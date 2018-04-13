Kathua rape case: BJP ministers backing accused quit but not before they mocked law, govt and humanity

Jammu: On 1 March during a speech delivered at Kooth village, Chowdhury Lal Singh, the forest minister in BJP-PDP government, told a gathering that people have been going missing for decades, an indirect reference to the massacre of Muslims in Jammu during 1947 partition of India during which nearly two lakh Muslims were either killed or driven out of their homes.

The rally was organised by the Hindu Ekta Manch, a right-wing group headed by a BJP leader, which has been the organiser of the protests and defends the accused, Sanji Ram and special police officer Deepak Khajuria, in the rape case of a young Bakarwal girl.

Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, Jammu and Kashmir's minister for commerce and industries addressed a gathering of more than thousand people who have been demanding a CBI probe in the brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl. At least seven MLA’s from BJP participated in the rally, reportedly following the consent of the party high command.

As this copy was being edited, the two senior BJP ministers tendered their resignations to the state party chief. The general secretary of BJP, Ashok Koul, confirmed to Firstpost on Friday evening that both Singh and Ganga had submitted their resignations to state BJP president, Sat Sharma. There is no information if the same has been forwarded to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti yet.

"One girl has been killed here. They don’t understand that many women have gone missing since 1947,” Singh said to a cheering audience. He was speaking in Dogri. Firstpost translated the speech with the help of two Dogri speaking journalists based in Jammu.

Singh, who has been earlier with Congress, on 18 May, 2016, had threatened Gujjars in Jammu by reminding them of the 1947 massacre of Muslims in the region, sparking a controversy which fizzled out only after he was forced to eat his words.

“O Gujron, 1947 pulligaya hai tuse ge? (Gujjars, have you forgotten 1947. Why have you come here?)” Singh told a delegation of Muslim farmers from Jammu, which included Mohammed Mumtaz, a sarpanch, and a group of Hindu and Muslim farmers, at his official residence in Gandhi Nagar.

“We went to the residence to apprise him about the problems being facing by people after an order issued by the forest department,” Mumtaz said. When one of the delegates raised the issue, the minister shouted him down.

“This outburst by the communal minister illustrates the mindset of the RSS and the Sangh Parivar,” chairman of Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, said at that time. “Any untoward incident with any Jammu Muslim will cause a storm in the entire state that will wash away people like Lal Singh.”

That was exactly what the minister was trying to tell the Gujjar family living in Rasana village, which is a nearby village of Kooth when he was addressing the protesters. “If you are doing this agitation, you should do it with force…If can’t manage a strong agitation, then go home,” he said.

“These people have no shame I and Ganga are from the same government. What kind of investigation is the crime branch doing? They are so intelligent (laughs) and are so intelligently doing it. They are asking questions, arresting our people, but have they posed any questions to Gujjars,” Singh told the gathering.

The minister said no one has trust in the state police and by handing over the investigation to SIT and Crime Branch later, the government has shown that no one trusts the police.

What follows is an English translation of the speech made in Dogri

Chaudhary Lal Singh, minister for forest

Chandra Prakash Ganga ji, party general secretary ji and our Jammu district president

Listen, you people of Rasana,

If you are doing this agitation you should do it with force. This agitation should not be the like the way you are doing. If you can’t do strong agitation then go home. It has to be a strong one.

But after seeing you all here, I am now confident this fight for the truth and justice you have started will be won by you.

These people (The PDP government) have no shame, I and Ganga are from the same government, what kind of investigation is the Crime Branch doing? They are so intelligent carrying out this (laughing) investigation and so [intelligently]. They are asking, arresting our people but are they asking questions to Gujjars?

No one has trust in the police, they first gave the investigation to police, then to SIT and then it was given to Crime Branch, that means no one is trusting the police.

Throughout my life, I have never cared about anyone, I don’t know anyone, I only know you.

Loud cheers follow

It is because of you, we are standing here today, [referring to the MLA of BJP on stage and leaders]. If you are going to get beaten, then why will you give us votes? We are saying it again and again that the girl had to be given justice. We are sad and no one is justifying it. Everyone said.

But without a reason, they are trying to give this incident an undue hype.

In the Assembly, this issue was raised by the opposition and I tried to even tell them there. Every day there was an issue in the Assembly when people said we will arrest them (accused) and all that. The opposition was saying that in Kathua there is zulm (atrocity) is being done on Muslims, and I was sitting in the same Assembly.

People laughing

Listen I come from the party which has fought for its entire life for the country. How is possible that someone among us is going to do this thing to the girl. Is it possible our men will do this, [asking people] Is anyone going to tolerate this. Not at all.

These buggers were trying to malign our image inside the Assembly. Every day, every morning I tolerated them in the Assembly.

They are naive(PDP). Is this their father's government? It is half ours and half theirs.

People cheering

If we step down it won’t be there. A leader from Srinagar (Omar Abdullah) said in the Assembly there should not be a CBI inquiry in the case.

What is the threat to a CBI inquiry that his scared of? Are there people Rasana in CBI? If CBI inquiry is, how are accused going to be saved. If it is possible that CBI to get big people country, why can,t they do an impartial investigation?

There is only one solution for this, there should be an agitation, and that is the only solution…If you don’t trust the police and SIT, why are you employing these people? You only get CBI because local police had failed and how is it possible that they have caught so many big people in India.

I have been drinking poison for a long time. This state doesn’t belong to only one community… I know what they can do. You don’t need to worry about them. You don’t have to worry about them, this state is not their fathers.

Our party was made by you, you did some good demonstrations when slogans were being raised these people started making dossier.

On this dossier you slap a PSA (Public Safety Act) on people, are you going to put these people behind bars because they raised slogans.

You raise slogans and protest against injustice why should PSA be slapped on you, you were raising slogan for your rights. If you are doing agitation do it with proper force, if you don’t want to do it go home then.

They are saying there is section 144, [asking people]. Do you know what it is?

It is nothing! (Kahk nahi.)

Here one girl had been killed and there have been many women missing since 1947, no is asking about them. So does it make a difference?

Someone died in Chani, no one did anything for him.

Listen what kind of law is this you are implementing one it is one-sided. You are discriminating people on bases of religion.

You have asked for CBI probe, we are with you do agitation. In front of the people, no one can do anything.

Only one man does need justice every one needs justice. A man slapped someone and you levelled PSA on him and your police are dividing people. Then you show law on one and on other six you don’t.

You are beating people and torturing them. Why are they beating them, there are technics modern, do a DNA test, narco test everything will be clear…So why are you beating them? Instead of making the rounds of districts and why are you beating these five people..

You have got an SSP (He doesn’t live in Kashmiri is a Kashmiri Pundit) from Kashmir, are police officers sick here in Jammu. You have got people from outside. One people if goes on leave another comes

Governments job is to provide a sense of security not to provide them with a sense of insecurity. The people should trust the government, I have fought five elections I know everything. I have been an MP.

Kootha people are very clever. when people were not what they are today. Is everyone going to teach us law now? We are with you and always will be with you.

And listen if your MLA goes from this place, he is (Hiranagr BJP MLA) now saying that people are with us and that is the reason we came here.

You have to keep your MLA with you and he will walk in front of you. You will curse your MLA, but there are games being played here. You have to be cautious. You have a non-political organization (Hindu Ekta Manch) the MLA here is scarred. He is a nice man no one can be like LAL Sangh, This man (MLA) will always with you.

Your MLA is your way to government and for the agitation, without him, you can’t win this battle. MLA will be with you.

He kept his point and he is not going to leave. Don’t make this a political issue. This is your issue and you have to win this issue.

If anyone has done injustice to ***** he is and a low man. If anyone is thinking, in this case, anyone is going to make an issue out it we won’t allow it. If you think people are going to make a stain on the name of ***** that we will not allow.

Here people with 15 and 20 stars on their shoulders have become dead: [referring to police] Don’t make much drama here, you don’t have to make people fearful.

If you have to give an interview and get the IAS, KAS or KPS, who is going to get the courage when it comes to dealing with these people. If you are frightening people this is not going to work.

Our slogan is Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas.

If Modi says I made your government and these people are being beaten is he going to leave us.

Listen, people from Rassan if someone touches you or puts his figure on you I will assure you that it is our guarantee we will deal with them. But you don’t have to migrate from here. Why should you leave, our villages in Kathua? It is a matter of shame.

We are Dogras, we have fought fights for centuries.

I will come back again if something wrong happens. You should continue with what you are doing if your demands are not meet I will show you the way how to do it.

This committee should remain in coordination.

We are with you and we will always be with you.