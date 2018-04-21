Kathua rape case: Students, security forces clash during protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district

Srinagar: Clashes broke out between students and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district on Saturday despite the authorities shutting down most colleges and schools in the Valley.

Students demanding justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim clashed with the security personnel in Chadoora and Panzan areas.

As police intervened to quell the protests a teenaged girl was hit during the stone pelting by the protesters.

"She was treated in the hospital for a lacerated wound. Her condition is stable and out of danger," the attending doctor said.

The authorities have ordered closure of colleges and higher secondary schools in most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to avoid a face off between protesting students and the security forces.

Kashmir has been witnessing spiralling protests ever since the rape and murder of the eight-year-old in Kathua in January.