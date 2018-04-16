Kathua rape case latest updates: Lawyers in New Delhi will be holding a march in protest at 3 pm on Monday against the "conduct" of lawyers of the Bar Association Jammu, who earlier had come out in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
For the survivors of the horrific 1991 Kunan-Poshpora mass rapes, the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has reopened old wounds, reported Greater Kashmir. The survivors came from their hamlet to show solidarity for the minor victim in Kathua. "If the state would have booked the perpetrators (armed forces) who unleashed terror in the village and raped our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives; a minor girl would not have been raped. Kunan-Poshpara could have acted as a deterrent, so that no girl in Jammu and Kashmir would ever be raped,” a victim said.
The trial in the Kathua rape case is set to begin on Monday amid nationwide protests against the rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. Scores of people took to streets on Sunday protesting over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.
According to media reports, the eight-year-old girl's father will approach the Supreme Court today to seek to move the trial of the rape and murder of his daughter to Chandigarh from Kathua.
The family members of Sanji Ram, the alleged conspirator of the Kathua rape and murder case, have said that he should be hanged publicly but only if a CBI probe into the case finds him guilty. The family members also criticised the national media for portraying their agitation for a CBI probe into the case as "pro-rapists" and "pro-culprits", and said the scribes were "delivering judgments without investigation".
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Kathua victim's family's counsel Deepika Rajawat said that she was threatened on Saturday and does not know till when she will be alive. "I don't know till when I will be alive. I can be raped, my modesty can be outraged, I can be killed, I can be damaged. I was threatened yesterday that 'we will not forgive you'. I am going to tell SC tomorrow that I am in danger," ANI quoted Rajawat as saying.
The Kathua chief judicial magistrate will be committing one of the charge sheets, in which seven people have been named, to the sessions court for trial whereas for the accused juvenile, trial will be held under the CJM as it is the designated court under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to officials.
The trial in the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case begins on Monday against eight accused who allegedly held an eight-year-old girl in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
The accused include a juvenile against whom a separate charge sheet was filed.
The chief judicial magistrate of Kathua will be committing one of the charge sheets, in which seven people have been named, to the sessions court for trial as mandated under the law. The chief judicial magistrate will, however, hold the trial for the juvenile as it is the designated court under the juvenile act, according to officials.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the sensitive case, a move being seen as made to ensure "neutrality" in view of Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case.
The trial is expected to go smoothly after the Jammu Bar association as well as the Kathua Bar received a rap on the kuckles by the Supreme Court on 13 April as the apex court took a strong note of some lawyers obstructing the judicial process in the case.
The Supreme Court initiated a case on its own record saying such impediment "affects the dispensation of justice and would amount to obstruction of access to justice".
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud was also critical of the Jammu High Court Bar Association, which had passed a resolution not to attend the courts saying "it is the duty of the bar association as a collective body and they cannot obstruct the process of law".
According to the charge sheets filed by the crime branch, the abduction, rape and killing of the Bakerwal girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area.
It lists the caretaker of 'Devisthan', a small temple, in a village in Kathua, about 90 kilometres from Jammu, as the main conspirator behind the crime.
Sanji Ram was allegedly joined by special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, friend Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu, Ram's nephew, a juvenile, and his son Vishal Jangotra alias "Shamma".
The charge sheet also names investigating officers head constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Ram and destroyed crucial evidence.
All eight are under arrest.
The crime branch will also be handing over the notices issued to the Jammu Bar Council as well as Kathua Bar Council for appearing before the Supreme Court on 19 April.
The Bar Association of Kathua has already retracted from its earlier statement of providing legal assistance free of cost to the accused and said “after going through the charge sheet presented by the crime branch (against the accused in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on 9 April) it is revealed that the allegations against the accused persons are very grave and as such this case is to be dealt with in a professional way.
"As such, we have withdrawn our offer to contest the case free of cost. Accused are free to engage any individual advocate and exercise their respective rights of defence in the court. It is for any individual advocate to accept the brief and the bar association will not come in the way of defence nor the bar association will hamper the prosecution," President of BAK Kirty Bhushan Mahajan had said in a seven page statement on Saturday.
Members of the same association had blocked the way of crime branch personnel from submitting the charge sheet before the chief judicial magistrate for six hours forcing the police to present it at the house of the magistrate.
Police have already registered a case against lawyers for obstructing public servants from performing their duty.
The Jammu Bar association, which was left red-faced after the Supreme Court's observation, attempted to put a brave face saying they had full faith in the apex court and said their main demand was for shifting of illegally settled Rohingyas.
It denounced the attempts made by certain quarters for making wrongful attempts to project the association as "pro-rapist" or "anti-national".
The association today fielded a senior woman advocate Surinder Kour who said "we are now satisfied that the case has reached the Supreme Court and we are satisfied that justice will be delivered to the minor girl."
JHCBA is on strike since 4 April and sponsored a general strike on 11 April in Jammu to press for its demands including for according district status to Nowshera sub division in Rajouri district.
"We included the demand for CBI probe into the Kathua rape and murder at the request of civil society," Kour said and accused the state government of forcing them into agitation by "giving no response to our concerns despite repeated memorandums and statements."
Speaking to ANI, the counsel for accused constable Tilak Raj, in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, said that he has not been provided with the copy of the full chargesheet. "Full chargesheet copy has not been provided to us. We are depending on information from social media. We are handicapped," counsel Aseem Sahni said.
Lawyers in New Delhi will be holding a march in protest at 3 pm on Monday against the "conduct" of lawyers of the Bar Association Jammu, who earlier had come out in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
The lawyers will march to the Bar Council of India and present a memorandum demanding action against the Jammu lawyers.
Children, adults rally nationwide over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, demand justice and strict punishment for rapists
Scores of people took to streets on Sunday protesting over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Condemning the government response in the two cases, protesters demanded swift trial and strict punishment for the culprits.
Various civil society groups sent invites on social media asking people to unite and demand justice for the two girls. Protests were held at Parliament Street in New Delhi where people gathered under the banner of NotInMyName against increasing incidents of rape and atrocities on Dalits and minorities.
Kathua victim's father to move Supreme Court today to transfer case outside Jammu
According to media reports, the eight-year-old girl's father will approach the Supreme Court today to seek to move the trial of the rape and murder of his daughter to Chandigarh from Kathua.
The victim's biological father, Mohammad Akhtar, has permitted the legal team to approach the apex court, reported DNA.
Alleged conspirator Sanji Ram's family wants CBI probe
The family members of Sanji Ram, the alleged conspirator of the Kathua rape and murder case, have said that he should be hanged publicly but only if a CBI probe into the case finds him guilty.
"My father (Sanji Ram) and brother (Vishal) should be hanged to death if they are found guilty, provided the investigation is conducted by a credible agency. We want justice for the girl by a probe through credible agency and only such probe can ensure our father's and brother's innocence," one of Ram's daughters said.
"Media should have heard us, our side and our fears on the probe by the Crime Branch. Wanting a CBI probe to give justice to 8-year girl, meant to media that we were shielding culprits or creating hurdle in the probe. It was wrong. We always batted for justice for the girl," she said. - PTI
Kathu wouldn't have happened if state had acted on Kunan-Poshpora, say mass rape victims
For the survivors of the horrific 1991 Kunan-Poshpora mass rapes, the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has reopened old wounds, reported Greater Kashmir. The survivors came from their hamlet to show solidarity for the minor victim in Kathua.
While expressing happiness that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is seeking to expedite the process by asking for a fast track court, a victim who had come along with other people from the village, said: "If this one rape has shaken her conscience, why is she unfazed by the mass rape of women by armed forces in Kunan-Poshpora? Doesn’t she have a responsibility towards us also?"
"If the state would have booked the perpetrators (armed forces) who unleashed terror in the village and raped our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives; a minor girl would not have been raped. Kunan-Poshpara could have acted as a deterrent, so that no girl in Jammu and Kashmir would ever be raped,” she further said.
Accused in Kathua rape case
The chargesheet lists the caretaker of 'Devisthan', a small temple, in a village in Kathua, about 90 kilometres from Jammu, as the main conspirator behind the crime. Sanji Ram was allegedly joined by special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, friend Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu, Ram's nephew, a juvenile, and his son Vishal Jangotra alias "Shamma".
The charge sheet also names investigating officers head constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Ram and destroyed crucial evidence.
'Don't know till when I will be alive': Kathua victim's lawyer Deepika Rajawat
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Kathua victim's family's counsel Deepika Rajawat said that she was threatened on Saturday and does not know till when she will be alive. "I don't know till when I will be alive. I can be raped, my modesty can be outraged, I can be killed, I can be damaged. I was threatened yesterday that 'we will not forgive you'. I am going to tell SC tomorrow that I am in danger," ANI quoted Rajawat as saying.
Not In My Name protests launched after Kathua, Unnao cases
Hundreds of people on Sunday participated in a protest march called "Not In My Name" at Parliament Street in the national capital against increasing incidents of rape and atrocities on Dalits and minorities.
Gurugram-based filmmaker Saba Dewan led the protest. The protest included artistes and students, who vented their anger over the incidents and claimed that Muslims in the country were living in fear. They said the rights of Dalits and Adivasis were being questioned.
"Today we mourn the rape and murder of a little girl in Kathua. Her crime was that she belonged to the Bakarwal Muslim community that the Hindutva forces want out of the area. Her rape and murder are part of a larger narrative of communal violence with women's bodies being used as a battlefield," said Saba.
Kathua rape case trial to begin today
The trial in the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case begins on Monday against eight accused who allegedly held an eight-year-old girl in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks death penalty for rape of minors
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded death penalty for those raping minors and also blasted the BJP for defending its MLA accused of raping a teenager in Uttar Pradesh.
While visiting the Rajghat where Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal's fast on the same issue entered the third day, Kejriwal said his government was ready to make amendments to the existing law to ensure death penalty to rapists of minors. — IANS
Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of BJP leaders
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of state ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh, reports ANI. Mufti has forwarded the resignations to Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, the report adds.
"If any lawyer is found guilty in the case, we have the rights to cancel their license for life," Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said to ANI
Bar Council of India says five-member team to investigate Kathua case, committee to submit report to Supreme Court on 19 April, reports ANI
BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga says party sent him to attend Hindu Ekta Manch rally
BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga, who drew criticism for attending a rally in support of the accused in Kathua rape case, alleged that BJP's state party leadership had sent the leaders to attend the meeting of the Hindu Ekta Manch.
“We were sent by the party. Our party president Sat Sharma sent us. We went there on the party’s instruction,” he said, speaking with Times Now on Saturday. "If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," he added.
Lawyer fighting for justice for Kathua rape victim alleges he was 'attacked by goons'
A lawyer fighting for justice for Kathua rape and murder victim on Saturday alleged he had been attacked by goons in Udhampur town.
Talib Hussain, a local lawyer has been in the forefront of seeking justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim during the last two months.
Hussain also opposed vehemently the demand of Jammu lawyers for transfer of the investigations in this case to the CBI. Police said they have taken cognizance of Hussain's complaint and started investigations. —IANS
Family of Kathua victim demand FIR against BJP ministers
According to ANI, the family members of the eight-year-old Kathua rape victim, said that an FIR should be lodged against the two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Chandra Prakash Ganga and Lal Singh, who had resigned after drawing criticism for attending a rally in support of the accused in the case.
Appreciate BJP support in Kathua case: PDP leader Naeem Akhtar
The Kathua case has united people of Jammu and Kashmir with rest of India, senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar said on Saturday. Speaking with reporters after the PDP meeting in Srinagar, Akhtar said that the way people of India have reacted to the incident and shown empathy will work towards unifying the people of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country.
"If the people of the country are united and think that Kashmir also has people just like the rest of India, it will help bridge the differences," he said.
Akhtar also thanked BJP leaders for their support in the case. "We appreciate BJP leaders for their support in the case. It's a confidence-building measure. If BJP-PDP continues to resolve their differences, there will be no alternative to this alliance," he added. He indicated that the PDP-BJP alliance was safe through this statement.
Akhtar also said that the Jammu and Kashmir high court is now monitoring the case and that the government is considering formulating a law for awarding death penalty to rapists who abuse minors.
No pressure on me to resign, says Chander Prakash Ganga
"There was no pressure on me to resign, I have done it by myself. If my resignation can save the image of my party, I will give this sacrifice," BJP leader Chander Prakash Ganga said about his resignation to ANI. He added that he has demanded a CBI enquiry into the case and asserted that he has never practised "politics for power."
Visuals of PDP's meeting over Kathua rape and murder case in Srinagar
India Today also reported that BJP has accepted the resignation of two Jammu and Kashmir ministers and will send the letters to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Ram Madhav meets two BJP ministers in Kathua
BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav meets two BJP ministers, Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga in Kathua, reports India Today. The leaders had tender their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in an event related to the Kathua rape case.
BJP leaders who attended rally should have been more alert, did not intend to hamper investigation
"On 1 March, a huge crowd gathered in Kathua and our ministers went there to pacify them," Ram Madhav said about the two BJP ministers who had attended a rally in support of the accused in Kathua rape and murder case on Friday.
"A misunderstanding took place, they should have been more alert. Their intention was not to hamper the investigation. Allegations on them being pro-rapists aren't true," Madhav added. He said that the ministers decided that they will resign from their post. "We held discussions on it and their resignation will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir chief minister today," he said to the press in Kathua.
PDP legislative meet at 2 pm
According to CNN-News18, the key PDP legislative meet will take place at 2 pm on Saturday. The Kathua rape case is likely to on the top agenda during the meet. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti had raised the issue of two BJP ministers “obstructing the process of justice”, in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, last week with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi who “assured” her that heads will roll. The BJP's architect of alliance with the PDP, Ram Madhav, has arrived in the state on Saturday to follow up on the prime minister’s commitment even as the two tainted ministers have resigned.
Mehbooba Mufti to ask Jammu and Kashmir HC to establish special fast track court for Kathua rape case
According to ANI, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will request the state high court Chief Justice to establish a special fast-track court for the Kathua rape case. It will be the first in the state where the trial will be expected to be completed within 90 days.
PDP sources also said that accused policemen are being terminated from service.
Minor accused in Kathua rape case was involved in fights with nomadic Muslims
The 15-year-old boy accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua is reportedly a "problem child" who often got into fights, reported Hindustan Times.His relatives described him as a "lean and thin boy afraid of the dark”. However, officials investigating the case said that the boy had developed a hatred for nomadic Muslims and got into fights with Gujjars, for which the police lodged a police complaint against him, three months before the Kathua rape took place.
Mehbooba Mufti lauds people for dismissing communal forces
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday lauded the people of Jammu for dismissing communal forces and their unwavering support for justice to an eight-year-old girl who was raped and killed in Kathua.
"I commend the manner in which the people of Jammu dismissed communal forces and were unwavering in their support for a little girl. It has strengthened my belief that Jammu serves as a model of inclusiveness and together the people of J-K inspire secular unity and righteousness," Mufti said in a tweet.
Presence at rally was meant to diffuse situation: Chaudhary Lal Singh
BJP leader Chaudhary Lal Singh on Saturday defended his participation in a rally supporting the accused in the Kathua rape and killing case, saying that it was meant to defuse the situation and restore normalcy.
Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga, BJP ministers in the Jammu and Kashmir coalition government, on Friday tendered their resignations after facing criticism for their participation in the event.
"We had gone to defuse the situation created due to migration one and half months back. We told them they should go back. Abdul Gani Kohli (minister) was sent to the house of the victim, so that an ugly situation was not created," Lal told reporters.
UN terms Kathua rape as 'horrific'
Terming as "horrific" the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed hope that the authorities will bring perpetrators of the brutal crime to justice.
"I think we've seen the media reports of this horrific case, of the abuse and the murder of a young girl. We very much hope that the authorities will bring the perpetrators to justice so they can be held accountable for the murder of this young girl," Guterres' spokesperson Stephane Dujjaric told reporters at his daily press briefing on Friday.
Perpetrators should be hanged, says victim's mother
Following the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, the victim's mother told The Economic Times that the perpetrators of the crime must be hanged. “I am sure she is waiting for justice. I will see her in dream again when she gets answers, when the perpetrators of the crime are hanged, when she gets justice,” she said.
'Thinking of amending POCSO Act', says Maneka Gandhi
"We've been thinking of amendments to POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) to bring death penalty for rape or provision that instills fear in people so that they refrain from doing anything wrong with children," Maneka Gandhi, Women and Child Development Minister told reporters
Resignation of BJP ministers to be discussed at PDP meet: Ram Madhav
Speaking to ANI, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav in Jammu said: "A meeting will be held. We will take stock of the current situation. The resignation of two ministers will be discussed as well."
Senior PDP leaders to meet today
A meeting of senior leaders of the ruling PDP has been called on Saturday to decide the party's course of action amid demands to remove two ministers of its ally BJP from the Jammu and Kashmir government for participating in a rally supporting those accused in the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
Congress leaders across the country speak out on Kathua, Unnao horror
Congress goes on the offensive as BJP cedes ground
Congress leaders react to Rahul Gandhi's midnight march
Congress behind agitations in Jammu, BJP-PDP govt acted very fast, says Ram Madhav
"We actually acted very fast, state govt & Police acted swiftly. Congress is trying to politicize the issue, I am accusing Congress of being behind the agitations in Jammu," Ram Madhav told ANI.
Indiscretion on part of 2 of our MLAs, says BJP leader Ram Madhav
There was indiscretion on part of our two ministers (Lal Singh & PC Ganga), coming under pressure of local public they spoke at a gathering. I immediately flew to Jammu as soon as I got to know and told the party that we should fully support the investigation," Ram Madhav said.
"Hang them", says Kathua victim's grandfather
Congress Twitter handle pushes social media video content on protest day
'I only put forward people's demand for CBI probe': BJP MLA Chaudhary Charan Singh after quitting as minister
"When we met people they put forward a demand of CBI inquiry, we had simply put it across being people's representatives. Now, such a perception is being created that I deemed it fit to tender my resignation (as Jammu and Kashmir minister)," Chaudhary Lal Singh told ANI.
Two BJP ministers resigned after Mehbooba Mufti expressed displeasure on their stand to BJP, says report
The two BJP ministers who supported the rape accused in the Kathua rape case have handed over their resignations, reportedly after Mehbooba Mufti expressed her displeasure to BJP's central leadership.
BJP leader Ram Madhav leaves for Jammu after 2 BJP ministers resign
BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav will leave for Jammu shortly as the news of two ministers resigning from the Mehbooba Mufti cabinet came, India Today report.
Narendra Modi finally breaks silence, says guilty will not be spared
"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," he said.
The prime minister was speaking at an event to mark the inauguration of Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi.
Two BJP MLAs who supported Kathua rape accused quit as ministers
Two BJP Ministers Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga who backed Kathua rape accused have submitted their resignation to Jammu and Kashmir state BJP president Sat Sharma for further action.
PDP calls meeting tomorrow in Srinagar
The PDP leadership will meet on Saturday in Srinagar to discuss the situation emerging following the brutal gangrape and killing of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua, a party spokesman said.
According to PDP sources, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who will chair the meeting, is likely to tell the BJP, a coalition partner in the ruling coalition in the state, to ask its ministers - Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga - to resign.
The two ministers had attended a meeting in the girl's village in support of the accused in the case and demanded a CBI probe in the matter last month. - PTI
NC demands sacking of BJP ministers defending Kathua rape accused
National Conference on Friday demanded sacking of two BJP ministers for defending the accused in the Kathua rape case.
A party statement said that a day long meeting of the party's core group at its headquarters on Thursday, chaired by party president Farooq Abdullah and attended by working president Omar Abdullah, discussed "in detail the insensitive handling of the horrific Kathua rape and murder case by the state government".
Expressing solidarity with the victim's family, the NC said that it will not cooperate with the state government "until and unless the two erring cabinet ministers are sacked for their unacceptable, abhorrent and criminal behaviour in the light of this tragedy and its politicisation". - IANS
Congress to stage nationwide protests against violence against women
The Congress is seeking to take forward the protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and has asked its cadres at state and district headquarters to stage similar demonstrations across the country, demanding justice for the victims.
Sources said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked party cadres to organise similar protests on Friday in support of protection of women. - PTI
Jammu and Kashmir DGP assures protection to victim's family, witnesses
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief SP Vaid asserted that all necessary steps will be taken to provide protection to the family members of the eight-year-old girl, and the witnesses in the case.
"We will do whatever is required and take care of it. Nothing to worry about," Vaid said when asked about alleged threats to the witnesses, including the family members of the victim. - PTI
AAP to 'gherao' prime minister's residence over Unnao, Kathua rape
The Aam Aadmi Party will 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Sunday over what it said was his silence on the rapes in Unnao and Kathua.Addressing the media, senior party leader Gopal
Rai said the party would also launch a country-wide campaign after Sunday on rising attacks against women. He also said the prime minister became silent whenever the country faced trouble. "Why is he silent? What is the reason? Even Manmohan Singh used to speak at times." - IANS
People gather at Mumbai's Azad Maidan demanding justice for Kathua rape victim
News18 reported that hundreds of people have gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to demand justice for the Kathua rape victim. They also want amendments in the POCSO act.
Supreme Court takes note of incident, issues notices to bar bodies
The Supreme Court directed members of the bar not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the case in Jammu and Kashmir as it took note of lawyers obstructing the victim's counsel from appearing in court.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud sought responses from the Bar Council of India, state bar council, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua district bar association by 19 April.
The apex court agreed to take suo motu cognisance of the case after several lawyers who had mentioned the matter before it came out with materials about the incident.
Victim's family should get justice: Rajnath Singh
Union minister Rajnath Singh said that the victim's family should get justice. Singh told reporters that he is in favour of ensuring proper justice to the family of the 8-year-old girl. - PTI
Victim's family says accused should be hanged
The victim's family told News18 that they are in a lot of pain and live in constant fear after the incident. "The accused should be hanged," they added.
Congress to hold candlelight march at capitals of all the states against Kathua and Unnao rape cases, reports ANI.
SC asks bar associations in Jammu, Kathua not to obstruct judicial proceedings in the Kathua rape case
The apex court has issued notices to four lawyers' bodies for obstructing the victim's counsel appearing in the Kathua gangrape and murder case. It has also sought their responses by 19 April.
'Mehbooba Mufti wants Centre to take a call on sacking of two ministers'
Quoting sources, CNN-News18 reported that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wants the Centre to take a call on the action to be taken against BJP ministers for showing support to culprits in the Kathua rape and murder case.
Supreme Court issues notice to Bar Council of India, Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, Jammu High Court Bar Association and Kathua Bar Association on a plea against lawyers allegedly blocking filing of chargesheet, reports ANI.
Oommen Chandy slams Narendra Modi over silence
Former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence on the rape and murder of a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
In his Facebook post, Chandy said this was one of the worst incidents that the country had witnessed. "Instead of writing slogans of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padao', "you should first correct your supporters who have done this ghastly crime to turn into a human being.
"The news of this incident surfaced when you were on fast and by now several hours have passed and you continue to be silent. This is the biggest challenge to our country.
"It's not when you wish your friends and others in the US or Europe happy birthday, but when you join the suffering and pain of your own people that you become a leader with a big heart," said Chandy.
'Mehbooba Mufti must decide if she wants supporters of eight-year-old's murderers in her Cabinet'
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah demanded that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti show her "braveness" by sacking the two BJP ministers who reportedly attended a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case. "The prime minister job is not the decide on Jammu and Kashmir; that is the chief minister's job. Mehbooba Mufti has to decide if she wants such ministers in her Cabinet who are set to save eight-year-old's murderers," Abdullah told reporters.
Ghulam Nabi Azad talks on links with Jammu Bar Association
Addressing BJP's claim on Congress' links with the Jammu Bar Association(JBA), senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "Yes he(JBA chief BS Slathia) was my polling agent, and also Lal Singh(BJP Jammu and Kashmir minister) was in Congress.They were secular then, but BJP has vitiated the atmosphere so badly in Jammu and Kashmir that these individuals have now turned communal."
Media want investigations to conclude in two minutes: Maneka
Confirming her earlier statement on amending the POCSO Act, Maneka Gandhi slammed media by saying that important decisions aren't taken in two minutes.
"Aap log (media) chaahte hain ki 2 minute mein karyavahi ho jaye (You guys want investigations to conclude in two minutes ). Action is being taken by state governments. Also, we are contemplating an amendment in law which awards death penalty to rapists of minors below 12 years of age," Maneka was quoted as saying by ANI.
First shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women': BJP's insensitive rebuttal to Congress
Lekhi further alleged that this was Congress' plan all along: "...first shout 'minority minority', then 'Dalit Dalit', and now 'women women' and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments. Party (BJP) has already condemned this act, two individuals (BJP Jammu and Kashmir ministers) were mislead and misguided by people. Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course."
Why no candle march for other rape and murder victims, asks Meenakshi Lekhi
"Apart from Kathua and Unnao cases, there was another case in Assam's Naigon where a Class XII student was raped first and then burnt to death. Why no candle march for her," Lekhi asked mediapersons.
Lekhi was speaking on behalf of the ruling government and alleged that Congress is playing dirty political games involving women and children. The BJP spokesperson also alleged misreporting by the media.
Meenakshi Lekhi says Jammu Bar Association is led by the Congress
Alleging that the Congress is playing "dirty" politics in the country and playing with the future of children and women, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said that a fair investigation was conducted in the Kathua murder and rape case. "SIT was formed and six-seven people were arrested. Also, I would like to say it on record that the Jammu Bar Association president BS Slathia was the polling agent of Ghulam Nabi Azad ji," Lekhi said.
The Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ), had alleged that its agitation for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kathua rape and murder was wrongly being portrayed as "communal". The Jammu city has been tense since the brutal rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl belonging to the nomadic Muslim Bakharwal community. The police have arrested eight people in the case, but the Bar Association has opposed the action alleging "targeting of minority Dogras".
8 men accused for raping 8-year-old Kathua victim: Evidence against them
The Kathua rape victim's body was found on 17 January after days of brutality. Investigations led the police to the 19-year-old school dropout who had often seen the victim grazing horses, and to his uncle Sanji Ram, who was in charge of the temple where police found forensic evidence.
Medical tests confirmed that the teen, who had first claimed to be 15, was not underage. He confessed, NDTV quoted the police as saying. Accused no.2 is Sanji Ram — a former government official reportedly planned the crime and even kept side a huge amount of money for bribes. He was arrested after the teen's confession, forensic tests and based on the interrogation of various suspects.
The man who allegedly wanted to rape ***** one more time before she was killed is Special Police Officer Deepak Khajuria, police chargesheet said. He was named in the teen's statement to the police. Call data records also established his presence at the place where ***** was kept locked in for days.
The fourth accused is another Special Police Officer, Surinder Kumar. Witnesses saw him at the crime scene. Call data records also prove his presence. The teen named his friend Parvesh Kumar, who is the fifth accused. He was one of the men who repeatedly raped the child.
Sanji Ram's son Vishal Jangotra was arrested on the basis of forensic tests. Vishal, studying in Meerut, travelled to Kathua after a phone-call from the teen who said he could "satisfy his lust", the police chargesheet said.
Miss my daughter everyday: Father of Kathua rape and murder victim
The Kathua rape victim's father speaks to ANI:
"I miss my daughter everyday. Those responsible for killing my daughter should be hanged till death."
Why should action be not taken against you? Delhi HC issues notices to media houses who disclosed identity of 8-year-old victim
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to several media houses who disclosed identity of Kathua victim, asking them why action should not be taken against the organisations. The high court took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports revealing victim's name.
The law of the land states that the identity of a rape victim cannot be disclosed and those guilty of doing so face be punished under Section 228-A of the Indian Penal Code. However, Jammu and Kashmir is ruled by State Ranbir Penal Code or RPC. Indian Penal Code is not applicable in the Valley under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.
Thousands of men and women stood up...: tweets Rahul Gandhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted a note of thanks for all those who participated in Thursday's midnight candlelight vigil. "Thousands of men and women stood up to be counted in the battle for justice and to protest the rising acts of violence against girls and women. I thank each and every one of you for your support. It shall not be in vain."
Hundreds of Congress workers assembled at the India Gate on the call of their party chief to protest against the "silence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rape incidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, and seek justice for the victims. Several senior Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ambika Soni, joined the Thursday midnight candle-light protest. People also gathered at the place in sizeable numbers to express their support.
We want *****'s tormentors to be hanged, says *****'s family
Speaking to News18, *****'s sister said that the aggrieved family saw the victim's hand, leg and jaw broken.
"We were not even allowed to bury her in our area. We were forced to consign the body to a grave far away. We want her tormentors to be hanged. We are satisfied with the investigation till now, but justice will only be delivered after those people are hanged," her sister says, adding that the family has also received threats.
Maneka Gandhi calls for death penalty for child rape
Amid nationwide grief and anger over the gang-rape and murder of eight-year-old *****, there is a move to change the law for sexual crimes against children to bring in the death penalty for child rape. Union Minister Maneka Gandhi declared it in a video message in which she said she was "deeply, deeply" disturbed by the Kathua rape case.
Maneka said her Women and Child Development Ministry would move a cabinet note on Monday to amend POCSO, the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act. "I have been deeply, deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the POCSO Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years," said Maneka Gandhi in a video posted on YouTube.
CJI likely to hear Kathua plea in Supreme Court today
Lawyer PV Dinesh told the Supreme Court about Jammu lawyers preventing the course of law in Kathua rape case and requested CJI Dipak Misra to take suo moto cognisance of it.
There is a strong likelihood of the CJI-led bench hearing the petition today.
Never felt this fear before, says *****'s sister
Coming from the Muslim nomadic shepherd Bakarwal community, eight-year-old *****'s sister says that they have spent their lives roaming in the jungles with their cattle, but never have they felt such kind of fear that they are facing now. The chargesheet filed by the CBI stated the plot was carried to “dislodge the Bakarwal community in Rassana”, the village in Kathua district where the minor lived.
PIL likely to be filed in Supreme Court against Jammu lawyers
A group of Supreme Court lawyers has requested the Chief Justice of India to take suo motu cognisance against lawyers' conduct in Kathua rape case. Advocate P V Dinesh mentioned the case before CJI Dipak Misra and asked for action against Jammu lawyers for impeding justice.
Hearing the issue, the CJI asks the group to bring "some material before" the court to proceed. A PIL is likely to be filed during the course of the day.
There should be no victim shaming, says Smriti Irani
Breaking her silence for the first time since the Kathua rape case, Information and Broadcast Minister Smriti Irani said, "Law agencies and government are taking necessary action. As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming."
It can't get worse than this: SP Vaid
Reacting to the Kathua rape case and the shoddy investigation that has led to the massive outrage against the crime, Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said that it couldn't get worse than this.
"The SIT has done a very professional job and filed chargesheet, now we hope justice will be done," Vaid told ANI.
Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch to hand over notices issued to Jammu, Kathua Bar Council
The crime branch will be handing over the notices issued to the Jammu Bar Council as well as Kathua Bar Council for appearing before the Supreme Court on 19 April.
WATCH: Spot where eight-year-old girl was raped and killed in Kathua
'Full chargesheet copy not provided to us,' claims accused constable's lawyer
Speaking to ANI, the counsel for accused constable Tilak Raj, in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, said that he has not been provided with the copy of the full chargesheet. "Full chargesheet copy has not been provided to us. We are depending on information from social media. We are handicapped," counsel Aseem Sahni said.
Death penalty won't solve problem, attitude towards women needs to change
The facts show that to prevent sexual crimes, we have to make large changes in our society and its treatment of women at the level of the family, writes Aakar Patel in this Firstpost article. And we need to ensure that the existing laws on reporting sexual violence are followed at the level of every police station across India. This is very, very hard work but it will ensure that the rate of reporting goes up, at least to the levels where it is in the rest of the world. After the rate of reporting goes up, the state needs to ensure that it conducts proper investigations (which need resources and cannot be done with the same force or budget) that increases the rate of convictions.
Indian students groups in Britain seek swift action in Kathua, Unnao rapes
As many as 19 Indian student and alumni groups in various British universities have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, seeking tough measures against the culprits before he addresses his "Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath" event in London on 18 April.
"We, the Indian student and alumni community in the UK, are deeply horrified and demand immediate proceedings against the accused in both cases (Kathua and Unnao). By taking swift and strict action, please show that the Indian government's initial silence and delayed response to these horrific crimes against humanity are not a support of the accused because the accused have some or the other link with those in power."
"Prime Minister, you have not shied away from taking difficult decisions in the past, such as with demonetisation. Please take similar extraordinary steps to prove that India's daughters matter," the groups said in the letter. - IANS
Delhi lawyers to hold protest march at 3 pm today
Lawyers in New Delhi will be holding a march in protest at 3 pm on Monday against the "conduct" of lawyers of the Bar Association Jammu, who earlier had come out in support of those accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua.
The lawyers will march to the Bar Council of India and present a memorandum demanding action against the Jammu lawyers.
WATCH: Kathua rape and murder case trial to begin today
RECAP: Bar Association Kathua withdraws offer to contest accused's case for free
The Bar Association Kathua (BAK) on Saturday withdrew its offer to contest without charge the case of the eight people accused in the rape and murder case of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in the district.
"We have withdrawn our offer to contest the case free of cost. Accused are free to engage any individual advocate and exercise their respective rights of defence in the court. It is for any individual advocate to accept the brief and the bar association will not come in the way of defence nor will hamper the prosecution," BAK president Kirty Bhushan Mahajan said. - PTI
Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweets on Kathua, Unnao rape cases
Kathua rape case hearing to take place at Kathua Session Court
Children, adults rally nationwide over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, demand justice and strict punishment for rapists
Scores of people took to streets on Sunday protesting over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district and the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Condemning the government response in the two cases, protesters demanded swift trial and strict punishment for the culprits.
Various civil society groups sent invites on social media asking people to unite and demand justice for the two girls. Protests were held at Parliament Street in New Delhi where people gathered under the banner of NotInMyName against increasing incidents of rape and atrocities on Dalits and minorities.
Kathua victim's father to move Supreme Court today to transfer case outside Jammu
According to media reports, the eight-year-old girl's father will approach the Supreme Court today to seek to move the trial of the rape and murder of his daughter to Chandigarh from Kathua.
The victim's biological father, Mohammad Akhtar, has permitted the legal team to approach the apex court, reported DNA.
Kathua rape case must be heard outside Jammu, victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat tells Firstpost
Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer appearing in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on behalf of *****’s father Mohammad Akhtar is determined to fight for justice for the eight-year-old girl who was brutally gang-raped and murdered in the Kathua district of Jammu in January this year.
"I do not think the case should be taken up in Jammu. I will discuss the matter with Mohammad Akhtar about transferring the case to another court," she said.
People take part in a candlelight vigil at protest demanding justice for Kathua and Unnao rape case victims, in Moradabad
Alleged conspirator Sanji Ram's family wants CBI probe
The family members of Sanji Ram, the alleged conspirator of the Kathua rape and murder case, have said that he should be hanged publicly but only if a CBI probe into the case finds him guilty.
"My father (Sanji Ram) and brother (Vishal) should be hanged to death if they are found guilty, provided the investigation is conducted by a credible agency. We want justice for the girl by a probe through credible agency and only such probe can ensure our father's and brother's innocence," one of Ram's daughters said.
"Media should have heard us, our side and our fears on the probe by the Crime Branch. Wanting a CBI probe to give justice to 8-year girl, meant to media that we were shielding culprits or creating hurdle in the probe. It was wrong. We always batted for justice for the girl," she said. - PTI
Delhi Commission for Women fasts for third day against doctors advice
Demanding the death penalty for rapists, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal continued her indefinite hunger strike for the third day on Sunday despite warnings from doctors. "Her (Maliwal's) medical condition is not good. Doctors have advised her to break her fast but she is not giving up," a DCW official said.
The DCW chief tweeted: "The police initially asked me to vacate the place. Now the DCP has come with entire police force with a false doctors' report saying my life is in danger. But I can run for 5 km. They will forcibly pick me up in the night. They are not allowing me to consult a private doctor. What is the fear @narendramodi?"
Kathu wouldn't have happened if state had acted on Kunan-Poshpora, say mass rape victims
For the survivors of the horrific 1991 Kunan-Poshpora mass rapes, the murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua has reopened old wounds, reported Greater Kashmir. The survivors came from their hamlet to show solidarity for the minor victim in Kathua.
While expressing happiness that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is seeking to expedite the process by asking for a fast track court, a victim who had come along with other people from the village, said: "If this one rape has shaken her conscience, why is she unfazed by the mass rape of women by armed forces in Kunan-Poshpora? Doesn’t she have a responsibility towards us also?"
"If the state would have booked the perpetrators (armed forces) who unleashed terror in the village and raped our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives; a minor girl would not have been raped. Kunan-Poshpara could have acted as a deterrent, so that no girl in Jammu and Kashmir would ever be raped,” she further said.
Farooq Abdullah wants bill to award death penalty for raping minors
Opposition National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday demanded a special session of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to bring in a bill to award capital punishment to those who rape minors. Abduallah's comment comes in the backdrop of a nationwide condemnation of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.
"Capital punishment must be brought in for such cases. She (Kathua rape victim) is just like my daughter. Thank God, today the nation has woken up and they have taken it very seriously. I hope justice will be done and we will bring a bill in the Assembly session wherein (if) any such incident takes place, the hanging must be brought in," he said.- PTI
Accused in Kathua rape case
The chargesheet lists the caretaker of 'Devisthan', a small temple, in a village in Kathua, about 90 kilometres from Jammu, as the main conspirator behind the crime. Sanji Ram was allegedly joined by special police officers Deepak Khajuria and Surender Verma, friend Parvesh Kumar alias Mannu, Ram's nephew, a juvenile, and his son Vishal Jangotra alias "Shamma".
The charge sheet also names investigating officers head constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutta, who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from Ram and destroyed crucial evidence.
Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of BJP ministers
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday accepted the resignations of two controversial BJP ministers, who had participated in a rally in support of the people arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua, officials said.
The resignations of Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga were received from BJP state chief Sat Sharma this morning which were immediately accepted and forwarded to Governor NN Vohra for completing the procedural formalities, they said.
Protests against Kathua, Unnao rape case in Mumbai's Bandra area
BJP demands sacking of Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir
The BJP on Sunday demanded the sacking of Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, claiming that he was seen in a video terming the police probe in the Kathua rape-and-murder case motivated and defending the public protests against it.
In the video, which was played during a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Mir is purportedly telling reporters that the locals believed the investigation was motivated and that the main culprits were still at large.
07:46 (IST)
RECAP: Former bureaucrats write to prime minister on Kathua and Unnao rape cases
In a strongly-worded open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a group of former civil servants on Sunday asked him to check the nation's "free fall into anarchy" by acting tough against the culprits of the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and the perpetrators of hate crimes across the country.
07:43 (IST)
'Don't know till when I will be alive': Kathua victim's lawyer Deepika Rajawat
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the Kathua victim's family's counsel Deepika Rajawat said that she was threatened on Saturday and does not know till when she will be alive. "I don't know till when I will be alive. I can be raped, my modesty can be outraged, I can be killed, I can be damaged. I was threatened yesterday that 'we will not forgive you'. I am going to tell SC tomorrow that I am in danger," ANI quoted Rajawat as saying.
Rape, murder of eight-year-old girl part of strategy to remove Bakarwals from area, says chargesheet
According to the charge sheets filed by the crime branch, the abduction, rape and killing of the Bakerwal girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the minority nomadic community from the area.
07:36 (IST)
Visual of people take part in a candle light vigil in protest against Kathua and Unnao rape cases, in Amritsar on Sunday
Image courtesy: PTI
Not In My Name protests launched after Kathua, Unnao cases
Hundreds of people on Sunday participated in a protest march called "Not In My Name" at Parliament Street in the national capital against increasing incidents of rape and atrocities on Dalits and minorities.
Gurugram-based filmmaker Saba Dewan led the protest. The protest included artistes and students, who vented their anger over the incidents and claimed that Muslims in the country were living in fear. They said the rights of Dalits and Adivasis were being questioned.
"Today we mourn the rape and murder of a little girl in Kathua. Her crime was that she belonged to the Bakarwal Muslim community that the Hindutva forces want out of the area. Her rape and murder are part of a larger narrative of communal violence with women's bodies being used as a battlefield," said Saba.
RECAP: Bar Council of India asks Jammu, Kathua lawyers' associations to end strike
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday asked the Jammu and Kathua bar associations to call off their strike and decided to send a five-member team headed by a former high court chief justice to investigate the alleged incident of misconduct on part of the lawyers there in connection with the Kathua rape-murder case.
BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra told reporters that if any lawyer is found guilty, then the council will go to the extent of cancelling the legal practise licence.
Two Sikh special public prosecutors appointed to maintain neutrality
The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the sensitive case, a move being seen as made to ensure "neutrality" in view of Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case.
07:12 (IST)
Trial for accused juvenile to be held separately
The chief judicial magistrate of Kathua will be committing one of the charge sheets, in which seven people have been named, to the sessions court for trial as mandated under the law. The chief judicial magistrate will, however, hold the trial for the juvenile as it is the designated court under the Juvenile Justice Act, according to officials.
Kathua rape case trial to begin today
The trial in the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case begins on Monday against eight accused who allegedly held an eight-year-old girl in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
Trial in Kathua rape-murder case begins on Monday
The trial in the gruesome Kathua rape and murder case begins on Monday against eight accused who allegedly held an eight-year-old girl in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua district for a week in January this year during which she was kept sedated and sexually assaulted before being bludgeoned to death.
The accused include a juvenile against whom a separate charge sheet was filed. The chief judicial magistrate of Kathua will be committing one of the charge sheets, in which seven people have been named, to the sessions court for trial as mandated under the law. The chief judicial magistrate will, however, hold the trial for the juvenile as it is the designated court under the juvenile act, according to officials.
The Jammu and Kashmir government has appointed two special public prosecutors, both Sikhs, for the trial in the sensitive case, a move being seen as made to ensure "neutrality" in view of Hindu-Muslim polarisation over the case.
The trial is expected to go smoothly after the Jammu Bar association as well as the Kathua Bar received a rap on the knuckles by the Supreme Court on 13 April as the apex court took a strong note of some lawyers obstructing the judicial process in the case. The Supreme Court initiated a case on its own record saying such impediment "affects the dispensation of justice and would amount to obstruction of access to justice". —PTI
Never raised questions on police probe into case, says Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir
Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Sunday claimed it was after his demand that the accused in the Kathua rape case were arrested and said he had never raised questions on the state police's probe in the matter.
Mir's remarks came after the BJP this morning played a video purportedly showing him calling the police probe into the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua as motivated and defending the public protests against it.
"This is an old video. The statement was given by me in March. It was prior to the arrest of the mastermind and main accused, and others (in the Kathua case)," he said. The saffron party has also demanded that Congress president Rahul Gandhi sack Mir.
"It was after my statement, the main accused and mastermind, Sanji Ram, and others were arrested. I never raised a question mark on the probe (by the crime branch). I have never demanded a CBI probe (into the matter)," Mir said. —PTI
Not In My Name protests launched after Kathua, Unnao cases; hundreds march over atrocities against minorities
Hundreds of people on Sunday participated in a protest march called "Not In My Name" at Parliament Street in the national capital against increasing incidents of rape and atrocities on Dalits and minorities.
Gurgaon-based filmmaker Saba Dewan led the protest. The protest included artistes and students, who vented their anger over the incidents and claimed that Muslims in the country were living in fear. They said the rights of Dalits and Adivasis were being questioned.
Death penalty won't solve problem, attitude towards women needs to change
The facts show that to prevent sexual crimes, we have to make large changes in our society and its treatment of women at the level of the family. And we need to ensure that the existing laws on reporting sexual violence are followed at the level of every police station across India. This is very, very hard work but it will ensure that the rate of reporting goes up, at least to the levels where it is in the rest of the world. After the rate of reporting goes up, the state needs to ensure that it conducts proper investigations (which need resources and cannot be done with the same force or budget) that increases the rate of convictions.
All of this is difficult, and most politicians know that it is close to impossible. That is why the easy way is chosen and that is to demand that rapists be hanged. The fact that murderers are also hanged and it has no effect on murders does not seem to worry us.
Group of former civil servants pens letter to PM, tells him to 'act tough' against culprits of Kathua, Unnao rape cases
In a strongly-worded open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a group of former civil servants on Sunday asked him to check the nations "free fall into anarchy" by acting tough against the culprits of the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and the perpetrators of hate crimes across the country.
Holding Modi responsible "more than anyone else" for the "terrifying state of affairs" and pointing out that both in Uttar Pradesh (Unnao) and Jammu and Kashmir (Kathua) it is his party (BJP) that is in power, the 49 former civil servants who included Aruna Roy, Harsh Mander, Wajahat Habibullah, Jawahar Sircar and NC Saxena, termed the present state of affairs an "existential crisis".
"This is a moment of existential crisis, a turning point — the way the government responds now will determine whether we as a nation and as a republic have the capacity to overcome the crisis of constitutional values, of governance and the ethical order within which we function.
The group has also demanded the convening of an all-party meeting "to deliberate on ways in which the phenomenon of hate crime can be tackled socially, politically and administratively". —IANS
Protests held against Kathua, Unnao rape cases outside Mira Road station in Mumbai
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeks death penalty for rape of minors
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded death penalty for those raping minors and also blasted the BJP for defending its MLA accused of raping a teenager in Uttar Pradesh.
While visiting the Rajghat where Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal's fast on the same issue entered the third day, Kejriwal said his government was ready to make amendments to the existing law to ensure death penalty to rapists of minors. — IANS
Former MP Tariq Karra says resignations of BJP ministers aimed at 'saving Mehbooba Mufti govt'
Former MP Tariq Hameed Karra on Sunday played down resignations of two BJP ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was aimed at saving Mehbooba Mufti-led government in the state.
"Both the PDP and BJP are trying to play smart by the way of fixing the match through rhetoric and pre-emptive measures like withdrawing the ministers from cabinet simply to save this government and remain glued to the power," Karra, one of the founding members of the PDP, said in a statement in Jammu.
Karra resigned from the PDP in September 2016 over differences with the party leadership over its alliance with the BJP and later joined Congress in February last year. He said the people of the state were going through "one of the worst political crisis in last 25 years". —PTI
Solid case built by Jammu police against accused offers hope that justice will be served
There is also a sharp contrast between the strictly professional manner with which senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch investigated the case in Kathua and the connivance of the state administration in Uttar Pradesh to protect the politically powerful from charges of rape and murder.
Despite the active participation of at least one police officer in the ghastly crime and several other policemen in the cover-up operation, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch has not tried to protect its own but booked them in the charge sheet. Led ably by Ramesh Kumar Jalla, Senior Superintendent of Police, J&K Crime Branch, Jammu division, the crime branch team has also stood firm in the face of a sustained agitation by lawyers, politicians and different sections of civil society in Jammu to let off the accused in the case.
In fact, had it not been for the painstaking investigation into the case by the Special Investigative Team (SIT) that resulted in a meticulous 11-page charge sheet the true story of why and how the eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and brutalised while grazing her horses in the meadow would have never emerged.
Indian students from leading universities in UK write to Narendra Modi ahead of his visit demanding justice in rape cases
Indian students and alumni based in the UK have delivered a letter for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Indian High Commission in London asking him to take "extraordinary measures" to ensure justice in rape cases reported from different states in India.
The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) the UK, together with 19 India-related societies at leading UK universities, submitted the letter dated 14 April ahead of the Indian PM's four-day visit to the UK on Tuesday.
It urges the Indian government to take "extraordinary measures" in the horrific rape cases that have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and more recently in Gujarat. "Hon Prime Minister, extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. You have not shied away from taking difficult decisions in the past, such as with demonetisation. Please take similar extraordinary steps to prove that India's daughters matter," the letter reads. —PTI
18:42 (IST)
BJP may give ministers who backed accused second chance, but some party leaders lobbying for new faces
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP will submit a report to party president Amit Shah within 15 days on the alleged role of two former ministers in inciting people to protest against the PDP-BJP coalition government and defend the accused in the rape and murder of an eight-year-old Gujjar girl of Kathua.
BJP sources say that while the party is committed to securing the interests of Hindus in Jammu region, one of its factions has accused former ministers Chaudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga of damaging the PDP-BJP coalition government by seeking to inflame protests against it.
However, in a meeting of party leaders headed by national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday in Jammu, both Singh and Ganga were told that they could be brought back into the cabinet if an internal party probe found they went to Kathua “to secure the interests of the party and the government” by placating the Hindus of the region who had been riled up that the probe was being handled by Muslim officers.
18:35 (IST)
Bar Council of India asks Jammu, Kathua bar bodies to call off strike; to hold meeting with them on Monday
The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Sunday asked the Jammu and Kathua bar associations to call off their strike and decided to send a five-member team headed by a former high court chief justice to investigate the alleged incident of misconduct on part of the lawyers there in connection with the Kathua rape-murder case.
BCI chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra told reporters that if any lawyer is found guilty, then the council will go to the extent of cancelling the legal practise licence.
"The BCI has decided to issue a direction and make an appeal to the Jammu High Court Bar Association and the Kathua Bar Association to call off their strike with immediate effect. We have made a request and issued a direction to them to convene an extraordinary meeting tomorrow to decide on the issue," he said.
The bar council's decision came after its general body meeting which was convened on Sunday in the backdrop of the apex court's notice to it.
18:21 (IST)
Visuals of protests held in Bandra, Mumbai against the Unnao, Kathua rape cases
Alleged conspirator's family says he should be 'publicly hanged,' but demands CBI probe before any punishment
The family members of Sanji Ram, the alleged conspirator of the Kathua rape and murder case, have said that he should be hanged publicly but only if a CBI probe into the case finds him guilty.
The family members also criticised the national media for portraying their agitation for a CBI probe into the case as "pro-rapists" and "pro-culprits", and said the scribes were "delivering judgments without investigation".
Huddled together under a tree in a nondescript hamlet in their village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, Ram's family members have been demanding an "impartial investigation by a credible agency". Sixteen women, who were on a fast demanding a CBI probe into the case, have been hospitalised in past 15 days.
"My father (Sanji Ram) and brother (Vishal) should be hanged to death if they are found guilty, provided the investigation is conducted by a credible agency. We want justice for the girl by a probe through the credible agency and only such probe can ensure our father's and brother's innocence," one of Ram's daughters said. —PTI
Protest held at Parliament Street in Delhi against the Unnao, Kathua rape cases, ANI reports
JKNPP demands resignation of BJP ministers, says tensions in Jammu could further escalate if leaders stay in power
The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Sunday staged a protest in Jammu, seeking resignations of BJP ministers in the state for allegedly cowering down before Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after she refused to recommend a CBI probe in the Kathua rape-and-murder case.
Talking about the resignation of the two BJP ministers — Lal Singh and CP Ganga — he said people would have welcomed them had they resigned immediately after their assurance of CBI probe was rejected by the chief minister.
“The present turmoil and tension in the Jammu region could further escalate in case the Jammu-based ministers continued to remain glued to power,” said Harsh Dev Singh, the party chairman. He said Forest Minister Lal Singh and Industries Minister C P Ganga were mere sacrificial lambs for the BJP in order to save its opportunistic alliance with the PDP.
"Not only in Kathua case but the BJP had surrendered each of its fundamentals and discarded its core philosophy merely for crumbs of power,” he claimed. The JKNPP leader alleged that the BJP ministers preferred to play the second fiddle to Mehbooba thus facilitating the promotion of her "pro-separatist agenda" in the state. —PTI
Mehbooba Mufti deserves kudos for avoiding politicisation of Kathua rape case
Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti deserves kudos for standing her ground against her coalition partner over investigations into the horrific rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in a sanctum in Kathua three months ago.
The two BJP ministers who had publicly demonstrated support for the alleged culprits have resigned, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted a promise of justice. But all this is only window-dressing after the charge-sheet last week sent a wave of revulsion sweeping across the country, including many of BJP’s own supporters.
But make no mistake. For two months now, Mehbooba has been under strong pressure from within BJP to go easy on the perpetrators of this ghastly crime.
17:24 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of BJP leaders
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti accepts resignations of state ministers Chandra Prakash Ganga and Chaudhary Lal Singh, reports ANI. Mufti has forwarded the resignations to Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, the report adds.