Kathua rape and murder case: Students clash with security forces during protests in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Students protesting the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu's Kathua district, clashed with the security forces on Thursday in north Kashmir's Baramulla and south Kashmir's Shopian districts.

The protesters hit the roads in Shopian town and Delina area of Baramulla pelting stones at the security forces, who responded with tear smoke shells to quell the protests.

The protests occurred despite the authorities suspending class work in educational institutions at many places in Srinagar, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Anantnag districts.

After violent protests at over a dozen places on Wednesday, authorities had taken precautionary measures to avoid a face-off between the agitating students and the forces.