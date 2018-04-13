Kathua rape case: SC takes suo motu cognisance of lawyers' conduct, says they can't obstruct dispensation of justice

The Supreme Court on Friday took suo motu cognisance of the conduct of lawyers' associations in Kathua in the aftermath of the rape and murder incident there. The apex court has observed that lawyers can't obstruct access to justice, according to media reports.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra issued notice to the Bar Council of India, Bar Association of Jammu High Court and Bar Association of Kathua court seeking their response, CNN News18 reported. The respondents have been asked to state their stand by 19 April.

It was hearing a petition filed by lawyer PV Dinesh seeking directions to the striking lawyers and the Bar Council of India to ensure that the rule of law prevails.

On Monday, lawyers in Kathua had tried to block the filing of a chargesheet in the rape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua.

The eight-year-old girl from the Bakherwal community was abducted, raped and murdered in Rassana village in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district in January. The body of the girl was recovered on 17 January, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have filed an FIR against the lawyers who tried to block the chargesheet.

In response, the Jammu High Court Bar Association (JHBA) had called for a bandh in the Jammu region.

