Kathua rape and murder case: Delhi High Court issues notice to several media houses for disclosing victim's identity

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to several media houses for disclosing the identity of the eight-year-old girl who was gang-raped and killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar, which took up the issue on its own after coming across print and electronic media reports, sought a response from the media houses, asking why action should not be taken against them on the matter.

A girl from the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community had disappeared from near her home in the forests next to Rassana village in Kathua on 10 January. A week later, her body was found in the same area.

The state police crime branch, which probed the case, filed a main chargesheet against seven accused persons and a separate chargesheet against a juvenile in a court in Kathua district earlier this week. The chargesheet revealed chilling details about how the girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged, raped inside a place of worship before being killed.