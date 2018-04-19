You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kathua rape and murder case: Students clash with security forces during protests in Jammu and Kashmir

India IANS Apr 19, 2018 13:36:49 IST

Srinagar: Students protesting the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua district, clashed with the security forces on Thursday in north Kashmir's Baramulla and south Kashmir's Shopian districts.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The protesters hit the roads in Shopian town and Delina area of Baramulla pelting stones at the security forces, who responded with tear smoke shells to quell the protests.

The protests occurred despite the authorities suspending class work in educational institutions at many places in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag districts.

After violent protests at over a dozen places on Wednesday, authorities had taken precautionary measures to avoid a face-off between the agitating students and the forces.


Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 13:36 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores