Kathua rape and murder case: Several injured as students protest, clash with security personnel in Kashmir

Srinagar: Over two dozen students and security men were injured as students in different parts of the Kashmir valley clashed with security personnel on Wednesday to denounce the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl.

The protests first flared in Anantnag town, where the students of a college took on the security forces, who fired tear smoke shells. Over a dozen students were injured, doctors at a hospital said.

Clashes also erupted in the other south Kashmir towns of Pulwama, Tral and Awantipora.

Students at Anantnag, Awantipora and Tral also boycotted classes and hit the streets protesting against rape and murder of a minor from a nomadic community, an incident which has triggered nationwide outrage.

Reports said two policemen were injured in clashes with students of the Awantipora Islamic University of Science and Technology in Pulwama district.

A police statement said: "Today morning a peaceful protest was taken out in Anantnag which was allowed by police and the district administration. Subsequently, some miscreants indulged in stone-pelting and turned violent and tried to enforce a forceful shutdown in Anantnag town." It added the situation was now under control.

The statement added that the clashes in Pulwama started during an anti-encroachment drive.