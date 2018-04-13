KATHUA RAPE CASE LATEST UPDATES: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to several media houses who disclosed identity of Kathua victim, asking them why action should not be taken against the organisations. The high court took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports revealing victim's name.
The law of the land states that the identity of a rape victim cannot be disclosed and those guilty of doing so face be punished under Section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code. However, Jammu and Kashmir is ruled by State Ranbir Penal Code or RPC. Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the Valley under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
A group of lawyers in the Supreme Court have requested Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra to take suo moto cognisance of the conduct of lawyers in Kathua and a PIL in this regard is likely to be filed today. Even as the chorus for justice in Kathua rape case grows louder, the minor victim’s family is under threat. The sister of the eight-year-old girl, who was held captive, sedated and repeatedly raped before being killed, says her family received death threats recently.
Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said she'll work to amend the POCSO Act to make rape of children under 12 years punishable by death. The girl, who belonged to the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community, had disappeared from a spot near her house on 10 January. A week later, her body was found in the same area. A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday promised that there will be no obstruction of justice while the Congress targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "silence" over the issue. "The law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions and statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on fast track and justice will be delivered," the Chief Minister said.
Her tweet follows protest by the Jammu Bar Association against the handling of the case by the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch and demand for a CBI probe into it. Eight people, including alleged mastermind Sanji Ram, have been charged with abduction, rape and murder of the 'Bakerwal' (nomadic) girl in Kathua's Rasana village in January.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked "how could anyone protect the culprits" and deplored letting politics interfere in such "unimaginable brutality". "How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished," he tweeted.
"What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child," he asked. Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence over the issue and said he should speak up over violence against women in states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.
"Prime Minister is silent over the incidents of rape in Unnao (in Uttar Pradesh) and Kathua," Sibal told the media.
Slamming Modi over his day-long fast against the washout of the second part of Parliament's budget session due to disruptions, which the BJP blames on the Congress, Sibal said: "Why don't you fast against incidents of rape? And tell the people that you are feeling bad about the incidents of rape and so you are fasting."
Meanwhile, the Jammu Bar Association reiterated its demand for a CBI probe into the case. It said that while it did not support the accused, it wanted a fair probe. BS Slathia, President of the Bar Association, said attempts were being made to project the lawyers as supporters of the accused against whom the Crime Branch has produced a damning chargesheet in the court.
"Lawyers of Jammu are being maligned in order to divide the state on communal lines. All we have been saying is that the investigation of the case be transferred to the CBI. Does anyone say that the CBI is communal?" Slathia asked.
He said the Crime Branch that has been investigating the case had brought an officer from the Kashmir Valley to carry out the probe while the organisation had enough staff in the Jammu region. "The officer in question has faced murder and rape allegations in the past. We have said the association of this officer with the investigation process has put a question mark on the probe.
"Justice should not only be done but must also be seen as being done. It is unfortunate that communal motives are being attributed to our demand. The media should report events in an honest manner," Slathia said.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 12:09 PM
Highlights
Please don’t let Asifa be someone you choose to remain silent about: Omar Abdullah tweets to Narendra Modi
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to take speedy action in the brutal Kathua rape case. Read the tweet here:
"Hon PM sir, there isn’t a day when we don’t hear you speak about things that are important to you yet there are times when you are completely silent about things that are important to others. Please don’t let #Asifa be someone you choose to remain silent about."
Why should action be not taken against you? Delhi HC issues notices to media houses who disclosed identity of 8-year-old victim
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to several media houses who disclosed identity of Kathua victim, asking them why action should not be taken against the organisations. The high court took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports revealing victim's name.
The law of the land states that the identity of a rape victim cannot be disclosed and those guilty of doing so face be punished under Section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code. However, Jammu and Kashmir is ruled by State Ranbir Penal Code or RPC. Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the Valley under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Thousands of men and women stood up...: tweets Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted a note of thanks for all those who participated in Thursday's midnight candlelight vigil. "Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women. I thank each and every one of you for your support. It shall not be in vain."
Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the India Gate on the call of their party chief to protest against the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and seek justice for the victims. Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.
We want Asifa's tormentors to be hanged, says Asifa's family
Speaking to News18, Asifa Bano's sister said that the aggrieved family saw the victim's hand, leg and jaw broken.
"We were not even allowed to bury her in our area. We were forced to consign the body to a grave far away. We want her tormentors to be hanged. We are satisfied with the investigation till now, but justice will only be delivered after those people are hanged," her sister says, adding that the family has also received threats.
Maneka Gandhi calls for death penalty for child rape
Amid nationwide grief and anger over the gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa Bano, there is a move to change the law for sexual crimes against children to bring in the death penalty for child rape. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi declared it in a video message in which she said she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case.
Maneka said her Women and Child Development Ministry would move a cabinet note on Monday to amend POCSO, the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years," said Maneka Gandhi in a video posted on YouTube.
CJI likely to hear Kathua plea in Supreme Court today
Lawyer PV Dinesh told the Supreme Court about Jammu lawyers preventing the course of law in Kathua rape case and requested CJI Dipak Misra to take suo moto cognisance of it.
There is a strong likelihood of the CJI-led bench hearing the petition today.
Never felt this fear before, says Asifa's sister
Coming from the Muslim nomadic shepherd Bakarwal community, eight-year-old Asifa's sister says that they have spent their lives roaming in the jungles with their cattle, but never have they felt such kind of fear that they are facing now. The chargesheet filed by the CBI stated the plot was carried to “dislodge the Bakarwal community in Rassana”, the village in Kathua district where the minor lived.
PIL likely to be filed in Supreme Court against Jammu lawyers
A group of Supreme Court lawyers has requested the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance against lawyers' conduct in Kathua rape case. Advocate P V Dinesh mentioned the case before CJI Dipak Misra and asked for action against Jammu lawyers for impeding justice.
Hearing the issue, the CJI asks the group to bring "some material before" the court to proceed. A PIL is likely to be filed during the course of the day.
There should be no victim shaming, says Smriti Irani
Breaking her silence for the first time since the Kathua rape case, Information and Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani said, "Law agencies and government are taking necessary action. As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming."
It can't get worse than this: SP Vaid
Reacting to the Kathua rape case and the shoddy investigation that has led to the massive outrage against the crime, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said that it couldn't get worse than this.
"The SIT has done a very professional job and filed chargesheet, now we hope justice will be done," Vaid told ANI.
RECAP: 8, including mastermind Sanji Ram, charged with abduction, rape and murder
Eight people, including mastermind Sanji Ram, have been charged with abduction, rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl from the Bakerwal community in Rasana village in January.
Investigations have revealed that the girl was held in a temple, drugged, repeatedly raped and finally murdered to scare the nomadic Muslim community out of the village.
Thousands of men and women stood up...: tweets Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted a note of thanks for all those who participated in Thursday's midnight candlelight vigil. "Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women. I thank each and every one of you for your support. It shall not be in vain."
Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the India Gate on the call of their party chief to protest against the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and seek justice for the victims. Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.
Maneka Gandhi calls for death penalty for child rape
Amid nationwide grief and anger over the gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa Bano, there is a move to change the law for sexual crimes against children to bring in the death penalty for child rape. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi declared it in a video message in which she said she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case.
Maneka said her Women and Child Development Ministry would move a cabinet note on Monday to amend POCSO, the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years," said Maneka Gandhi in a video posted on YouTube.
Never felt this fear before, says Asifa's sister
Coming from the Muslim nomadic shepherd Bakarwal community, eight-year-old Asifa's sister says that they have spent their lives roaming in the jungles with their cattle, but never have they felt such kind of fear that they are facing now. The chargesheet filed by the CBI stated the plot was carried to “dislodge the Bakarwal community in Rassana”, the village in Kathua district where the minor lived.
There should be no victim shaming, says Smriti Irani
Breaking her silence for the first time since the Kathua rape case, Information and Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani said, "Law agencies and government are taking necessary action. As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming."
