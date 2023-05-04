Kashmir: NIA conducts multiple raids in Baramulla, targets terrorist network
The NIA raids, which were looking for evidence of terrorist activities, targeted four places in the Old Town area of Baramulla district in northern Kashmir
In yet another move against Pakistan-backed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at four places in Baramulla district on Thursday.
The NIA raids, which were looking for evidence of terrorist activities, targeted four places in the Old Town area of Baramulla district in northern Kashmir.
During the raids, the NIA teams were accompanied by police and CRPF, officials told the media.
These raids are part of an extensive NIA operation against terrorist funding in Jammu and Kashmir.
Earlier this week, the NIA had raided 12 places in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its investigation into a case involving a plot to support terrorism by Pakistan.
Of the 12 locations visited by NIA teams during Tuesday’s raids, 11 were in the Kashmir Valley. Of these, eight were in Pulwama district while one each were Kulgam, Anantnag, and Budgam districts.
The Jammu region had also witnessed an NIA raid on Tuesday with a location in Poonch district being targeted by the central investigating agency.
