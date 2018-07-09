Kathua rape and murder case: Supreme Court orders transfer of accused to Gurdaspur jail

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the transfer of the accused in the Kathua gangrape and murder case from Kathua prison in Jammu and Kashmir to Gurdaspur district jail in Punjab.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the Jammu and Kashmir Police to file a supplementary chargesheet in the case within eight weeks. The apex court granted liberty to the litigants in the case to move the Punjab and Haryana High Court in case they felt aggrieved by the trial court orders.

The bench, also comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, directed the Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir governments to provide security to the trial judge and the special public prosecutor of the case. "The Jammu and Kashmir government shall ensure that family of the accused is allowed to meet the accused at Gurdaspur jail at its expenses," the top court said.

According to News18, the victim's lawyer Deepika Rajawat, is happy with the proceedings. "It feels like the Supreme Court is always with us to support us," said Rajawat.

#KathuaRape - We are happy with the order. It feels like the Supreme Court is always with us to support us: Deepika Rajawat, victim's lawyer pic.twitter.com/HhGEWeHDTS — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 9, 2018

The development came two months after the court transferred the trial of the case to Pathankot on the urging of the victim's family. The victim’s father said in his petition to the court that there was a threat to his family.

In January, a minor was abducted, raped and murdered in Rassana village in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district. The body of the girl, from the Bakarwal community, was recovered from Rassana forest in Kathua on 17 January, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area. According to the chargesheet, the victim was gang-raped multiple times at a prayer hall after the accused had carried out certain 'rituals', while they kept the girl in captivity for seven days.

With inputs from PTI