Kashmir Valley records first positive coronavirus case in Srinagar; restrictions to be imposed in capital tomorrow, say officials

India Press Trust of India Mar 18, 2020 23:38:19 IST

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley on Wednesday recorded its first positive case for novel coronavirus in Srinagar, mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation Junaid Azim Mattu said.

"I have been informed a short while ago that Srinagar has had its first positive case for Covid2019. It's a congested area in the city interiors. We have to be transparent to convey the gravity of the challenge and also seek serious measures and responsible behavior," Mattu said in a series of tweets.

He said it was portent that all residents of Srinagar stay at their homes from Thursday morning and do not venture out unnecessarily.

Mattu said he has been repeatedly urging for maximum preventive measures.

Administration officials also confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal also tweeted:

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2020 23:38:19 IST

