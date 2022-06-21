J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter in Baramulla; another gunfight underway in Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Sopore area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed following an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the details, the encounter was reported from the Tulibal area of Sopore.

Two gun battles broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Sopore area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

Another encounter broke out at Tujjan in south Kashmir Pulwama district, the spokesman said adding further details were awaited.

