You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kathua rape case: Students, security forces clash during protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district

India PTI Apr 21, 2018 16:05:17 IST

Srinagar: Clashes broke out between students and the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district on Saturday despite the authorities shutting down most colleges and schools in the Valley.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Students demanding justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim clashed with the security personnel in Chadoora and Panzan areas.

As police intervened to quell the protests a teenaged girl was hit during the stone pelting by the protesters.

"She was treated in the hospital for a lacerated wound. Her condition is stable and out of danger," the attending doctor said.

The authorities have ordered closure of colleges and higher secondary schools in most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday to avoid a face off between protesting students and the security forces.

Kashmir has been witnessing spiralling protests ever since the rape and murder of the eight-year-old in Kathua in January.


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 16:05 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores