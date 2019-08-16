Kashmir news LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh says India's 'no first use' nuclear policy depends on 'circumstances' in future, as tensions with Pakistan simmer

Kashmir news LATEST updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Rajasthan on Friday for the International Army Scout Masters competition, also paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in Pokhran.
The defence minister also weighed in on the rising tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said,"Till today, our nuclear policy has been 'no first use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subramanyam is reportedly likely to address the media on Friday at 2 pm, during which he is expected to announce the easing of restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley — which has been under a curfew and a communications clampdown for the last 12 days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.
While the Jammu and Kashmir government secretariat and other public offices are likely to start functioning from Friday, the easing of public restrictions will depend on the day's developments after the weekly 'namaaz'.
A spokesperson said that the government will be watching the situation during the Friday prayers and based on the day's developments, relaxations could be considered for the general public as well.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, heading a special bench of the Supreme Court hearing petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the bench was inclined to give the Narendra Modi-led government "some time" to bring stability to the restive region which is under numerous restrictions since its autonomy was stripped last week.
The bench was hearing a petition against the curfew and communications clampdown imposed by the government, filed by Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin. Gogoi said, "We will give it a little time, I have read in the newspaper today that by evening, broadband and landlines will be on."
The Supreme Court special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday adjourned the hearings of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 due to the pleas being "defective" on technical aspects. The petitions are likely to be listed for next week, and the petitioners have been asked to "fix" the technical mistakes in their petitions, reports said.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday, during the hearing of advocate ML Sharma's petition challenging the abrogation of Article 370, slammed the lawyer's petition for being "poorly drafted".
"What is this petition? This is simply not maintainable. What kind of petition is this?" Gogoi questioned Sharma. "I read your petition for half an hour but could not understand what is this petition about," he added.
The United Nations Security Council on Friday is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on India's action of revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status, which resulted in strong objections from Pakistan. Reportedly, the meeting will take place behind closed doors.
Poland, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10.00 am (7.30 pm IST). It is extremely rare for the UNSC to discuss the conflict-ridden region, ownership of which is disputed by both, India and Pakistan. The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Kashmir was in 1965.
Friday's discussion is not considered a full security meeting but rather referred to as a closed-door consultation, which is becoming increasingly common, AFP reported.
The UNSC's move comes after China formally asked the global body for "closed consultations" on the Narendra Modi government's abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, which provided autonomy to the state. Pakistan, Beijing's closest ally, had also written a letter on the issue to the council president soon after India announced its decision.
"China asked for closed consultations on the Security Council agenda item 'India Pakistan Question'. The request was in reference to the Pakistani letter to Security Council President," a diplomat was quoted as saying by PTI. Islamabad had called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said.
Qureshi has sent a formal letter to the president of the Security Council, Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka, through country's Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting. Qureshi said the letter will also be shared with all members of the UNSC.
"I have requested in the letter that a special meeting of the Security Council should be called to discuss those actions of India which we consider as illegal and against the UN resolutions," he said.
Qureshi had air-dashed to Beijing for consultation with the Chinese leadership on the issue of raising the Kashmir issue at the UNSC. He had also said that China backed Pakistan on the issue and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang told him he believed "China will stand up for justice on the Kashmir issue".
During his bilateral meeting with China's foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday in Beijing, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed that the decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter for India.
He said the issue related to changes in a temporary provision of the Constitution of India and was the sole prerogative of the country. Jaishankar noted that the legislative measures were aimed at promoting better governance and socio-economic development and there was no implication for either the external boundaries of India or the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.
"India was not raising any additional territorial claims. The Chinese concerns in this regard were therefore misplaced," he said. Jaishankar told Wang that these changes had no bearing on Pakistan as it was an internal matter.
"It did not impact the LoC. Where India Pakistan relations are concerned, Chinese side should base its assessment on realities. India, as a responsible power, had shown restraint in face of provocative Pakistani rhetoric and actions. India has always stood for normalisation of the ties in an atmosphere free of terror," he said.
After India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on 5 August and announced the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Pakistan announced that it will approach the UN Security Council against New Delhi's decision.
India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to "accept the reality".
Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 14:23:31 IST
Rajnath Singh says India's 'no first use' nuclear policy depends on circumstances in future
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Rajasthan on Friday for the International Army Scout Masters competition, also paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in Pokhran.
The defence minister also weighed in on the rising tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said,"Till today, our nuclear policy has been 'no first use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."
Birendra Singh says Amit Shah is 'man of steel'
Senior BJP leader Birendra Singh on Friday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing in the abrogation of Article 370, that gave Jammu and Kashmir a degree of autonomy and accorded it a special status.
Singh said, "What didn't happen in 70 years, has happened in 70 days. Sardar (Vallabbhai) Patel was the Iron Man, because steel was not there back then. Today we have stainless steel in the country, so I would say Amit Shah is the man of steel."
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter writes to Amit Shah, says 'I fear for my life'
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, on Thursday, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning him about New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and the law under which she had been detained in her house.
Iltija has also released a voice message saying she has been detained at her home, NDTV reported, where she said that almost all lines of communication with Kashmir have been snapped by the government to prevent a backlash to its decisions.
"I am being treated like a criminal and I am under constant surveillance. I fear for my life along with those Kashmiris who have spoken up," she described in the audio message.
Read the entire report here
Pakistan launches crackdown on Indian ads, sale of Indian movies
The Pakistan government has launched a crackdown on the sale of CDs of Indian movies after New Delhi revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to a media report on Friday. The crackdown is the latest in series of measures announced by Pakistan in reaction to revocation of special status of Kashmir by India.
Schools, colleges in Jammu and Kashmir to reopen on Monday
Schools and other educational institutions are likely to reopen in the Kashmir Valley from Monday, 19 August, reports said.
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary to address media at 2 pm
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subramanyam is reportedly likely to address the media on Friday at 2 pm, during which he is expected to announce the easing of restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley — which has been under a curfew and a communications clampdown for the last 12 days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.
Satya Pal Malik 'satisfied' with security situation in Kashmir Valley on Independence Day
Easing of restrictions on public life to be decided based on today's developments, says govt
While the Jammu and Kashmir government secretariat and other public offices are likely to start functioning from Friday, the easing of public restrictions will depend on the day's developments after the weekly 'namaaz'.
A spokesperson said that the government will be watching the situation during the Friday prayers and based on the day's developments, relaxations could be considered for the general public as well.
State administration directs govt employees to report to work today
Kashmir remains shut for 12th consecutive day
Kashmir remained shut for the twelfth consecutive day on Friday, even as the authorities relaxed restrictions on the movement of people in Srinagar. "Restrictions on the movement of people have been eased in most parts of the Valley. The situation so far has remained peaceful," a senior official of the state administration said.
He said while the deployment of security forces on the ground remains as earlier, people were allowed to move around the city and other towns. The state administration has directed government employees to report at work from Friday through a radio announcement.
(PTI)
Satya Pal Malik's adviser says return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley possible with support of 'all stakeholders'
Farooq Khan, who is the adviser to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, has said that the complete return of Kashmiri Pandits to the restive Kashmir Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.
Would like to give Centre some time to bring stability, says CJI
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, heading a special bench of the Supreme Court hearing petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the bench was inclined to give the Narendra Modi-led government "some time" to bring stability to the restive region which is under numerous restrictions since its autonomy was stripped last week.
The bench was hearing a petition against the curfew and communications clampdown imposed by the government, filed by Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin. Gogoi said, "We will give it a little time, I have read in the newspaper today that by evening, broadband and landlines will be on."
Six similar petitions filed on situation in Kashmir, four are 'defective'
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, sharply critical of "defective" petitions filed challenging the Centre's abrogation of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that of six petitions filed on the issue, four had "defects that are yet to be cured".
Demanding an answer on why defective petitions were being filed in a politically and socially sensitive issue, Gogoi said, "We accommodate you in between Ayodhya hearing and this is what we get in return."
Ranjan Gogoi refuses to dismiss ML Sharma's petition because other petitions 'may be affected'
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, pulling up advocate ML Sharma for a "defective, poorly drafted" petition in the politically and socially sensitive case of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that he had read the lawyer's plea "for half an hour" but had not understood what the pleadings or prayer was.
He said, "What kind of petition is this? What are your pleadings, prayer. We don't want to dismiss it because it might affect other petitions. In a matter of this nature, how can you file such a petition?"
SC adjourns hearing of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, to be listed for next week
The Supreme Court special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday adjourned the hearings of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 due to the pleas being "defective" on technical aspects. The petitions are likely to be listed for next week, and the petitioners have been asked to "fix" the technical mistakes in their petitions, reports said.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi slams ML Sharma's petition, says 'couldn't understand it'
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday, during the hearing of advocate ML Sharma's petition challenging the abrogation of Article 370, slammed the lawyer's petition for being "poorly drafted".
"What is this petition? This is simply not maintainable. What kind of petition is this?" Gogoi questioned Sharma. "I read your petition for half an hour but could not understand what is this petition about," he added.
Hearing of plea challenging abrogation of Article 370 begins in SC
Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta are also present in the Chief Justice of India's courtroom.
Petitions challenge bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, curfew and communications restrictions in state
Advocate ML Sharma has challenged the Centre's scrapping of provisions of Article 370 which has resulted in the creation of two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin, meanwhile, has sought directions for restoring of all modes of communication, including mobile internet and landline services, throughout the state to provide an enabling environment for the media to practise its profession.
Special bench to hear petitions of ML Sharma and Anuradha Bhasin
A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.
SC to hear two petitions on regarding Kashmir today
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear two petitions challenging the Centre's action of abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The petitions, filed by an advocate and an editor of a Kashmiri newspaper, will be heard by a bench led by Chief Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
UNSC to hold meeting over Kashmir issue today
The United Nations Security Council on Friday is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on India's action of revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status, which resulted in strong objections from Pakistan. Reportedly, the meeting will take place behind closed doors.
Poland, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10.00 am (7.30 pm IST). It is extremely rare for the UNSC to discuss the conflict-ridden region, ownership of which is disputed by both, India and Pakistan. The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Kashmir was in 1965.
14:23 (IST)
Rajnath Singh says India's 'no first use' nuclear policy depends on circumstances in future
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who visited Rajasthan on Friday for the International Army Scout Masters competition, also paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary in Pokhran.
The defence minister also weighed in on the rising tensions with Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said,"Till today, our nuclear policy has been 'no first use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances."
14:14 (IST)
Birendra Singh says Amit Shah is 'man of steel'
Senior BJP leader Birendra Singh on Friday lauded Home Minister Amit Shah for bringing in the abrogation of Article 370, that gave Jammu and Kashmir a degree of autonomy and accorded it a special status.
Singh said, "What didn't happen in 70 years, has happened in 70 days. Sardar (Vallabbhai) Patel was the Iron Man, because steel was not there back then. Today we have stainless steel in the country, so I would say Amit Shah is the man of steel."
13:55 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter writes to Amit Shah, says 'I fear for my life'
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, on Thursday, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah questioning him about New Delhi’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and the law under which she had been detained in her house.
Iltija has also released a voice message saying she has been detained at her home, NDTV reported, where she said that almost all lines of communication with Kashmir have been snapped by the government to prevent a backlash to its decisions.
"I am being treated like a criminal and I am under constant surveillance. I fear for my life along with those Kashmiris who have spoken up," she described in the audio message.
Read the entire report here
13:51 (IST)
Pakistan launches crackdown on Indian ads, sale of Indian movies
The Pakistan government has launched a crackdown on the sale of CDs of Indian movies after New Delhi revoked the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, according to a media report on Friday. The crackdown is the latest in series of measures announced by Pakistan in reaction to revocation of special status of Kashmir by India.
13:17 (IST)
Schools, colleges in Jammu and Kashmir to reopen on Monday
Schools and other educational institutions are likely to reopen in the Kashmir Valley from Monday, 19 August, reports said.
12:57 (IST)
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary to address media at 2 pm
Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary BVR Subramanyam is reportedly likely to address the media on Friday at 2 pm, during which he is expected to announce the easing of restrictions imposed in the Kashmir Valley — which has been under a curfew and a communications clampdown for the last 12 days after the Centre abrogated Article 370.
12:55 (IST)
Satya Pal Malik 'satisfied' with security situation in Kashmir Valley on Independence Day
12:30 (IST)
Easing of restrictions on public life to be decided based on today's developments, says govt
While the Jammu and Kashmir government secretariat and other public offices are likely to start functioning from Friday, the easing of public restrictions will depend on the day's developments after the weekly 'namaaz'.
A spokesperson said that the government will be watching the situation during the Friday prayers and based on the day's developments, relaxations could be considered for the general public as well.
12:22 (IST)
State administration directs govt employees to report to work today
12:20 (IST)
Kashmir remains shut for 12th consecutive day
Kashmir remained shut for the twelfth consecutive day on Friday, even as the authorities relaxed restrictions on the movement of people in Srinagar. "Restrictions on the movement of people have been eased in most parts of the Valley. The situation so far has remained peaceful," a senior official of the state administration said.
He said while the deployment of security forces on the ground remains as earlier, people were allowed to move around the city and other towns. The state administration has directed government employees to report at work from Friday through a radio announcement.
(PTI)
12:04 (IST)
Satya Pal Malik's adviser says return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley possible with support of 'all stakeholders'
Farooq Khan, who is the adviser to Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik, has said that the complete return of Kashmiri Pandits to the restive Kashmir Valley is possible only with the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.
11:38 (IST)
Would like to give Centre some time to bring stability, says CJI
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, heading a special bench of the Supreme Court hearing petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that the bench was inclined to give the Narendra Modi-led government "some time" to bring stability to the restive region which is under numerous restrictions since its autonomy was stripped last week.
The bench was hearing a petition against the curfew and communications clampdown imposed by the government, filed by Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin. Gogoi said, "We will give it a little time, I have read in the newspaper today that by evening, broadband and landlines will be on."
11:26 (IST)
Six similar petitions filed on situation in Kashmir, four are 'defective'
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, sharply critical of "defective" petitions filed challenging the Centre's abrogation of the Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that of six petitions filed on the issue, four had "defects that are yet to be cured".
Demanding an answer on why defective petitions were being filed in a politically and socially sensitive issue, Gogoi said, "We accommodate you in between Ayodhya hearing and this is what we get in return."
11:13 (IST)
Ranjan Gogoi refuses to dismiss ML Sharma's petition because other petitions 'may be affected'
CJI Ranjan Gogoi, pulling up advocate ML Sharma for a "defective, poorly drafted" petition in the politically and socially sensitive case of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said that he had read the lawyer's plea "for half an hour" but had not understood what the pleadings or prayer was.
He said, "What kind of petition is this? What are your pleadings, prayer. We don't want to dismiss it because it might affect other petitions. In a matter of this nature, how can you file such a petition?"
11:00 (IST)
SC adjourns hearing of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, to be listed for next week
The Supreme Court special bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday adjourned the hearings of the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 due to the pleas being "defective" on technical aspects. The petitions are likely to be listed for next week, and the petitioners have been asked to "fix" the technical mistakes in their petitions, reports said.
10:50 (IST)
CJI Ranjan Gogoi slams ML Sharma's petition, says 'couldn't understand it'
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday, during the hearing of advocate ML Sharma's petition challenging the abrogation of Article 370, slammed the lawyer's petition for being "poorly drafted".
"What is this petition? This is simply not maintainable. What kind of petition is this?" Gogoi questioned Sharma. "I read your petition for half an hour but could not understand what is this petition about," he added.
10:44 (IST)
Hearing of plea challenging abrogation of Article 370 begins in SC
Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal and Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta are also present in the Chief Justice of India's courtroom.
10:40 (IST)
Petitions challenge bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir, curfew and communications restrictions in state
Advocate ML Sharma has challenged the Centre's scrapping of provisions of Article 370 which has resulted in the creation of two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin, meanwhile, has sought directions for restoring of all modes of communication, including mobile internet and landline services, throughout the state to provide an enabling environment for the media to practise its profession.
10:33 (IST)
Special bench to hear petitions of ML Sharma and Anuradha Bhasin
A special bench, comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, will hear the petitions filed by advocate ML Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.
10:29 (IST)
SC to hear two petitions on regarding Kashmir today
The Supreme Court on Friday will hear two petitions challenging the Centre's action of abrogating Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The petitions, filed by an advocate and an editor of a Kashmiri newspaper, will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
10:28 (IST)
UNSC to hold meeting over Kashmir issue today
The United Nations Security Council on Friday is scheduled to hold a rare meeting on India's action of revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status, which resulted in strong objections from Pakistan. Reportedly, the meeting will take place behind closed doors.
Poland, which currently holds the council's rotating presidency, has listed the matter for discussion at 10.00 am (7.30 pm IST). It is extremely rare for the UNSC to discuss the conflict-ridden region, ownership of which is disputed by both, India and Pakistan. The last time there was a full Security Council meeting on the Kashmir was in 1965.