guilty by the Pathankot court on Monday.
One of the prosecution lawyers, Mubeen Farooq, also said that they would pursue capital punishment for the guilty.
(Image: News18)
14:33 (IST)
Prosecution lawyers likely to challenge acquittal of seventh accused
The prosecution team of lawyers, fighting the Kathua rape and murder case on behalf of the victim's family, said that they would consider appealing against the acquittal of Vishal, son of the main accused Sanjhi Ram, after examining the judgment.
"We have sought capital punishment against all three accused convicted of murder and gang rape. It was hard work of all of us and a perfect blend of investigation and legal brains. We have achieve 99 percent result," they said in a statement quoted by The Indian Express.
14:26 (IST)
Defence lawyer rues judgment in case, says evidence was 'insufficient'
AK Sawhney, one of the defence lawyers in the Kathua rape and murder case was quoted by News18 as saying, " The judgment is based on the perversity of evidence. Evidence was both insufficient and incredible."
14:13 (IST)
Defence lawyer to request mitigated sentence for accused convicted of destroying evidence
Lawyer AK Sawhney, the Defence counsel in the Kathua rape and murder case, told News18 that he had asked for the sentence against those of the six accused convicted for destruction of evidence to be mitigated as "they have already spent one and a half years in jail".
14:00 (IST)
TIMELINE OF CASE:
Here is the timeline of the Kathua rape and murder case so far, starting from latest to earliest
13:58 (IST)
TIMELINE OF CASE:
Here is the timeline of the Kathua rape and murder case so far, starting from latest to earliest
13:56 (IST)
TIMELINE OF CASE:
Here is the timeline of the Kathua rape and murder case so far, starting from latest to earliest
13:55 (IST)
TIMELINE OF CASE:
Here is the timeline of the Kathua rape and murder case so far, starting from latest to earliest
13:43 (IST)
Deepika Rajawat says convictions are 'victory for all'
The victim's family's former defence lawyer Deepika Rajawat was jubilant about the Pathankot court's conviction of the six accused in the case. She was quoted by CNN-News18 as saying, "It’s a big day and a victory for all of us. We must salute the crime branch for conducting the investigations in a professional manner."
13:03 (IST)
Neither Jammu, nor Kashmir: Bakarwals who’ve come into focus after the Kathua rape case need to be given citizenship
"The fact of the denial of burial grounds to the Bakkarwals is particularly poignant. It shows a steady decline in their relations with sedentary populations. Increasingly, for both the Kashmiri Muslim and the Jammu Hindus, the Bakkarwals are perceived as outsiders.
As nomadic people, they also suffered acutely because of the militancy in the Valley. Many Bakkarwals, however, continued their migration up and down the mountains in-spite of the daunting odds posed by militancy, by adopting various diversifying strategies such as leaving their children behind with settled friends and relatives, as some young boys were kidnapped by militants.
But incidents such as the Kathua rape have left them stunned. The Bakkarwals are not used to being in the news. Their way is to evade and move on. But how to negotiate this present time without entering the quagmire of the ‘civilised settled’?"
Read the entire report here
12:52 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti welcomes conviction of accused
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti, who was the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir at the time of the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, welcomed the conviction of the accused on Monday. The case was a bone of contention between the PDP and BJP, who were part of a coalition government at the time.
12:13 (IST)
Omar Abdullah says the guilty should get 'most severe' punishment
Former chief minister Omar Abdullah lauded the conviction of six of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. He said that the guilty people should receive the "most severe" punishment.
12:06 (IST)
Quantum of punishment to be pronounced at 2 pm today
Six accused, including three cops, held guilty in Kathua rape and murder case. Son of main accused Sanjhi Ram has been given benefit of doubt in the case. Trial of a juvenile will be held separately. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced lat 2 pm on Monday.
12:02 (IST)
Three convicted of rape and murder, three convicted of destroying evidence
Six of seven accused, including main accused Sanjhi Ram, have been convicted in the Kathua rape and murder case on Monday. India Today reported that three of them were convicted on the charges of rape and murder, and the other three have been convicted on the charges of destroying evidence.
11:56 (IST)
Six accused, except juvenile, convicted in Kathua rape case
Six out of the seven accused have been convicted under three Sections of the IPC, while the juvenile Vishal has been acquitted of all charges. Reports also said that the quantum of punishment will be pronounced at 2 pm on Monday.
11:49 (IST)
Five, including main accused Sanjhi Ram, have been accused: Reports
Several reports have said that five out of seven accused have been convicted the Pathankot special court judge. CNN-News18 also reported that the main accused, Sanjhi Ram, and Tilak Dutta have been convicted. However, the judgment is still being read out.
11:47 (IST)
Five of seven accused have been convicted, say reports
11:42 (IST)
Defence or prosecution lawyers likely to address media
The judgment in the Kathua rape and murder case is being read out by the judge in the Pathankot court at the moment, reports said. The defence and prosecution lawyers are likely to address the media after the judgment is passed in the in-camera trial.
11:34 (IST)
All seven accused summoned inside courtroom
The seven out of eight accused have been summoned inside the courtroom in the Pathankot court according to protocol of the In-camera trial. Anti-riot vehicles have also been deployed outside the court.
11:27 (IST)
Security forces are anticipating protests after judgment
The Punjab Police are anticipating protests after the pronouncement of the verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case, hence additional and tightened security has been deployed around the Pathankot court complex and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
11:23 (IST)
Deepika Rajawat says favourable verdict 'will answer those trying to divide society'
The victim's former lawyer, Deepika Rajawat was quoted by News18 as saying, " "It was disturbing to see people protest for the accused, these people were misguided. If verdict comes in our favour it would be an answer to those who try to divide the society." She also lauded the Supreme Court for shifting the case out of Jammu and Kashmir.
11:21 (IST)
Accused's families have arrived in court ahead of verdict
The main accused, Sanji Ram's sister Madhu has arrived at Pathankot special court ahead of the verdict pronouncement.
11:19 (IST)
AK Sawhney says case was 'conspiracy' by then state govt
Defence Lawyer AK Sawhney called the Kathua rape and murder case as "a conspiracy" by then-state government. "The then government wanted to frame these people, particularly those from Rasana village. They had a vested interest," he was quoted by News18 as saying.
He also added that he would also appeal before the Chandigarh High Court if the order is not in their favour.
11:13 (IST)
Kathua rape and murder case verdict expected soon
11:13 (IST)
Defence lawyer says case was 'marred' by media trial
Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer said, "This was marred by media trial. We asked for the CBI trial that wasn't given. We'll approach the high court."
11:05 (IST)
Kathua case verdict comes amid crimes against minors in Aligarh, Bhopal
The Kathua rape case, which hit headlines after it came to light last year and fuelled protests across the country, is to be concluded with a verdict against the accused on Monday.
The verdict comes amid tensions and shock over crimes against minors this week. In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a two and a half-year-old girl was murdered and four people were arrested. On Sunday, an eight-year-old girl's body was found in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Preliminary investigation revealed that she died of strangulation after being raped.
10:59 (IST)
Parents of victim call for death penalty for the accused
The parents of the eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, who are members of the nomadic Bakarwal community, have called for the Pathankot court to convict the seven accused in the case and sentence them to the death penalty.
10:53 (IST)
Judge arrives at Pathankot court for Kathua case hearing
The district and sessions court judge, Tejwinder Singh, has arrived in the Pathankot court ahead of the hearing in the Kathua rape and murder case. The judgment is likely to be read out in the court around 11 am.
10:47 (IST)
Accused brought to Pathankot court ahead of hearing
Seven out of eight accused — eighth is a juvenile — have been brought to the Pathankot court ahead of the hearing.
10:35 (IST)
Defence lawyer confident of acquittal, says prosecution's witnesses 'turned hostile'
Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer for the accused, who visited the special court at Pathankot ahead of the trial expressed confidence that the seven accused will get acquitted in the Kathua rape and murder case. He also said that most of the prosecution's eyewitnesses had turned hostile during the trial.
10:29 (IST)
Supreme Court transferred case to Punjab for security reasons
The Supreme Court shifted the case to Pathankot in Punjab from Jammu and Kashmir in May 2018. The apex court' direction came after lawyers in Kathua prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the case.
The apex court also instructed that trial should be fast-tracked and be held in-camera.
10:18 (IST)
Police restricting entry into court premises without verification
The Punjab Police are not allowing anyone to enter the court complex in Pathankot without verification, ahead of the hearing in the controversial case of rape and murder of a minor in Kathua last year will start soon.
10:15 (IST)
Kathua rape, murder was planned to 'dislodge' nomadic tribe form area: chargesheet
The abduction, rape and killing of the eight-year-old child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic Bakarwal community from the area, the chargesheet said.
10:12 (IST)
Four police officers accused of 'destroying evidence'
Two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, along with head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, were arrested for "destroying evidence" in the case. Two of them allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from another accused and destroyed crucial evidence.
10:08 (IST)
Kathua case was bone of contention between BJP and PDP
The Kathua rape and murder case had become a bone of contention between the then ruling alliance partners PDP and the BJP after two ministers of the saffron party, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused arrested by the state crime branch.
10:04 (IST)
Heavy security deployed outside Pathankot court
Security personnel have been deployed in the court premises in Pathankot on Monday ahead of the hearing in the Kathua rape case.
09:58 (IST)
Accused facing life imprisonment, death penalty
The seven accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, if convicted, face minimum life imprisonment and maximum death penalty. All the accused, barring the juvenile, were shifted to Gurdaspur jail following an intervention by the Supreme Court which also restricted appearance of the defence lawyers and limited it to one or maximum of two per accused.
09:52 (IST)
Seven accused charged with rape and murder
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court, before the case was ordered to be transferred out of the state, had framed charges against the accused under the Ranbir Penal Code(RPC), including Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 376-D (gang-rape), according to the prosecution.
09:40 (IST)
Security tightened in Pathankot in Punjab and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir
Ahead of the verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case, which is likely to be pronounced on Monday at 10 am, special security arrangements were put in place around the special court in Punjab's Pathankot, and also in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
09:36 (IST)
Punjab court to pronounce verdict today
The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on 3 June, when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh had announced that the verdict was likely to be delivered on 10 June.
08:41 (IST)
Kathua rape and murder case verdict likely today
The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir will be delivered by a special court on Monday.