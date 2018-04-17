Kathua rape and murder case: Jammu and Kashmir governor NN Vohra voices support for daily trial

Jammu: In a meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra voiced support for day-to-day trial of the Kathua rape and murder case, an official spokesperson said.

Vohra also discussed with Mufti issues relating to the long-pending elections to the urban local bodies and panchayats, the spokesperson said. The governor stressed the importance of ensuring that the prosecution of the Kathua rape and murder case proceed on a day-to-day basis and no one must be allowed to disturb law and order under any circumstances, the spokesperson added.

The body of an eight-year-old girl, belonging to the Bakarwal nomads, was recovered from a forest on 17 January, a week after she went missing while grazing horses.

On 23 January, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the state police which formed a special investigation team (SIT) and arrested eight people in connection with the case. The trial in the case began on Monday.