J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter in Baramulla; another gunfight underway in Pulwama
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Sopore area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there
Srinagar: One terrorist was killed following an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the details, the encounter was reported from the Tulibal area of Sopore.
Two gun battles broke out between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulibal village in Sopore area of Baramulla district following information about presence of militants there, a police spokesman said.
#SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/ZXhXuEKNh6
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 21, 2022
He said the search operation turned into an encounter after ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.
Another encounter broke out at Tujjan in south Kashmir Pulwama district, the spokesman said adding further details were awaited.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Police officer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Sub-Inspector Farooq Ahmad Mir's body was found in the paddy field near his home. Officials said Mir, a resident of Samboora in Pampore area of the south Kashmir district, was shot dead by terrorists
Jammu-Kashmir: LeT terrorist, wanted in killings of two policemen, shot dead; five terrorists gunned down in 24 hours
Police said that based on an input regarding movement of a terrorist at Kreshbal Palpora area, a special small team of Srinagar police was deputed for search. The hidden terrorist fired upon the police team which was retaliated leading to a brief chance encounter