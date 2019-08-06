Article 370 Kashmir Updates: Modi says passage of key bills on J&K a tribute to Sardar Patel, SP Mookerjee and BR Ambedkar

Lok Sabha LIVE on Kashmir issue latest updates: After the resolution to scrap Article 370 and the bifurcation bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi said the passage of the legislation was a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and SP Mookerjee. In a series of tweets, he said, "For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. Jammu and Kashmir is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!"
The resolution for abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 was passed in Lok Sabha — with 351 members in support and 72 against it. One member abstained from voting. The Lok Sabha cleared Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 — with 370 Ayes, and 70 Noes — in the second round of re-voting.
Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha that he wanted to withdraw The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 because the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India would make the legislation irrelevant. Since Rajya Sabha had approved the bill on Monday, the stage is now set for Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir to become Union Territories.
Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the Narendra Modi government has no intention to remove Article 371, which gives certain special rights to some states in North East. On the bifurcation decision, Shah said, ""When normalcy returns to Jammu and Kashmir, the government will have no hesitation in taking a decision (with restoring its full statehood)." Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, he said, "We will not take 70 years to take that decision, that I can assure."
At the Joint Session of Pakistan's Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "We will take the case of Kashmir to the United Nations and apprise the international community of the treatment of minorities in India under the racist ideology of the BJP."
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha, "Your (BJP) MPs are saying that this is Diwali, then let all Kashmiris come out and let them also celebrate. Why are they under curfew? Eid is on Monday. Are you assuming that Kashmiris instead of sacrificing lamb should sacrifice themselves? If you want that, I'm sure they'll do that, they've been doing that. I demand that government take away curfew, and ensure that communication lines are started; release all those who have been arrested (detained in view of the developments)."
Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "The decision has already done serious damage to our international standing. The way the Amarnath pilgrims were evacuated using the false pretense of terrorism, utter secrecy about the deployment of troops have exposed contempt of liberty of people. The decision has changed the constitutional relationship of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the Republic of India."
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal says that Ladakh has been fighting for a Union Territory status for a long time. He said that the state had overwhelmingly unique character with a separate identity but the Kashmiri-dominated government never paid heed to their demands.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted for the second time on Tuesday regarding the tensions around the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir at the moment. He referred to the jailing of the state's political leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and called the move "undemocractic and unconstitutional".
Hasnain Masoodi, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP from Anantnag levelled several charges against the BJP-led Centre over the bill to abrogate the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which provides special status for the state.
He started his debate by saying that the government had "lost the trust of the people of Kashmir". He added, "You are being the judge for the people yourself, you are not consulting legal experts like you're supposed to. The law has been written has a purpose, how can you misuse it as and when you want to? You are not authorised to modify Article 370.
"Which step are you taking for the benefit of the people? The whole population of Kashmir is on curfew, Kargil is observing a bandh in protest against this. How can the government arrest local leaders? This is an assault on the constitution. You have no idea to what extent this decision will impact the country," he said.
Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the NCP's Supriya Sule when she said that NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah sat next to her in the Lok Sabha usually, and that on Tuesday he wasn't present.
Shah said that Farooq was at home "of his own free will", according to The Hindu. However, Sule added that she had attempted to contact Farooq and his son Omar, but they were unreachable.
Jitendra Singh said that he is glad to see members are worried about the arrest of a senior member from Kashmir even it is not has been confirmed by anyone. "But I would like to ask them where was this sensitivity when Mookerjee was incarcerated for 44 days and when he passed away mysteriously in custody."
Rahul Gandhi was rather late in the day on reacting to the topical issue that has dominated the news cycle since yesterday. The former Congress president has slammed the BJP for unilaterally forcing its decision on the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Manish Tewari termed the way in which the Modi government steamrolled the decision and sprang a surprise on the people of Kashmir a "Constitutional Tragedy." The next speaker, BJP's Jugal Kishore argued that the so called special status has not done anything for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the special status only kept Jammu and Kashmir behind the rest of India in development and made the state lose out on businesses, investment and employment opportunities.
Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir, as mentioned in our Constitution, includes Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin. This Bill and Resolution will ensure that Jammu and Kashmir will remain with India forever.
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in Srinagar to handle situation on ground amid tension in Kashmir over Centre's decision to abolish Article 370. News18 reported that Doval is scheduled to hold discussions with all the stakeholders, including the bureaucracy and the security forces on the creation of structures for the administrative set up in the two new Union territories.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following with concern the tense situation in the India-Pakistan region and urges all parties to exercise restraint, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said here on Monday. "We are following with concern the tense situation in the region... We urge all parties to exercise restraint," Dujarric said at the daily press briefing, adding that the UN is also aware of reports of restrictions in Kashmir in India.
In another setback for the Congress, its Rajya Sabha MP and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the membership of the House on Monday opposing the party's stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu announced in the House that he has accepted Kalita's resignation.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha for bringing a bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh amid a walkout by opposition parties.
Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill. He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on Tuesday and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now.
"I will move the bill for consideration and passage tomorrow. The opposition can have detailed discussion on the same. I am ready to give the reply," he told the House, amid protests by opposition members and thumping of desks by treasury benches. Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Home Minister Amit Shah came in the House, "broke the country and ran away".
"The government has made the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir a prison house,"Chowdhury alleged. "This is not a bill," he added. Asaduddin Owaisi(AIMIM) said members have right to speak on the resolution but the Chair was not allowing it. "What is the use of the rule book when you are favouring the ruling party," Owaisi asked. T R Baalu (DMK) said the Speaker should not be party to flounder the rule.
Baalu, however, later said he regretted his remarks. Saugata Roy(TMC) said it has not been the practice in Lok Sabha to put resolution ahead of the bill. "We wanted division but the Speaker did not allow us. What has been done is wrong," Roy pointed out. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh countered the opposition and said the Home Minister had brought the bill in the house according to the rules.
Hasnain Masoodi(NC) alleged that more than 2 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir are living in fear. Some members of Congress were also seen tearing the papers and throwing these towards the Chair. Members from opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK, walked out of proceedings as their demand to speak on the resolution was denied.
"That the President of India has referred the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 to this House under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India for its views as this House is vested with the powers of the State Legislature of Jammu and Kashmir, as per proclamation of the President of India dated 19th December, 2018. This House resolves to express the view to accept the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019," read the resolution.
Ajit Doval reviews situations in Jammu and Kashmir
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting attended by senior officials. He gave directions that essential food supplies, and emergency assistance should be made available to the people on a priority basis.
Akhilesh Yadav speaks on SP boycotting voting
The Samajwadi Party boycotting voting in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Reacting to this, Akhilesh Yadav said, "We asked if the 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) will be filled, and if PoJK will be a part of our map after Article 370 gets revoked. If J&K is the crown of India, we should at least know the map of our crown. Our questions weren't answered. That's why we boycotted voting."
WATCH | Imran Khan slams BJP in Pakistan's parliament
"Stripping Kashmir of special constitutional status is not impromptu. It was in BJP’s election manifesto; it’s their ideology. RSS founders believed in “ethnic cleansing” of Muslims from India. The world must pay attention to this," Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said during their joint session of parliament.
A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits: Modi
After the resolution to scrap Article 370 and the bifurcation bill was passed in the Lok Sabha, Narendra Modi said the passage of the legislation was a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and SP Mookerjee. In a series of tweets, he said, "For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. Jammu and Kashmir is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!"
Centre withdraws reservation bill
Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha that he wanted to withdraw The Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 because the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India would make the legislation irrelevant.
Lok Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019
After another round of re-voting in Lok Sabha, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 was passed with 370 votes in favour of it, and 70 votes against it.
Revoting in LS over Bifurcation bill
The Lok Sabha initially cleared Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 — with 351 Ayes, and 71 Noes. After re-voting, 66 MPs voted against while as 366 MPs voted in favour to pass the Bill.
Resolution revoking Article 370 passed by Lok Sabha
The resolution for abrogation of special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Artitcle 370 was passed in Lok Sabha — with 351 members in support and 72 against it. One member abstained from voting.
Lok Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019
The Lok Sabha cleared Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 — with 351 Ayes, and 71 Noes.
Scindia backs Centre on Jammu and Kashmir issue
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted in support of the move to "fully integrate" Jammu and Kashmir with Union of India. He, however, said, " (It) would have been better if Constitutional process had been followed. No questions could have been raised then. Nevertheless, this is in our country’s interest and I support this."
Voting underway in Lok Sabha over bifurcation bill
The voting for the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 is currently underway in the Lok Sabha.
Amit Shah claims environment will be protected in Jammu and Kashmir
Amit Shah said, "NCP MP Supriya Sule asked what would happen to Jammu and Kashmir environment. India has laws for environment protection and they'll be implemented there as soon as Article 370 is revoked. Jammu and Kashmir will remain 'heaven on earth'."
Curfew in Jammu and Kashmir is precautionary, not because situation has deteriorated says Amit Shah
On the Opposition members criticising the government over the curfew in Jammu and Kashmir following the scrapping of Article 370, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The curfew wasn't put in place because the law and order situation has deteriorated. It is precautionary; it has been put in place so the situation doesn't deteriorate."
Not making a historical mistake, going to correct one: Amit Shah
Responding to Asaduddin Owaisi's remark that scrapping Article 370 would be a historical mistake, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "We're not going to commit a historical mistake, we're going to correct one. After seeing development in Jammu and Kashmir under leadership of Narendra Modi, the people of the Valley will understand drawbacks of Article 370."
Centre has no intention to scrap Article 371: Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Article 370 was creating doubts over Jammu and Kashmir's relations with India. India will continue to claim Pakistan-occupied Kashmir." He also assured that the Narendra Modi government has no intention to remove Article 371, which gives certain special rights to some states in North East.
On the bifurcation decision, Shah said, ""When normalcy returns to Jammu and Kashmir, the government will have no hesitation in taking a decision (with restoring its full statehood)." Taking a dig at the Opposition Congress, he said, "We will not take 70 years to take that decision, that I can assure."
Don't want to hold talks with Hurriyat, says Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha, "We don't want to hold discussions with Hurriyat Conference. We're ready to listen to the people living in the Valley. They belong to us, we will accept them wholeheartedly."
Pakistani troops prepared to 'go to any extent' to help Kashmiris, says Qamar Javed Bajwa
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday said that his troops are prepared to "go to any extent" to help Kashmiris, a day after the Indian government revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations...," Bajwa told the army commanders.
Ravi Shankar Prasad takes on Opposition in Lok Sabha
In Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took on Opposition and said, "Can we deny this fundamental fact that abuse of Article 370 has become a vested interest?
"Today, the people from the Opposition who are talking about Article 370, did they speak when human rights were being violated in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)? Even today, human rights are violated in PoK. These are bigger questions."
Imran Khan says Pakistan will take Kashmir case to UN, slams BJP
At the Joint Session of Pakistan's Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "We will take the case of Kashmir to the United Nations and apprise the international community of the treatment of minorities in India under the racist ideology of the BJP."
UAE envoy to India says scrapping of Article 370 will reduce regional disparity
CNN-News18 quoted UAE ambassador to India Ahmed Al Banna as saying that the scrapping of Article 370 is a necessary step to "reduce regional disparity". On the birfurcation of the state, he said that the reorganisation of states was not a new feature.
Modi lauds Ladakh MP's fiery speech
Narendra Modi praised Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal for his "outstanding speech" in the Lok Sabha. "He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh," the prime minister tweeted.
Owaisi claims NDA indulged in breach of Constitutional promise
AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha, "I stand to oppose the bill. Definitely BJP has lived up to electoral promise in their manifesto, but you have not lived up to your Constitutional duties. You've indulged in breach of a Constitutional promise."
He further said, "Your MPs are saying that this is Diwali, then let all Kashmiris come out and let them also celebrate. Why are they under curfew? Eid is on Monday. Are you assuming that Kashmiris instead of sacrificing lamb should sacrifice themselves? If you want that, I'm sure they'll do that, they've been doing that. I demand that government take away curfew, and ensure that communication lines are started; release all those who have been arrested (detained in view of the developments)."
Decision has done serious damage to our international standing, says Shashi Tharoor
"The decision has already done serious damage to our international standing. The way the Amarnath pilgrims were evacuated using the false pretense of terrorism, utter secrecy about the deployment of troops have exposed contempt of liberty of people. The decision has changed the constitutional relationship of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to the Republic of India," Tharoor said.
Pakistani journalists report Islamabad considering calling back High Commissioner from New Delhi
Pakistani journalists have said that Islamabad may be considering to call back it's high commissioner from New Delhi as a response to India's decision to abrogate Article 370.
Rahul Gandhi says jailing Jammu and Kashmir's political leaders is 'unconstitutional'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted for the second time on Tuesday regarding the tensions around the situation prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir at the moment. He referred to the jailing of the state's political leaders like Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti and called the move "undemocractic and unconstitutional".
Uproar in Lok Sabha as NC claims Syama Prasad Mookerjee supported Article 370
Home Minister Amit Shah lodged strong objection against claims made by JKNC MP Hasnain Masoodi that veteran Indian politician Syama Prasad Mookerjee supported Article 370 for Jammu and Kashmir. Shah said that Masoodi must present his reference before making such a statement.
"Where is it written that Syama Prasad Mookerjee welcomed the legislation? He gave his life to remove it, Masoodi must clarify where he has seen it. Everyone is allowed to speak in the House, but he must mention his reference to when Mookerjee allegedly supported the legislation," he said.
Akhilesh Yadav addresses Lok Sabha
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav weighed in on the debate on the abrogation of Article 370 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He said, "We don't know if the people for whom the decision has been taken are happy or sad.
Amit Shah says Farooq Abdullah is at home of 'his own free will'
Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the NCP's Supriya Sule when she said that NC patriarch Farooq Abdullah sat next to her in the Lok Sabha usually, and that on Tuesday he wasn't present.
Shah said that Farooq was at home "of his own free will", according to The Hindu. However, Sule added that she had attempted to contact Farooq and his son Omar, but they were unreachable.
BSP, TRS support abrogating Article 370
BSP MP Girish Chandra and TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao supported the bill to revoke Article 370 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The discussion on the contentious move by the Narendra Modi-led government progressed in the Lower House amid protests from the Opposition.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury clarifies 'UN comment'
"Kashmir has always been under the attention of the international forum. If Kashmir issue is so easy, why should this govt yesterday address the embassy people of various countries? I simply sought a clarification from the government," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
He was responding to questions over his comment in Parliament where he said that how can the government unilaterally decide on Kashmir, when until recently the foreign minister insisted it was a bilateral issue. Jaishankar, in the episode referred to by Chowdhury, had spoken about India-Pakistan dispute as a bilateral issue.
Prahlad Joshi hits at Congress over its RS chief whips resignation
Taking a potshot at Congress, BJP's Pralhad Joshi says, "Your own chief whip in Rajya Sabha refused to issue whip and resigned." He is referring to Bhubaneswar Kalita, who resigned in opposition to the party's stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state.
Congress speaking in Pakistan's voice, says BJP's Prahlad Joshi
When the country is celebrating, Congress is speaking in the voice of Pakistan. Pakistan government's official statement said it's a dark day. Congress leaders have stated it's a dark day. What does it mean? Pakistan says it's a dark day and you're joining them? asked Pralhad Joshi of BJP in Lok Sabha
What actually was the constitutional intention behind Article 370?
"This question can only be answered politically, not legally. The provision intended to guard the politics of the day of its enactment, which meant the unstable political situation of the state, resulting from the Pakistani invasion. The Constitution-makers, through Article 370, just intended to make sure that the condition is eased through such a measure. As it turned out, even after 70 years, the political situation was hardly influenced in the positive sense through the provision. Hence, doing away with it or preserving it remained a political choice and not a legal one.
Shiv Sena lauds government for abrogating Article 370
Arvind Ganpat Sawant, Minister, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, spoke on the issue of Kashmiri Pandits. He said that the fact that the Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly's term is six years and that even Supreme Court laws do not apply to the state. He said this provision has only caused loss to the citizens, he said. Shariya law applies to women there, the Hindus and Sikhs who are minorities there, do not get 16 percent reservation, he said.
Ruckus in Pakistan Parliament after Imran Khan skips joint session
Opposition protested in the Parliament of Pakistan on Prime Minister Imran Khan's absence from the joint session. The session was called by President Arif Alvi to hold a discussion on Kashmir. Soon after the Parliament met, the session was disrupted by protest from opposition lawmakers who pointed out that the day's agenda did not specifically mention Article 370 of the Indian constitution, News18 reported
Article 370 proved to be a facilitator for propagators of terrorists
Jitendra Singh said, "Conflict escalated in Jammu and Kashmir because of Article 370, for which the youth were disenfranchised."
He said the separatists are "separatists by convenience, not conviction because if they followed their policy with conviction, they would not have sent their own children to foreign country but hand over stones to the kids of their neighbours ."
"Their politics thrives in an atmosphere of vacuum," he added claiming that the solution is to remove Article 370. The common man in Srinagar is rejoicing the abrogation of Article 370," he claims.
BJP's Jitendra Singh invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee during debate on Kashmir
"When Syama Prasad Mookerjee went to Kashmir for the first time without a permit, he told Atal ji 'Go tell the world, Syama Prasad Mookerjee has come to Kashmir'. Today, if he were alive, he would have said, 'Go tell the world, Modi has abrogated Article 370,' " Jitendra Singh said.
He said that he is glad to see members are worried about the arrest of a senior member from Kashmir even it is not has been confirmed by anyone. "But I would like to ask them where was this sensitivity when Mookerjee was incarcerated for 44 days and when he passed away mysteriously in custody."
Kargil under shut down against abrogation of Article 370
Joint action committee Kargil announced complete Hartal today against removal of 370 and 35 A, Kargil city and Drass Sub Division also observed shut down, reports News18.
Pakistan intensifying efforts to increase strength of terrorists along LoC, says Indian Army
BJP's Jugal Kishore asks what has this 'special identity' done for state
BJP's Jugal Kishore argued that the so called special status has not done anything for the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the special status only kept Jammu and Kashmir behind the rest of India in development and made the state lose out on businesses, investment and employment opportunities. He said, "Article 370 was just a way to loot the common people of Jammu and Kashmir."
What precedent are you setting for Northeastern states, asks Manish Tewari
"Before taking the consent of Jammu and Kashmir's legislative assembly, which doesn't exist, you cannot scrap Article 370. By imposing President's rule in the north eastern states, and using the rights of their Assemblies in the Parliament, you can scrap Article 371 too. What message are you sending to North-eastern states. What kind of precedence is this?" Congress's Manish Tiwari asks.
Amit Shah says govt's move will ensure Jammu and Kashmir remains India's part forever
Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India. The boundaries of Jammu and Kashmir, as mentioned in our Constitution, includes Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin. This Bill and Resolution will ensure that Jammu and Kashmir will remain with India forever.
Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spar in LS as Congress MP alleges BJP broke rules in abrogating Article 370
Amit Shah slammed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for questioning the Parliament's power to amend the status of the Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "You should clarify on the floor of the House whether it is your party's stated position that UN has the right to intervene in the matter of Jammu and Kashmir. Why do you question the Parliament's authority to decide on it's own territory's fate."
Amit Shah rises to speak amid chants of Bharat Mata ki jay
LS Speaker rejects Manish Tewari's Adjournment Motion Notice over Article 370
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has rejected Manish Tewari's Adjournment Motion Notice regarding the Kashmir situation.
Modi, Shah kept govt's plan on Kashmir's status secret; even top officials taken by surprise
The Times of India reported that the actual plan remained a secret even to senior members of the government. Soon after the inauguration of the second Modi government, a senior functionary received an innocuous query about the type of paper used for presidential orders. That apart from only a small group of officials, even all ministers and officials weren't informed of the government's plans.
Adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir isssue
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
With strict curfew clamped in Kashmir, govt claims peace and normalcy in Valley
Even while Jammu and Kashmir continue to be under prohibitory orders, with all internet and communication services suspended, the state is claiming complete "peace and calm" in the Valley, where the move is expected to meet tough resistance.
Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of Congress MPs as rift surfaces over Kashmir issue
A meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress party, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, will be held at 10:30 am today in Parliament. The party is facing a fresh crisis with several senior leaders of the party speaking out against it's official stand on Kashmir. Yesterday, Rajya Sabha chief whip of Congress party Bhubaneswar Kalita resigned from the party on the grounds, stating that the party's stand on the state is regressinve and suicidal.
US urges all stakeholders to maintain peace, stability along LoC
The US has said it is "closely" observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the Indian government scrapping the constitutional provision that accorded special status to the state and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state.
India briefs key nation on Kashmir stand, foreign minister had sensitised US secretary of state last week, say reports
The Times of India reported that the Narendra Modi government is already reaching out to key international allies on the move to scrap Kashmir's special status. The report said that the foreign secretary has been reaching out to India's international partners including China, UK, France and Russia. In fact, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had apprised the US Secretary of State last week to the developments, the report said.
Congress divided on scrapping of Article 370 as chief whip in Rajya Sabha resigns, says party's stand suicidal
In another setback for the Congress, its Rajya Sabha MP and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the membership of the House on Monday opposing the party's stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu announced in the House that he has accepted Kalita's resignation.
"I was asked by the party to issue a whip but this is against the mood of the nation. The party as it is on its way towards destruction and I can't be a contributor to it," he said in a letter.
Congress, Opposition parties seek presence of Prime Minister in Lok Sabha on Kashmir decisions
Congress and some other opposition parties on Monday protested in the Lok Sabha over the government's decisions concerning Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government's decisions relating to Kashmir over the past few days had led to anticipation of a surprise decision. Yesterday, it moved a bill in the Rajya Sabha for making Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories and a resolution scrapping Article 370, which provides special provisions to the state. Today, the matters will be taken up in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah says full statehood to be restored to Jammu and Kashmir once situation normalises
Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state. Allaying opposition fears of all hell breaking loose after the move, Shah replying, "nothing will happen" and it won't be allowed to turn into another battle torn Kosovo.
"It was heaven on earth and will remain so," he said replying to the debate on the resolution and the bill which were taken up together. He said full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir at "appropriate time" and after "normalcy" returns. The bill will be presented in Lok Sabha today.
Resolution abrogating Article 370 to be moved in Lok Sabha today
Expect a noisy session in Lok Sabha today as Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the statutory resolution recommending President of India to abrogate the Article 370 from the Indian Constitution, which was an essential part of the treaty of accession signed between India and Kashmir.
