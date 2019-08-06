Kashmir News LIVE Updates: Sonia, Narendra Modi call for separate meetings ahead of Parliament session; Congress moves adjournment notice in LS

Kashmir News Latest Updates: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in Srinagar to handle situation on ground amid tension in Kashmir over Centre's decision to abolish Article 370. News18 reported that Doval is scheduled to hold discussions with all the stakeholders, including the bureaucracy and the security forces on the creation of structures for the administrative set up in the two new Union territories.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is following with concern the tense situation in the India-Pakistan region and urges all parties to exercise restraint, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said here on Monday. "We are following with concern the tense situation in the region... We urge all parties to exercise restraint," Dujarric said at the daily press briefing, adding that the UN is also aware of reports of restrictions in Kashmir in India.
Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in the Lok Sabha for bringing a bill to reorganise the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh amid a walkout by opposition parties.
Moving the resolution following the President's order abrogating Article 370, Shah sought the permission of the House to bring the bill. He assured the opposition members that he would move the bill and the resolution for consideration of the House on Tuesday and was only seeking the permission of the House for the same now.
"I will move the bill for consideration and passage tomorrow. The opposition can have detailed discussion on the same. I am ready to give the reply," he told the House, amid protests by opposition members and thumping of desks by treasury benches. Leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Home Minister Amit Shah came in the House, "broke the country and ran away".
"The government has made the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir a prison house,"Chowdhury alleged. "This is not a bill," he added. Asaduddin Owaisi(AIMIM) said members have right to speak on the resolution but the Chair was not allowing it. "What is the use of the rule book when you are favouring the ruling party," Owaisi asked. T R Baalu (DMK) said the Speaker should not be party to flounder the rule.
Baalu, however, later said he regretted his remarks. Saugata Roy(TMC) said it has not been the practice in Lok Sabha to put resolution ahead of the bill. "We wanted division but the Speaker did not allow us. What has been done is wrong," Roy pointed out. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh countered the opposition and said the Home Minister had brought the bill in the house according to the rules.
Hasnain Masoodi(NC) alleged that more than 2 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir are living in fear. Some members of Congress were also seen tearing the papers and throwing these towards the Chair. Members from opposition parties, including Congress, Trinamool Congress and DMK, walked out of proceedings as their demand to speak on the resolution was denied.
"That the President of India has referred the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 to this House under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India for its views as this House is vested with the powers of the State Legislature of Jammu and Kashmir, as per proclamation of the President of India dated 19th December, 2018. This House resolves to express the view to accept the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019," read the resolution.
Amit Shah rises to speak amid chants of Bharat Mata ki jay
11:10 (IST)
Amit Shah introduces Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation Bill
11:06 (IST)
Amit Shah rises to speak amid chants of Bharat Mata ki jay
11:05 (IST)
LS Speaker rejects Manish Tewari's Adjournment Motion Notice over Article 370
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has rejected Manish Tewari's Adjournment Motion Notice regarding the Kashmir situation.
10:57 (IST)
Modi, Shah kept govt's plan on Kashmir's status secret; even top officials taken by surprise
The Times of India reported that the actual plan remained a secret even to senior members of the government. Soon after the inauguration of the second Modi government, a senior functionary received an innocuous query about the type of paper used for presidential orders. That apart from only a small group of officials, even all ministers and officials weren't informed of the government's plans.
10:45 (IST)
Narendra Modi meets with top ministers ahead of Parliament Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Parliament ahead of the session today. He is reportedly holding a meeting with top Union ministers in the Parliament House.
10:39 (IST)
Adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over Kashmir isssue
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
10:38 (IST)
With strict curfew clamped in Kashmir, govt claims peace and normalcy in Valley
Even while Jammu and Kashmir continue to be under prohibitory orders, with all internet and communication services suspended, the state is claiming complete "peace and calm" in the Valley, where the move is expected to meet tough resistance.
10:26 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting of Congress MPs as rift surfaces over Kashmir issue
A meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of Congress party, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, will be held at 10:30 am today in Parliament. The party is facing a fresh crisis with several senior leaders of the party speaking out against it's official stand on Kashmir. Yesterday, Rajya Sabha chief whip of Congress party Bhubaneswar Kalita resigned from the party on the grounds, stating that the party's stand on the state is regressinve and suicidal.
10:12 (IST)
US urges all stakeholders to maintain peace, stability along LoC
The US has said it is "closely" observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the Indian government scrapping the constitutional provision that accorded special status to the state and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC).
The Indian government on Monday revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha approved the resolution abrogating Article 370 and a bill to bifurcate the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state.
10:06 (IST)
As India prepares to redraw relationship with Kashmir, NSA Ajit Doval Arrives in Srinagar
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has arrived in Srinagar to handle situation on ground amid tension in Kashmir over Centre's decision to abolish Article 370. News18 reported that Doval is scheduled to hold discussions with all the stakeholders, including the bureaucracy and the security forces on the creation of structures for the administrative set up in the two new Union territories.
News18 quoted sources to report that deployment of heavy security in the Valley is to make sure that there is no communal flare up, and to help "tackle any propaganda and anti-India activities by Pakistan-backed forces".
09:42 (IST)
India briefs key nation on Kashmir stand, foreign minister had sensitised US secretary of state last week, say reports
The Times of India reported that the Narendra Modi government is already reaching out to key international allies on the move to scrap Kashmir's special status. The report said that the foreign secretary has been reaching out to India's international partners including China, UK, France and Russia. In fact, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar had apprised the US Secretary of State last week to the developments, the report said.
09:26 (IST)
Congress divided on scrapping of Article 370 as chief whip in Rajya Sabha resigns, says party's stand suicidal
In another setback for the Congress, its Rajya Sabha MP and chief whip Bhubaneshwar Kalita resigned from the membership of the House on Monday opposing the party's stand on the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaih Naidu announced in the House that he has accepted Kalita's resignation.
"I was asked by the party to issue a whip but this is against the mood of the nation. The party as it is on its way towards destruction and I can't be a contributor to it," he said in a letter.
09:21 (IST)
By scrapping Article 370, govt changed the dynamics of the India-Pakistan dialogue on Kashmir
Former foreign secretary and senior diplomat Kanwal Sibal writes in LIvemint that by abrogating Jammu and Kashmir's special status, India has reduced the "Kashmir problem" for itself to mere Pakistani occupation of some parts of the Valley. He says, for India, there is now no “outstanding" issue of Kashmir except India’s claim on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which includes Gilgit-Baltistan. The need for a back-channel to find a solution to the Kashmir issue has disappeared. The so-called four point formula, which has supporters in Indian circles, has also lost all meaning.
The Modi government’s decision will also have effect on the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan’s strategy of creating obstacles for Indian power projects in Jammu and Kashmir permitted by the treaty, he writes.
09:07 (IST)
Congress, Opposition parties seek presence of Prime Minister in Lok Sabha on Kashmir decisions
Congress and some other opposition parties on Monday protested in the Lok Sabha over the government's decisions concerning Jammu and Kashmir, and demanded a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government's decisions relating to Kashmir over the past few days had led to anticipation of a surprise decision. Yesterday, it moved a bill in the Rajya Sabha for making Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories and a resolution scrapping Article 370, which provides special provisions to the state. Today, the matters will be taken up in Lok Sabha
08:58 (IST)
Amit Shah says full statehood to be restored to Jammu and Kashmir once situation normalises
Home Minister Amit Shah saying the controversial provisions were responsible for poverty and lack of development in the state. Allaying opposition fears of all hell breaking loose after the move, Shah replying, "nothing will happen" and it won't be allowed to turn into another battle torn Kosovo.
"It was heaven on earth and will remain so," he said replying to the debate on the resolution and the bill which were taken up together. He said full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir at "appropriate time" and after "normalcy" returns. The bill will be presented in Lok Sabha today.
08:16 (IST)
What does the resolution scrapping Article 370 say?
'''That this House recommends the following public notification to be issued by the President of India under Article 370 (3):
'In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (3) of article 370 read with clause (1) of article 370 of the Constitution of India, the President, on the recommendation of the Parliament, is pleased to declare that, as from the date on which the President of India signs the Declaration and it is published in the Official Gazette, all clauses of the said article 370 shall cease to be operative except clause (1) thereof which shall read as under, namely:-
''All provisions of this Constitution, as amended from time to time, without any modifications or exceptions, shall apply to the State of Jammu and Kashmir notwithstanding anything contrary contained in article 152 or article 308 or any other article of this Constitution or any other provision of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir or any law, document, judgment, ordinance, order, byelaw, rule, regulation, notification, custom or usage having the force of law in the territory of India, or any other instrument, treaty or agreement as envisaged under article 363 or otherwise.
08:12 (IST)
Resolution abrogating Article 370 to be moved in Lok Sabha today
Expect a noisy session in Lok Sabha today as Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the statutory resolution recommending President of India to abrogate the Article 370 from the Indian Constitution, which was an essential part of the treaty of accession signed between India and Kashmir.