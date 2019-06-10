Kathua rape, murder case verdict LIVE updates: All 7 accused present in Pathankot court; hearing to begin soon

Kathua rape and murder case verdict LATEST updates: Seven out of eight accused — eighth is a juvenile — have been brought to the Pathankot court ahead of the hearing.
Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer for the accused, who visited the special court at Pathankot ahead of the trial expressed confidence that the seven accused will get acquitted in the Kathua rape and murder case. He also said that most of the prosecution's eyewitnesses had turned hostile during the trial.
The Punjab Police are not allowing anyone to enter the court complex in Pathankot without verification, ahead of the hearing in the controversial case of rape and murder of a minor in Kathua last year will start soon.
Ahead of the verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case, which is likely to be pronounced on Monday at 10 am, special security arrangements were put in place around the special court in Punjab's Pathankot, and also in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir will be delivered by a special court on Monday.
The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on 3 June, when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh had announced that the verdict was likely to be delivered on 10 June.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the court and in Kathua in view of the pronouncement of the judgement, officials said Sunday. The situation will be monitored closely, they said.
According to the 15-page charge sheet, the eight-year-old girl, who was kidnapped on 10 January last year, was allegedly raped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.
The day-to-day trial commenced in the first week of June last year at the district and sessions court in Pathankot in neighbouring state of Punjab, about 100 kilometres from Jammu and 30 kilometres from Kathua, after the Supreme Court ordered that the case be shifted out of Jammu and Kashmir.
The apex court order came after lawyers in Kathua prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the sensational case, which shocked the nation.
The prosecution team in the case comprised JK Chopra, SS Basra and Harminder Singh.
The Crime Branch arrested village head Sanji Ram, his son Vishal, juvenile nephew and his friend Anand Dutta, and two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma. Head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Sanji Ram and destroyed crucial evidence, were also arrested.
Charges of rape and murder were framed by the district and sessions judge against seven out of the eight accused. The trial against the juvenile is yet to begin as his petition on determining his age is to be heard by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.
The court framed charges under the Ranbir Penal Code(RPC), including Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 376-D (gang-rape), according to the prosecution.
The accused, if convicted, face minimum life imprisonment and maximum death penalty.
The court also framed charges of destruction of evidence and causing hurt by poisoning under Section 328 of the RPC. The two policemen — Raj and Datta — were also charged under Section 161 (public servant taking illegal gratification) of the RPC.
All the accused, barring the juvenile, were shifted to Gurdaspur jail following an intervention by the Supreme Court which also restricted appearance of the defence lawyers and limited it to one or maximum of two per accused.
The chargesheet said the girl had gone missing while grazing horses. Investigators said the accused juvenile had abducted the girl under the pretext of helping her find her horses. The abduction, rape and killing of the child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area, it said.
The case had become a bone of contention between the then ruling alliance partners PDP and the BJP after two ministers of the saffron party, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused arrested by the state crime branch.
Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 11:13:36 IST
Kathua rape and murder case verdict likely today
The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir will be delivered by a special court on Monday.
11:13 (IST)
Kathua rape and murder case verdict expected soon
11:13 (IST)
Defence lawyer says case was 'marred' by media trial
Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer said, "This was marred by media trial. We asked for the CBI trial that wasn't given. We'll approach the high court."
11:05 (IST)
Kathua case verdict comes amid crimes against minors in Aligarh, Bhopal
The Kathua rape case, which hit headlines after it came to light last year and fuelled protests across the country, is to be concluded with a verdict against the accused on Monday.
The verdict comes amid tensions and shock over crimes against minors this week. In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, a two and a half-year-old girl was murdered and four people were arrested. On Sunday, an eight-year-old girl's body was found in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Preliminary investigation revealed that she died of strangulation after being raped.
10:59 (IST)
Parents of victim call for death penalty for the accused
The parents of the eight-year-old girl who was gangraped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, who are members of the nomadic Bakarwal community, have called for the Pathankot court to convict the seven accused in the case and sentence them to the death penalty.
10:53 (IST)
Judge arrives at Pathankot court for Kathua case hearing
The district and sessions court judge, Tejwinder Singh, has arrived in the Pathankot court ahead of the hearing in the Kathua rape and murder case. The judgment is likely to be read out in the court around 11 am.
10:47 (IST)
Accused brought to Pathankot court ahead of hearing
Seven out of eight accused — eighth is a juvenile — have been brought to the Pathankot court ahead of the hearing.
10:35 (IST)
Defence lawyer confident of acquittal, says prosecution's witnesses 'turned hostile'
Ankur Sharma, the defence lawyer for the accused, who visited the special court at Pathankot ahead of the trial expressed confidence that the seven accused will get acquitted in the Kathua rape and murder case. He also said that most of the prosecution's eyewitnesses had turned hostile during the trial.
Input by Mukesh Saini
10:29 (IST)
RECAP
Supreme Court transferred case to Punjab for security reasons
The Supreme Court shifted the case to Pathankot in Punjab from Jammu and Kashmir in May 2018. The apex court' direction came after lawyers in Kathua prevented Crime Branch officials from filing a charge sheet in the case.
The apex court also instructed that trial should be fast-tracked and be held in-camera.
10:18 (IST)
Police restricting entry into court premises without verification
The Punjab Police are not allowing anyone to enter the court complex in Pathankot without verification, ahead of the hearing in the controversial case of rape and murder of a minor in Kathua last year will start soon.
Input by Gurpreet Chawla
10:15 (IST)
Kathua rape, murder was planned to 'dislodge' nomadic tribe form area: chargesheet
The abduction, rape and killing of the eight-year-old child was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic Bakarwal community from the area, the chargesheet said.
10:12 (IST)
Four police officers accused of 'destroying evidence'
Two special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, along with head constable Tilak Raj and sub-inspector Anand Dutta, were arrested for "destroying evidence" in the case. Two of them allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from another accused and destroyed crucial evidence.
10:08 (IST)
Kathua case was bone of contention between BJP and PDP
The Kathua rape and murder case had become a bone of contention between the then ruling alliance partners PDP and the BJP after two ministers of the saffron party, Chowdhury Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, participated in a rally organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch in support of the accused arrested by the state crime branch.
10:04 (IST)
Heavy security deployed outside Pathankot court
Security personnel have been deployed in the court premises in Pathankot on Monday ahead of the hearing in the Kathua rape case.
Input by Bishember Bittu
09:58 (IST)
Accused facing life imprisonment, death penalty
The seven accused in the Kathua rape and murder case, if convicted, face minimum life imprisonment and maximum death penalty. All the accused, barring the juvenile, were shifted to Gurdaspur jail following an intervention by the Supreme Court which also restricted appearance of the defence lawyers and limited it to one or maximum of two per accused.
09:52 (IST)
Seven accused charged with rape and murder
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court, before the case was ordered to be transferred out of the state, had framed charges against the accused under the Ranbir Penal Code(RPC), including Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder) and 376-D (gang-rape), according to the prosecution.
09:40 (IST)
Security tightened in Pathankot in Punjab and Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir
Ahead of the verdict in the Kathua rape and murder case, which is likely to be pronounced on Monday at 10 am, special security arrangements were put in place around the special court in Punjab's Pathankot, and also in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir.
09:36 (IST)
Punjab court to pronounce verdict today
The in-camera trial in the case that shook the nation ended on 3 June, when district and sessions judge Tejwinder Singh had announced that the verdict was likely to be delivered on 10 June.
08:41 (IST)
Kathua rape and murder case verdict likely today
The verdict in the case of rape and murder of an eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir will be delivered by a special court on Monday.